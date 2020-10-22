Trending

date 2020-10-22

Giro d'Italia: Hindley wins queen stage at Laghi di Cancano

Almeida finally divested of maglia rosa on Stelvio stage as Kelderman, Hindley move into top two spots

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) takes stage 18 win ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) takes stage 18 win ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hindley and Geoghegan Hart sprint for victory

Hindley and Geoghegan Hart sprint for victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hindley celebrates the win

Hindley celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Pink jersey João Almeida crosses the line

Pink jersey João Almeida crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The main rivals, Team Sunweb, eye the Trofeo Senza Fine

The main rivals, Team Sunweb, eye the Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Deceuninck-QuickStep line up to start in Pinzolo

Deceuninck-QuickStep line up to start in Pinzolo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The two Portuguese jersey holders – Almeida and Guerreiro

The two Portuguese jersey holders – Almeida and Guerreiro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) prepares for the start

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) prepares for the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) had a solo break on stage 18 but caught with just under 45km to go

Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) had a solo break on stage 18 but caught with just under 45km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton departs Pinzolo

The peloton departs Pinzolo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at start of stage 18 in Pinzolo

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at start of stage 18 in Pinzolo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Démare in the shadows in Pinzolo

Arnaud Démare in the shadows in Pinzolo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dolomites provide epic climbs and scenery for the Giro over 207km for stage 18

Dolomites provide epic climbs and scenery for the Giro over 207km for stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana's Jakob Fuglsang in the peloton

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton in the Dolomites

The peloton in the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 18 features 4 categorised climbs in Dolomites for 207km total miles

Stage 18 features 4 categorised climbs in Dolomites for 207km total miles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A lot of climbing on the queen stage of the Giro

A lot of climbing on the queen stage of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Astana) and Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) making an early move

Fabio Felline (Astana) and Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) making an early move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Amanuel Gebregzabhier (NTT) on the offensive for the second day running

Amanuel Gebregzabhier (NTT) on the offensive for the second day running (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Groupama-FDJ work for team leader Démare in the gruppetto

Groupama-FDJ work for team leader Démare in the gruppetto (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) was part of the early attacking

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) was part of the early attacking (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna made the break of the day

Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna made the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A view of the Dolomites

A view of the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Race leader Almeida tackles a descent early on

Race leader Almeida tackles a descent early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A view of the stage 18 breakaway

A view of the stage 18 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dombrowski alongside Gebreigzabhier and stage 17 winner Ben O'Connor

Dombrowski alongside Gebreigzabhier and stage 17 winner Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nico Denz (Sunweb) leads the peloton ahead of the maglia rosa

Nico Denz (Sunweb) leads the peloton ahead of the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ruben Guerreiro of EF Pro Cycling in Blue Mountain Jersey in early break

Ruben Guerreiro of EF Pro Cycling in Blue Mountain Jersey in early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Watching the race go by

Watching the race go by (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The early break in the valley

The early break in the valley (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) leading the day's break

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) leading the day's break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A view of the Sunweb-led peloton

A view of the Sunweb-led peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Riding towards the Stelvio climb, at back of this group is Daniel Navarro Garcia of Israel Start-Up Nation and Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates

Riding towards the Stelvio climb, at back of this group is Daniel Navarro Garcia of Israel Start-Up Nation and Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Sunweb sets the pace as the group goes under 52km

Team Sunweb sets the pace as the group goes under 52km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Joao Almeida sits behind Sunweb riders Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley in Dolomites

Joao Almeida sits behind Sunweb riders Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley in Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) showing the pain of the Stelvio

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) showing the pain of the Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chasing on Stelvio are Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team and Pello Bilbao of Team Bahrain - Mclaren

Chasing on Stelvio are Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team and Pello Bilbao of Team Bahrain - Mclaren (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Joao Almeida loses time on climb of Stelvio

Joao Almeida loses time on climb of Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben O'Connor and NTT Pro Cycling teammate Matteo Sobrero on one of 48 hairpin turns of Stelvio

Ben O'Connor and NTT Pro Cycling teammate Matteo Sobrero on one of 48 hairpin turns of Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The switchbacks of the day's biggest climb, Stelvio

