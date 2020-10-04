Trending

Giro d'Italia: Diego Ulissi takes stage 2

Ganna keeps maglia rosa as Thomas climbs to third



Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo )


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Bridge Landscape Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 2 is 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Edoardo Affini of Italy Brent Bookwalter of The United States Jack Haig of Australia Lucas Hamilton of Australia Michael Hepburn of Australia Damien Howson of Australia Cameron Meyer of Australia Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village Team Presentation Public Fans Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A second day in Sicily for stage 2


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Kamil Malecki of Poland and CCC Team Peloton Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village Public Fans during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 2 start is in Alcamo and peloton heads out for 149km


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Ben Gastauer of Luxembourg and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Etienne Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway Public Fans Monument during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alcamo to Agrigento for second day of 2020 Giro d'Italia


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (GBr) of Ineos Grenadiers was fourth on stage 1, while teammate Filippo Ganna won the stage and wears pink leaders jersey


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Points Jersey Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider and Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in Purple Points Jersey in Alcamo Village


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Simon Clarke of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Pro Cycling at start in distinctive new kits for Giro


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Santa Ninfa 445m Peloton Landscape Olive Tree during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 2 scenery from Alcamo to Agrigento


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Ben Gastauer of Luxembourg and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Alessandro Tonelli of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Etienne Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway of five led on short climb by Thomas De Gendt of Team Lotto Soudal


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers rides with teammate Filippo Ganna, in front in pink jersey


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Ben Gastauer of Luxembourg and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Etienne Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway of 5 began to gap peloton in first 10km of race


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Purple Points Jersey Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Joao Almeida ofDeceuninckQuick-Step wears Purple Points Jersey in stage 2


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers in maglia rosa


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Santuario Maria SS DellAlto Alcamo Village during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

First rider called to line in Alcamo Square is race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Start Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy Detail view during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 trophy awaits best rider


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Arrival Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Diego Ulisse of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2


AGRIGENTO ITALY OCTOBER 04 Arrival Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 2 a 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento 243m girodiitalia Giro on October 04 2020 in Agrigento Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Italian Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) gave Italy its second win in a row in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, following up the stage 1 victory by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) with a powerful uphill triumph in Agrigento on stage 2.

Ulissi played off an acceleration by teammate Valerio Conti to draw out a small group and then out-power Giro debutant Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

The short, steep climb did not create big enough gaps to dislodge Ganna from the top of the overall standings, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) staying in second at 22 seconds and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) moving up to third after finishing 11th on the stage, one second further adrift.

It was a cagey victory for Ulissi, who surged with Conti under the 1km to go banner, following a move from Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabu KTM). After Wackermann lost contact, Ulissi stopped pedaling, let Honoré take the front and then clicked into another gear and blasted away from the trio.

Sagan had no answer to Ulissi's surge but could be consoled by taking enough points at the finish to move into the lead of the mountains classification after taking two points in the opening stage.

Ulissi claimed the ciclamino jersey as leader of the points classification, while Ganna remains in the lead of the young riders classification.  Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took the lead of the combativity classification from the breakaway while Ineos remain best team.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the postponed 2020 Giro d’Italia got underway with summer weather conditions in Alcamo on the island of Sicily, with the peloton facing a lumpy stage with a tough, uphill finish in Agrigento and its pitches up to nine per cent.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rolled off the start line in the maglia rosa but with little certainty of keeping the jersey, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second in the opening time trial wearing the ciclamino jersey and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) in white as the best young rider.

Of more interest was the blue jersey of mountains classification leader Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation). The German sprinter claimed three points atop the category 4 climb by being quickest on the first 1.1km of the time trial.

