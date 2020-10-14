Trending

Giro d'Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 11

By

Almeida remains in pink as sprinters rule the day

Image 1 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 7th stage Matera Brindisi 143km 09102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Sander Armee of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) goes alone on stage 11 with under 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Sander Armee of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Mattia Bais of Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec push as duo with 34km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Taking a turn at front of breakaway of five is Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 5 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Sander Armee BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

At front of breakaway group of 5 is Sander Armee of Lotto-Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 6 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Fabio Mazzucco ITA Bardiani CSF Faizane Mattia Bais ITA Androni Giocattoli Sidermec photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Breakaway of five along Adriatic Sea from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 7 of 25

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 25

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Scenery on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 10 of 25

Sunweb during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

Sunweb during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 25

Jakob Fuglsang during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

Jakob Fuglsang during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 25

Joao Almeida, overall leader, during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

Joao Almeida, overall leader, during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 25

VIncenzo Nibali during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

VIncenzo Nibali during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 25

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 25

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Elia Viviani ITA Cofidis photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Elia Viviani (Cofidis Solutions Credits) at start in Porto Sant'Elpidio (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 17 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Peloton rides near Adriatic Sea on stage 11 from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 18 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Peloton Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery stage 11 -halfway point of three-week race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Mclaren Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania and Team Groupama FDJ Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy and Team Groupama FDJ Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey Peloton Fano City Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peloton on 182km stage 11 from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Start Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania and Team Groupama FDJ Public Fans Team Presentation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Start for stage 11 in Porto Sant'Elpidio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe Simone Consonni ITA Cofidis photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ in Purple Points Jersey beats Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe to line, and third goes to Alvaro Jose Hodeg of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Sprint Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Simone Consonni of Italy and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Bunch sprint at finish in Rimini for stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 11th stage Porto SantElpidio Rimini 182km 14102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ wins stage 11, his fourth stage of this year's Giro (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 24 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Celebration Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Simone Consonni of Italy and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Arnaud Demare of France celebrates stage 11 win for Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

RIMINI ITALY OCTOBER 14 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Celebration Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Simone Consonni of Italy and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Eleven a 182 km stage from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini girodiitalia Giro on October 14 2020 in Rimini Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ wins stage 11 in Ciclamino jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed his fourth stage victory of the 2020 Giro d'Italia and stretched his lead in the ciclamino jersey competition back out over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a frantic finish in Rimini.

Sagan pounced when Démare hit out but did not have the speed to contend with the Frenchman and settled for second with Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in third.

Sagan appeared indecisive in the final 300 metres, flicking right to follow Fernando Gaviria before changing his mind to head left and dive for Démare's wheel - but the hesitation cost him and the French champion flew across the line with a full bike length on the Slovakian.

"Impressive, really impressive," a beaming Démare said afterwards. "The whole team moved up for me. They had to bring the breakaway back and set a really high pace. 

"We had to do well getting through all the tight turns in the town but of course before the finish, everybody did a great job. Jacopo Guarnieri was fantastic. There he was for 400 metres and I was waiting. Then, in the end, I launched the sprint and I knew that people were trying to get around but I was strongest for the line.

"It feels amazing. Of course, I didn't think I could get four stages here. I was looking for a stage win and I'm so happy. I really want to congratulate the whole team because it's their victory as well. They believed in me, everyone has worked really hard and the work is paying off."

With the sprinters taking full responsibility for a rare flat stage on the Adriatic coastline, the overall classification contenders needed only stay out of trouble and João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) did just that, hanging onto his 34 second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) still third at 43 seconds.

How it unfolded

After ten hard days of racing, one rest day and half a dozen COVID-19 positives in the Giro d'Italia, the sprinters finally had one day that they could hold firmly in their grasp and were determined to make the most of the mainly flat 182km route from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.

