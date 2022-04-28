Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13 preview
By Katy Madgwick published
May 20, 2022 - Sanremo to Cunea, 150km
Stage 13: Sanremo to Cunea
Date: May 20, 2022
Distance: 150km
Race times: 13:20-17:15 (CEST)
Stage type: Flat
After only a week on the Italian mainland, the race has covered the distance from the far south of the country to the north-western corner. Just as stage 12 ended on the Ligurian coast, so stage 13 begins there in Sanremo to be precise – usually better known for its significance as the final destination for the first Monument of the year, Milano-Sanremo.
The route replicates part of the altered 2020 Milano-Sanremo course, albeit vastly shorter in distance at 150km. The day will feel relatively short for the peloton following the two longest stages of the Giro so far.
There’s only one categorised climb for the riders, the Colle di Nava. Rated a cat 3, it may not sound too daunting on paper, but at a distance of 9.1km at 6.8 per cent in average gradient, it will certainly provide pause for thought for some of the sprinters who will likely be eyeing up the stage as another opportunity for victory.
Thankfully for any sprinter with designs on a bunch finish, if they can hang on over the climb, they have almost 100km to make up any deficit. That being said, the breakaway composition will be an interesting prospect – given how early the climb comes in the stage, it might still be a work in progress. This could mean that a motivated group could get away on the climb and if they work well together, there’s a chance they might make it stick.
Sixty kilometres or so of gradual descending then lead into a short kicker at San Michele di Mondovì, which also plays host to an intermediate sprint. The final 27km is a false flat into Cuneo. The small town is the capital of the Grande province which sits in the Piedmont region, the ninth unique region the race has visited along its distance.
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta. Katy has a Masters and BA in Literature, and an unhealthy interest in war poetry and dystopian literature, and she has been featured reading cycling haikus on the Never Strays Far podcast.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author and aspiring novelist living in the beautiful North East of England. She wrangles (masterfully) humans of various sizes and a daft sprocker spaniel named Skye.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: De Crescenzo crushes the competition on stage 2Cinch Rise rider solos to victory, shattering the peloton and taking the race lead
-
Alpecin-Fenix confirm Merlier is out of Giro d'ItaliaBelgian's elbow injury from Paris-Roubaix not yet healed
-
Tour of the Gila: Stites wins stage 2 at Fort BayardPrado and White recover from mechanicals to complete men's podium
-
Festival Elsy Jacobs kicks off jam-packed women's racing programme in MayTeams wave goodbye to the Spring Classics and hello to a month of stage races and one-day events