Giro d'Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 11
By Laura Weislo
Almeida remains in pink as sprinters rule the day
Stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Rimini
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed his fourth stage victory of the 2020 Giro d'Italia and stretched his lead in the ciclamino jersey competition back out over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a frantic finish in Rimini.
Sagan pounced when Démare hit out but did not have the speed to contend with the Frenchman and settled for second with Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in third.
Sagan appeared indecisive in the final 300 metres, flicking right to follow Fernando Gaviria before changing his mind to head left and dive for Démare's wheel - but the hesitation cost him and the French champion flew across the line with a full bike length on the Slovakian.
"Impressive, really impressive," a beaming Démare said afterwards. "The whole team moved up for me. They had to bring the breakaway back and set a really high pace.
"We had to do well getting through all the tight turns in the town but of course before the finish, everybody did a great job. Jacopo Guarnieri was fantastic. There he was for 400 metres and I was waiting. Then, in the end, I launched the sprint and I knew that people were trying to get around but I was strongest for the line.
"It feels amazing. Of course, I didn't think I could get four stages here. I was looking for a stage win and I'm so happy. I really want to congratulate the whole team because it's their victory as well. They believed in me, everyone has worked really hard and the work is paying off."
With the sprinters taking full responsibility for a rare flat stage on the Adriatic coastline, the overall classification contenders needed only stay out of trouble and João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) did just that, hanging onto his 34 second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) still third at 43 seconds.
How it unfolded
After ten hard days of racing, one rest day and half a dozen COVID-19 positives in the Giro d'Italia, the sprinters finally had one day that they could hold firmly in their grasp and were determined to make the most of the mainly flat 182km route from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.
They had a beautiful late-summer day for the ride northward, though the October shadows that rode alongside the peloton were far longer than usual when the race is held in May.
Only 144 riders were left in the race after the withdrawal of Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb's Michael Matthews because of the coronavirus positive tests, while Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) headed home on the rest day to attend the birth of his child.
Just a few kilometres after the flag dropped, the attacks began as usual, with the home riders keen to fight for the minor classifications that come with cash bonuses but little in the way of glory or listings in the history books.
Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and as we mentioned before, Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) quickly forged an accord and set about gaining ground on the Groupama-FDJ-led bunch.
Once the gap grew to four minutes, UAE came to the fore with Cofidis for sprinters Fernando Gaviria and Elia Viviani, respectively, and brought the five rider's lead down to a more manageable two minutes and change after 100km, where the gap then stabilised.
Frapporti, leading the Intergiro sprint classification, added to his tally by coming second to Romano in Pesaro after 105.9km, beating out Bais who started the day four points behind him in that ranking by two points.
In the peloton behind the ciclamino jersey battle raged yet again, with Démare getting the better of Sagan to edge out his lead in the points ranking by one more point.
There was a single mountain sprint on the day at the Monte San Bartolo, 111.3km into the stage, where Bais led Mazzucco and Armée across the line but the sprint was more about pride than anything else.
The fight for the bonus sprint point in Coriano just under 30km later was a touch more heated, with Frapporti lunging for the line but just missing out again to Romano, with Bais hitting out too early and fading to third.
With 36km to go the breakaway splintered, with Romano, Mazzucco and Frapporti missing out on a move by Armee and Bais - the latter adding to his tally in the Fuga (breakaway) classification to surpass the leader of that classification, Salvatore Puccio.
Viviani came to grief in a roundabout when a motorbike ploughed into the back of his bike, sending the Italian sprawling on the tarmac. That took the wind out of the chase as Cofidis scrambled to bring their sprinter back. Where Armee and Bais had under two minutes before the crash, they gained half a minute or so in the confusion.
Ahead, the two leaders worked well together while the trio of Italians in pursuit sat in no-man's land halfway between the front group and the peloton which got back to full flight with 27km to go - needing to push hard to seal that 2:13 gap.
Bais suffered on the last uncategorized climb out of Santa Cristina, leaving Armee to fend off the hard-charging peloton alone over 24km.
Viviani finally made it back to the peloton with 16km to go while Armee continued to hang onto 1:45 on the long, hard slog to the coast. It was nearly as hard for the peloton which, despite the help from UAE Team Emirates, only managed to carve out half a minute over 5km.
