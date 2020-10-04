Giro d'Italia: Diego Ulissi takes stage 2
Ganna keeps maglia rosa as Thomas climbs to third
Stage 2: Alcamo - Agrigento
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) gave Italy its second win in a row in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, following up the stage 1 victory by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) with a powerful uphill triumph in Agrigento on stage 2.
Ulissi played off an acceleration by teammate Valerio Conti to draw out a small group and then out-power Giro debutant Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-Quickstep).
The short, steep climb did not create big enough gaps to dislodge Ganna from the top of the overall standings, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) staying in second at 22 seconds and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) moving up to third after finishing 11th on the stage, one second further adrift.
It was a cagey victory for Ulissi, who surged with Conti under the 1km to go banner, following a move from Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabu KTM). After Wackermann lost contact, Ulissi stopped pedaling, let Honoré take the front and then clicked into another gear and blasted away from the trio.
Sagan had no answer to Ulissi's surge but could be consoled by taking enough points at the finish to move into the lead of the mountains classification after taking two points in the opening stage.
Ulissi claimed the ciclamino jersey as leader of the points classification, while Ganna remains in the lead of the young riders classification. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took the lead of the combativity classification from the breakaway while Ineos remain best team.
How it unfolded
The second stage of the postponed 2020 Giro d’Italia got underway with summer weather conditions in Alcamo on the island of Sicily, with the peloton facing a lumpy stage with a tough, uphill finish in Agrigento and its pitches up to nine per cent.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rolled off the start line in the maglia rosa but with little certainty of keeping the jersey, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second in the opening time trial wearing the ciclamino jersey and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) in white as the best young rider.
Of more interest was the blue jersey of mountains classification leader Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation). The German sprinter claimed three points atop the category 4 climb by being quickest on the first 1.1km of the time trial.
There was another point to be taken on the Santa Ninfa after 37.5km on stage 2, so Zabel immediately launched an attack after the flag dropped. The move sparked the interest of notable breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and while Zabel failed to stick with the attack, De Gendt found four companions willing to flog themselves ahead of the peloton on the 149km stage.
De Gendt, Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabù-KTM) quickly forged a gap, even though Van Empel misjudged a bend and crashed. The Dutchman made it back up to the move a little worse for the wear.
De Gendt attacked on the climb to take the three points available ahead of Bais and Van Empel and then again for the intermediate sprint bonus in Partanna 8.5km later.
The leaders enjoyed a gap of five minutes as the peloton fought it out for the remaining points at the Partanna sprint. Groupama-FDJ staged the lead-out for Arnaud Démare, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) getting in the mix, too. Gaviria claimed three points over Demare, while behind there was a crash by a Cofidis rider, Simone Consonni.
As the race hit the halfway point of the short stage, Sunweb sent Nico Denz to the fore to reel in the breakaway for Michael Matthews, and the German’s power shaved over a minute off the gap in just a few kilometres.
Astana tried to call off the chase as Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) was dropped, but the Russian climbed into the team car, dropping out with stomach issues. It was a tough break for the team, who had to swap out two riders after a pair of COVID-19 cases and the loss of Miguel Angel Lopez to a crash in the first stage, and their leader Jakob Fuglsang who was now left with only five teammates after two stages.
At the front of the peloton, the chase was on, with Bjerg coming to the fore to chase for Gaviria, and Bora-Hansgrohe cooperating in bringing the gap down to a much more manageable minute and change with 30km to go.
The leaders still held onto a minute’s advantage with 20km to go when a crash in the peloton disrupted the chase slightly, that saw Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) having his second fall of the race, going down with Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott).
The leaders’ gap fell quickly in the next 10km, dropping to 25 seconds with 13km and, even as the five leaders worked together, it continued to plummet. The breakaway came within sight of the peloton at the last intermediate sprint with 11km to go where De Gendt once again led across the line.
With 9km to go, the breakaway was finally swept up as the sprint trains taking up positions across the road. The climb kicked up with just over 4km to go, with Geraint Thomas was present near the front on the wheel of Demare and his Groupama-FDJ train while Simon Yates also made his presence known.
