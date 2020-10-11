Giro d'Italia: Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso

Image 1 of 28 Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 28 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 The peloton roll out in San Salvo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 The jersey holders at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 The peloton during the early kilometres of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) leads the break of the day ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the peloton on the run to the intermediate sprint early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took the early intermediate sprint ahead of Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 The peloton on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 28 Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) chasing the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Warbasse and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-Brado-KTM) bridge to the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) managed to bridge up to the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 The peloton racing through a forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 The peloton during stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) and Kilian Frankiny (AG2R La Mondiale) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep in charge of the situation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 The break pass through a tunnel midway through stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 A small part of Italy greets the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Storm clouds gather over the peloton in Abruzzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) and Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Bjerg provoked a split in the break late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Warbasse in the break late on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) outsprinted Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) to win stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia.

The pair had broken clear from the rest of the day’s eight-man breakaway on the final two climbs of the day, with Guerreiro getting the better of Castroviejo in the sprint at the line.

Guerreiro’s Portguese compatriot João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) successfully defended the pink jersey, as the expected battle among the GC favourites never really materialised.

The peloton stayed together until the final kilometre, when Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) managed to gain a few seconds over the other GC candidates.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 5:41:20 2 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 4 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:19 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:32 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:38 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 15 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:50 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 18 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:55 19 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:56