Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10 preview
By Katy Madgwick published
May 17, 2022 - Pescara to Jesi, 196km
Stage: Pescara to Jesi
Date: May 17, 2022
Distance: 196km
Race times: 12:30-17:15 (CEST)
Stage type: Hilly
Following a much-needed rest day, the race moves from the central spine of Italy’s Apennines to the east coast. Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia takes place in the Marche region and is quite literally a race of two halves.
Beginning in the town of Pescara, a town of innovation, enterprise, fine wine and the so-called gateway to the Adriatic, the first 100km are pan flat as the peloton travels up the Adriatic coast. At Civitanova Marche, the first of two intermediate sprints marks the end of the easy ride. From there, the race turns inland and matters become decidedly lumpier.
It’s up and down all the way from there, with some steep uncategorised tests to challenge the bunch scattered along the way. There are three category 4 climbs in the second half of the race, the steepest of these the climb at Recanati, which may be enough for teams of the punchier sprinters to try and drop the pure sprinters, and disrupt the probable bunch sprint outcome.
Once the climbing is out of the way, the race descends into the historical town of Jesi, famous for its old town and medieval fortifications. It is a day which, if raced aggressively, could see a reduced bunch sprint involving the sprinters who are able to handle the rigours of the short climbs – the likes of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ). However if the pure sprinters’ teams are able to control the race and keep the pace down, it’s likely that a bunch sprint will prevail, allowing Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to join the more versatile sprinters in the fight for the finish line.
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta. Katy has a Masters and BA in Literature, and an unhealthy interest in war poetry and dystopian literature, and she has been featured reading cycling haikus on the Never Strays Far podcast.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author and aspiring novelist living in the beautiful North East of England. She wrangles (masterfully) humans of various sizes and a daft sprocker spaniel named Skye.
