Giro d'Italia: Narvaez prevails in pursuit on stage 12

Image 1 of 20 Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Mark Padun (Bahrain McClaren) and Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos) off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 Cesare Benedetti, Simon Pellaud, Manuele Boaro in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Cesare Benedetti, Francois Bidard in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Victor Campenaerts, Joey Rosskopf form part of the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Jhonnatan Prado Narvaez, Simon Clarke, Joey Rosskopf in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep control the main field during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 NTT Pro Cycling during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Joao Almeida in the maglia rosa during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Mark Padun in the breakaway stage 12 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 The breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep stage 12 a the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 The peloton during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Joao Almeida in the maglia rosa during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Joao Almeida in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Simon Clarke stage 12 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Mark Padun stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia after surviving from the day’s main break and attacking on the final climbs.

The Ineos rider went on the offensive with Mark Padun (Bahrain McLaren) and it looked as though the pair would decide the outcome of a rain-soaked stage into Cesenatico but Padun had a mechanical with 24km remaining and despite chasing Narváez to within just nine seconds the Ineos Grenadiers rider rallied in the closing 10 kilometers to win his maiden Grand Tour stage and Ineos' third of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

A disconsolate Padun crossed the line to take second on the stage but it was of little consolation after he looked every bit as good as Narváez on the climbs. Simon Clarke (EF Education) finished some way back in third.

In the race for the maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was more than good enough to retain his advantage in the GC. Despite a day of pressure from NTT Pro Cycling and the weather contributing to a horrific day in the saddle, the young race leader held firm to keep his 34 second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) a further nine seconds down.

Narváez and Padun, part of the 14-man early breakaway, pushed on during the descent of the uncategorised Passo delle Siepi with more than 50km to go and quickly passed Clarke, who had attacked just over the summit as the weather continued to worsen and the rest of the escape group shattered.

Driving rain, wind and low temperatures were running themes throughout most of the stage and the conditions certainly appeared to nullify the battle within the GC group.

NTT Pro Cycling were intent on making the race hard for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo and the South African team reduced the break’s early advantage from around 12 minutes to less than six on the punishingly difficult terrain. But as the team burnt through their riders one by one they were left with only token accelerations from Pozzovivo, who try as he might, simply didn’t have the legs or the terrain to really test his rivals.

His team’s intent certainly did some damage, however, as they reduced the maglia rosa group to less than 20 riders and isolated Vincenzo Nibali, with the former winner forced to ride the final 50km without any teammates. Only Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) from the top-ten contenders lost time however, as all of Pozzovivo’s main rivals kept pace.

Up ahead it looked as though Narváez and Padun would contents the final sprint to decide the stage but on the final descent, the rider from Ukraine suffered a puncture and with Narváez unwilling to wait the Bahrain-McLaren rider was forced to chase.

It looked like a forlorn cause when the gap ballooned to just over 30 seconds but when the road flattened Narváez began to struggle. He lost time consistently and with 11km to go it looked as though Padun would make the juncture and turn the race on its head but just when it looked like parity would restored Narváez responded and slowly the momentum began to swing back towards the Ineos Grenadiers’ rider.

With 5km to go it was clear that Narváez would take the win, while Padun would have to settle for second.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 5:31:24 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:08 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:50 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:07:30 5 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:43 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:25 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers