Giro d'Italia: Démare victorious in Villafranca Tirrena as Thomas drops out

By

Gaviria distanced, Almeida pads overall lead with bonus sprint

Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Spectators cheer as the pack rides through a village during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 140kilometer route between Catania and Villafranca Tirrena Sicily on October 6 2020 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck rider Portugals Joao Almeida C wearing the overall leaders pink jersey rides during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 140kilometer route between Catania and Villafranca Tirrena Sicily on October 6 2020 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Joao Almeida in pink on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan R rides during the 4th stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 140kilometer route between Catania and Villafranca Tirrena Sicily on October 6 2020 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Catania City during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

João Almedia (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Start Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey Catania City during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Purple Points Jersey Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Rider Jersey Peloton Catania City during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Kamil Gradek of Poland and CCC Team during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck -Quick Step) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA ITALY OCTOBER 06 Portella Mandrazzi 1125m Peloton Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 4 a 140km stage from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena girodiitalia Giro on October 06 2020 in Villafranca Tirrena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) continued his rich vein of post-lockdown form with victory on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a photo finish in Villafranca Tirrena.

The French champion, who had won 10 races since the season resumed in August, survived the long climb of the Portella Mandrazzi half-way through the stage to earn his ticket for the finale, where his teammate Miles Scotson sprang a surprise with an improvised attack in the final kilometre.

Cofidis were forced to chase and lead out for Elia Viviani, who was dropped on the climb and only rejoined the peloton after a long chase, but it was Sagan who opened first, and Demare and Ballerini who ran him closest.

By the line, the three were spread across the road, a long wait needed for the photo finish to separate them.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained his pink jersey and indeed extended his overall lead, going head-to-head with Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) for the bonus seconds and the second intermediate sprint. The two were tied for time ahead of the stage and, despite Caicedo’s best efforts to grab pink, Almeida got the better of him and now leads the race by two seconds.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:22:13
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
6Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

