Giro d'Italia: Hindley wins queen stage at Laghi di Cancano

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) took victory at Laghi di Cancano atop the Torri di Fraele on stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia, ending a day of high drama at the race by outsprinting Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after six hours of racing in the Dolomites.

"It’s such a beautiful stage today, with such epic climbs. I’m just over the moon to get the win," Hindley said. "I saw the opportunity to take a stage and I took it. I think Tao was pretty strong and was also climbing at a really high level here, he’s been super impressive. It wasn’t our tactic to go solo. I followed the plan, got the stage and I’m happy with that."

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) took third at the top, 46 seconds down, but the biggest story of the stage was the collapse of maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who was dropped 48 kilometres from the line on the Passo dello Stelvio as Sunweb pushed the pace.

The Dutch team are now in the driving seat with three stages remaining, their man Wilco Kelderman taking over the race lead despite being dropped by the lead group of Hindley, Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis at the top of the Stelvio and riding alone for 46 kilometres to the finish.

"I knew Tao was going to ride all the way to the line to try to get as much time as he could, I was told to sit on him and not do any work, which I did, because I knew Wilco was most likely going into the jersey," Hindley said.

Kelderman, who took fifth on the day, 2:18 down, now enjoys a 12-second lead over teammate Hindley, while Geoghegan Hart fills the final podium spot, a further three seconds back. Almeida, meanwhile, dropped from first down to fifth overall after losing 4:51, while Bilbao moves within striking distance of the podium at 1:19 down.

"It was a crazy day, super hard, the hardest day of my life," Kelderman said. "It was a super fight. It couldn't be any better for us with Jai getting the stage win and me in pink. I knew it would be close but I got it, so I'm happy. We dropped Almeida quite early on the Stelvio and then it was a race - Ineos was super strong with two guys and I couldn't hold them. So then it was just a race for myself behind them.

I'm happy with today, now we recover and make plans and then we see the last stages what happens."

The carnage began midway up the Passo dello Stelvio, the highest climb of the race, when Sunweb's efforts saw Almeida lose contact with the favourites group, quickly followed out the back by a wealth of other big names, including Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

As the race reached the snowline, riders were scattered down the mountain as the general classification quickly turned into an Ineos vs Sunweb battle. Hindley did his job, sticking to an Ineos wheel all the way to the finish, while Kelderman ploughed a lonely furrow down the freezing descent, through the valley and up the final climb, just about 'saving' pink despite having never worn it.

While he now leads the Giro, heading up an unexpected Sunweb one-two with a sprint stage, a triple-Sestriere test and the Milan time trial left, the damage done by his punishing ride has yet to be seen, with the 24- and 25-year-olds, Hindley and Geoghegan Hart looking in the ascendancy.

How it unfolded

With the revamp of stage 20 and the loss of the Colle dell'Agnello, Col d'Izoard and Montgenèvre, the race to Laghi di Cancano over the Stelvio on stage 18 became the Giro's queen stage overnight, the main battleground for the maglia rosa in the final days of the race.

The action started from as the flag dropped in the commune of Pinzolo at the foot of the Passo Campo Magno. Starting off heading up the climb (14.2km at 5.8 per cent), the riders fought to make the breakaway as they retraced the wheel tracks of stage 17's finish up Madonna di Campiglio.

A group of 25 riders jumped away by the top of the second-category climb, with maglia azzurra Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) among them, taking the maximum eight points over the top despite his main rival, Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM's Giovanni Visconti, withdrawing before the start due to patellar tendonitis.

Israel Start-Up Nation's Spanish climber Daniel Navarro pushed on alone down the descent as behind the break and vastly reduced peloton merged. The Spaniard would soon have company though, as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Stéphene Rossetto (Cofidis), Fabio Felline (Astana) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) joined him to form the early break after 30 kilometres of racing.

On the road to the second climb of the day, the first-category Passo Castrin, another group of riders came across, with stage 17 winner Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) out in the break for the third day in a row along with Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Hector Carretero (Movistar). They were shortly joined by Guerreiro, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Louis Meintjes (NTT Pro Cycling) and the Movistar pair of Antonio Pedrero and Sergio Samitier to make it 16 out front.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Sunweb, the squads of the big general classification hitters, controlled the peloton thereafter, keeping the gap on a fairly tight leash – a maximum of four minutes.

De Gendt would take the 40 points over the Castrin, leaving Guerreiro to bolster his KOM lead with 18 in second place. A long, stepped descent and a ride along the Adige Valley brought a quiet mid-section of the stage, with an 80-kilometre ride to the foot of the Stelvio, the high-point of the race, measuring in at 24.8 kilometres at an average of 7.4 per cent.