Finally, inside 10km to go, Deceuninck-Quickstep and Ineos came forward and Armee's legs, having long since turned leaden, were no match for the might of the bunch. His suffering finally ended with 6.5km to go.
UAE Team Emirates led the peloton under the 5km to go banner but had to contend with Israel Start-Up Nation as Mathias Brändle took over to put his time trialing prowess to work lining out the bunch past the Ruota Panoramica Ferris wheel - its movement stilled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Groupama-FDJ left it late, taking the lead for Démare inside 2km to go but gave up the lead to UAE at the red kite before Miles Scotson went back to the front with Jacopo Guarnieri to launch Démare perfectly for his fourth stage win of the Giro d'Italia.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:03:52
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|30
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|32
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|35
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|37
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|39
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|42
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|44
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|46
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|47
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|50
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|54
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|55
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|56
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:00:16
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|58
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:29
|60
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|61
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|62
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:39
|63
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|65
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|67
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:49
|69
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|70
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|71
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|72
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|75
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|79
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|81
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|82
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|86
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|88
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|89
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|91
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:29
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|94
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|96
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|99
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|100
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|101
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|104
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|105
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|106
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|107
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|110
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|115
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|116
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|117
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|118
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:00
|119
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|120
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:21
|123
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|124
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|125
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|127
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|128
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|129
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|130
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|131
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|132
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:26
|136
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|137
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|138
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|141
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:05:51
|142
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:08:08
|143
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|144
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|3
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|4
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|8
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|3
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|6
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|12
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|14
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|2
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:03
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:00:02
|3
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:03:52
|2
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|14
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:00:16
|15
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:00:29
|16
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:39
|17
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:49
|20
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|24
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|28
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|29
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|30
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|31
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|33
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|35
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:00
|36
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|37
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:21
|39
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|41
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:26
|42
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:05:51
|43
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|12:11:36
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Bahrain McClaren
|12
|CCC Team
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|14
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|0:00:49
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|17
|Cofidis
|0:01:42
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:07
|19
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|20
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:08:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|43:41:57
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:43
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:21
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:36
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:52
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:02:27
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:45
|15
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:05:32
|18
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:13
|20
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:06:21
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:49
|22
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:11:55
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:15:28
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:46
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|26
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:06
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:26:22
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:50
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:28:45
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:50
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:22
|32
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:35
|33
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:31:58
|34
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|0:34:10
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:36
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:46
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:37:26
|38
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:40:19
|39
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:40:59
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42:00
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:18
|42
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:43:44
|43
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:11
|44
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:16
|45
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:26
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:56
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:26
|48
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:49:19
|49
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:49:53
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:50:04
|51
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:50:17
|52
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:50:25
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:51:51
|54
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:52:12
|55
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:53:09
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:01
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:54:09
|58
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:54:25
|59
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:34
|60
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:57:13
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:57:55
|62
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:19
|63
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:00:54
|64
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:24
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:02:23
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|1:03:17
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:03:54
|68
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:03:55
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:04:40
|70
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:23
|71
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:05:28
|72
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|1:05:58
|73
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:37
|74
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:06:47
|75
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:07:10
|76
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|1:07:19
|77
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:39
|78
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:15:07
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|1:15:15
|80
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:15:33
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|1:17:12
|82
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:17:22
|83
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:17:26
|84
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:17:55
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|1:17:56
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:01
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:39
|88
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:52
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:21:30
|90
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:22:27
|91
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:28
|92
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:25:04
|93
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:26:42
|94
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|1:27:33
|95
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:28:05
|96
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:28:25
|97
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:29:12
|98
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:40
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:31:28
|100
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|1:33:22
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|1:34:05
|102
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:37:19
|103
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:20
|104
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|1:37:36
|105
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|1:38:37
|106
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1:40:04
|107
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:41:13
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:37
|109
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:42:49
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|1:45:53
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:46:01
|112
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:46:35
|113
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:46:59
|114
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:47:31
|115
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:36
|116
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:49:21
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:50:53
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:52:52
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|1:53:36
|120
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:54:20
|121
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:56:20
|122
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:56:56
|123
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|1:58:05
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:34
|125
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:48
|126
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:00:11
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2:01:11
|128
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:01:46
|129
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|2:02:11
|130
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|2:02:54
|131
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:58
|132
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|2:03:30
|133
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2:03:33
|134
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:03:38
|135
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03:46
|136
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:04:32
|137
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2:05:10