The surge came finally with 1.5km to go as UAE Team Emirates surged for Ulissi into the final kilometre. Luca Wackermann attacked under the kite and was joined by Ulissi and Honoré, who then surged away. Sagan jumped across and stalked Honoré but when Ulissi attacked the Slovakian had no answer and had to settle for second.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:24:58
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|27
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|30
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|40
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|41
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|43
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|45
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|47
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|48
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|49
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|50
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|52
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|56
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|59
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:22
|60
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|62
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|64
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:45
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|66
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|67
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|69
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|71
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|72
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:55
|75
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:57
|76
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|77
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:15
|78
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|80
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:01:28
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|82
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:01:36
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|85
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|87
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:43
|89
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|90
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|91
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:50
|92
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:01:52
|94
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:55
|95
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:16
|96
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:19
|97
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:37
|98
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|99
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|101
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|102
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|105
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|106
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:24
|107
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:56
|108
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|109
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|112
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:00
|113
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|117
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|118
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|119
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:05
|121
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:04:12
|123
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|125
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|126
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:29
|128
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|129
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:38
|130
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:40
|131
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:47
|132
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:51
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:53
|134
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|135
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|136
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|138
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|139
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|141
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|142
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|143
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|144
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|145
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|146
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|147
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|149
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:59
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|153
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|155
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|156
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:02
|157
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:27
|159
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:31
|160
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:37
|161
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|162
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:43
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|164
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|165
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:26
|166
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:28
|168
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:39
|169
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:40
|170
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|171
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:58
|172
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:13
|173
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:39
|DNF
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|4
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|6
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|3
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|6
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:02
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3:24:58
|2
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|15
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|20
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|21
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:50
|22
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:15
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:01:36
|25
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|27
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:50
|28
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:55
|29
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:16
|30
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:37
|31
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|32
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:56
|33
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:00
|34
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|35
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|36
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|37
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|38
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:40
|39
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:04:53
|40
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|41
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|43
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|44
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:05:59
|45
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:37
|46
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|47
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:26
|48
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:58
|DNF
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|10:15:04
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Bahrain McClaren
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|EF Pro Cycling
|12
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|CCC Team
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:08
|17
|Cofidis
|0:02:18
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:17
|19
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|0:03:22
|20
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:23
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:23
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:40:27
|2
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:22
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:23
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|5
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|7
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:42
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:49
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|13
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|16
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:04
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|21
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:13
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:18
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:22
|27
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:01:26
|29
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:31
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|35
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:37
|37
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|38
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:38
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|41
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|42
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:42
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:44
|45
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|49
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|50
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:51
|52
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|53
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:01:53
|55
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:54
|56
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:57
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:04
|61
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:05
|62
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:06
|63
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|64
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:12
|65
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|0:02:14
|66
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|67
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:27
|68
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:32
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|0:02:38
|70
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:39
|71
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:43
|72
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:44
|73
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:45
|74
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:46
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|77
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|78
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:01
|79
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|80
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:06
|81
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:03:08
|82
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|83
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:03:22
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:30
|86
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:32
|87
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:36
|88
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:58
|89
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:01
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:04:08
|91
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:12
|92
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:04:20
|93
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:22
|94
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:25
|95
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|96
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|97
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:04:35
|98
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:04:37
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:38
|100
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:39
|101
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:04:43
|102
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:45
|103
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|104
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:46
|105
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:52
|106
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|107
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:04
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:13
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:05:17
|110
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:22
|111
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:27
|112
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05:30
|113
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|114
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:31
|115
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:33
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:35
|117
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:38
|118
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|0:05:45
|119
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|120
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|121
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:01
|122
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:02
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:07
|125
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:06:09
|126
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|128
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:14
|129
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:06:19
|130
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:25
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:06:30
|132
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:31
|133
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:36
|134
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:38
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:39
|137
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:42
|138
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:45
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:46
|140
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:54
|141
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:00
|142
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:01
|143
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|144
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:02
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:03
|146
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:04
|147
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:08
|148
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:09
|149
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:23
|150
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:07:28
|151
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:29
|152
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:07:32
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:33
|154
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:36
|155
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:07:41
|157
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:06
|158
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|159
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:15
|160
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:23
|161
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|162
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:33
|164
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:40
|165
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:08:41
|166
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:47
|167
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:57
|168
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|169
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:09:19
|170
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:27
|171
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:53
|172
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:03
|173
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:52
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|3
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|17
|4
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|7
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|11
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|12
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|13
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|14
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|15
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|23
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|25
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|6
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|8
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:40:27
|2
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:22
|3
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|6
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:13
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:18
|12
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|13
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:54
|17
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:04
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:27
|20
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:32
|21
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:55
|22
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|23
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:06
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|25
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:32
|26
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:36
|27
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:04:20
|28
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|29
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:04:37
|30
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:04:43
|31
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:46
|32
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|33
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:22
|34
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:06:09
|35
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|37
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:38
|38
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:42
|39
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:54
|40
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:02
|41
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:23
|42
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:07:28
|43
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:07:32
|44
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|45
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:15
|46
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|47
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:40
|48
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:08:41
|49
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|2
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|4
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|5
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|8
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|9
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|10
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|13
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|14
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|16
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|11:02:32
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:05
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:16
|6
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|9
|CCC Team
|0:01:41
|10
|Bahrain McClaren
|0:02:07
|11
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:19
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:31
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:43
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:41
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05:13
|17
|Cofidis
|0:06:26
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:55
|19
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:07:58
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|0:09:14
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:00
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:14
