Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12 preview
By Katy Madgwick published
May 19, 2022 - Parma to Genoa, 204km
Stage: Parma to Genoa
Date: May 19, 2022
Distance: 204km
Race times: 11:50-17:15 (CEST)
Stage type: Hilly
Beginning in another gastronomic powerhouse, the peloton face the longest day of the Giro d'Italia on stage 12. Parma is known locally as ‘the little capital’ and is renowned for parmesan cheese and cured meats – google ‘parma’ and the first search result is its ham, rather than the city itself – but there’s a lot more to the place than food.
The Emilia-Romagna region says goodbye to the race as it heads out of Parma and towards Liguria. The first 89.5km of the race is an agonisingly-long false flat with no respite. There’s an intermediate sprint after 55.9km, and the third-category Passo del Bocco provides the first chance for those contesting the KOM competition to score some points as they hit the high point of the day, in terms of altitude, at 957 metres.
From there, just over 20km of descent leads the riders to an intermediate sprint at Ferrada before they head towards the next two cat three tests, the ascents of La Colletta and Valico de Trensasco. The descent from here leads to around 16km of mostly flat terrain towards Genova, an important port city on the Ligurian Sea, famous for its eclectic architecture and for being the birthplace of Christopher Columbus.
The spirit of exploration may take hold among the riders, too. It’s another day for the breakaway artists, and a dozen stages deep into a Grand Tour the fight for a precious stage victory will intensify.
Furthermore, with a clutch of KOM points on offer the fight to join the breakaway could in itself provide the highlight of the race.
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta. Katy has a Masters and BA in Literature, and an unhealthy interest in war poetry and dystopian literature, and she has been featured reading cycling haikus on the Never Strays Far podcast.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author and aspiring novelist living in the beautiful North East of England. She wrangles (masterfully) humans of various sizes and a daft sprocker spaniel named Skye.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 – The ContendersWill it be João Almeida, Simon Yates or Richard Carapaz that fill this year's power vacuum?
-
Rohan Dennis: Form for rest of Tour de Romandie is definitely thereAustralian Jumbo-Visma rider starts six-day tour with a second place in opening prologue
-
Hayter sets Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de Romandie charge in motion with prologue winThomas in a strong GC position to defend 2021 title
-
Evenepoel given leadership role at Worlds with Liège-Bastogne-Liège winBelgian to join forces with rival Van Aert in Australia after riding Vuelta a España