|138
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2:06:07
|139
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:07:47
|140
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2:10:30
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2:14:31
|142
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|2:16:43
|143
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:29:23
|144
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|2:29:28
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|220
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|184
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|4
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|40
|6
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|39
|7
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|37
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|36
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|32
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|27
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|27
|15
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|17
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|18
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|22
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|23
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|25
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|22
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|21
|29
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|30
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|20
|31
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|32
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|33
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|17
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|16
|35
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14
|36
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|14
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|39
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|41
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|42
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|44
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|46
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|47
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|9
|48
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|49
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|50
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|51
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|52
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|54
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|55
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|56
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|57
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|59
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|60
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|61
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|62
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|5
|63
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|65
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|66
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|67
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|69
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|71
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|72
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|76
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|78
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|79
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|80
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|81
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|82
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|-2
|83
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|84
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|76
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|40
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|10
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|18
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|19
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|20
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|21
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|23
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|26
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|28
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|31
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|37
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|40
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|41
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|44
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|1
|47
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|48
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|-4
|51
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|43:41:57
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:45
|5
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:05:32
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:42
|8
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:06:21
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:49
|10
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:11:55
|11
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:46
|12
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:31:58
|13
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:40:59
|14
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:43:44
|15
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:11
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:16
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:26
|18
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:49:19
|19
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:49:53
|20
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:50:25
|21
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:53:09
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:57:13
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:24
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:23
|25
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:06:47
|26
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:15:33
|27
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:17:22
|28
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:52
|29
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:22:27
|30
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:28
|31
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|1:27:33
|32
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:40
|33
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|1:37:36
|34
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|1:38:37
|35
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:42:49
|36
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:46:35
|37
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|1:58:05
|38
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:01:46
|39
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|2:02:54
|40
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:03:38
|41
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:04:32
|42
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2:05:10
|43
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2:10:30
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|28
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|24
|5
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|20
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|9
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|10
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|18
|11
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|18
|12
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|13
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|21
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|22
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|9
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|7
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|29
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|30
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|31
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|32
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|33
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|35
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|37
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|39
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|45
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|46
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|47
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|48
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|51
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|53
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|54
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|56
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|57
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|63
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|64
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|66
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|68
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|69
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1
|70
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|44
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|20
|8
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|13
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|11
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|14
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|15
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|16
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|17
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|7
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|7
|20
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|23
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|24
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|25
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|26
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|27
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|30
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|4
|33
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|39
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|43
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2
|45
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|46
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|48
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|49
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|320
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|298
|3
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|295
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|283
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|276
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|231
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|228
|8
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|216
|9
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|174
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|172
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|172
|12
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|168
|13
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|168
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|15
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|161
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|160
|17
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|159
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|151
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|151
|20
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|138
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|138
|24
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|137
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|136
|26
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|136
|27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|135
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|118
|30
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|118
|31
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|112
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|103
|35
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|103
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|88
|39
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|75
|40
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|32
|41
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|20
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|44
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2
|AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0.5
|5
|Team Sunweb
|20
|6
|Bahrain McClaren
|20
|7
|CCC Team
|20
|8
|Cofidis
|20
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|10
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40.5
|11
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|60
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|60
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|60
|14
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|70
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|90
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|110
|17
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|110
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|115
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|200
|20
|EF Pro Cycling
|490
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|130:59:50
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:12:32
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:55
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:44
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:08
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:33:34
|7
|CCC Team
|0:41:56
|8
|Bahrain McClaren
|0:42:52
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:45:11
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:08
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:57:02
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:11
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:02
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:42:44
|15
|Cofidis
|2:54:45
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:57:53
|17
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|3:00:00
|18
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:06:42
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:44:42
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:49:07
