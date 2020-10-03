Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 1
World champion takes first maglia rosa as Lopez crashes out
Stage 1: Monreale - Palermo
New world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) stormed to victory in the opening 15.1km time trial on stage 1 at the Giro d’Italia with a dominant performance that ensured he became the first rider to pull on the maglia rosa in this year’s race.
The Italian, making his Grand Tour debut, set a time of 15:24 over the mostly downhill course to head off challenges from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates).
In the race between the overall contenders, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) stole a march on his rivals, putting time into all of them, with the British rider completing the course in a time of 15:47.
While Ineos Grenadiers celebrated their double victory, there was disappointment for Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) who crashed on the course. The UCI Hour Record holder came into the stage as one of Ganna’s main threats, but the Belgian came down and later criticized the state of the course.
He was able to finish the stage, but there was another high-profile faller, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashing into the barriers at the second time check and leaving the race in an ambulance.
However, this was a day for Ganna, a rider who has made significant improvements in the last couple of years, both against the clock and on the track. He set off ahead of many of the GC riders on the stage and despite blustery conditions, he never once looked unlikely to take his maiden stage win in a Grand Tour.
"I'm really happy. This jersey is fantastic for me, and my team will also be happy. I say a big thank you to them, for all the support to arrive in pink at the Giro," Ganna said after stage 1 in Palermo.
At the 9.4km check, Ganna became the only rider to go under nine minutes with a time 11 seconds faster than Almeida, who until that point had the fastest time. Ganna also caught his minute-man out on the course, while the conditions and heavy cross-winds certainly played a major role in the performances of many riders, with two-time world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) constantly blown across the wide-open roads in the second part of the course.
Almeida and Bjerg, who came into the race riding their first Grand Tours, could barely be separated on time with the Deceuninck rider just shading the Dane into third. Almeida set out early, when the wind was relatively calm, while the conditions worsened for most of the riders in the middle of the time trial, before the wind appeared to change direction for the last batch of athletes.
How it unfolded
The postponed Giro d'Italia got underway in a typically 2020 fashion, with muggy weather, high, gusty winds, greasy roads and a twisty, fast downhill start causing grief for the early starters.
Time trial expert Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first man on course and had a scare on the fast descent before Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) crashed, sending warning signals to the later starters.
"The roads are full of oil," Campenaerts said. "It doesn’t rain much here. If you organise a race with [speeds reaching] 100 kilometres per hour, you must clean the surface."
Young Deceuninck-Quickstep rider Almeida put in a brilliant and fearless ride to set the fastest early time with a 15:46.
With the first maglia rosa going to the time trial specialists, some of the sprinters, ironically, focussed their efforts on being quickest to the first check to earn points toward the mountains classification. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) set the quickest time at the first check before Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) went one second quicker to take the jersey.
Almeida's time held through many overall contenders, although former U23 world champion Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came within half a second of unseating him.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also came close, finishing one second slower than Almeida before Thomas' teammate, world champion Ganna, blasted through the line a full 22 seconds faster than the Portuguese rider to take the hot seat.
The general classification contenders mainly focussed on getting through safely, but Astana's Lopez came to grief ahead of the second check - while trying to shift gears he hit a bump and crashed heavily.
The rest of the starters failed to eclipse the world champion, and the GC contenders mainly fell far short of Thomas. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) gave up 25 seconds over just 15.1km of racing, while Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) each lost 1:05. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) conceded 1:16 and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) lost 1:21.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:24
|2
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:22
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:23
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|6
|Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:48
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:49
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|19
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:50
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:51
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|22
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|28
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:04
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|32
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:06
|33
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|34
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|37
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:08
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|39
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|41
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|43
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|44
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|46
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|47
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:16
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:18
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|51
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|55
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:22
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|65
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:01:26
|66
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:28
|68
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|70
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|72
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:31
|73
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|75
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|76
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:34
|77
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|79
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:35
|81
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|82
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|83
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:37
|85
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|86
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:38
|87
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|88
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:39
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|90
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|91
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|95
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:44
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:45
|98
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|99
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|100
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|104
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|105
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:49
|106
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:51
|108
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|109
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|0:01:53
|111
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|112
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|113
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:54
|114
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|115
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|116
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:57
|118
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:58
|120
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:59
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|122
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|123
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|124
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:03
|125
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:04
|127
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:05
|128
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:06
|129
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|130
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|131
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:09
|132
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:11
|133
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|134
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|136
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:12
|137
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|141
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:13
|142
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:14
|143
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|144
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|145
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:15
|146
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:18
|147
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|148
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:20
|149
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|150
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:21
|151
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:22
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:23
|154
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:32
|155
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:35
|156
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|157
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|158
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|159
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|160
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:43
|161
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:44
|162
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:47
|163
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|163
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:49
|166
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:52
|167
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|168
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:56
|169
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:59
|170
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:00
|171
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:03:12
|172
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:30
|173
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:53
|174
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:00
|175
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:14
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
