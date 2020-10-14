Giro d'Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 11

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) goes alone on stage 11 with under 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Mattia Bais of Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec push as duo with 34km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Taking a turn at front of breakaway of five is Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 5 of 25 At front of breakaway group of 5 is Sander Armee of Lotto-Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 6 of 25 Breakaway of five along Adriatic Sea from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 7 of 25 Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Scenery on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 10 of 25 Sunweb during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Jakob Fuglsang during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Joao Almeida, overall leader, during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 VIncenzo Nibali during stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) make up the stage 11 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Elia Viviani (Cofidis Solutions Credits) at start in Porto Sant'Elpidio (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 17 of 25 Peloton rides near Adriatic Sea on stage 11 from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 18 of 25 Scenery stage 11 -halfway point of three-week race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Peloton on 182km stage 11 from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Start for stage 11 in Porto Sant'Elpidio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ in Purple Points Jersey beats Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe to line, and third goes to Alvaro Jose Hodeg of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Bunch sprint at finish in Rimini for stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ wins stage 11, his fourth stage of this year's Giro (Image credit: Bettini Images) Image 24 of 25 Arnaud Demare of France celebrates stage 11 win for Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ wins stage 11 in Ciclamino jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed his fourth stage victory of the 2020 Giro d'Italia and stretched his lead in the ciclamino jersey competition back out over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a frantic finish in Rimini.

Sagan pounced when Démare hit out but did not have the speed to contend with the Frenchman and settled for second with Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in third.

Sagan appeared indecisive in the final 300 metres, flicking right to follow Fernando Gaviria before changing his mind to head left and dive for Démare's wheel - but the hesitation cost him and the French champion flew across the line with a full bike length on the Slovakian.

"Impressive, really impressive," a beaming Démare said afterwards. "The whole team moved up for me. They had to bring the breakaway back and set a really high pace.

"We had to do well getting through all the tight turns in the town but of course before the finish, everybody did a great job. Jacopo Guarnieri was fantastic. There he was for 400 metres and I was waiting. Then, in the end, I launched the sprint and I knew that people were trying to get around but I was strongest for the line.

"It feels amazing. Of course, I didn't think I could get four stages here. I was looking for a stage win and I'm so happy. I really want to congratulate the whole team because it's their victory as well. They believed in me, everyone has worked really hard and the work is paying off."

With the sprinters taking full responsibility for a rare flat stage on the Adriatic coastline, the overall classification contenders needed only stay out of trouble and João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) did just that, hanging onto his 34 second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) still third at 43 seconds.

How it unfolded

After ten hard days of racing, one rest day and half a dozen COVID-19 positives in the Giro d'Italia, the sprinters finally had one day that they could hold firmly in their grasp and were determined to make the most of the mainly flat 182km route from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.

They had a beautiful late-summer day for the ride northward, though the October shadows that rode alongside the peloton were far longer than usual when the race is held in May.

Only 144 riders were left in the race after the withdrawal of Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb's Michael Matthews because of the coronavirus positive tests, while Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) headed home on the rest day to attend the birth of his child.

Just a few kilometres after the flag dropped, the attacks began as usual, with the home riders keen to fight for the minor classifications that come with cash bonuses but little in the way of glory or listings in the history books.

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and as we mentioned before, Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) quickly forged an accord and set about gaining ground on the Groupama-FDJ-led bunch.

Once the gap grew to four minutes, UAE came to the fore with Cofidis for sprinters Fernando Gaviria and Elia Viviani, respectively, and brought the five rider's lead down to a more manageable two minutes and change after 100km, where the gap then stabilised.

Frapporti, leading the Intergiro sprint classification, added to his tally by coming second to Romano in Pesaro after 105.9km, beating out Bais who started the day four points behind him in that ranking by two points.

In the peloton behind the ciclamino jersey battle raged yet again, with Démare getting the better of Sagan to edge out his lead in the points ranking by one more point.

There was a single mountain sprint on the day at the Monte San Bartolo, 111.3km into the stage, where Bais led Mazzucco and Armée across the line but the sprint was more about pride than anything else.

The fight for the bonus sprint point in Coriano just under 30km later was a touch more heated, with Frapporti lunging for the line but just missing out again to Romano, with Bais hitting out too early and fading to third.

With 36km to go the breakaway splintered, with Romano, Mazzucco and Frapporti missing out on a move by Armee and Bais - the latter adding to his tally in the Fuga (breakaway) classification to surpass the leader of that classification, Salvatore Puccio.