They had a beautiful late-summer day for the ride northward, though the October shadows that rode alongside the peloton were far longer than usual when the race is held in May.

Only 144 riders were left in the race after the withdrawal of Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb's Michael Matthews because of the coronavirus positive tests, while Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) headed home on the rest day to attend the birth of his child.

Just a few kilometres after the flag dropped, the attacks began as usual, with the home riders keen to fight for the minor classifications that come with cash bonuses but little in the way of glory or listings in the history books.

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and as we mentioned before, Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) quickly forged an accord and set about gaining ground on the Groupama-FDJ-led bunch.

Once the gap grew to four minutes, UAE came to the fore with Cofidis for sprinters Fernando Gaviria and Elia Viviani, respectively, and brought the five rider's lead down to a more manageable two minutes and change after 100km, where the gap then stabilised.

Frapporti, leading the Intergiro sprint classification, added to his tally by coming second to Romano in Pesaro after 105.9km, beating out Bais who started the day four points behind him in that ranking by two points.

In the peloton behind the ciclamino jersey battle raged yet again, with Démare getting the better of Sagan to edge out his lead in the points ranking by one more point.

There was a single mountain sprint on the day at the Monte San Bartolo, 111.3km into the stage, where Bais led Mazzucco and Armée across the line but the sprint was more about pride than anything else.

The fight for the bonus sprint point in Coriano just under 30km later was a touch more heated, with Frapporti lunging for the line but just missing out again to Romano, with Bais hitting out too early and fading to third.

With 36km to go the breakaway splintered, with Romano, Mazzucco and Frapporti missing out on a move by Armee and Bais - the latter adding to his tally in the Fuga (breakaway) classification to surpass the leader of that classification, Salvatore Puccio.

Viviani came to grief in a roundabout when a motorbike ploughed into the back of his bike, sending the Italian sprawling on the tarmac. That took the wind out of the chase as Cofidis scrambled to bring their sprinter back. Where Armee and Bais had under two minutes before the crash, they gained half a minute or so in the confusion.

Ahead, the two leaders worked well together while the trio of Italians in pursuit sat in no-man's land halfway between the front group and the peloton which got back to full flight with 27km to go - needing to push hard to seal that 2:13 gap.

Bais suffered on the last uncategorized climb out of Santa Cristina, leaving Armee to fend off the hard-charging peloton alone over 24km.

Viviani finally made it back to the peloton with 16km to go while Armee continued to hang onto 1:45 on the long, hard slog to the coast. It was nearly as hard for the peloton which, despite the help from UAE Team Emirates, only managed to carve out half a minute over 5km.

Finally, inside 10km to go, Deceuninck-Quickstep and Ineos came forward and Armee's legs, having long since turned leaden, were no match for the might of the bunch. His suffering finally ended with 6.5km to go.

UAE Team Emirates led the peloton under the 5km to go banner but had to contend with Israel Start-Up Nation as Mathias Brändle took over to put his time trialing prowess to work lining out the bunch past the Ruota Panoramica Ferris wheel - its movement stilled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Groupama-FDJ left it late, taking the lead for Démare inside 2km to go but gave up the lead to UAE at the red kite before Miles Scotson went back to the front with Jacopo Guarnieri to launch Démare perfectly for his fourth stage win of the Giro d'Italia.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:03:52
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
12Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
14Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
18Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
29James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
30Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
32Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
34Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
35Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
37Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
38Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
39Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
40Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
42Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
44Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
46Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
47Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
49Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
50Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
51Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
54Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
55Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
56Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:16
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:29
60Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
61Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35
62Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:39
63Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
65Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
66François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
67Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:49
69Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
70Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
71Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
72Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00
75Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
76Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
77Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
79Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
80Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
81Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
82Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
86Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
88Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
89Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
90Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:29
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
94Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
95Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
96Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
99Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:12
100Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
101Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
102Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
103Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
104Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
105Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
106Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
107Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
109Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
110Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
111Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
115Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:51
116James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
117Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
118Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00
119Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15
120Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
121Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:21
123Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
124Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
125Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
127Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
128Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
129Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
130Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
131Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
132Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
133Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
134Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26
136Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
137Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
138Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
139Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
140Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
141Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:51
142Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:08:08
143Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
144Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:57

