Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 1

Image 1 of 27 Maglia rosa celebration after stage 1 for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 27 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers wears first maglia rosa of Giro by winning stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 3 of 27 Celebration for stage 1 winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 27 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 1 and takes best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 27 German Rick Zabel of Team Israel Start-Up Nation Blue Mountain Jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 27 World champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on home soil for Giro time trial sets best time midway through stage at 15:24 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 7 of 27 Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers shows off his new world champion kit in stage 1 time trial for Giro (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 8 of 27 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers finished with time of 15:47 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 9 of 27 Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 Nicola Conci (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 The opening time trial at the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 Alex Dowsett (Israel Start Up Nation) in action in the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Scenery along route of 15.1km time trial into Palermo (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 20 of 27 Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates was tied with Joao Almeida with best time for much of early half of race with time of 15:46 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 21 of 27 Tobias Foss of Jumbo-Visma scorched course in 15:55 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 22 of 27 Giro fans enjoying 15.1km time trial (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 23 of 27 Alex Dowsett of Israel Start-Up Nation was first man on course from Monreale to Palermo (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 24 of 27 Scenery on stage 1 from Monreale to Palermo for 15.1km time trial (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 25 of 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo - Visma) is GC contender and lost 1:21 to Ganna (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 26 of 27 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) gave up 25 seconds over just 15.1km of racing (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 27 of 27 Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo on 15.1km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

New world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) stormed to victory in the opening 15.1km time trial on stage 1 at the Giro d’Italia with a dominant performance that ensured he became the first rider to pull on the maglia rosa in this year’s race.

The Italian, making his Grand Tour debut, set a time of 15:24 over the mostly downhill course to head off challenges from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates).

In the race between the overall contenders, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) stole a march on his rivals, putting time into all of them, with the British rider completing the course in a time of 15:47.

While Ineos Grenadiers celebrated their double victory, there was disappointment for Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) who crashed on the course. The UCI Hour Record holder came into the stage as one of Ganna’s main threats, but the Belgian came down and later criticized the state of the course.

He was able to finish the stage, but there was another high-profile faller, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashing into the barriers at the second time check and leaving the race in an ambulance.

However, this was a day for Ganna, a rider who has made significant improvements in the last couple of years, both against the clock and on the track. He set off ahead of many of the GC riders on the stage and despite blustery conditions, he never once looked unlikely to take his maiden stage win in a Grand Tour.

"I'm really happy. This jersey is fantastic for me, and my team will also be happy. I say a big thank you to them, for all the support to arrive in pink at the Giro," Ganna said after stage 1 in Palermo.

At the 9.4km check, Ganna became the only rider to go under nine minutes with a time 11 seconds faster than Almeida, who until that point had the fastest time. Ganna also caught his minute-man out on the course, while the conditions and heavy cross-winds certainly played a major role in the performances of many riders, with two-time world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) constantly blown across the wide-open roads in the second part of the course.

Almeida and Bjerg, who came into the race riding their first Grand Tours, could barely be separated on time with the Deceuninck rider just shading the Dane into third. Almeida set out early, when the wind was relatively calm, while the conditions worsened for most of the riders in the middle of the time trial, before the wind appeared to change direction for the last batch of athletes.

How it unfolded

The postponed Giro d'Italia got underway in a typically 2020 fashion, with muggy weather, high, gusty winds, greasy roads and a twisty, fast downhill start causing grief for the early starters.

Time trial expert Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first man on course and had a scare on the fast descent before Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) crashed, sending warning signals to the later starters.

"The roads are full of oil," Campenaerts said. "It doesn’t rain much here. If you organise a race with [speeds reaching] 100 kilometres per hour, you must clean the surface."

Young Deceuninck-Quickstep rider Almeida put in a brilliant and fearless ride to set the fastest early time with a 15:46.

With the first maglia rosa going to the time trial specialists, some of the sprinters, ironically, focussed their efforts on being quickest to the first check to earn points toward the mountains classification. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) set the quickest time at the first check before Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) went one second quicker to take the jersey.

Almeida's time held through many overall contenders, although former U23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came within half a second of unseating him.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also came close, finishing one second slower than Almeida before Thomas' teammate, world champion Ganna, blasted through the line a full 22 seconds faster than the Portuguese rider to take the hot seat.

The general classification contenders mainly focussed on getting through safely, but Astana's Lopez came to grief ahead of the second check - while trying to shift gears he hit a bump and crashed heavily.

The rest of the starters failed to eclipse the world champion, and the GC contenders mainly fell far short of Thomas. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) gave up 25 seconds over just 15.1km of racing, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) each lost 1:05. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) conceded 1:16 and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) lost 1:21.

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 6 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:36 7 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:41 9 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 12 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:49 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 19 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:50 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:51 21 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 22 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 28 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 29 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:06 33 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 34 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:07 37 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 39 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 40 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:10 41 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 43 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 47 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:16 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 51 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 55 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:22 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 61 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25 65 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:26 66 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 67 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:28 68 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 70 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 71 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 72 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:31 73 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 74 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:33 75 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 76 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34 77 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 79 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 81 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 82 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36 83 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:37 85 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 86 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38 87 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 88 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:40 90 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 91 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 92 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 95 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:44 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:45 98 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 99 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 100 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 104 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 105 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49 106 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51 108 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 109 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:53 111 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 112 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 113 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54 114 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 116 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:57 118 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58 120 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:59 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 122 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 123 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 124 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:03 125 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 126 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04 127 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05 128 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:06 129 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 130 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 131 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09 132 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11 133 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 134 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 136 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:12 137 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 139 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 140 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 141 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:13 142 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14 143 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 144 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 145 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15 146 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:18 147 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 148 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:20 149 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 150 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:21 151 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 152 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:23 154 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32 155 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35 156 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 157 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 158 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40 159 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42 160 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43 161 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44 162 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:47 163 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 164 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:49 166 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52 167 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:54 168 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56 169 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59 170 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:00 171 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:03:12 172 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:30 173 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:53 174 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:00 175 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 9 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 6 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 5 7 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3 9 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:24 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:22 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 5 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:40 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:00 9 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:06 10 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 11 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:08 12 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13 14 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 15 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 16 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 18 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 19 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23 20 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:33 21 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34 22 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35 24 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:36 25 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:40 26 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 27 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:45 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 30 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:54 31 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:04 35 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:05 36 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:09 37 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11 38 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:14 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:20 41 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:32 42 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:35 43 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:40 44 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43 45 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:44 46 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:47 47 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 48 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:52 49 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56 50 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59 51 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:14

Azzuri classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 3 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 6 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1