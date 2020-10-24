Giro d'Italia: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 20 on Sestriere

Image 1 of 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart out-sprints Jai Hindley to win stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Stage 20 won by bike length by Tao Geoghegan Hart of INEOS Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 33 Joao Almeida pushes across line in fourth for any extra seconds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 33 Rohan Dennis leads Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 33 First pass through Sestriere made by Pello Bilbao of Bahrain - McLaren and Hector Carretero of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 33 Davide Ballerini of Deceuninck-QuickStep would break to front and ride solo on second lap of Sestriere (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Deceuninck-QuickStep had numbers in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 Astana controlled the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 On lower slopes of final Sestriere climb is Rohan Dennis working for teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart just ahead of Jai Hindley of Team Sunweb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 33 Kangert accelerates in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 33 Ineos Grenadiers take it up on the first ascent to Sestriere (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 33 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (NTT Pro Cycling Team) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 33 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers works with team on valley road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 The jersey wearers on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 33 Overall leader Wilco Kelderman at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 33 Team Sunweb had the first and second placed riders at the start of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for the biggest day of his career (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 33 A mountainous backdrop on the early kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 33 Kelderman at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 33 The break goes clear (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 33 Fluid rotation in the breakaway in the opening kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 33 A reminder that it is indeed autumn at the Giro d'Italia with changing leaves (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 33 The sun came out after an hour or so (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 33 Stage 20 changed to have peloton climb Sestriere three times (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 33 Peloton rides on final mountain showdown of 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 33 Stunning scenery on stage 20 of Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Blue skies and scattered fans along the stage 20 190km route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb on stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Start of stage 20 in Alba (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 33 Jai Hindley of Team Sunweb receives congratulations from teammate Martijn Tusveld at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 33 Final threesome in final kilometres on Sestriere led by Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 19, beating Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) to the line as the pair emerged as the two leading candidates for the overall title in what will be a dramatic final time trial in Milan on Sunday.

Having taken the overall lead two days ago, Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) lost the maglia rosa as Geoghegan Hart’s teammate Rohan Dennis once again blew the GC field apart on the second of three ascents of Sestriere.

The Australian lasted all the way to the final 1.5km of the final climb – and even finished third on the stage – before Geoghegan Hart outsprinted the white jersey in a reverse of the picture two days ago.

Having started the day three seconds apart, the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings, Hindley having grabbed a second at the intermediate sprint, but Geoghegan gaining four in the bonuses on the line.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:52:45 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:25 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:01 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:34 6 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:35 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:48 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:00