Intermediate sprint - Pesaro, km 105.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
3Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
4Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
8Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35
3Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25
4Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14
6Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 8
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 6
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 5
12Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3
14Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Monte San Bartolo - km 111.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
2Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Bonus sprint - Coriano, km 144.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:03
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:02
3Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:03:52
2Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
3Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
5Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
11Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
13Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
14Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:16
15Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:00:29
16Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:39
17Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
18Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
19Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:49
20Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
24Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
25Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
28Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
29Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12
30Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
31Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
33Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:51
35Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00
36Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15
37Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:21
39Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
40Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
41Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26
42Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:51
43Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:57

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-Quick-Step 12:11:36
2Team Sunweb
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Groupama-FDJ
5UAE Team Emirates
6Trek-Segafredo
7Ineos Grenadiers
8Israel Start-Up Nation
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Movistar Team
11Bahrain McClaren
12CCC Team
13NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:39
14Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:00:49
15Astana Pro Team 0:01:00
16Lotto Soudal 0:01:35
17Cofidis 0:01:42
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:07
19EF Pro Cycling 0:05:24
20Vini Zabu' KTM 0:08:58

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43:41:57
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:34
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:57
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:36
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:52
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:02:27
13Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:45
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58
16Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:32
18Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:13
20Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:21
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:49
22Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:11:55
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:28
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:46
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35
26Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:06
27Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:26:22
28Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:50
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:28:45
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:22
32Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:35
33Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:31:58
34Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:34:10
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:36
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:37:26
38Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:40:19
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:59
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:42:00
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:18
42Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:44
43Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:44:11
44Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:44:16
45Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:26
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:56
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:26
48Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:19
49Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:53
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:50:04
51Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:50:17
52Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:25
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:51:51
54François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:52:12
55Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:53:09
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:01
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:54:09
58Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:54:25
59Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:55:34
60Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:57:13
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:57:55
62Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:19
63Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1:00:54
64Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:24
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:02:23
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 1:03:17
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:03:54
68Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:55
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:04:40
70Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:23
71Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:05:28
72Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 1:05:58
73Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:37
74Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:06:47
75Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:07:10
76Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:07:19
77Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:39
78Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:15:07
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1:15:15
80Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:15:33
81Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:17:12
82Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:22
83Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:26
84Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 1:17:55
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 1:17:56
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:01
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:39
88Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:52
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:30
90Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:22:27
91Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:28
92Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:25:04
93Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:26:42
94Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:33
95Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:28:05
96Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:25
97Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:12
98Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:29:40
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:28
100Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1:33:22
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1:34:05
102Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:37:19
103Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:37:20
104Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:37:36
105Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:37
106Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1:40:04
107Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:41:13
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:37
109Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:49
110Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:45:53
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:46:01
112Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:46:35
113Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:46:59
114Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 1:47:31
115Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 1:48:36
116Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:49:21
117Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:53
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:52:52
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:53:36
120Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:54:20
121Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:20
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:56:56
123James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:58:05
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:59:34
125Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:48
126Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:00:11
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:01:11
128Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:46
129Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 2:02:11
130Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 2:02:54
131Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:58
132Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:30
133Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:03:33
134Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:38
135Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:03:46
136Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:04:32
137Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:05:10
138Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:07
139Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:07:47
140Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:10:30
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:14:31
142Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 2:16:43
143Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:29:23
144Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 2:29:28

