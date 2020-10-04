Giro d'Italia: Diego Ulissi takes stage 2

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 2 of 18 Stage 2 is 149km stage from Alcamo to Agrigento (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 A second day in Sicily for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 Stage 2 start is in Alcamo and peloton heads out for 149km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 18 Alcamo to Agrigento for second day of 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) of Ineos Grenadiers was fourth on stage 1, while teammate Filippo Ganna won the stage and wears pink leaders jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 18 Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider and Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in Purple Points Jersey in Alcamo Village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 18 EF Pro Cycling at start in distinctive new kits for Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 18 Stage 2 scenery from Alcamo to Agrigento (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 18 Breakaway of five led on short climb by Thomas De Gendt of Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers rides with teammate Filippo Ganna, in front in pink jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 Breakaway of 5 began to gap peloton in first 10km of race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Joao Almeida ofDeceuninckQuick-Step wears Purple Points Jersey in stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers in maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 First rider called to line in Alcamo Square is race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 Giro d'Italia 2020 trophy awaits best rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 Diego Ulisse of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 Italian Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) gave Italy its second win in a row in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, following up the stage 1 victory by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) with a powerful uphill triumph in Agrigento on stage 2.

Ulissi played off an acceleration by teammate Valerio Conti to draw out a small group and then out-power Giro debutant Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

The short, steep climb did not create big enough gaps to dislodge Ganna from the top of the overall standings, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) staying in second at 22 seconds and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) moving up to third after finishing 11th on the stage, one second further adrift.

It was a cagey victory for Ulissi, who surged with Conti under the 1km to go banner, following a move from Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabu KTM). After Wackermann lost contact, Ulissi stopped pedaling, let Honoré take the front and then clicked into another gear and blasted away from the trio.

Sagan had no answer to Ulissi's surge but could be consoled by taking enough points at the finish to move into the lead of the mountains classification after taking two points in the opening stage.

Ulissi claimed the ciclamino jersey as leader of the points classification, while Ganna remains in the lead of the young riders classification. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took the lead of the combativity classification from the breakaway while Ineos remain best team.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the postponed 2020 Giro d’Italia got underway with summer weather conditions in Alcamo on the island of Sicily, with the peloton facing a lumpy stage with a tough, uphill finish in Agrigento and its pitches up to nine per cent.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rolled off the start line in the maglia rosa but with little certainty of keeping the jersey, with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second in the opening time trial wearing the ciclamino jersey and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) in white as the best young rider.

Of more interest was the blue jersey of mountains classification leader Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation). The German sprinter claimed three points atop the category 4 climb by being quickest on the first 1.1km of the time trial.

There was another point to be taken on the Santa Ninfa after 37.5km on stage 2, so Zabel immediately launched an attack after the flag dropped. The move sparked the interest of notable breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and while Zabel failed to stick with the attack, De Gendt found four companions willing to flog themselves ahead of the peloton on the 149km stage.

De Gendt, Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabù-KTM) quickly forged a gap, even though Van Empel misjudged a bend and crashed. The Dutchman made it back up to the move a little worse for the wear.

De Gendt attacked on the climb to take the three points available ahead of Bais and Van Empel and then again for the intermediate sprint bonus in Partanna 8.5km later.

The leaders enjoyed a gap of five minutes as the peloton fought it out for the remaining points at the Partanna sprint. Groupama-FDJ staged the lead-out for Arnaud Démare, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) getting in the mix, too. Gaviria claimed three points over Demare, while behind there was a crash by a Cofidis rider, Simone Consonni.

As the race hit the halfway point of the short stage, Sunweb sent Nico Denz to the fore to reel in the breakaway for Michael Matthews, and the German’s power shaved over a minute off the gap in just a few kilometres.

Astana tried to call off the chase as Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) was dropped, but the Russian climbed into the team car, dropping out with stomach issues. It was a tough break for the team, who had to swap out two riders after a pair of COVID-19 cases and the loss of Miguel Angel Lopez to a crash in the first stage, and their leader Jakob Fuglsang who was now left with only five teammates after two stages.

At the front of the peloton, the chase was on, with Bjerg coming to the fore to chase for Gaviria, and Bora-Hansgrohe cooperating in bringing the gap down to a much more manageable minute and change with 30km to go.

The leaders still held onto a minute’s advantage with 20km to go when a crash in the peloton disrupted the chase slightly, that saw Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) having his second fall of the race, going down with Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott).

The leaders’ gap fell quickly in the next 10km, dropping to 25 seconds with 13km and, even as the five leaders worked together, it continued to plummet. The breakaway came within sight of the peloton at the last intermediate sprint with 11km to go where De Gendt once again led across the line.

With 9km to go, the breakaway was finally swept up as the sprint trains taking up positions across the road. The climb kicked up with just over 4km to go, with Geraint Thomas was present near the front on the wheel of Demare and his Groupama-FDJ train while Simon Yates also made his presence known.

