Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial in Valdobbiadene
Almeida maintains overall lead
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) destroyed the competition to take his third victory at the Giro d’Italia, winning the stage 14 time trial in a blistering time of 42:40. The world champion was 26 seconds quicker than his teammate Rohan Dennis in second place.
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was by far the best performer of the GC contenders, finishing in third at 43 seconds behind Dennis and rocketing himself into the top 10 overall.
Maglia rosa Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gained time on his nearest rivals but Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) put in a strong ride to remain within one minute of the Portuguese rider.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:42:40
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:26
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|5
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:01:16
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:31
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:44
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|54:28:09
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:11
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:33
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:33