The switchbacks of the day's biggest climb, Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A view of the leaders on Stelvio

A view of the leaders on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Wilco Kelderman was dropped on Stelvio

Wilco Kelderman was dropped on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley on Stelvio

Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Fausto Masnada works for Almeida on Stelvio

Fausto Masnada works for Almeida on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Riders tackle the top of Stelvio

Riders tackle the top of Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Almeida battles on Stelvio

Almeida battles on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben O'Connor stops on Stelvio to put on a jacket

Ben O'Connor stops on Stelvio to put on a jacket (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hindley and Geoghegan Hart fight up the final climb

Hindley and Geoghegan Hart fight up the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished fourth on stage 18

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished fourth on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
In the breakaway for a time, Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers was dropped on Stelvio

In the breakaway for a time, Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers was dropped on Stelvio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Pello Bilboa pulled away from Jakob Fuglsang on final climb to secure third on stage 18

Pello Bilboa pulled away from Jakob Fuglsang on final climb to secure third on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Pink jersey resides with Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb after his fifth-place finish on stage 18

Pink jersey resides with Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb after his fifth-place finish on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sunweb's Jai HIndley happy with stage 18 win and two Sunweb riders in top 3 on GC

Team Sunweb's Jai HIndley happy with stage 18 win and two Sunweb riders in top 3 on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe sit in seventh on GC after stage 18

Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe sit in seventh on GC after stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pello Bilboa is fourth on GC after stage 18

Pello Bilboa is fourth on GC after stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 18 with Joao Almeida

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 18 with Joao Almeida (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) must relinquish pink jersey after stage 18, followed to line by Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo)

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) must relinquish pink jersey after stage 18, followed to line by Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) took victory at Laghi di Cancano atop the Torri di Fraele on stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia, ending a day of high drama at the race by outsprinting Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line after six hours of racing in the Dolomites.

"It’s such a beautiful stage today, with such epic climbs. I’m just over the moon to get the win," Hindley said. "I saw the opportunity to take a stage and I took it. I think Tao was pretty strong and was also climbing at a really high level here, he’s been super impressive. It wasn’t our tactic to go solo. I followed the plan, got the stage and I’m happy with that."

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) took third at the top, 46 seconds down, but the biggest story of the stage was the collapse of maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who was dropped 48 kilometres from the line on the Passo dello Stelvio as Sunweb pushed the pace.

The Dutch team are now in the driving seat with three stages remaining, their man Wilco Kelderman taking over the race lead despite being dropped by the lead group of Hindley, Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis at the top of the Stelvio and riding alone for 46 kilometres to the finish.

"I knew Tao was going to ride all the way to the line to try to get as much time as he could, I was told to sit on him and not do any work, which I did, because I knew Wilco was most likely going into the jersey," Hindley said.

Kelderman, who took fifth on the day, 2:18 down, now enjoys a 12-second lead over teammate Hindley, while Geoghegan Hart fills the final podium spot, a further three seconds back. Almeida, meanwhile, dropped from first down to fifth overall after losing 4:51, while Bilbao moves within striking distance of the podium at 1:19 down.

"It was a crazy day, super hard, the hardest day of my life," Kelderman said. "It was a super fight. It couldn't be any better for us with Jai getting the stage win and me in pink. I knew it would be close but I got it, so I'm happy. We dropped Almeida quite early on the Stelvio and then it was a race - Ineos was super strong with two guys and I couldn't hold them. So then it was just a race for myself behind them.

I'm happy with today, now we recover and make plans and then we see the last stages what happens."

The carnage began midway up the Passo dello Stelvio, the highest climb of the race, when Sunweb's efforts saw Almeida lose contact with the favourites group, quickly followed out the back by a wealth of other big names, including Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

As the race reached the snowline, riders were scattered down the mountain as the general classification quickly turned into an Ineos vs Sunweb battle. Hindley did his job, sticking to an Ineos wheel all the way to the finish, while Kelderman ploughed a lonely furrow down the freezing descent, through the valley and up the final climb, just about 'saving' pink despite having never worn it.