The surge came finally with 1.5km to go as UAE Team Emirates surged for Ulissi into the final kilometre. Luca Wackermann attacked under the kite and was joined by Ulissi and Honoré, who then surged away. Sagan jumped across and stalked Honoré but when Ulissi attacked the Slovakian had no answer and had to settle for second.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:24:58 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 5 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 15 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 27 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 37 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 43 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 45 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 47 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 49 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 50 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 52 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 59 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:00:22 60 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 61 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:30 62 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 63 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 64 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:45 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 66 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47 67 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 69 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 71 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 72 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:55 75 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:57 76 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 77 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:15 78 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 80 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:01:28 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 82 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 83 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:36 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 85 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:38 87 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 88 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:43 89 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46 90 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 91 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:50 92 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:52 94 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:55 95 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:16 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:19 97 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:37 98 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 99 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 100 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 101 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 102 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 105 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 106 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:24 107 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:56 108 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 112 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:00 113 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 114 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 116 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 117 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 119 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:05 121 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 122 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:04:12 123 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:24 125 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 126 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 127 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:29 128 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 129 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:38 130 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:40 131 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:47 132 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:51 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:53 134 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 135 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 138 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 139 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 141 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 142 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 143 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 144 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 145 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 146 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 147 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 148 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 149 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:59 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 153 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 154 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 155 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 156 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:02 157 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:27 159 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:31 160 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:37 161 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 162 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:43 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 164 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 165 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26 166 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 167 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:28 168 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:39 169 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:40 170 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 171 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:58 172 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:13 173 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:39 DNF Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Partanna - km 46.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 4 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4 6 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Poiints Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 3 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 5 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 6 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Bonus sprint Porto Empedocle - km 136.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Santa Ninfa - km 37.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Agrigento - km 149 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:24:58 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:05 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 12 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 15 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 16 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 20 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47 21 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:50 22 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:15 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:36 25 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46 27 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:50 28 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:55 29 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:16 30 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:37 31 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 32 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:56 33 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:00 34 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 35 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 36 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 37 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 38 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:40 39 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:53 40 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 41 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 42 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 43 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 44 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:59 45 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:37 46 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 47 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:26 48 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:58 DNF Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 10:15:04 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 Team Sunweb 7 NTT Pro Cycling 8 Bahrain McClaren 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 10 AG2R la Mondiale 11 EF Pro Cycling 12 Ineos Grenadiers 13 Movistar Team 14 CCC Team 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 16 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:08 17 Cofidis 0:02:18 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:17 19 Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:03:22 20 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:23 21 Astana Pro Team 0:07:23 22 Groupama-FDJ 0:08:05

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:40:27 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 5 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36 6 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40 7 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:42 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:49 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 13 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00 16 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 21 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:22 27 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:26 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:31 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:33 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:34 35 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:35 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:37 37 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 38 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:38 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40 41 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 42 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:44 45 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:46 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 49 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 50 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 51 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:51 52 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 53 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:53 55 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:54 56 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:57 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04 61 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:05 62 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:06 63 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 64 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:12 65 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:02:14 66 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 67 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27 68 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:02:38 70 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:39 71 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:43 72 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:44 73 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:45 74 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:46 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:55 77 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:01 79 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02 80 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06 81 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:03:08 82 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 83 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:22 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 85 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:30 86 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:32 87 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:36 88 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:58 89 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:08 91 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:12 92 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:20 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:22 94 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:25 95 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 96 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:32 97 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:04:35 98 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:37 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:38 100 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:39 101 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:43 102 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:45 103 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 104 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:46 105 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52 106 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:01 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:04 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:17 110 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:22 111 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27 112 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:30 113 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 114 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:31 115 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:33 116 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:35 117 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:38 118 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:45 119 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:48 120 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:55 121 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:01 122 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:02 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:07 125 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:09 126 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 127 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12 128 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:14 129 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:06:19 130 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:25 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:06:30 132 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:06:31 133 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:36 134 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:38 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:39 137 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:42 138 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:45 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:46 140 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:54 141 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00 142 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01 143 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 144 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:03 146 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:04 147 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:08 148 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:09 149 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:23 150 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:07:28 151 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:29 152 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:32 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:33 154 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:36 155 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:38 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:07:41 157 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:08:06 158 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:08 159 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:15 160 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:23 161 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 162 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 163 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:33 164 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40 165 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:41 166 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:47 167 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:57 168 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 169 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:09:19 170 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:27 171 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:53 172 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:03 173 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:52

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 3 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 7 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 9 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 11 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 13 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 14 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 5 15 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 16 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3 21 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2 23 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 25 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 6 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 8 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:40:27 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22 3 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 4 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 6 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 13 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:40 14 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:54 17 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27 20 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32 21 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:55 22 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:02 23 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 25 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:32 26 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:36 27 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:20 28 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 29 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:37 30 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:43 31 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:46 32 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:01 33 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:22 34 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:09 35 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12 37 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:38 38 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:42 39 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:54 40 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02 41 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:23 42 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:07:28 43 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:32 44 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:38 45 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:15 46 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 47 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:40 48 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:41 49 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:57

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 5 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 8 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 10 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 13 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3 14 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 16 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1