Teams prepare for Giro d'Italia opener with traffic-disrupted recons amid last-minute road repairs

Meersman calls traffic during Tirana recon 'extremely dangerous' while Van Aert describes roads as 'unpredictable'

Tirana, Albania
Tirana, Albania is decked out in cycling and Giro d'Italia signage in preparation for the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia kicks off on Friday afternoon with the first of three stages in Albania, but riders have run into trouble reconnoitring the stages with traffic and roadworks all proving obstacles in the days leading up to the Grande Partenza.

The race will start with a hilly 160km ride from Durrës to Tirana before Saturday's 14km time trial in the capital and then another 160km stage in Vlorë. Teams have been limited in how much of the courses in Tirana they can scope out beforehand, however.