While he now leads the Giro, heading up an unexpected Sunweb one-two with a sprint stage, a triple-Sestriere test and the Milan time trial left, the damage done by his punishing ride has yet to be seen, with the 24- and 25-year-olds, Hindley and Geoghegan Hart looking in the ascendancy.

How it unfolded

With the revamp of stage 20 and the loss of the Colle dell'Agnello, Col d'Izoard and Montgenèvre, the race to Laghi di Cancano over the Stelvio on stage 18 became the Giro's queen stage overnight, the main battleground for the maglia rosa in the final days of the race.

The action started from as the flag dropped in the commune of Pinzolo at the foot of the Passo Campo Magno. Starting off heading up the climb (14.2km at 5.8 per cent), the riders fought to make the breakaway as they retraced the wheel tracks of stage 17's finish up Madonna di Campiglio.

A group of 25 riders jumped away by the top of the second-category climb, with maglia azzurra Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) among them, taking the maximum eight points over the top despite his main rival, Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM's Giovanni Visconti, withdrawing before the start due to patellar tendonitis.

Israel Start-Up Nation's Spanish climber Daniel Navarro pushed on alone down the descent as behind the break and vastly reduced peloton merged. The Spaniard would soon have company though, as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Stéphene Rossetto (Cofidis), Fabio Felline (Astana) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) joined him to form the early break after 30 kilometres of racing.

On the road to the second climb of the day, the first-category Passo Castrin, another group of riders came across, with stage 17 winner Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) out in the break for the third day in a row along with Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Hector Carretero (Movistar). They were shortly joined by Guerreiro, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Louis Meintjes (NTT Pro Cycling) and the Movistar pair of Antonio Pedrero and Sergio Samitier to make it 16 out front.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Sunweb, the squads of the big general classification hitters, controlled the peloton thereafter, keeping the gap on a fairly tight leash – a maximum of four minutes.

De Gendt would take the 40 points over the Castrin, leaving Guerreiro to bolster his KOM lead with 18 in second place. A long, stepped descent and a ride along the Adige Valley brought a quiet mid-section of the stage, with an 80-kilometre ride to the foot of the Stelvio, the high-point of the race, measuring in at 24.8 kilometres at an average of 7.4 per cent.

Cataldo was the first to drop from the break on the lower slopes of the climb, swiftly followed by Rossetto and Tonelli as Meintjes worked on the front for one of the stars of the Giro's final week, O'Connor.

As Sunweb and Ineos massed on the front for the early kilometres of a GC showdown, O'Connor took off 55 kilometres from the line. Only 20 men remained in what could reasonably be called a 'peloton' at that point, with the big moves soon to come.

O'Connor quickly built a 30-second gap ahead of a rapidly reducing break that surprisingly didn't include Guerreiro anymore as the EF rider dropped back to the peloton. Meanwhile, 11 kilometres from the top of the climb – on the steepest slopes of nine per cent-plus with 50 kilometres left to run – Guerreiro's compatriot, race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was in trouble, clinging on to the back of the GC group.

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) had already dropped at that point as Sunweb pushed the pace on the Giro's highest climb. Almeida would make it back, with Guerreiro aiding him with a quick turn, but Sam Oomen's turn on the front saw him dropped for good two kilometres later.

Chris Hamilton and Jai Hindley, who lay third overall continued to lead the Sunweb train, distancing more top 10 contenders in the shape of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Rafał Majka and Patrick Konrad.

Ineos took over the pacemaking at 48 kilometres to go, with Rohan Dennis working for Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Australian's stint would transform the race even further, detaching Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and leaving the Ineos pair alone with Kelderman and Hindley.

It wasn't long before Kelderman was in trouble, too, hanging off the back as Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel. The quartet – by that point 1:30 up on Almeida and 30 seconds up on the Nibali-Fuglsang group – soon caught O'Connor before spitting the Australian out the back along with Kelderman for a second time.

Hindley, lying one second up on Geoghegan Hart, once again hung on to the Ineos pair, as Kelderman rode alone 30 seconds back at 42 kilometres to go, five kilometres from the top of the monster climb at the first hints of the snowline. Meanwhile, Almeida, Majka and Konrad lay 2:30 down as the Bilbao-Fuglsang group, lying a minute down, dropped Nibali.