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 220
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 184
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 51
4Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40
6Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39
7Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 37
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32
10Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 29
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 27
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27
15Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 26
17Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26
18Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 24
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24
22Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
24Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 22
25Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 21
27Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 21
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 21
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20
30Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20
31Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18
32Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
33Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16
35Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14
36Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 14
37Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
39Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
41Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
42Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 12
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12
44Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
46Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
47Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 9
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
49Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
50Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 8
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
52Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 6
55Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 6
56Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
57Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6
58Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
59Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
60Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
61Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5
62Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5
63Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
64Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5
65Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5
66James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5
67Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
69Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
71Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
72Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
76Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
77Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
78Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
79Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1
80James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
81Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1
82Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo -2
83Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -10

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 84
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 76
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 45
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 45
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 20
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 20
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 20
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 15
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 11
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 9
19Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
20James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9
21Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
23Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 8
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
26Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
28Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
31Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
33Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 3
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2
37Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
38Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
39Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
40Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2
41Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
42Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1
43Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
44Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
46Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1
47Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
48Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo -4
51Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43:41:57
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:45
5Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:32
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42
8Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:21
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:49
10Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:11:55
11Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:46
12Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:31:58
13Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:59
14Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:44
15Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:44:11
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:44:16
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:26
18Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:19
19Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:53
20Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:25
21Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:53:09
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:57:13
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:24
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:23
25Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:06:47
26Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:15:33
27Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:22
28Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:52
29Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:22:27
30Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:28
31Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:33
32Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:29:40
33Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:37:36
34Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:37
35Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:49
36Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:46:35
37James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:58:05
38Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:46
39Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 2:02:54
40Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:38
41Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:04:32
42Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:05:10
43Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:10:30

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 28
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 24
5Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 21
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 20
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19
9Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18
10Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18
11Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 18
12Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17
13Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
17Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11
19Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10
21Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 7
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
28Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
29Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
30Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
31James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6
32Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 6
33Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
35Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 5
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 5
37Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
39Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 4
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4
45Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
46Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 4
47Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
48Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 4
49Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3
51Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
53Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3
54Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
55Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
56Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
57Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
59Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2
60Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2
62Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 2
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
64Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2
65Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
66Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1
68Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
69Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1
70Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1
71Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 44
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
7Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20
8Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 16
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 11
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 11
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10
13Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10
14Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
15Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10
16Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9
17Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7
20Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
21Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 6
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 6
23Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 6
24Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
25Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
26Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
27Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
29Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
30James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4
31Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 4
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3
39Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
41Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 2
43Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2
45Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2
46Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1
48Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
49Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 320
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 298
3Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 295
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 283
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 276
6Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 231
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 228
8Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 216
9James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 174
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 172
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 172
12Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 168
13Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 168
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161
15Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 161
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 160
17Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 159
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151
20Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 151
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146
22Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 138
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 138
24Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 137
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136
26Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 136
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123
29Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 118
30Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118
31Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 112
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 111
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103
35Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 103
36Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 94
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 94
38Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 88
39Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75
40Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 32
41Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 20
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 19
44Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 10

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team
2AG2R la Mondiale
3Groupama-FDJ
4Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0.5
5Team Sunweb 20
6Bahrain McClaren 20
7CCC Team 20
8Cofidis 20
9Bora-Hansgrohe 40
10Israel Start-Up Nation 40.5
11Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60
12NTT Pro Cycling 60
13UAE Team Emirates 60
14Vini Zabu' KTM 70
15Astana Pro Team 90
16Trek-Segafredo 110
17Bardiani CSF Faizane 110
18Lotto Soudal 115
19Ineos Grenadiers 200
20EF Pro Cycling 490

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 130:59:50
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:12:32
3Team Sunweb 0:13:55
4Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:44
5Trek-Segafredo 0:32:08
6Movistar Team 0:33:34
7CCC Team 0:41:56
8Bahrain McClaren 0:42:52
9AG2R la Mondiale 0:45:11
10UAE Team Emirates 0:50:08
11Astana Pro Team 0:57:02
12Lotto Soudal 1:11:11
13NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:02
14EF Pro Cycling 1:42:44
15Cofidis 2:54:45
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:57:53
17Bardiani CSF Faizane 3:00:00
18Vini Zabu' KTM 3:06:42
19Israel Start-Up Nation 3:44:42
20Groupama-FDJ 4:49:07

Latest on Cyclingnews