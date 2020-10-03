Trending

Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 1

By

World champion takes first maglia rosa as Lopez crashes out

Image 1 of 27

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 03 Podium Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Champagne Flowers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 1 a 151km Individual Time Trial stage from Monreale to Palermo ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 03 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa celebration after stage 1 for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers wears first maglia rosa of Giro by winning stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 3 of 27

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 03 Podium Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers World Champion Jersey Celebration Champagne Mask Covid safety measures during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 1 a 151km Individual Time Trial stage from Monreale to Palermo ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 03 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Celebration for stage 1 winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 27

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 03 Podium Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Jersey Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Flowers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 1 a 151km Individual Time Trial stage from Monreale to Palermo ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 03 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 1 and takes best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 27

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 03 Podium Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Blue Mountain Jersey Celebration Mask Flowers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 1 a 151km Individual Time Trial stage from Monreale to Palermo ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 03 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

German Rick Zabel of Team Israel Start-Up Nation Blue Mountain Jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

World champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on home soil for Giro time trial sets best time midway through stage at 15:24 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 7 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers shows off his new world champion kit in stage 1 time trial for Giro (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 8 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Geraint Thomas (GBR - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers finished with time of 15:47 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 9 of 27

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 27

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling)

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 27

Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb)

Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 27

Nicola Conci (Trek Segafredo)

Nicola Conci (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 27

Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling)

Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 27

The opening time trial at the 2020 Giro d'Italia

The opening time trial at the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 1st stage Monreale Palermo 151km 03102020 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Scenery along route of 15.1km time trial into Palermo (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 20 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Mikkel Bjerg (DEN - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates was tied with Joao Almeida with best time for much of early half of race with time of 15:46 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 21 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Tobias Foss (NOR - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Tobias Foss of Jumbo-Visma scorched course in 15:55 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 22 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro fans enjoying 15.1km time trial (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 23 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Alex Dowsett (GBR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Alex Dowsett of Israel Start-Up Nation was first man on course from Monreale to Palermo (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 24 of 27

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 1st stage Monreale Palermo 151km 03102020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Scenery on stage 1 from Monreale to Palermo for 15.1km time trial (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 25 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Steven Kruijswijk (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo - Visma) is GC contender and lost 1:21 to Ganna (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 26 of 27

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 1st stage Monreale - Palermo 15,1Â km - 03/10/2020 - Simon Yates (GBR - Mitchelton - Scott) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) gave up 25 seconds over just 15.1km of racing (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 27 of 27

PALERMO ITALY OCTOBER 03 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Duomo di Monreale Monte Caputo Cathedral Monreale City Shadow during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 1 a 151km Individual Time Trial stage from Monreale to Palermo ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 03 2020 in Palermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo on 15.1km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

New world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) stormed to victory in the opening 15.1km time trial on stage 1 at the Giro d’Italia with a dominant performance that ensured he became the first rider to pull on the maglia rosa in this year’s race.

The Italian, making his Grand Tour debut, set a time of 15:24 over the mostly downhill course to head off challenges from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates).

In the race between the overall contenders, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) stole a march on his rivals, putting time into all of them, with the British rider completing the course in a time of 15:47. 

While Ineos Grenadiers celebrated their double victory, there was disappointment for Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) who crashed on the course. The UCI Hour Record holder came into the stage as one of Ganna’s main threats, but the Belgian came down and later criticized the state of the course. 

He was able to finish the stage, but there was another high-profile faller, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashing into the barriers at the second time check and leaving the race in an ambulance.

However, this was a day for Ganna, a rider who has made significant improvements in the last couple of years, both against the clock and on the track. He set off ahead of many of the GC riders on the stage and despite blustery conditions, he never once looked unlikely to take his maiden stage win in a Grand Tour.

"I'm really happy. This jersey is fantastic for me, and my team will also be happy. I say a big thank you to them, for all the support to arrive in pink at the Giro," Ganna said after stage 1 in Palermo.

At the 9.4km check, Ganna became the only rider to go under nine minutes with a time 11 seconds faster than Almeida, who until that point had the fastest time. Ganna also caught his minute-man out on the course, while the conditions and heavy cross-winds certainly played a major role in the performances of many riders, with two-time world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) constantly blown across the wide-open roads in the second part of the course.

Almeida and Bjerg, who came into the race riding their first Grand Tours, could barely be separated on time with the Deceuninck rider just shading the Dane into third. Almeida set out early, when the wind was relatively calm, while the conditions worsened for most of the riders in the middle of the time trial, before the wind appeared to change direction for the last batch of athletes.

How it unfolded

The postponed Giro d'Italia got underway in a typically 2020 fashion, with muggy weather, high, gusty winds, greasy roads and a twisty, fast downhill start causing grief for the early starters.

Time trial expert Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first man on course and had a scare on the fast descent before Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) crashed, sending warning signals to the later starters.

"The roads are full of oil," Campenaerts said. "It doesn’t rain much here. If you organise a race with [speeds reaching] 100 kilometres per hour, you must clean the surface."

