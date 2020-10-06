Giro d'Italia: Démare victorious in Villafranca Tirrena as Thomas drops out
Gaviria distanced, Almeida pads overall lead with bonus sprint
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) continued his rich vein of post-lockdown form with victory on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a photo finish in Villafranca Tirrena.
The French champion, who had won 10 races since the season resumed in August, survived the long climb of the Portella Mandrazzi half-way through the stage to earn his ticket for the finale, where his teammate Miles Scotson sprang a surprise with an improvised attack in the final kilometre.
Cofidis were forced to chase and lead out for Elia Viviani, who was dropped on the climb and only rejoined the peloton after a long chase, but it was Sagan who opened first, and Demare and Ballerini who ran him closest.
By the line, the three were spread across the road, a long wait needed for the photo finish to separate them.
Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained his pink jersey and indeed extended his overall lead, going head-to-head with Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) for the bonus seconds and the second intermediate sprint. The two were tied for time ahead of the stage and, despite Caicedo’s best efforts to grab pink, Almeida got the better of him and now leads the race by two seconds.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:22:13
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Démare victorious in Villafranca Tirrena as Thomas drops outGaviria distanced, Almeida pads overall lead with bonus sprint
-
Equipe Paule Ka request bank guarantee to pay rider salariesSwiss team in financial difficulty
-
What next for Ineos Grenadiers after Geraint Thomas' Giro d'Italia departure?The British team already have a stage win but that’s not enough to rescue their campaign
-
Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix top latest Europe Tour rankingBelgian team edge closer to overall victory and receiving automatic WorldTour race invites for 2021
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.