Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 11 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 2 Route map for stage 11 of 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage: Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia

Date: May 18, 2022

Distance: 203km

Race times: 12:30-17:15 (CEST)

Stage type: Flat

Almost the longest stage of this year’s Giro, but the honors go to stage 12 for that by one kilometre, stage 11 is its flattest. One glance at the profile reveals what could be a day to forget – it’s a straight line with barely a hiccup to trouble it along its 203km length. Unless the breakaway have a decidedly spritely day, the sprinters will go to work for what will be one of their final chances to take a share of the spoils.

From the cultural hub that is the medieval town of Santarcangelo di Romagna, on the Adriatic coast, the race route heads inland in a straight line all the way to Bologna, a city famous for its signature dish along with its fusion of Renaissance and medieval architecture.

Mark Cavendish’s (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) last Giro d’Italia win came in 2013. With a handful of chances to add to his impressive 17 Giro stage wins overall in the 2022 edition of the race, there’s no doubt he will have marked stage 11’s finish town of Reggio Emilia as one possible location of his 18th.

Famous for its contribution to progressive education and its gastronomic significance, Reggio Emilia is one of the areas known for producing authentic parmesan cheese, along with one of only three protected brands of balsamic vinegar in the world. As they complete their a long day in the saddle, the evening meal will be on the minds of most of the peloton long before the finish line is in sight.

There’s a tasty array of sprinting talent on the menu at this year’s Giro, so Cav might not have things all his own way. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), amongst others, will have their sights set on victory on the longest stage, which represents one of their final opportunities for victory before tougher days in the hills and mountains beckon.