There was another point to be taken on the Santa Ninfa after 37.5km on stage 2, so Zabel immediately launched an attack after the flag dropped. The move sparked the interest of notable breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and while Zabel failed to stick with the attack, De Gendt found four companions willing to flog themselves ahead of the peloton on the 149km stage.

De Gendt, Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabù-KTM) quickly forged a gap, even though Van Empel misjudged a bend and crashed. The Dutchman made it back up to the move a little worse for the wear.

De Gendt attacked on the climb to take the three points available ahead of Bais and Van Empel and then again for the intermediate sprint bonus in Partanna 8.5km later.

The leaders enjoyed a gap of five minutes as the peloton fought it out for the remaining points at the Partanna sprint. Groupama-FDJ staged the lead-out for Arnaud Démare, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) getting in the mix, too. Gaviria claimed three points over Demare, while behind there was a crash by a Cofidis rider, Simone Consonni.

As the race hit the halfway point of the short stage, Sunweb sent Nico Denz to the fore to reel in the breakaway for Michael Matthews, and the German’s power shaved over a minute off the gap in just a few kilometres.

Astana tried to call off the chase as Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) was dropped, but the Russian climbed into the team car, dropping out with stomach issues. It was a tough break for the team, who had to swap out two riders after a pair of COVID-19 cases and the loss of Miguel Angel Lopez to a crash in the first stage, and their leader Jakob Fuglsang who was now left with only five teammates after two stages.

At the front of the peloton, the chase was on, with Bjerg coming to the fore to chase for Gaviria, and Bora-Hansgrohe cooperating in bringing the gap down to a much more manageable minute and change with 30km to go.

The leaders still held onto a minute’s advantage with 20km to go when a crash in the peloton disrupted the chase slightly, that saw Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) having his second fall of the race, going down with Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott).

The leaders’ gap fell quickly in the next 10km, dropping to 25 seconds with 13km and, even as the five leaders worked together, it continued to plummet. The breakaway came within sight of the peloton at the last intermediate sprint with 11km to go where De Gendt once again led across the line.

With 9km to go, the breakaway was finally swept up as the sprint trains taking up positions across the road. The climb kicked up with just over 4km to go, with Geraint Thomas was present near the front on the wheel of Demare and his Groupama-FDJ train while Simon Yates also made his presence known.

The surge came finally with 1.5km to go as UAE Team Emirates surged for Ulissi into the final kilometre. Luca Wackermann attacked under the kite and was joined by Ulissi and Honoré, who then surged away. Sagan jumped across and stalked Honoré but when Ulissi attacked the Slovakian had no answer and had to settle for second.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:24:58
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:05
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
6Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
15Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
24Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
27Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
29James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
30Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
41Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
43Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
44Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
45Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
46Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
47Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
49Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
50Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
51Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
52Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
57Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
58Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
59Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:00:22
60Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
61Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:30
62Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
63Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
64Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:45
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
66Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47
67Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50
69Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
71Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
72Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
74Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:55
75Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:57
76Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07
77Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:15
78Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21
80Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:01:28
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
82Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:36
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
85Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:38
87Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
88Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:43
89Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46
90Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48
91Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:50
92Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:52
94Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:55
95Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:16
96Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:19
97Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:37
98Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
99Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
100Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
101Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
102Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11
105Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23
106Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:24
107Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:56
108Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
109Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
110Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
112Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:00
113Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
114Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
117Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
118Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
119Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:05
121Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:04:12
123Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:24
125Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
126Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
127Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:29
128Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
129Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:38
130Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:40
131Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:47
132Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:51
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:53
134Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
135Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
136Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
138Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
139Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
141Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
142Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
143Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
144Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
145Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
146Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
147Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
148Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
149Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:59
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
153Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
154Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
155Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
156Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:02
157Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
158Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:27
159Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:31
160James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:37
161Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
162Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:43
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
164Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06
165Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26
166Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
167Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:28
168Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:39
169Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:40
170Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
171Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:58
172Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:13
173Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:39
DNFAleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Partanna - km 46.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
4Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4
6Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Poiints
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
3Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
6Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Bonus sprint Porto Empedocle - km 136.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Santa Ninfa - km 37.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Agrigento - km 149
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:24:58
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:05
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
12Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
13Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
14Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
15Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
16Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
20Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47
21Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:50
22Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:15
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:36
25Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
26Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46
27Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:50
28Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:55
29Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:16
30Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:37
31Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51
32Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:56
33Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:00
34Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
35Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
36Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
37Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14
38Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:40
39Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:53
40Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
41Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
43Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
44Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:59
45James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:37
46Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06
47Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26
48Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
49Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:58
DNFAleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-Quick-Step 10:15:04
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3UAE Team Emirates
4Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
5Mitchelton-Scott
6Team Sunweb
7NTT Pro Cycling
8Bahrain McClaren
9Team Jumbo-Visma
10AG2R la Mondiale
11EF Pro Cycling
12Ineos Grenadiers
13Movistar Team
14CCC Team
15Lotto Soudal 0:01:21
16Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:08
17Cofidis 0:02:18
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:17
19Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:03:22
20Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:23
21Astana Pro Team 0:07:23
22Groupama-FDJ 0:08:05