Viviani came to grief in a roundabout when a motorbike ploughed into the back of his bike, sending the Italian sprawling on the tarmac. That took the wind out of the chase as Cofidis scrambled to bring their sprinter back. Where Armee and Bais had under two minutes before the crash, they gained half a minute or so in the confusion.

Ahead, the two leaders worked well together while the trio of Italians in pursuit sat in no-man's land halfway between the front group and the peloton which got back to full flight with 27km to go - needing to push hard to seal that 2:13 gap.

Bais suffered on the last uncategorized climb out of Santa Cristina, leaving Armee to fend off the hard-charging peloton alone over 24km.

Viviani finally made it back to the peloton with 16km to go while Armee continued to hang onto 1:45 on the long, hard slog to the coast. It was nearly as hard for the peloton which, despite the help from UAE Team Emirates, only managed to carve out half a minute over 5km.

Finally, inside 10km to go, Deceuninck-Quickstep and Ineos came forward and Armee's legs, having long since turned leaden, were no match for the might of the bunch. His suffering finally ended with 6.5km to go.

UAE Team Emirates led the peloton under the 5km to go banner but had to contend with Israel Start-Up Nation as Mathias Brändle took over to put his time trialing prowess to work lining out the bunch past the Ruota Panoramica Ferris wheel - its movement stilled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Groupama-FDJ left it late, taking the lead for Démare inside 2km to go but gave up the lead to UAE at the red kite before Miles Scotson went back to the front with Jacopo Guarnieri to launch Démare perfectly for his fourth stage win of the Giro d'Italia.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:03:52 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 12 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 32 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 37 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 39 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 40 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 42 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 44 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 46 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 47 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 49 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 50 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 51 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 54 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 55 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 56 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:16 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:29 60 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 61 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 62 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:39 63 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 65 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 66 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 67 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:49 69 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 70 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 71 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 72 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 75 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 79 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 81 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 82 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 86 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 88 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 89 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 90 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:29 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 94 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 95 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 96 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 97 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 99 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:12 100 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 101 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 104 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 105 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 106 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 107 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 109 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 111 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 115 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:51 116 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 117 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 118 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00 119 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 120 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 121 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:21 123 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 124 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 125 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 127 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 128 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 129 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 130 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 131 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 132 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 133 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 134 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26 136 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 137 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 138 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 139 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 140 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 141 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:51 142 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:08:08 143 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 144 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:57

Intermediate sprint - Pesaro, km 105.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 3 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 4 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 3 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 6 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 7 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 6 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 5 12 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Monte San Bartolo - km 111.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 2 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Bonus sprint - Coriano, km 144.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:03 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:02 3 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:03:52 2 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 14 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:16 15 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:00:29 16 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:39 17 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 18 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 19 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:49 20 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 21 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 24 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 25 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 28 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 29 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 30 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 31 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 33 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:51 35 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00 36 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 37 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:21 39 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 41 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:26 42 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:51 43 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:57

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 12:11:36 2 Team Sunweb 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Groupama-FDJ 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Ineos Grenadiers 8 Israel Start-Up Nation 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Movistar Team 11 Bahrain McClaren 12 CCC Team 13 NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:39 14 Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:00:49 15 Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 16 Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 17 Cofidis 0:01:42 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:07 19 EF Pro Cycling 0:05:24 20 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:08:58

General classification after stage 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43:41:57 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:57 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:36 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:52 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:02:27 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:45 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58 16 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:32 18 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:13 20 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:21 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:49 22 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:11:55 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:28 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:46 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 26 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:06 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:26:22 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:50 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:28:45 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:22 32 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:35 33 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:31:58 34 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:34:10 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:36 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:37:26 38 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:40:19 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:59 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:42:00 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:18 42 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:44 43 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:44:11 44 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:44:16 45 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:26 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:56 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:26 48 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:19 49 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:53 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:50:04 51 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:50:17 52 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:25 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:51:51 54 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:52:12 55 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:53:09 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:01 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:54:09 58 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:54:25 59 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:55:34 60 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:57:13 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:57:55 62 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:19 63 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1:00:54 64 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:24 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:02:23 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 1:03:17 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:03:54 68 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:55 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:04:40 70 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:23 71 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:05:28 72 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 1:05:58 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:37 74 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:06:47 75 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:07:10 76 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:07:19 77 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:39 78 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:15:07 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1:15:15 80 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:15:33 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:17:12 82 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:22 83 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:26 84 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 1:17:55 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 1:17:56 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:01 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:39 88 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:52 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:30 90 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:22:27 91 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:28 92 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:25:04 93 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:26:42 94 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:33 95 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:28:05 96 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:25 97 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:12 98 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:29:40 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:28 100 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1:33:22 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1:34:05 102 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:37:19 103 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:37:20 104 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:37:36 105 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:37 106 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1:40:04 107 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:41:13 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:37 109 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:49 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:45:53 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:46:01 112 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:46:35 113 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:46:59 114 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 1:47:31 115 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 1:48:36 116 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:49:21 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:53 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:52:52 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:53:36 120 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:54:20 121 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:20 122 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:56:56 123 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:58:05 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:59:34 125 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:48 126 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:00:11 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:01:11 128 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:46 129 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 2:02:11 130 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 2:02:54 131 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:58 132 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:30 133 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:03:33 134 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:38 135 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:03:46 136 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:04:32 137 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:05:10 138 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:07 139 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:07:47 140 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:10:30 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:14:31 142 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 2:16:43 143 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:29:23 144 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 2:29:28

