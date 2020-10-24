Giro d'Italia: Geoghegan Hart wins stage 20 on Sestriere
Hindley takes maglia rosa on same time as Briton, as Kelderman fades to third
Stage 20: Alba - Sestriere
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 19, beating Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) to the line as the pair emerged as the two leading candidates for the overall title in what will be a dramatic final time trial in Milan on Sunday.
Having taken the overall lead two days ago, Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) lost the maglia rosa as Geoghegan Hart’s teammate Rohan Dennis once again blew the GC field apart on the second of three ascents of Sestriere.
The Australian lasted all the way to the final 1.5km of the final climb – and even finished third on the stage – before Geoghegan Hart outsprinted the white jersey in a reverse of the picture two days ago.
Having started the day three seconds apart, the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings, Hindley having grabbed a second at the intermediate sprint, but Geoghegan gaining four in the bonuses on the line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:52:45
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:25
|4
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:01
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:34
|6
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:01:48
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|85:22:07
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:51
|5
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:03:14
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:46
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:05
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:09:24
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:10:08
