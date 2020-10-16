Giro d'Italia: Ulissi makes it two on stage 13

Image 1 of 22 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Diego Ulissi wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Joao Almedia in pink (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 The riders try to escape the rain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Joao Almedia was again protected by his Deceunink-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Thumbs up from Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 The early break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Simon Clarke (EF Pro Team) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 The jersey wearers line-up at the start in Cervia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Stage 13 rolls out of Cervia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 The views were stunning across the Po delta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 The riders were lined out (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali seemed relaxed at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 The peloton was often lined out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Riders escape the storm (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 A stunning view of the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 The peloton rides on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Joao Almeida stays protected (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Elia Viviani (Cofidis) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) surged across the line in a thrilling finish in Monselice to take the stage 13 victory in the Giro d'Italia. Ulissi took his eighth career Giro victory and second stage in the 2020 edition with a bike throw over the maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Almeida gained valuable bonus seconds with his lunge to extend his lead in the general classification, now a 40-second margin over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 49-seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).

“We did a great job on the last climb and the team set-up me up perfectly. We dropped the sprinters and reduced the peloton to a small group,” said Ulissi.

“I was tired after doing the climb so fast but McNulty was fantastic in the way he led it out. I saw I’d got my wheel ahead and won. I’ve been on form all season. I didn’t expect to win another stage but it’s a great feeling.”

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:22:18 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb