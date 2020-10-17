Trending

Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial in Valdobbiadene

By

Almeida maintains overall lead

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) destroyed the competition to take his third victory at the Giro d’Italia, winning the stage 14 time trial in a blistering time of 42:40. The world champion was 26 seconds quicker than his teammate Rohan Dennis in second place.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was by far the best performer of the GC contenders, finishing in third at 43 seconds behind Dennis and rocketing himself into the top 10 overall. 

Maglia rosa Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gained time on his nearest rivals but Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) put in a strong ride to remain within one minute of the Portuguese rider.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:42:40
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
5Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:01:16
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:31
7Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:33
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:44
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:47
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:00

General classification after stage 14
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 54:28:09
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:56
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:23
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:11
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:33