After the hostilities down in the forest, the situation settled down as the riders made their way to the snowbound peak of the 2,746-metre high pass – the second highest in Europe – with Kelderman ceding seconds as Almeida dropped to over three minutes down.

Hindley struggled to don his jacket for a good five hundred metres, but still stuck with the Ineos duo, Dennis taking the Cima Coppi prize as the leader over the top. Kelderman crossed the summit 46 seconds down, with Fuglsang-Bilbao at 1:45, Nibali at around 2:30, and the maglia rosa at 3:40.

The jacket problems continued on the freezing descent towards Isolaccia, with both Sunweb men failing to zip theirs up in contrast to the Ineos pair, an annoyed Kelderman throwing his into the road three kilometres into the descent.

As the riders took the road past Bormio at the bottom, the situation was largely the same, Kelderman 45 seconds down, 1:25 to Fuglsang-Bilbao and Almeida at 3:30. The intermediate sprint lay between the leaders and the start of the final climb of Torri di Fraele to Laghi di Cancano, and Ineos pulled a fast one on Hindley, Geoghegan Hart taking three seconds and Dennis two to vaunt the Briton a second up on the virtual GC.

Dennis rode on to the bottom, a stellar job for his younger team leader, pulling off with the gap to Kelderman at 1:40 as the Dutchman suffered on his own. As Kelderman started the climb, meanwhile, Fuglsang and Bilbao caught and passed him, leaving the pink jersey-elect for dead.

Up front, Geoghegan Hart led the way on the 8.7-kilometre, 6.8 per cent average climb, as Hindley could point to Kelderman in virtual pink and take an armchair ride up the 21 hairpin bends. Two kilometres into the climb, Nibali was caught by the Almeida group, 4:30 down, while Bilbao shed Fuglsang at a minute behind the leaders and Kelderman lay 1:35 back.

The drama that unfolded on the Stelvio didn't replicate itself on the Torri di Fraele, with the gaps holding quite steady, barring Bilbao closing in to with 45 seconds of the leaders. Hindley stuck to Geoghegan Hart's wheel all the way up, their riders anticipating a sprint for the stage and their GC placings.

The Briton took the mountain points at the top but could do nothing to stop a more rested Hindley beating him to the line and taking four bonus seconds back on GC. Bilbao rolled home 46 seconds later, launching himself into podium contention, while Fuglsang was fourth at 1:25, moving up to sixth overall.

A tense countdown followed as Kelderman drew close to the finish, the 29-year-old who had looked in dire straits at the bottom of the climb finishing his day 2:18 down on the leader and just about taking the pink jersey ahead of his teammate, the stage winner.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:03:03
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:46
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:18
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:04
7Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:51
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:55
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:43
12Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:15
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:17
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:33
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:11:48
16Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:48
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:01
18Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:22
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:43
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:08
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:15
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:26:56
26François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
28James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:58
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
31Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
33Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
34Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
35Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
36Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
37Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:38
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:37
39Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
40Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:29:46
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:41
43Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
45Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:32:13
46Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:55
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:51
48Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:15
49Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
50Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
53Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
54Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:15
56Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
57Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:40:09
58James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:41:03
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:47:05
60Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
62Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
64Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
65Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
66Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
68Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
69Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
73Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
74Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
75Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:47:41
77Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
78Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
79Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:48:15
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:49:03
82Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
83Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
84Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
87Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
88Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
89Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
90Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
91Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:18
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
93Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:58
94Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
96Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
98Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
99Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
100Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
102Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
103Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
104Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
105Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
106Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
108Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
109Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
110Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
111Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
112Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
113Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
116Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
117Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
119Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
120Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
121Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
122Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
123Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
124Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
126Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
127Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
128Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
129Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
131Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Prato Allo Stelvio, km. 144.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
2Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
7Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 1

Points - Laghi Di Cancano, km. 207
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 15
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
7Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 2
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Campo Carlo Magno, km. 14
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 18
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 8
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 6
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 4
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2
6Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Passo Castrin, km. 65.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 18
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 12
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 9
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 6
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2
8Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Passo Dello Stelvio, km. 169.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 50
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 30
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 20
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 10
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
8Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2
9Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Torri di Fraele, km. 205.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 40
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 12
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
7Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
8Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 1