Young Deceuninck-Quickstep rider Almeida put in a brilliant and fearless ride to set the fastest early time with a 15:46.

With the first maglia rosa going to the time trial specialists, some of the sprinters, ironically, focussed their efforts on being quickest to the first check to earn points toward the mountains classification. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) set the quickest time at the first check before Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) went one second quicker to take the jersey.

Almeida's time held through many overall contenders, although former U23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came within half a second of unseating him.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also came close, finishing one second slower than Almeida before Thomas' teammate, world champion Ganna, blasted through the line a full 22 seconds faster than the Portuguese rider to take the hot seat.

The general classification contenders mainly focussed on getting through safely, but Astana's Lopez came to grief ahead of the second check - while trying to shift gears he hit a bump and crashed heavily.

The rest of the starters failed to eclipse the world champion, and the GC contenders mainly fell far short of Thomas. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) gave up 25 seconds over just 15.1km of racing, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) each lost 1:05. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) conceded 1:16 and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) lost 1:21.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
6Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:41
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
11Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:44
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:49
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:50
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:51
21Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55
22Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:58
24Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
28Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:06
33James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
34Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:07
37Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09
39Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
40Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:10
41Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13
43James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
47Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:16
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19
51Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:22
59Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
61Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:26
66Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
67Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:28
68Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29
70Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
72Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:31
73Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
74Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:33
75Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
76Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
79Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
80Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35
81Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
82Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36
83Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:37
85Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38
87Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
88Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40
90Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
91Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
92Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
95Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:44
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:45
98Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47
100Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
102Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
104Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
105Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49
106Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
109Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
110Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:53
111Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
112Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
113Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54
114Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
116Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
117Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:57
118Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58
120Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:59
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
122Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00
123François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
124Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:03
125Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
126Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
127Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05
128Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:06
129Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
130Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
131Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09
132Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11
133Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
134Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
136Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:12
137Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
139Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
140Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
141Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:13
142Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14
143Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
144Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
145Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15
146Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:18
147Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19
148Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:20
149Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
150Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:21
151Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
152Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:23
154Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
155Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35
156Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
157Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36
158Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40
159Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42
160Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43
161Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44
162Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:47
163Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
163Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:49
166Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52
167Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54
168Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56
169Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59
170Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00
171Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:03:12
172Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:30
173Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:53
174Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:00
175Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 9
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
6Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 5
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountain 1 - Monreale Cattedrale - km 1.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
5Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:55
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
9James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:06
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
11Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13
14Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
16Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
20Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:33
21Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34
22Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35
24Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36
25Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:40
26Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
27Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:45
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
30Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54
31Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
35Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05
36Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09
37Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11
38Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14
39Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
40Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:20
41Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
42Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35
43Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40
44Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43
45Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44
46Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:47
47Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
48Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52
49Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56
50Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59
51Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:23
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05
3Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:01:08
4Team Sunweb 0:01:16
5UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19
6EF Pro Cycling 0:01:25
7NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:36
8Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40
9CCC Team 0:01:41
10Bahrain McClaren 0:02:07
11Groupama-FDJ 0:02:14
12AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:19
13Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36
14Astana Pro Team 0:02:42
15Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43
16Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:10
17Lotto Soudal 0:03:25
18Movistar Team 0:03:37
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:43
20Cofidis 0:04:13
21Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:40
22Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:05:57

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
6Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:41
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
11Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:44
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:49
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:50
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:51
21Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55
22Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:58
24Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
28Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:06
33James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
34Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:07
37Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09
39Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
40Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:10
41Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13
43James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
47Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:16
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19
51Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:22
59Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
61Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25
65Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:26
66Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
67Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:28
68Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29
70Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
72Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:31
73Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
74Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:33
75Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
76Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
79Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
80Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35
81Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
82Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36
83Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:37
85Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38
87Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
88Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40
90Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
91Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
92Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
95Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:44
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:45
98Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47
100Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
102Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
104Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
105Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49
106Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
109Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
110Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:53
111Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
112Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
113Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54
114Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
116Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
117Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:57
118Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58
120Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:59
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
122Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00
123François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
124Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:03
125Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
126Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
127Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05
128Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:06
129Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07
130Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
131Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09
132Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11
133Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
134Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
136Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:12
137Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
139Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
140Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
141Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:13
142Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14
143Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
144Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
145Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15
146Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:18
147Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19
148Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:20
149Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
150Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:21
151Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
152Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:23
154Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
155Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35
156Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
157Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36
158Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40
159Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42
160Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43
161Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44
162Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:47
163Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
164Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:49
166Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52
167Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54
168Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56
169Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59
170Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00
171Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:03:12
172Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:30
173Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:53
174Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:00
175Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 9
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
6Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 5
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
5Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:55
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00
9James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:06
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
11Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13
14Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18
16Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20
18Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
20Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:33
21Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34
22Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35
24Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36
25Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:40
26Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
27Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:45
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52
30Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54
31Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04
35Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05
36Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09
37Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11
38Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14
39Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
40Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:20
41Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32
42Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35
43Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40
44Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43
45Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44
46Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:47
47Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
48Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52
49Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56
50Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59
51Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14

Azzuri classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
2Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
3Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
6Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1
7Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:23
2Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05
3Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:01:08
4Team Sunweb 0:01:16
5UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19
6EF Pro Cycling 0:01:25
7NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:36
8Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40
9CCC Team 0:01:41
10Bahrain McClaren 0:02:07
11Groupama-FDJ 0:02:14
12AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:19
13Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36
14Astana Pro Team 0:02:42
15Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43
16Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:10
17Lotto Soudal 0:03:25
18Movistar Team 0:03:37
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:43
20Cofidis 0:04:13
21Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:40
22Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:05:57

Latest on Cyclingnews