Cataldo was the first to drop from the break on the lower slopes of the climb, swiftly followed by Rossetto and Tonelli as Meintjes worked on the front for one of the stars of the Giro's final week, O'Connor.

As Sunweb and Ineos massed on the front for the early kilometres of a GC showdown, O'Connor took off 55 kilometres from the line. Only 20 men remained in what could reasonably be called a 'peloton' at that point, with the big moves soon to come.

O'Connor quickly built a 30-second gap ahead of a rapidly reducing break that surprisingly didn't include Guerreiro anymore as the EF rider dropped back to the peloton. Meanwhile, 11 kilometres from the top of the climb – on the steepest slopes of nine per cent-plus with 50 kilometres left to run – Guerreiro's compatriot, race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was in trouble, clinging on to the back of the GC group.

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) had already dropped at that point as Sunweb pushed the pace on the Giro's highest climb. Almeida would make it back, with Guerreiro aiding him with a quick turn, but Sam Oomen's turn on the front saw him dropped for good two kilometres later.

Chris Hamilton and Jai Hindley, who lay third overall continued to lead the Sunweb train, distancing more top 10 contenders in the shape of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Rafał Majka and Patrick Konrad.

Ineos took over the pacemaking at 48 kilometres to go, with Rohan Dennis working for Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Australian's stint would transform the race even further, detaching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and leaving the Ineos pair alone with Kelderman and Hindley.

It wasn't long before Kelderman was in trouble, too, hanging off the back as Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel. The quartet – by that point 1:30 up on Almeida and 30 seconds up on the Nibali-Fuglsang group – soon caught O'Connor before spitting the Australian out the back along with Kelderman for a second time.

Hindley, lying one second up on Geoghegan Hart, once again hung on to the Ineos pair, as Kelderman rode alone 30 seconds back at 42 kilometres to go, five kilometres from the top of the monster climb at the first hints of the snowline. Meanwhile, Almeida, Majka and Konrad lay 2:30 down as the Bilbao-Fuglsang group, lying a minute down, dropped Nibali.

After the hostilities down in the forest, the situation settled down as the riders made their way to the snowbound peak of the 2,746-metre high pass – the second highest in Europe – with Kelderman ceding seconds as Almeida dropped to over three minutes down.

Hindley struggled to don his jacket for a good five hundred metres, but still stuck with the Ineos duo, Dennis taking the Cima Coppi prize as the leader over the top. Kelderman crossed the summit 46 seconds down, with Fuglsang-Bilbao at 1:45, Nibali at around 2:30, and the maglia rosa at 3:40.

The jacket problems continued on the freezing descent towards Isolaccia, with both Sunweb men failing to zip theirs up in contrast to the Ineos pair, an annoyed Kelderman throwing his into the road three kilometres into the descent.

As the riders took the road past Bormio at the bottom, the situation was largely the same, Kelderman 45 seconds down, 1:25 to Fuglsang-Bilbao and Almeida at 3:30. The intermediate sprint lay between the leaders and the start of the final climb of Torri di Fraele to Laghi di Cancano, and Ineos pulled a fast one on Hindley, Geoghegan Hart taking three seconds and Dennis two to vaunt the Briton a second up on the virtual GC.

Dennis rode on to the bottom, a stellar job for his younger team leader, pulling off with the gap to Kelderman at 1:40 as the Dutchman suffered on his own. As Kelderman started the climb, meanwhile, Fuglsang and Bilbao caught and passed him, leaving the pink jersey-elect for dead.

Up front, Geoghegan Hart led the way on the 8.7-kilometre, 6.8 per cent average climb, as Hindley could point to Kelderman in virtual pink and take an armchair ride up the 21 hairpin bends. Two kilometres into the climb, Nibali was caught by the Almeida group, 4:30 down, while Bilbao shed Fuglsang at a minute behind the leaders and Kelderman lay 1:35 back.

The drama that unfolded on the Stelvio didn't replicate itself on the Torri di Fraele, with the gaps holding quite steady, barring Bilbao closing in to with 45 seconds of the leaders. Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel all the way up, their riders anticipating a sprint for the stage and their GC placings.

The Briton took the mountain points at the top but could do nothing to stop a more rested Hindley beating him to the line and taking four bonus seconds back on GC. Bilbao rolled home 46 seconds later, launching himself into podium contention, while Fuglsang was fourth at 1:25, moving up to sixth overall.

