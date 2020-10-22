Giro d'Italia: Hindley wins queen stage at Laghi di Cancano
Almeida finally divested of maglia rosa on Stelvio stage as Kelderman, Hindley move into top two spots
Stage 18: Pinzolo - Laghi di Cancano
Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) took victory at Laghi di Cancano atop the Torri di Fraele on stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia, ending a day of high drama at the race by outsprinting Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after six hours of racing in the Dolomites.
"It’s such a beautiful stage today, with such epic climbs. I’m just over the moon to get the win," Hindley said. "I saw the opportunity to take a stage and I took it. I think Tao was pretty strong and was also climbing at a really high level here, he’s been super impressive. It wasn’t our tactic to go solo. I followed the plan, got the stage and I’m happy with that."
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) took third at the top, 46 seconds down, but the biggest story of the stage was the collapse of maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who was dropped 48 kilometres from the line on the Passo dello Stelvio as Sunweb pushed the pace.
The Dutch team are now in the driving seat with three stages remaining, their man Wilco Kelderman taking over the race lead despite being dropped by the lead group of Hindley, Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis at the top of the Stelvio and riding alone for 46 kilometres to the finish.
"I knew Tao was going to ride all the way to the line to try to get as much time as he could, I was told to sit on him and not do any work, which I did, because I knew Wilco was most likely going into the jersey," Hindley said.
Kelderman, who took fifth on the day, 2:18 down, now enjoys a 12-second lead over teammate Hindley, while Geoghegan Hart fills the final podium spot, a further three seconds back. Almeida, meanwhile, dropped from first down to fifth overall after losing 4:51, while Bilbao moves within striking distance of the podium at 1:19 down.
"It was a crazy day, super hard, the hardest day of my life," Kelderman said. "It was a super fight. It couldn't be any better for us with Jai getting the stage win and me in pink. I knew it would be close but I got it, so I'm happy. We dropped Almeida quite early on the Stelvio and then it was a race - Ineos was super strong with two guys and I couldn't hold them. So then it was just a race for myself behind them.
I'm happy with today, now we recover and make plans and then we see the last stages what happens."
The carnage began midway up the Passo dello Stelvio, the highest climb of the race, when Sunweb's efforts saw Almeida lose contact with the favourites group, quickly followed out the back by a wealth of other big names, including Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
As the race reached the snowline, riders were scattered down the mountain as the general classification quickly turned into an Ineos vs Sunweb battle. Hindley did his job, sticking to an Ineos wheel all the way to the finish, while Kelderman ploughed a lonely furrow down the freezing descent, through the valley and up the final climb, just about 'saving' pink despite having never worn it.
While he now leads the Giro, heading up an unexpected Sunweb one-two with a sprint stage, a triple-Sestriere test and the Milan time trial left, the damage done by his punishing ride has yet to be seen, with the 24- and 25-year-olds, Hindley and Geoghegan Hart looking in the ascendancy.
How it unfolded
With the revamp of stage 20 and the loss of the Colle dell'Agnello, Col d'Izoard and Montgenèvre, the race to Laghi di Cancano over the Stelvio on stage 18 became the Giro's queen stage overnight, the main battleground for the maglia rosa in the final days of the race.
The action started from as the flag dropped in the commune of Pinzolo at the foot of the Passo Campo Magno. Starting off heading up the climb (14.2km at 5.8 per cent), the riders fought to make the breakaway as they retraced the wheel tracks of stage 17's finish up Madonna di Campiglio.
A group of 25 riders jumped away by the top of the second-category climb, with maglia azzurra Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) among them, taking the maximum eight points over the top despite his main rival, Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM's Giovanni Visconti, withdrawing before the start due to patellar tendonitis.
Israel Start-Up Nation's Spanish climber Daniel Navarro pushed on alone down the descent as behind the break and vastly reduced peloton merged. The Spaniard would soon have company though, as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Stéphene Rossetto (Cofidis), Fabio Felline (Astana) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) joined him to form the early break after 30 kilometres of racing.
On the road to the second climb of the day, the first-category Passo Castrin, another group of riders came across, with stage 17 winner Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) out in the break for the third day in a row along with Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Hector Carretero (Movistar). They were shortly joined by Guerreiro, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Louis Meintjes (NTT Pro Cycling) and the Movistar pair of Antonio Pedrero and Sergio Samitier to make it 16 out front.
Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Sunweb, the squads of the big general classification hitters, controlled the peloton thereafter, keeping the gap on a fairly tight leash – a maximum of four minutes.
De Gendt would take the 40 points over the Castrin, leaving Guerreiro to bolster his KOM lead with 18 in second place. A long, stepped descent and a ride along the Adige Valley brought a quiet mid-section of the stage, with an 80-kilometre ride to the foot of the Stelvio, the high-point of the race, measuring in at 24.8 kilometres at an average of 7.4 per cent.
