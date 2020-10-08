Giro d'Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 6

Image 1 of 40 French Champion Arnaud Demare wins stage 6, his second of 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 2 of 40 French national champion and winner of stage 4 - Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) takes stage 6 win in Matera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Second stage win at 2020 Giro d'Italia for Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 40 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) takes sprint win in Matera ahead of Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 5 of 40 Groupama-FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy celebrates stage win for Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 40 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) crosses line in ninth place and loses maglia ciclamino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 40 Australian James Whelan of EF Pro Cycling was part of four-man break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 40 Marco Frapporti of Team Vini Zabu KTM leads breakaway of four riders on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 James Whelan of EF Pro Cycling in breakaway group of four (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 Mattia Bais of Team Androni Giocattoli - Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) surged to a dominant victory in an uphill sprint on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, dispatching his rivals with seeming ease in Matera and taking the points jersey with it.

The French national champion won by several bike lengths ahead of Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), while Fabio Felline (Astana) took third just behind. Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, wearer of the maglia ciclamino on the stage, ended up in a lowly ninth place.

"This is amazing," Démare said after the finish. "It was an incredibly hard finish. I lost position but I didn’t go crazy, I got back up, followed Astana, stayed on their wheel and then I kept following them. I launched the sprint and can't believe I won it.

"I said if I won the first one, there'd be more. It's good to win early and feel good. We tried and now we've shaken off the pressure. It's magnifique to win like this. I put my arms and I'm super happy to win this way.

"It was risky, and I didn't think there'd be a chance for a sprint and that Bora would control the race. At 200 metres I said I'd go for it and it worked out. Thanks to team who trusted me and led me."

Démare looked to come back from a near-impossible position in the final kilometre, swamped with 500 metres to go before jumping onto a move by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Felline around the final two left-hand bends.

Sagan, meanwhile, was stuck on the inside and held up as Astana took over on the run to the line. His sprint never really got going, in contrast to Démare, who blasted past the Astana lead out on the 2.6 per cent gradient to the line. Matthews' late dash saw him overcome eventual fourth-place finisher Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) before edging out Felline at the last.

Démare's win sees him in the clear lead of the points classification – he lies on 106 points to Sagan's 67, while Matthews lies third on 55 points. João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the race lead, 43 seconds ahead of Bahrain McLaren's Pello Bilbao. The Portuguese youngster didn't enjoy a drama-free day though, being hit by UAE Team Emirates climber Brandon McNulty after stopping to fix his radio with 37km to go.

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia took the peloton 188km from Castrovillari east across the 'instep' of Italy to the ancient city of Matera in Basilicata. It was the first time since 2014 that the southern region hosted a stage finish, though the day would be less taxing than that stage, won by Diego Ulissi in Viggiano.

The early kilometres of the stage would take in several uncategorised climbs before a long, slightly downhill run to the finale with the category 3 ascent to Millotta (4.7km at 6.8 per cent) coming with 25.7km to go.

The final kilometres of the stage would pose a tricky challenge for some sprinters, with the final 10 kilometres rising up and a finishing straight angling slightly uphill at 2.6 per cent. A possible launchpad for the puncheurs lay 2km from the line – a 750 metre rise at 6.3 per cent.

A flurry of attacks went from the start of the stage, with a four-man group prevailing before 10km had been raced. Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM's Marco Frapporti made the break for the second time in three days, with the Lombard joined by fellow northerners, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) of Trentino and Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) of Vicenza. EF Pro Cycling's Australian James Whelan completed the move.

The quartet gained a maximum advantage of nine minutes in the early afternoon as Deceuninck-QuickStep, working for race leader Almeida, and Bora-Hansgrohe, riding for points leader Peter Sagan, did the bulk of pacemaking at the front of the peloton.

There was little drama through the mid-part of the stage, save for Whelan and Frapporti suffering mechanicals before making it back to the break and CCC Team's Ilnur Zakarin involved in a minor crash in the peloton.

