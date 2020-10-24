Trending

Giro d'Italia: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 20 on Sestriere

Hindley takes maglia rosa on same time as Briton, as Kelderman fades to third

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 19, beating Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) to the line as the pair emerged as the two leading candidates for the overall title in what will be a dramatic final time trial in Milan on Sunday.

Having taken the overall lead two days ago, Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) lost the maglia rosa as Geoghegan Hart’s teammate Rohan Dennis once again blew the GC field apart on the second of three ascents of Sestriere.

The Australian lasted all the way to the final 1.5km of the final climb – and even finished third on the stage – before Geoghegan Hart outsprinted the white jersey in a reverse of the picture two days ago. 

Having started the day three seconds apart, the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings, Hindley having grabbed a second at the intermediate sprint, but Geoghegan gaining four in the bonuses on the line.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:52:45
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:25
4Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:01
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:34
6Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:35
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:48
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:00

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 85:22:07
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:51
5Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:14
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:46
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:24
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:08