Cataldo was the first to drop from the break on the lower slopes of the climb, swiftly followed by Rossetto and Tonelli as Meintjes worked on the front for one of the stars of the Giro's final week, O'Connor.
As Sunweb and Ineos massed on the front for the early kilometres of a GC showdown, O'Connor took off 55 kilometres from the line. Only 20 men remained in what could reasonably be called a 'peloton' at that point, with the big moves soon to come.
O'Connor quickly built a 30-second gap ahead of a rapidly reducing break that surprisingly didn't include Guerreiro anymore as the EF rider dropped back to the peloton. Meanwhile, 11 kilometres from the top of the climb – on the steepest slopes of nine per cent-plus with 50 kilometres left to run – Guerreiro's compatriot, race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was in trouble, clinging on to the back of the GC group.
Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) had already dropped at that point as Sunweb pushed the pace on the Giro's highest climb. Almeida would make it back, with Guerreiro aiding him with a quick turn, but Sam Oomen's turn on the front saw him dropped for good two kilometres later.
Chris Hamilton and Jai Hindley, who lay third overall continued to lead the Sunweb train, distancing more top 10 contenders in the shape of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Rafał Majka and Patrick Konrad.
Ineos took over the pacemaking at 48 kilometres to go, with Rohan Dennis working for Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Australian's stint would transform the race even further, detaching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and leaving the Ineos pair alone with Kelderman and Hindley.
It wasn't long before Kelderman was in trouble, too, hanging off the back as Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel. The quartet – by that point 1:30 up on Almeida and 30 seconds up on the Nibali-Fuglsang group – soon caught O'Connor before spitting the Australian out the back along with Kelderman for a second time.
Hindley, lying one second up on Geoghegan Hart, once again hung on to the Ineos pair, as Kelderman rode alone 30 seconds back at 42 kilometres to go, five kilometres from the top of the monster climb at the first hints of the snowline. Meanwhile, Almeida, Majka and Konrad lay 2:30 down as the Bilbao-Fuglsang group, lying a minute down, dropped Nibali.
After the hostilities down in the forest, the situation settled down as the riders made their way to the snowbound peak of the 2,746-metre high pass – the second highest in Europe – with Kelderman ceding seconds as Almeida dropped to over three minutes down.
Hindley struggled to don his jacket for a good five hundred metres, but still stuck with the Ineos duo, Dennis taking the Cima Coppi prize as the leader over the top. Kelderman crossed the summit 46 seconds down, with Fuglsang-Bilbao at 1:45, Nibali at around 2:30, and the maglia rosa at 3:40.
The jacket problems continued on the freezing descent towards Isolaccia, with both Sunweb men failing to zip theirs up in contrast to the Ineos pair, an annoyed Kelderman throwing his into the road three kilometres into the descent.
As the riders took the road past Bormio at the bottom, the situation was largely the same, Kelderman 45 seconds down, 1:25 to Fuglsang-Bilbao and Almeida at 3:30. The intermediate sprint lay between the leaders and the start of the final climb of Torri di Fraele to Laghi di Cancano, and Ineos pulled a fast one on Hindley, Geoghegan Hart taking three seconds and Dennis two to vaunt the Briton a second up on the virtual GC.
Dennis rode on to the bottom, a stellar job for his younger team leader, pulling off with the gap to Kelderman at 1:40 as the Dutchman suffered on his own. As Kelderman started the climb, meanwhile, Fuglsang and Bilbao caught and passed him, leaving the pink jersey-elect for dead.
Up front, Geoghegan Hart led the way on the 8.7-kilometre, 6.8 per cent average climb, as Hindley could point to Kelderman in virtual pink and take an armchair ride up the 21 hairpin bends. Two kilometres into the climb, Nibali was caught by the Almeida group, 4:30 down, while Bilbao shed Fuglsang at a minute behind the leaders and Kelderman lay 1:35 back.
The drama that unfolded on the Stelvio didn't replicate itself on the Torri di Fraele, with the gaps holding quite steady, barring Bilbao closing in to with 45 seconds of the leaders. Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel all the way up, their riders anticipating a sprint for the stage and their GC placings.
The Briton took the mountain points at the top but could do nothing to stop a more rested Hindley beating him to the line and taking four bonus seconds back on GC. Bilbao rolled home 46 seconds later, launching himself into podium contention, while Fuglsang was fourth at 1:25, moving up to sixth overall.