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 220 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 184 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 51 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40 6 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39 7 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 37 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 29 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 27 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 14 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27 15 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 26 17 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26 18 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 20 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 24 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24 22 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 22 25 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 27 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 21 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 21 29 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 30 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20 31 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18 32 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 33 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16 35 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14 36 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 14 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 39 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 41 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 42 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 44 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 46 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 47 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 9 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 49 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 50 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 8 51 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 52 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 6 55 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 6 56 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 57 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 58 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 59 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 60 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 61 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 62 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5 63 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 65 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5 66 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 67 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 69 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 72 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 76 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 78 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 79 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1 80 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 81 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 82 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo -2 83 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -10

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 84 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 76 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 45 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 45 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40 6 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 20 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 20 8 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 20 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 15 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 11 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 9 19 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 20 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9 21 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 23 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 26 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 28 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 30 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 31 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 3 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2 37 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 40 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2 41 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1 43 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 44 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 46 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 1 47 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 48 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo -4 51 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43:41:57 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:45 5 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:32 7 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:42 8 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:21 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:49 10 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:11:55 11 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:46 12 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:31:58 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:59 14 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:44 15 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:44:11 16 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:44:16 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:26 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:19 19 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:53 20 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:25 21 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:53:09 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:57:13 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:24 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:23 25 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:06:47 26 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:15:33 27 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:22 28 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1:18:52 29 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:22:27 30 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:28 31 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 1:27:33 32 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:29:40 33 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:37:36 34 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:37 35 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:49 36 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:46:35 37 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:58:05 38 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:46 39 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 2:02:54 40 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:03:38 41 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:04:32 42 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2:05:10 43 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2:10:30

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 28 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 24 5 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 21 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 20 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 10 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18 11 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 18 12 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 13 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 17 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 21 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 22 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 7 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 29 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 30 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 31 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 32 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 33 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 35 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 5 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 5 37 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 39 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 4 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 45 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 46 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 4 47 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 48 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 4 49 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 51 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 53 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 54 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 56 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 57 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2 60 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 2 63 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 64 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 65 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 66 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 68 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 69 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1 70 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 44 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 7 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20 8 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 11 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10 14 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 15 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 16 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 17 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 20 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 21 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 6 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 6 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 6 24 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 25 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 26 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 27 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 30 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 31 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 32 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 4 33 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 34 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 39 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 2 43 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 45 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 46 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1 48 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 49 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 320 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 298 3 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 295 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 283 5 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 276 6 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 231 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 228 8 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 216 9 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 174 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 172 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 172 12 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 168 13 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 168 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 15 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 161 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 160 17 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 159 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151 20 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 151 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 138 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 138 24 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 137 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136 26 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 136 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 118 30 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118 31 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 112 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 111 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103 35 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 103 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 94 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 94 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 88 39 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75 40 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 32 41 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 20 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 19 44 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 10

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 2 AG2R la Mondiale 3 Groupama-FDJ 4 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0.5 5 Team Sunweb 20 6 Bahrain McClaren 20 7 CCC Team 20 8 Cofidis 20 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 40 10 Israel Start-Up Nation 40.5 11 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60 12 NTT Pro Cycling 60 13 UAE Team Emirates 60 14 Vini Zabu' KTM 70 15 Astana Pro Team 90 16 Trek-Segafredo 110 17 Bardiani CSF Faizane 110 18 Lotto Soudal 115 19 Ineos Grenadiers 200 20 EF Pro Cycling 490