Bonus sprint - Isolaccia Valdidentro, km. 196.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6:03:03
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:51
4Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:15
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:11:48
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:01
7Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:22
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:43
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:08
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:58
11Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:37
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:55
15Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:15
16Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
19Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:15
21James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:41:03
22Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:47:05
23Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
24Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:47:41
25Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
26Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:49:03
27Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
28Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:50:58
30Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
32Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
33Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain McClaren 18:23:01
2Team Sunweb 0:09:09
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:29
4Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:22:52
5NTT Pro Cycling 0:33:11
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:10
7Astana Pro Team 0:37:53
8AG2R la Mondiale 0:43:06
9Lotto Soudal 1:07:05
10Movistar Team 1:10:23
11Trek-Segafredo 1:12:58
12UAE Team Emirates 1:17:34
13EF Pro Cycling 1:33:24
14Cofidis 1:40:05
15Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:43:17
16Israel Start-Up Nation 1:44:09
17CCC Team 1:47:14
18Bardiani CSF Faizane 1:55:02
19Vini Zabu' KTM 2:15:09
20Groupama-FDJ 2:19:02

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 77:46:56
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:12
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:19
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:16
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:47
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:46
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:07:43
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:09:34
13Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:12
14Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:12
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:34:49
16Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:59
17Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:41:11
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:44:45
19Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:11
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:51:18
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:45
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:00:12
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:58
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:03
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:58
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:19:38
27Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:23:39
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:27:38
29Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:27:47
30Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:46
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1:38:08
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 1:46:23
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:52
34Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 1:47:36
35Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:48:08
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:07
37Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 1:55:43
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1:57:13
39Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:58:55
40Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:01:52
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:09
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:04:35
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 2:05:01
44Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 2:07:53
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:09:33
46Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:54
47Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:28
48Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:04
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 2:13:59
50Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:33
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:23:06
52Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:26
53Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:29:28
54Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:32:33
55Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:34:50
56Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 2:36:36
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2:36:49
58Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 2:37:33
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2:41:23
60Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:46:38
61Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:47:48
62Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 2:52:03
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 2:52:23
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:52:42
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:53:04
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:55:38
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:58:55
68Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 3:00:58
69Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:05:46
70Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 3:05:47
71Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:08:54
72Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:09:09
73Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:49
74Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:16:30
75Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:18:35
76Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:21:36
77Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3:23:27
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 3:34:05
79Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:34:17
80Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:34:28
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 3:35:40
82Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:37:06
83Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:40:32
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 3:40:56
85Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3:42:10
86Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:12
87Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:47:29
88Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:21
89Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:48:50
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:56
91Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:49:46
92Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 3:51:06
93Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:53:33
94Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:54:16
95Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:02
96Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3:58:00
97Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:59:32
98Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:53
99Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 4:03:57
100Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:10:00
101Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:15:24
102Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:19:48
103Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:20:47
104Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 4:21:24
105James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:28:55
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:29:10
107Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:30:15
108Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 4:32:07
109Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:34:03
110Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4:40:17
111Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:42:05
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:42:22
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:42:26
114Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4:44:33
115Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:45:44
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:49:56
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:50:30
118Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:53:05
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 4:54:35
120Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:55:18
121Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 4:57:59
122Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 4:59:21
123Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:00:11
124Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:04:10
125Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:05:59
126Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:06:17
127Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:07:53
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5:08:30
129Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:09:59
130Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:11:29
131Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:18:01
132Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 5:19:27
133Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:34:29
134Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5:36:23

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 221
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 184
3Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 94
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 72
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 66
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 51
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 46
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 45
13Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 45
14Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 42
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40
16Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 37
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36
19Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 36
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 34
21Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 33
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 30
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 30
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 29
28Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27
29Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 26
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26
32Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25
33Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 24
34Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24
35Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 24
36Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 20
38Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19
41Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 18
43Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18
44Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 17
45Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17
46Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 17
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
48Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
49Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 15
50Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14
51Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 14
52Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13
54Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12
56Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12
57Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
58Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12
59Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 11
60Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 11
61Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 10
63Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 10
64Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
65Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
67Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
68Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
69Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 7
70Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
71Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
72Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6
73Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
74James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
75Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
76James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 5
78Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5
79Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5
80Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
81Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 4
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
84Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
85Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
86Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3
87Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
89Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 3
90Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3
91Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
92Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
93Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
94Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
95Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1
96Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
97Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -10

