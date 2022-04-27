Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8 preview
By Katy Madgwick published
May 14, 2022 - Napoli to Napoli, 153km
Stage : Napoli to Napoli
Date: May 14, 2022
Distance: 153km
Race times: 13:35-17:15 (CEST)
Stage type: Hilly
Variety is the spice of life at the 2022 Giro, and after a day heavy of climbing, the riders face a hilly criterium-style race around Italy’s third largest city, Napoli in Italian or otherwise known as Naples, on stage 8.
Naples hasn’t featured in the Giro since 2013, when it also hosted a circuit, that time as the Grande Partenza. The stage was won by Mark Cavendish, but this time around, the day will not be for a sprinter, but will instead favour a good all-rounder who can climb, descend and have a strong finish.
Beginning in Naples, the route takes the peloton west along the Phlegraean Peninsula to Bacoli. From there, they begin four repetitions of a 19km circuit which includes a category 4 climb, the Monte di Procida. Following the fifth and final descent from the climb they head back along the coast to Naples, taking on an uncategorised climb 10km from the finish which is 5km in length and features challenging gradients of up to 10 per cent.
The day is unlikely to cause ripples among the pool of GC contenders – instead, expect a strong attacking breakaway to go head-to-head as the bunch thins out with each repetition of the circuit. The likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) could fare well on this stage, as after the climbs are over and done with there is a flat run-in along the waterfront to finish on the expansive seaside promenade of Via Francesco Caracciolo. A strong sprint may be needed in order to secure victory on this stage.
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta. Katy has a Masters and BA in Literature, and an unhealthy interest in war poetry and dystopian literature, and she has been featured reading cycling haikus on the Never Strays Far podcast.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author and aspiring novelist living in the beautiful North East of England. She wrangles (masterfully) humans of various sizes and a daft sprocker spaniel named Skye.