A tense countdown followed as Kelderman drew close to the finish, the 29-year-old who had looked in dire straits at the bottom of the climb finishing his day 2:18 down on the leader and just about taking the pink jersey ahead of his teammate, the stage winner.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6:03:03
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:46
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:18
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:04
|7
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:51
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:55
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:43
|12
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:08:15
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:33
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:48
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:15:01
|18
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:22
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:43
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:08
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:15
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:26:56
|26
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|27
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|28
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:26:58
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|33
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|36
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|37
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:38
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:37
|39
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:46
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:41
|43
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:32:13
|46
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:33:55
|47
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:51
|48
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:37:15
|49
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|50
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|53
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|54
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:39:15
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|57
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:40:09
|58
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:41:03
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:47:05
|60
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|62
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|64
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|65
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|66
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|68
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|69
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|73
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|75
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:47:41
|77
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|78
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|79
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:48:15
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:49:03
|82
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|83
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|84
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|87
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|88
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|90
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|91
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:18
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:58
|94
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|96
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|98
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|99
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|103
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|104
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|105
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|106
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|108
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|109
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|112
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|116
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|117
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|119
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|120
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|121
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|122
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|125
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|126
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|127
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|129
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|131
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|7
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|18
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|9
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|12
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|8
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:03
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:02
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6:03:03
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:51
|4
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:08:15
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:11:48
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:15:01
|7
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:22
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:43
|9
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:08
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:26:58
|11
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:37
|13
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:33:55
|15
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:37:15
|16
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|19
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:39:15
|21
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:41:03
|22
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:47:05
|23
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:47:41
|25
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|26
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:49:03
|27
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|28
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:50:58
|30
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|31
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|32
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|33
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain McClaren
|18:23:01
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:09
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:29
|4
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:22:52
|5
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:33:11
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:10
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:37:53
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:43:06
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:05
|10
|Movistar Team
|1:10:23
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:58
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:34
|13
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:33:24
|14
|Cofidis
|1:40:05
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:43:17
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:44:09
|17
|CCC Team
|1:47:14
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|1:55:02
|19
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|2:15:09
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:19:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77:46:56
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:15
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:19
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:16
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:40
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:47
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:06:46
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:28
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:07:43
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:09:34
|13
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:12
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:12
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:34:49
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:59
|17
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:41:11
|18
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:44:45
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:49:11
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:51:18
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:53:45
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:12
|23
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:58
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:05:03
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:58
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:19:38
|27
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:23:39
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:27:38
|29
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|1:27:47
|30
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:28:46
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1:38:08
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|1:46:23
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:52
|34
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|1:47:36
|35
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:48:08
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:07
|37
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:43
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:57:13
|39
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:55
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:01:52
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:03:09
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:04:35
|43
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|2:05:01
|44
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:53
|45
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:09:33
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:54
|47
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:28
|48
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:13:04
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|2:13:59
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:33
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:23:06
|52
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:26:26
|53
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:29:28
|54
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2:32:33
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:34:50
|56
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|2:36:36
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2:36:49
|58
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|2:37:33
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2:41:23
|60
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:46:38
|61
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|2:47:48
|62
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|2:52:03
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|2:52:23
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:52:42
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:53:04
|66
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:55:38
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2:58:55
|68
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|3:00:58
|69
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|3:05:46
|70
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|3:05:47
|71
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:08:54
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:09:09
|73
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|3:15:49
|74
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3:16:30
|75
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3:18:35
|76
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3:21:36
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|3:23:27
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|3:34:05
|79
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:34:17
|80
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:34:28
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|3:35:40
|82
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:37:06
|83
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:40:32
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|3:40:56
|85
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3:42:10
|86
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:45:12
|87
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:47:29
|88
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:48:21
|89
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:48:50
|90
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:48:56
|91
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:49:46
|92
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|3:51:06
|93
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:53:33
|94
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:54:16
|95
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:02
|96
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3:58:00
|97
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3:59:32
|98
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:59:53
|99
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|4:03:57
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:10:00
|101
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:15:24
|102
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:19:48
|103
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:20:47
|104
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|4:21:24
|105
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4:28:55
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:29:10
|107
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4:30:15
|108
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:32:07
|109
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:34:03
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|4:40:17
|111
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4:42:05
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:42:22
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4:42:26
|114
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|4:44:33
|115
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4:45:44
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:49:56
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:50:30
|118
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:53:05
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|4:54:35
|120
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:55:18
|121
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:57:59
|122
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|4:59:21
|123
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5:00:11
|124
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5:04:10
|125
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:05:59
|126
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:06:17
|127
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:07:53
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|5:08:30
|129
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:09:59
|130
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|5:11:29
|131
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5:18:01
|132
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|5:19:27
|133
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:34:29
|134
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|5:36:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|221
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|184
|3
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|94
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|66
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|45
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|14
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|42
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|40
|16
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|39
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|36
|19
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|36
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|34
|21
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|33
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|32
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|30
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|28
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|27
|29
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|26
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|32
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|34
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|35
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|36
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|23
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|20
|38
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|20
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|41
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|18
|43
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|44
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|45
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|17
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|48