At the first sprint of the day, both Sagan and stage 4 winner Démare went for the four points available behind the break. Sagan only ended up with two, though, losing out to the Frenchman as well as his own teammate Maciej Bodnar after a mix-up in the run for the line.

Team Sunweb joined in the work at the front, helping to bring the gap down to a more manageable six minutes with 80km to race. Over the next 10 kilometres, the peloton's high pace had swept another 1:45 away, with the sprinters teams clearly signalling their intent for the final.

With 37km to go, and with the break under two minutes away, race leader Almeida was involved in a crash. He and teammate Iljo Keisse pulled to the side of the road to fix a problem with his radio, but an unsighted McNulty hit Almeida from behind. Both riders were fine, though, quickly making it back to the peloton.

Up front, Frapporti decided to attack the break 32km from the line, not long after having remonstrated with Whelan about the amount of work that was being done. He was caught at the base of the climb to Millotta, though – the only real prize left on the stage for the quartet.

Whelan jumped away midway up the climb, taking 50 seconds by the top as his breakmates were caught by the peloton. At the back, sprinters Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lost contact with the peloton.

Work from Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma ended Whelan's adventure with just under 14km to go. Paweł Poljański stuck to the front in service of Sagan afterwards, keeping the pace high until the 7.5km to go mark. A host of teams – including the Sunweb and Groupama-FDJ trains – took over at the front, working for their sprinters as well as keeping GC riders safe on the run to the 3km banner.

There were surprisingly no real attempts to get away on the small hill at two kilometres, and Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front once again over the top with Matteo Fabbro. His work ended just inside the final kilometre, at which point Trek-Segafredo's Vincenzo Nibali mounted a surprise but short-lived attack.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafał Majka took over heading into the final 600 metres, with Sagan in third wheel and Démare some way back but moving up. The final two bends proved decisive for positioning in the dash for the line, with the Frenchman following Felline and carrying momentum around the outside, as Sagan was held up by a concertina effect on the inside.

Fuglsang's lead out was a launchpad for Felline to go, while Andrea Vendrame in second wheel didn't have enough kick to challenge. Démare launched down the left and easily outsprinted Felline to the line. Molano's sprint didn't quite get going either, with Matthews' decision to take his wheel proving the wrong one with Démare already bike lengths ahead before the Australian jumped for second place.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:54:38 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 7 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 10 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 30 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 36 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 38 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 40 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 41 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 49 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 50 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 54 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 55 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 56 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 58 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:20 61 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 62 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 63 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 65 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:25 66 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:34 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37 69 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:42 71 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 72 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 73 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:46 74 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 75 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:07 76 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21 77 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 81 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 83 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:46 86 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 87 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:57 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 92 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:12 96 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 97 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:16 98 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:24 100 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 101 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 103 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:27 104 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 105 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 106 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:35 107 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 109 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 110 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 111 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 112 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 113 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46 114 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 115 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 116 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 121 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 122 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 123 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:30 124 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 125 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 127 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 128 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 129 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:32 130 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:41 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52 132 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:00 133 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 134 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 135 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:07 136 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:19 137 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:26 138 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:31 139 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:47 140 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02 141 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:03 142 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 143 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 144 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:05 145 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 146 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 147 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 148 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:28 149 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:32 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:37 151 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 152 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 153 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 155 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 156 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 157 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 159 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 160 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 161 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 162 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 163 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 164 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 165 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 166 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 167 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 168 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation DNS Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott

Intermediate Sprint - San Severino Lucano - km 62.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 3 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 4 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 35 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 12 7 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7 10 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Bonus sprint, Peschiera - km 135.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:03 2 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02 3 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Millotta - km 162.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:54:38 2 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Team Sunweb 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Team Sunweb 6 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 18 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 19 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 20 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 21 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:42 22 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 23 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:46 24 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:12 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 26 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:27 27 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:35 28 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 29 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46 30 Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 32 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 33 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:30 34 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Team Sunweb 0:04:00 36 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:19 37 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:26 38 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02 39 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:03 40 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 41 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:28 42 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:32 43 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:11:37 44 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 45 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 46 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 47 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 48 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 14:43:54 2 Team Sunweb 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Bahrain McClaren 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 AG2R la Mondiale 8 Ineos Grenadiers 9 Mitchelton-Scott 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Groupama-FDJ 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 13 EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 14 CCC Team 15 Movistar Team 0:01:14 16 Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:01:46 17 NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:55 18 Cofidis 0:01:57 19 Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 20 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:32 21 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:14 22 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:37