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 234
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 115
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 103
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 71
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 54
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 52
8Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 48
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 45
10Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
12Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 33
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 31
15Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 25
17Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 20
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 20
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 18
23James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 16
24Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 16
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15
27Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 15
29Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 11
32Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 11
33Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 8
36Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 8
37Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 8
38Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7
41Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 7
42Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
44Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 6
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
48Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
49Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5
51Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4
52James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
53Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
54Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
57Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
59Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 3
60Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 3
61Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
62Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3
63Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
64Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2
65Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 2
66Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1
67Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
68Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
70Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
73Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 77:47:08
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:04
4Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:00
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:00
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:34:37
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:40:59
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:53:33
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:00:00
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:46
11Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:23:27
12Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:27:35
13Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:28:34
14Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:58:43
15Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:16
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:14
17Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:32:21
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:34:38
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:46:26
20Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:47:36
21Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 2:51:51
22Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:05:34
23Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:08:42
24Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:15:37
25Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:21:24
26Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:34:16
27Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:40:20
28Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:00
29Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:48:38
30Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 3:50:54
31Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:53:21
32Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:50
33Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:59:20
34Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:15:12
35Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:19:36
36James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:28:43
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 4:44:21
38Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:59:59
39Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:05:47
40Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:09:47
41Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:11:17
42Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:17:49

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 45
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 31
7Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 28
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 28
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 27
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 26
12Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 23
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 20
16Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19
17Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18
18Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18
19Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17
20Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16
21Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 16
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 15
23Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
29Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
32Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11
33Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11
34Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11
35Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10
36Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
37Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 9
38Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 8
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8
43Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
44Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 8
46Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 7
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7
48Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 7
49Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
50Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
51Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
52Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
53James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6
54Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 6
55Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
56Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 5
58Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
59Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
60Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
62Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 4
63Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3
64Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
66Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3
67Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 3
68Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
69Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
71Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
72Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
73Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 2
76Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
77François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1
78Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 1
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1
80Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
81Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
82Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1
83Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 44
4Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
7Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 20
8Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 19
10Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 16
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 15
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 11
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 11
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 10
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
20Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
21Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10
22Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 10
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 9
25Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 9
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8
28Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
29Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7
32Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 6
33Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
34Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 6
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 6
37Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
38Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
39Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 6
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 5
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
43Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 4
44Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
45Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4
46James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4
47Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
48Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3
49Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3
50Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3
52Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
54Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
55Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
56Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2
58Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 458
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 428
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 336
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 328
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 320
6Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 307
7Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 304
8Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 304
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 281
10Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 263
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 237
12Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 231
13Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 222
14Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 216
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 190
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 189
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 181
18Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 181
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 176
20James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 174
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 172
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 171
23Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 168
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160
25Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 159
26Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 152
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146
30Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 145
31Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 145
32Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 144
33Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 138
34Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 138
35Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 137
36Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 136
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135
38Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 132
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 124
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123
41Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 112
43Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 111
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103
45Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 103
46Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 75
47Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 68
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67
50Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 53
51Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 53
52Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 48
53Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 32
54Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 32
55Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 24
58Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 24
59Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 20
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14
61Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 14
62Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 10
63Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 10
64Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8
65Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 8

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Team Sunweb 20
4AG2R la Mondiale 20
5CCC Team 20
6Bahrain McClaren 40
7Bora-Hansgrohe 40
8Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60
9UAE Team Emirates 60
10Vini Zabu' KTM 70
11NTT Pro Cycling 80
12Cofidis 80
13Trek-Segafredo 110
14Bardiani CSF Faizane 110
15Lotto Soudal 115
16Israel Start-Up Nation 125
17Astana Pro Team 135
18Movistar Team 180
19Ineos Grenadiers 200
20EF Pro Cycling 530

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 233:28:48
2Bahrain McClaren 0:28:01
3Team Sunweb 0:28:37
4Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:34:56
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:45
6Astana Pro Team 1:51:58
7NTT Pro Cycling 1:55:52
8AG2R la Mondiale 1:59:25
9Movistar Team 2:05:30
10Trek-Segafredo 2:39:52
11CCC Team 2:56:36
12UAE Team Emirates 3:27:29
13Lotto Soudal 4:05:01
14EF Pro Cycling 5:30:51
15Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7:15:22
16Cofidis 7:30:05
17Vini Zabu' KTM 8:33:41
18Bardiani CSF Faizane 8:51:42
19Israel Start-Up Nation 10:38:22
20Groupama-FDJ 12:30:56

Latest on Cyclingnews