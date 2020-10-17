Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial in Valdobbiadene

Image 1 of 24 Filippo Ganna, world champion, during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Matthias Brandle during stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 Alex Dowsett during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 Fernando Gaviria during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 Rohan Dennis during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 Nathan Haas during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 Arnaud Demare during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 Victor Campenaerts during stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Alex Dowsett during stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Peter Sagan during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 Filippo Ganna during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Rohan Dennis in the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 Diego Ulissi stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 James Knox during the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 Brandon McNulty during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Mikkel Berg stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Filippo Ganna, world champion, during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Filippo Ganna, world champion, during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Filippo Ganna, world champion, during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Jakob Fuglsang in the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Fausto Masnada in the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 24 Rafal Majka in the stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) destroyed the competition to take his third victory at the Giro d’Italia, winning the stage 14 time trial in a blistering time of 42:40. The world champion was 26 seconds quicker than his teammate Rohan Dennis in second place.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was by far the best performer of the GC contenders, finishing in third at 43 seconds behind Dennis and rocketing himself into the top 10 overall.

Maglia rosa Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gained time on his nearest rivals but Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) put in a strong ride to remain within one minute of the Portuguese rider.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:42:40 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 5 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:01:16 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:31 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:33 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:44 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:47 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:00