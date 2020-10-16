Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ulissi makes it two on stage 13

By

João Almeida mixes it up in the sprint, keeps maglia rosa before key time trial

Image 1 of 22

Diego Ulissi wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Diego Ulissi wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

Joao Almedia in pink

Joao Almedia in pink (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

The riders try to escape the rain

The riders try to escape the rain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Joao Almeida was again protected by his DEceuninck-QuickStep teammates

Joao Almedia was again protected by his Deceunink-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Thomas de Gendt gives the thumbs up

Thumbs up from Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

The break of the day push on

The early break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling)

Simon Clarke (EF Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

The four jersey wearers line-up for the start

The jersey wearers line-up at the start in Cervia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

The peloton rolls out of Cervia

Stage 13 rolls out of Cervia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Blue skies for stage 13 to Monselice

The views were stunning across the Po delta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

The Giro d'Italia peloton rides on the flat roads of stage 13

The riders were lined out (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo)

Vincenzo Nibali seemed relaxed at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

The peloton was often lined out

The peloton was often lined out (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Riders escape the storm

Riders escape the storm (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

A stunning view of the riders

A stunning view of the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

The peloton rides on

The peloton rides on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling)

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Joao Almeida stays protected

Joao Almeida stays protected (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) waves to the crowd

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) surged across the line in a thrilling finish in Monselice to take the stage 13 victory in the Giro d'Italia. Ulissi took his eighth career Giro victory and second stage in the 2020 edition with a bike throw over the maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Almeida gained valuable bonus seconds with his lunge to extend his lead in the general classification, now a 40-second margin over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 49-seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).

“We did a great job on the last climb and the team set-up me up perfectly. We dropped the sprinters and reduced the peloton to a small group,” said Ulissi. 

“I was tired after doing the climb so fast but McNulty was fantastic in the way he led it out. I saw I’d got my wheel ahead and won. I’ve been on form all season. I didn’t expect to win another stage but it’s a great feeling.”

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:22:18
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 13
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 53:43:58
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:49
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:51
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:49
10Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:32:04

Latest on Cyclingnews