A tense countdown followed as Kelderman drew close to the finish, the 29-year-old who had looked in dire straits at the bottom of the climb finishing his day 2:18 down on the leader and just about taking the pink jersey ahead of his teammate, the stage winner.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:03:03 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:46 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:18 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:04 7 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:51 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:55 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:43 12 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:15 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:17 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:33 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:11:48 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:48 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:01 18 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:22 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:43 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 23 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:08 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:15 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:26:56 26 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 28 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:58 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 31 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 33 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 34 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 36 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 37 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:38 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:37 39 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 40 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:29:46 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:41 43 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 45 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:32:13 46 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:55 47 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:51 48 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:15 49 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 50 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 53 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 54 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 55 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:15 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 57 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:40:09 58 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:41:03 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:47:05 60 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 62 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 63 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 64 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 65 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 66 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 68 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 69 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 73 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 75 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:47:41 77 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 79 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:48:15 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:49:03 82 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 83 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 84 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 87 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 90 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 91 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:18 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 93 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:58 94 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 96 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 98 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 99 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 102 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 103 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 104 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 105 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 106 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 108 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 109 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 110 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 111 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 112 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 113 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 116 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 117 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 119 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 120 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 121 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 122 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 123 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 124 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 126 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 127 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 128 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 129 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 131 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Prato Allo Stelvio, km. 144.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 7 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 1

Points - Laghi Di Cancano, km. 207 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 2 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Campo Carlo Magno, km. 14 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 18 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 8 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 4 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Passo Castrin, km. 65.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 18 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 12 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 9 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 6 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2 8 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Passo Dello Stelvio, km. 169.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 50 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 30 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 10 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Torri di Fraele, km. 205.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 40 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 12 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 8 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 1

Bonus sprint - Isolaccia Valdidentro, km. 196.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:03:03 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:51 4 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:15 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:11:48 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:01 7 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:22 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:43 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:08 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:58 11 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:37 13 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:55 15 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:15 16 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 19 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:15 21 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:41:03 22 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:47:05 23 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:47:41 25 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 26 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:03 27 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 28 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:58 30 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 31 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 32 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 33 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain McClaren 18:23:01 2 Team Sunweb 0:09:09 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:29 4 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:22:52 5 NTT Pro Cycling 0:33:11 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:10 7 Astana Pro Team 0:37:53 8 AG2R la Mondiale 0:43:06 9 Lotto Soudal 1:07:05 10 Movistar Team 1:10:23 11 Trek-Segafredo 1:12:58 12 UAE Team Emirates 1:17:34 13 EF Pro Cycling 1:33:24 14 Cofidis 1:40:05 15 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:43:17 16 Israel Start-Up Nation 1:44:09 17 CCC Team 1:47:14 18 Bardiani CSF Faizane 1:55:02 19 Vini Zabu' KTM 2:15:09 20 Groupama-FDJ 2:19:02

General classification after stage 18 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 77:46:56 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:19 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:16 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:47 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:46 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:07:43 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:09:34 13 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:12 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:12 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:34:49 16 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:59 17 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:41:11 18 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:44:45 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:11 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:51:18 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:45 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:00:12 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:58 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:03 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:58 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:19:38 27 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:23:39 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:27:38 29 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:27:47 30 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:46 31 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:38:08 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 1:46:23 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:52 34 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 1:47:36 35 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:48:08 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:07 37 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 1:55:43 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1:57:13 39 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:58:55 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:01:52 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:09 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:04:35 43 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 2:05:01 44 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 2:07:53 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:09:33 46 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:54 47 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:28 48 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:04 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 2:13:59 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:33 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:23:06 52 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:26 53 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:29:28 54 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:32:33 55 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:34:50 56 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 2:36:36 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2:36:49 58 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 2:37:33 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2:41:23 60 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:46:38 61 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:47:48 62 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 2:52:03 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 2:52:23 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:52:42 65 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:53:04 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:55:38 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:58:55 68 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 3:00:58 69 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:05:46 70 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 3:05:47 71 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:08:54 72 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:09:09 73 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:49 74 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:16:30 75 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:18:35 76 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:21:36 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3:23:27 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 3:34:05 79 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:34:17 80 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:34:28 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 3:35:40 82 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:37:06 83 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:40:32 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 3:40:56 85 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3:42:10 86 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:12 87 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:47:29 88 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:21 89 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:48:50 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:56 91 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:49:46 92 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 3:51:06 93 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:53:33 94 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:54:16 95 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:02 96 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3:58:00 97 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:59:32 98 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:53 99 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 4:03:57 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:10:00 101 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:15:24 102 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:19:48 103 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:20:47 104 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 4:21:24 105 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:28:55 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:29:10 107 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:30:15 108 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 4:32:07 109 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:34:03 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4:40:17 111 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:42:05 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:42:22 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:42:26 114 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4:44:33 115 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:45:44 116 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:49:56 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:50:30 118 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:53:05 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 4:54:35 120 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:55:18 121 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:57:59 122 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 4:59:21 123 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:00:11 124 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:04:10 125 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:05:59 126 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:06:17 127 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:07:53 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5:08:30 129 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:09:59 130 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:11:29 131 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:18:01 132 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 5:19:27 133 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:34:29 134 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5:36:23