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|49
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|15
|50
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14
|51
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|52
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|54
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|12
|56
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|58
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|59
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|11
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|61
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|63
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|64
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|65
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|67
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|68
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|69
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|70
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|72
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|73
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|74
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|75
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|76
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|78
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|5
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|80
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|81
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|84
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|85
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|86
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|87
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|89
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|3
|90
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|91
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|92
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|93
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|94
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|95
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|96
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|97
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|234
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|115
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|103
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|52
|8
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|48
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|10
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|40
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|12
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|33
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|31
|15
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|25
|17
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|18
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|18
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|23
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|16
|24
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|27
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|29
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|32
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|11
|33
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|36
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|37
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|38
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|8
|40
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|42
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|6
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|44
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|6
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|6
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|48
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|49
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|5
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|52
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|54
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|55
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|57
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|59
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|3
|60
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|3
|61
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|62
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3
|63
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|64
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|65
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|66
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|67
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|68
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|69
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|70
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|73
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|77:47:08
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:03
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:04
|4
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:00
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:00
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:34:37
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:40:59
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:53:33
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:00
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:46
|11
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:23:27
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|1:27:35
|13
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:28:34
|14
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:43
|15
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:16
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:26:14
|17
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|2:32:21
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:34:38
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:46:26
|20
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|2:47:36
|21
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|2:51:51
|22
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|3:05:34
|23
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:08:42
|24
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|3:15:37
|25
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3:21:24
|26
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:34:16
|27
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:40:20
|28
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:45:00
|29
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:48:38
|30
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|3:50:54
|31
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:53:21
|32
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:50
|33
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3:59:20
|34
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:15:12
|35
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:19:36
|36
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4:28:43
|37
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|4:44:21
|38
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:59:59
|39
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:05:47
|40
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:09:47
|41
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|5:11:17
|42
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5:17:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|45
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|7
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|28
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|28
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|27
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|12
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|20
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|17
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|18
|18
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|18
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|21
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|15
|23
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|12
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|29
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|32
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|33
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|34
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|11
|35
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|36
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|37
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|9
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|44
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|46
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|48
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|49
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|50
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|51
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|52
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|53
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|54
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|55
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|56
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|58
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|59
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|60
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|62
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|63
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|64
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|66
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|67
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|68
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|69
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|71
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|72
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|73
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|75
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|76
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|77
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|78
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|1
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|81
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|82
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1
|83
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|58
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|44
|4
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|7
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|8
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|20
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|10
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|16
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|15
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|13
|14
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|11
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|21
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|22
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|25
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|9
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|28
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|29
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|7
|32
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|33
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|34
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|37
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|38
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|39
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|5
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|43
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|44
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|46
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|52
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|53
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|54
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|55
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|56
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|2
|58
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|458
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|428
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|336
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|328
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|320
|6
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|307
|7
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|304
|8
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|304
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|281
|10
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|263
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|237
|12
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|231
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|222
|14
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|216
|15
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|190
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|189
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|181
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|181
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|176
|20
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|174
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|172
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|171
|23
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|168
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|160
|25
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|159
|26
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|152
|27
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|151
|28
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|151
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|30
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|145
|31
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|145
|32
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|144
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|138
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|138
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|137
|36
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|136
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|135
|38
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|132
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|124
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|41
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|112
|43
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|44
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|103
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|103
|46
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|75
|47
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|75
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|68
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|50
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|53
|51
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|53
|52
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|53
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|32
|54
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|32
|55
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|24
|58
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|59
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|20
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|61
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|14
|62
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|63
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|10
|64
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|65
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|5
|CCC Team
|20
|6
|Bahrain McClaren
|40
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|8
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|60
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|60
|10
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|70
|11
|NTT Pro Cycling
|80
|12
|Cofidis
|80
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|110
|14
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|110
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|115
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|125
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|135
|18
|Movistar Team
|180
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|200
|20
|EF Pro Cycling
|530
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|233:28:48
|2
|Bahrain McClaren
|0:28:01
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:28:37
|4
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:34:56
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:45
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:51:58
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:55:52
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|1:59:25
|9
|Movistar Team
|2:05:30
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:39:52
|11
|CCC Team
|2:56:36
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:27:29
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|4:05:01
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:30:51
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7:15:22
|16
|Cofidis
|7:30:05
|17
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|8:33:41
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane
|8:51:42
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:38:22
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|12:30:56