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:40:27
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
5Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36
6Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
7Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:42
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:49
9Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:58
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
13Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
16Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
21James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:22
27Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:26
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:31
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:33
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:34
35Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:35
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:37
37Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
38Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:38
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40
41Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
42Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:44
45Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:46
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
49Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50
50Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51
52Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
53Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
54Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:53
55Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:54
56Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:57
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
61Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:05
62Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:06
63Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
64Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:12
65Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:02:14
66Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15
67Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27
68Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:02:38
70Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:39
71Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:43
72Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:44
73François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:45
74Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:46
75Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:55
77Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
78Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:01
79Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02
80Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06
81Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:03:08
82Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15
83Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:22
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28
85Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:30
86Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:32
87Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:36
88Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58
89Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:08
91Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:12
92Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:20
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:22
94Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:25
95Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28
96Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:32
97Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:04:35
98Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:37
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:38
100Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:39
101Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:43
102Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:45
103Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
104Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:46
105Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52
106Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:01
107Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:04
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:17
110Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:22
111Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27
112Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:30
113Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
114Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:31
115Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:33
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:35
117Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:38
118Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:45
119Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:48
120Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:55
121Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:01
122Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:02
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:07
125Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:09
126Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
127Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12
128Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:14
129Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:06:19
130Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:25
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:06:30
132Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:06:31
133Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:36
134Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:38
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:39
137Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:42
138Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:45
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:46
140Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:54
141Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00
142Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01
143Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
144Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02
145Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:03
146Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:04
147Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:08
148Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:09
149Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:23
150Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:07:28
151Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:29
152Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:32
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:33
154Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:36
155James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:38
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:41
157Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:08:06
158Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:08
159Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:15
160Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:23
161Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
162Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
163Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:33
164Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40
165Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:41
166Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:47
167Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:57
168Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
169Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:09:19
170Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:27
171Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:53
172Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:03
173Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:52

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 19
3Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
6Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
7Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 9
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8
9Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
11Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
13Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
14Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 5
15Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
20Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3
21Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2
23Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
25Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
3Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
5Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
6Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
8Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:40:27
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
4Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
6Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
13Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:40
14Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:54
17Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27
20Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
21Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:55
22Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02
23Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15
25Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:32
26Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:36
27Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:20
28Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28
29Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:37
30Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:43
31Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:46
32Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:01
33Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:22
34Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:09
35Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12
37Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:38
38Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:42
39Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:54
40Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02
41Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:23
42Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:07:28
43Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:32
44James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:38
45Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:15
46Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23
47Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40
48Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:41
49Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:57

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
5Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
7Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
8Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4
10Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3
13Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3
14Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2
16Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 11:02:32
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:01:03
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05
4UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14
5Team Sunweb 0:01:16
6EF Pro Cycling 0:01:25
7NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:36
8Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40
9CCC Team 0:01:41
10Bahrain McClaren 0:02:07
11AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:19
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:31
13Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43
14Movistar Team 0:03:37
15Lotto Soudal 0:04:41
16Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:13
17Cofidis 0:06:26
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:55
19Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:58
20Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:09:14
21Astana Pro Team 0:10:00
22Groupama-FDJ 0:10:14