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 221 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 184 3 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 94 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 5 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 72 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 66 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 51 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 45 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 45 14 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 42 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40 16 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 37 18 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36 19 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 36 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 34 21 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 33 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 30 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 30 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 29 28 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27 29 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 26 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 32 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 33 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 24 34 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24 35 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 24 36 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 20 38 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 41 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 18 43 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18 44 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 17 45 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 17 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 48 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 49 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 15 50 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14 51 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 14 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 54 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12 56 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 57 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 58 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 59 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 11 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 11 61 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 10 63 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 10 64 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 65 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 67 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 68 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 69 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 7 70 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 71 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 72 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 73 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 74 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 75 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 76 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 78 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5 79 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5 80 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 81 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 4 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 84 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 85 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 86 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 87 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 89 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 3 90 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 91 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 92 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 93 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 94 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 95 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 96 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 97 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -10

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 234 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 115 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 103 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 71 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 52 8 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 48 9 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 45 10 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 12 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 33 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 31 15 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 25 17 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 20 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 20 20 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 18 23 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 16 24 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 16 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 27 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 15 29 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 11 32 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 33 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 8 36 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 8 37 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 38 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 39 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 40 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 7 42 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 44 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 6 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 48 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 49 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5 50 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 52 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 53 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 54 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 55 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 57 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 59 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 3 60 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 3 61 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 62 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3 63 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 64 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2 65 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 2 66 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1 67 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 68 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 70 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 73 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 77:47:08 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:04 4 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:00 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:00 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:34:37 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:40:59 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:33 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:00:00 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:46 11 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:23:27 12 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:27:35 13 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:34 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:58:43 15 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:16 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:14 17 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:32:21 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:34:38 19 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:46:26 20 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:47:36 21 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 2:51:51 22 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:05:34 23 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:08:42 24 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:37 25 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:21:24 26 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:34:16 27 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:40:20 28 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:00 29 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:48:38 30 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 3:50:54 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:53:21 32 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:50 33 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:59:20 34 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:15:12 35 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:19:36 36 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:28:43 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4:44:21 38 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:59:59 39 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:05:47 40 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:09:47 41 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:11:17 42 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:17:49

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 45 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 31 7 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 28 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 28 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 27 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 26 12 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 20 16 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19 17 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18 18 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18 19 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 16 22 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 15 23 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 29 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 32 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 33 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 34 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 35 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10 36 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 37 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 9 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9 39 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 8 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8 43 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 44 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 8 46 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 7 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 48 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 7 49 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 50 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 51 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 52 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 53 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 54 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 55 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 56 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 5 58 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 59 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 60 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 62 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 4 63 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 64 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 66 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3 67 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 3 68 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 69 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 70 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 71 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 72 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 73 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 75 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 2 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 77 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 78 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 1 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 80 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 81 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 82 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1 83 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 44 4 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 7 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 20 8 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 16 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 15 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13 14 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 11 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 10 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 21 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10 22 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 10 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 9 25 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 9 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8 28 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 29 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 30 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 32 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 6 33 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 34 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 6 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 6 37 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 38 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 39 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 6 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 5 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 43 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 4 44 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 46 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 47 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 52 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 54 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 55 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 56 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 58 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 458 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 428 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 336 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 328 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 320 6 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 307 7 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 304 8 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 304 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 281 10 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 263 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 237 12 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 231 13 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 222 14 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 216 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 190 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 189 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 181 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 181 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 176 20 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 174 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 172 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 171 23 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 168 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 25 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 159 26 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 152 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 30 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 145 31 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 145 32 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 144 33 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 138 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 138 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 137 36 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 136 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135 38 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 132 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 124 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 41 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 112 43 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 111 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 103 46 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 75 47 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 68 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 50 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 53 51 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 53 52 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 48 53 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 32 54 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 32 55 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 24 58 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 24 59 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 20 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 14 62 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 10 63 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 10 64 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 8

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Team Sunweb 20 4 AG2R la Mondiale 20 5 CCC Team 20 6 Bahrain McClaren 40 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 40 8 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60 9 UAE Team Emirates 60 10 Vini Zabu' KTM 70 11 NTT Pro Cycling 80 12 Cofidis 80 13 Trek-Segafredo 110 14 Bardiani CSF Faizane 110 15 Lotto Soudal 115 16 Israel Start-Up Nation 125 17 Astana Pro Team 135 18 Movistar Team 180 19 Ineos Grenadiers 200 20 EF Pro Cycling 530