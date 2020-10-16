Giro d'Italia: Ulissi makes it two on stage 13
By Jackie Tyson
João Almeida mixes it up in the sprint, keeps maglia rosa before key time trial
Stage 13: Cervia - Monselice
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) surged across the line in a thrilling finish in Monselice to take the stage 13 victory in the Giro d'Italia. Ulissi took his eighth career Giro victory and second stage in the 2020 edition with a bike throw over the maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Almeida gained valuable bonus seconds with his lunge to extend his lead in the general classification, now a 40-second margin over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 49-seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).
“We did a great job on the last climb and the team set-up me up perfectly. We dropped the sprinters and reduced the peloton to a small group,” said Ulissi.
“I was tired after doing the climb so fast but McNulty was fantastic in the way he led it out. I saw I’d got my wheel ahead and won. I’ve been on form all season. I didn’t expect to win another stage but it’s a great feeling.”
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:22:18
|2
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|53:43:58
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:49
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:51
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:49
|10
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:32:04
