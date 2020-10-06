Giro d'Italia: Démare victorious in Villafranca Tirrena as Thomas drops out

Image 1 of 15 Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Joao Almeida in pink on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 João Almedia (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 The breakaway on stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 Joao Almeida (Deceuninck -Quick Step) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Stage 4 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Arnaud Demare beats Peter Sagan in a photo-finish sprint stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) continued his rich vein of post-lockdown form with victory on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, pipping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a photo finish in Villafranca Tirrena.

The French champion, who had won 10 races since the season resumed in August, survived the long climb of the Portella Mandrazzi half-way through the stage to earn his ticket for the finale, where his teammate Miles Scotson sprang a surprise with an improvised attack in the final kilometre.

Cofidis were forced to chase and lead out for Elia Viviani, who was dropped on the climb and only rejoined the peloton after a long chase, but it was Sagan who opened first, and Demare and Ballerini who ran him closest.

By the line, the three were spread across the road, a long wait needed for the photo finish to separate them.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained his pink jersey and indeed extended his overall lead, going head-to-head with Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) for the bonus seconds and the second intermediate sprint. The two were tied for time ahead of the stage and, despite Caicedo’s best efforts to grab pink, Almeida got the better of him and now leads the race by two seconds.

More to follow...