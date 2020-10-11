Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso

By

EF Pro Cycling rider outpaces Castroviejo

Image 1 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Start Ariel Maximiliano Richeze of Argentina and UAE Team Emirates Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton roll out in San Salvo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Start Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Mountain Jersey Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Jersey Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The jersey holders at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Jack Haig of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 9th stage San Salvo - Roccaraso 208Â km - 11/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

The peloton during the early kilometres of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Ben Oconnor of Australia and NTT Pro Cycling Team Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) leads the break of the day ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 James Knox of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Arnaud Demare of France and Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Guardiagrele Village Fans Public Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the peloton on the run to the intermediate sprint early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Arnaud Demare of France and Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took the early intermediate sprint ahead of Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Oscar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain and Astana Pro Team Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Arnaud Demare of France and Groupama FDJ Purple Points Jersey Peloton Landscape Detail view during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey James Knox of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) chasing the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Warbasse and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-Brado-KTM) bridge to the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 9th stage San Salvo Roccaraso 208km 11102020 Mikkel Bjerg DEN UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) managed to bridge up to the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Peloton Forest Landscape Detail view during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing through a forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Pretoro Village Landscape Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton during stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Ben Oconnor of Australia and NTT Pro Cycling Team Pretoro Village Breakaway Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) and Kilian Frankiny (AG2R La Mondiale) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Peloton Rain during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep in charge of the situation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Movistar Team Ben Oconnor of Australia and NTT Pro Cycling Team Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway Tunnel Logo Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break pass through a tunnel midway through stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Movistar Team Ben Oconnor of Australia and NTT Pro Cycling Team Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Campo di Giove Village Breakaway Peloton Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A small part of Italy greets the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul of Eritrea and NTT Pro Cycling Team Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Giovanni Carboni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Matteo Sobrero of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling Team Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Scafa 104m Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Storm clouds gather over the peloton in Abruzzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) and Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bjerg provoked a split in the break late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Warbasse in the break late on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 Arrival Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 28

Team Education First rider Portugals Ruben Guerreiro celebrates as he crosses the line and wins the 9th stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 208kilometer route between San Salvo and Roccaraso on October 11 2020 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 28

ROCCARASO ITALY OCTOBER 11 during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 9 a 207km stage from San Salvo to Roccaraso Aremogna 1658m girodiitalia Giro on October 11 2020 in Roccaraso Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) outsprinted Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) to win stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia.

The pair had broken clear from the rest of the day’s eight-man breakaway on the final two climbs of the day, with Guerreiro getting the better of Castroviejo in the sprint at the line. 

Guerreiro’s Portguese compatriot João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) successfully defended the pink jersey, as the expected battle among the GC favourites never really materialised.

The peloton stayed together until the final kilometre, when Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) managed to gain a few seconds over the other GC candidates.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 5:41:20
2Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58
4Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:19
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:32
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:38
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
15Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:50
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
18Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:55
19Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:56

General classification after stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 35:35:50
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:39
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:53
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17

