Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11 preview
By Katy Madgwick published
May 18, 2022 - Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia, 203km
Stage: Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia
Date: May 18, 2022
Distance: 203km
Race times: 12:30-17:15 (CEST)
Stage type: Flat
Almost the longest stage of this year’s Giro, but the honors go to stage 12 for that by one kilometre, stage 11 is its flattest. One glance at the profile reveals what could be a day to forget – it’s a straight line with barely a hiccup to trouble it along its 203km length. Unless the breakaway have a decidedly spritely day, the sprinters will go to work for what will be one of their final chances to take a share of the spoils.
From the cultural hub that is the medieval town of Santarcangelo di Romagna, on the Adriatic coast, the race route heads inland in a straight line all the way to Bologna, a city famous for its signature dish along with its fusion of Renaissance and medieval architecture.
Mark Cavendish’s (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) last Giro d’Italia win came in 2013. With a handful of chances to add to his impressive 17 Giro stage wins overall in the 2022 edition of the race, there’s no doubt he will have marked stage 11’s finish town of Reggio Emilia as one possible location of his 18th.
Famous for its contribution to progressive education and its gastronomic significance, Reggio Emilia is one of the areas known for producing authentic parmesan cheese, along with one of only three protected brands of balsamic vinegar in the world. As they complete their a long day in the saddle, the evening meal will be on the minds of most of the peloton long before the finish line is in sight.
There’s a tasty array of sprinting talent on the menu at this year’s Giro, so Cav might not have things all his own way. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), amongst others, will have their sights set on victory on the longest stage, which represents one of their final opportunities for victory before tougher days in the hills and mountains beckon.
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta. Katy has a Masters and BA in Literature, and an unhealthy interest in war poetry and dystopian literature, and she has been featured reading cycling haikus on the Never Strays Far podcast.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author and aspiring novelist living in the beautiful North East of England. She wrangles (masterfully) humans of various sizes and a daft sprocker spaniel named Skye.
