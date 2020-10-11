Giro d'Italia: Ruben Guerreiro wins stage 9 at Roccaraso
EF Pro Cycling rider outpaces Castroviejo
Stage 9: San Salvo - Roccaraso (Aremogna)
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) outsprinted Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) to win stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia.
The pair had broken clear from the rest of the day’s eight-man breakaway on the final two climbs of the day, with Guerreiro getting the better of Castroviejo in the sprint at the line.
Guerreiro’s Portguese compatriot João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) successfully defended the pink jersey, as the expected battle among the GC favourites never really materialised.
The peloton stayed together until the final kilometre, when Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) managed to gain a few seconds over the other GC candidates.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|5:41:20
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|4
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|5
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:19
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:32
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:38
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:44
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:50
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|18
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|0:01:55
|19
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:56
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|35:35:50
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:39
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
