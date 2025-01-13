Giro d'Italia Women 2025 route reveals three summit finishes - Aprica, Valdobbiadene and Monte Nerone

Overview of 2025 Giro d'Italia Women route for eight days (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Organisers of the 36th Giro d'Italia Women, RCS Sport, revealed the details of this year's race that will begin in Bergamo on July 6 and conclude at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola on July 13.

The route will bring the peloton across 939.6km and 14,000m of elevation gain with a major mountain pass at Passo del Tonale, an ascent that will mark the Cima Alfonsina Strada, and three summit finishes at Aprica, Valdobbiadene and Monte Nerone.

The race will begin with an individual time trial and include two flat stages, three medium mountain stages, and two high mountain stages.

The route does not include the famed Mortirolo, which was a rumoured to make a potential comeback to the Giro d'Italia Women.

The offocial Giro d'Italia Women's route was presented at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome on January 13, alongside the 108th Giro d’Italia.

Stage 1: Bergamo - Bergamo (ITT), 13.6km

The race will begin with an undulating 13.6km time trial on the streets of Bergamo, which will set the tone for the early general classification.

The route will offer some technical qualities, hairpin turns and corners. Riders will race by the historic Città Alta with a slight uphill segment before descending to the finish line at Sentierone.

Stage 2: Clusone - Aprica, 99km

The climbing will begin on the second day of racing on the relatively short 99km race from Clusone to a hilltop finish in Aprica.

A profile of the stage appears to show two parts of the race: a downhill section from the starting line into Lovere, followed by a steady, gradual ascent.

The peloton will cross the entire Val Camonica to Edolo before climbing to Aprica via the old road through Corteno Golgi. The route will end with a short, sharp climb in Santicolo just a few kilometres from the finish.

The nearby Mortirolo ascent is not included in this year's event.

Stage 3: Vezza d'Oglio - Trento, 124km

The peloton will be climbing straight out of the gates on stage 3's 124km race from Vezza d'Oglio to Trento.

They will reach the peak of the Passo del Tonale (Cima Alfonsina Strada) at the 19km mark and then gently descend the remainder of the stage through Val di Sole and Val di Non, and into a flat final 40km into Trento.

Stage 4: Castello Tesino - Pianezze (Valdobbiadene), 156km

The peloton will face a second summit finish on stage 4's 156km race from Castello Tesino to Pianezze (Valdobbiadene).

The riders will take on an undulating and hilly stage where there are no flat sections. The riders will descend into Val Cismon, pass near Feltre, and skirt the base of the Dolomiti Bellunesi to Belluno.

After navigating around Nevegal and leaving Lago di Santa Croce and Vittorio Veneto behind, they will face the steep Muro di Ca’del Poggio.

The route then crosses the UNESCO Prosecco Hills before the final climb to Pianezze (11.2km at 7%).

Stage 5: Mirano - Monselice, 108km

Stage 5 is one for the sprinters with a flat 108km from Mirano into Monselice. It will mark a reprieve from the climbing, before the descisive final three stages.

Stage 6: Bellaria - Igea Marina, 144km

It's back to climbing on stage 6 for a 144km race from Bellaria to Igea Marina.

A rolling stage that starts out flat before heading into the Romagna Apennines. The riders will climb through San Marino, Mondaino, Monteciccardo and Beato Sante, followed by sections in Cartoceto, Saltara and Villa del Monte.

The final climb leads to the first pass over the finish line, followed by a 15-km circuit with a climb to Mondavio before the finish.

Stage 7: Fermignano - Monte Nerone, 157km

The peloton will tackle the queen stage and a third summit finish on stage 7's 157km race from Fermignano to Monte Nerone.

The route begins on rolling terrain leading toward Monte Nerone, climbing its lower slopes to Pian di Trebbio. Descending towards Pianello, the riders will tackle a succession of climbs to Moria, Passo la Croce, Valico di Sitria and Valico di Croce Avellana.

The final stretch includes climbs to Frontone, Cagli and Secchiano, with the last 8km averaging over 8% to the finish at Monte Nerone.

Stage 8: Forli - Imola, 138km

The peloton will reach the final stage with 138km from Forli to Imola. It will not be an easy conclusion to this Giro d'Italia Women as the peloton will race along a demanding mid-mountain final course.

After a flat start, the riders will enter the site of the 2020 UCI World Championships circuit, which includes the challenging climbs of Cima Gallisterna and Mazzolano.

The circuit will be covered four times, with the finish inside the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola where the overall winner of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women will be crowned.