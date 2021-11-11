2022 Giro d'Italia will feature just 26km of time trialling

The 2022 Giro d’Italia will feature the race’s lowest amount of time trialling in sixty years, with just 26.3km on the route. RCS Sport completed its protracted route presentation on Thursday by confirming that the race will conclude with a 17.1km time trial finishing in the Arena in Verona.

The Giro also includes a 9.2km time trial on stage 2, giving the event its lowest total mileage against the clock since 1962. On that occasion, there were no time trials on the route as Franco Balmamion claimed the first of his two consecutive overall victories.

"The two time trials will have an important role to play: the first one because it should assign a new maglia rosa that could be worn for several days while the second one could be the decider of this Giro and will definitely change the general classification," said race director Mauro Vegni.

The Giro has previously finished with a Verona time trial on four previous occasions, most famously in 1984, when Francesco Moser divested Laurent Fignon of the pink jersey amid some controversy. On the Giro's last visit to the Roman amphitheatre in 2019, Chad Haga took stage honours as Richard Carapaz sealed overall victory.

As in 2019, next year's final time will start and finish in Verona, taking in the climb of Torricelle, which featured on the World Championships course in 1999 and 2004.

After presenting the flat, hilly and mountain stages separately over the three previous days, RCS Sport confirmed the precise layout of the 2022 Giro d'Italia on Thursday. The race will get underway in Budapest on May 6, while the first action on Italian roads will come in Sicily on stage 4 with a summit finish at Mount Etna.

A summit finish on the Blockhaus on stage 9 brings the first week to a close, while the second week will feature a number of hilly stages, including finales for puncheurs in Jesi, Genoa and Turin, before a mountainous leg to Cogne on stage 15.

The third week begins with back-to-back mountain stages, as stage 16 brings the race over the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina to Aprica, while stage 17 to Lavarone features the tough Salita del Menador.

Following a tricky medium mountain stage in Friuli with an uphill finish at Castelmonte on stage 19, the Giro's final weekend takes in a demanding Dolomite tappone over the Passo San Pellegrino, Passo Pordoi and Passo di Fedaia ahead of the final time trial to Verona.

Although the toughest mountain stages are spaced out a little more than in previous editions, the route remains a demanding one, with a total of 51,000m of climbing across the three weeks.

“This Giro has been developed in order to give the riders the opportunity to fight for the maglia rosa and GC from the very first few stages. It will be one of the toughest routes in recent years with almost 51,000 metres of elevation gain,” said Vegni, who described stages 16 and 20 as the "key" days of this Giro.

“There will be a lot of difficult stages as soon as we return to Italy after the three in Hungary. We wanted to include a selection of mountains in the route that have shaped the history of our race such as the Santa Cristina - which will be the Montagna Pantani - the Mortirolo, the Pordoi (Cima Coppi) and the Passo Fedaia at the foot of the Marmolada."

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Giro d'Italia 2022 - the stages

Stage 1, May 6: Budapest – Visegrád, 195km

Stage 2, May 7: Budapest – Budapest, 9.2km (ITT)

Stage 3, May 8: Kaposvár – Balatonfüred, 201km

Rest Day 1, May 9

Stage 4, May 10: Avola – Etna, 166km

Stage 5, May 11: Catania – Messina, 172km

Stage 6, May 12: Palmi – Scalea, 192km

Stage 7, May 13: Diamante – Potenza, 198km

Stage 8, May 14: Napoli – Napoli, 149km

Stage 9, May 15: Isernia – Blockhaus, 187km

Rest Day 2, May 16

Stage 10, May 17: Pescara – Jesi, 194km

Stage 11, May 18: Santarcangelo di Romagna – Reggio Emilia, 201km

Stage 12, May 19: Parma – Genova, 186km

Stage 13, May 20: Sanremo – Cuneo, 157km

Stage 14, May 21: Santena – Torino, 153km

Stage 15, May 22: Rivarolo Canavese – Cogne, 177km

Rest Day 3, May 23

Stage 16, May 24: Salò – Aprica, 200km

Stage 17, May 25: Ponte di Legno – Lavarone, 165km

Stage 18, May 26: Borgo Valsugana – Treviso, 146km

Stage 19, May 27: Marano Lagunare – Castelmonte, 178km

Stage 20, May 28: Belluno – Passo Fedaia/Marmolada, 165km

Stage 21, May 29: Verona – Verona, 17.1km (ITT)