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22:01:01 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:05 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:38 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:44 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:48 15 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 16 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:18 20 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:26 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:52 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:31 23 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:57 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:17 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:49 26 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:15 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:33 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:38 29 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:12 30 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:00 31 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:09:07 32 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:09 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:10 34 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:21 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:24 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:15:40 38 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:03 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:26 40 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:31 41 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:17:34 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:42 43 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41 44 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:43 45 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:56 46 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:15 47 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:09 48 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:24 49 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:30 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:21:39 51 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:22:22 52 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:24 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:19 54 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:25 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:47 56 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:25:14 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:17 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:17 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:22 60 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:26:24 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29 62 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:35 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:44 64 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:27:15 65 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30 66 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:46 67 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:28:57 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:38 69 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:02 70 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:30:31 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:30:56 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:31:28 74 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:31:33 75 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:10 76 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:08 77 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:34:10 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:34:30 79 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:35:23 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:35:44 81 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:09 82 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:36:34 83 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:47 84 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:38:05 85 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:17 86 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:29 87 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:19 88 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:43 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:40:31 90 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:47 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:40:49 92 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:12 93 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:42:27 94 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:41 95 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:42:49 96 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:44:17 98 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:23 99 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:44:37 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:45:10 101 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:47:01 102 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:48:11 104 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:48:48 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:14 106 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:30 107 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:39 108 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:50:57 109 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:07 110 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:51:09 111 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:16 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:27 113 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:51:29 114 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:49 115 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:41 116 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:54:53 117 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:54:58 118 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:55:45 119 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:21 120 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:45 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:46 122 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:58:14 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:23 124 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:59:54 125 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:29 126 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:00:34 127 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:53 128 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1:01:21 129 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:22 130 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:02:05 131 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:32 132 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:03:43 133 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:04:09 134 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 135 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:06:04 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:25 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:27 138 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:41 139 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:06:44 140 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:06:47 141 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:54 142 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:14 143 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1:07:25 144 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:07:44 145 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:08:09 146 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:08:23 147 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:08:28 148 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:36 149 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:08:51 150 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:44 151 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:08 152 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:10:53 153 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:11:41 154 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:36 155 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:12:41 156 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:13:34 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:19 158 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:20 159 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:15:06 160 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:15:24 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:41 162 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:16:50 163 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 1:17:56 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:19:18 165 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:20:18 166 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:27:04 167 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:28:18 168 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:28:25

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 55 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 45 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 30 6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30 7 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 29 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24 11 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23 12 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 13 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 20 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 16 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 17 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 14 21 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 13 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 24 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 25 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 12 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 27 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 10 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 9 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 31 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 32 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 33 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 35 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 36 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 7 37 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 38 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 39 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 40 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 41 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 42 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 45 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 46 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 47 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5 48 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 49 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4 50 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4 52 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 3 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 55 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3 56 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 57 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 2 60 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 61 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 62 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 63 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 65 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1 66 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 68 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 41 2 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 19 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 11 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9 12 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 21 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 23 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 24 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 29 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22:01:01 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 4 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:18 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:26 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:31 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:12 11 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:09:07 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55 13 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:03 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:43 16 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:15 17 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:24 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:30 19 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:25 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:27:15 21 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:10 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:09 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:47 25 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:17 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:19 27 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:43 28 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:42:27 29 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:41 30 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:42:49 31 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:39 33 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:50:57 34 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:51:09 35 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:51:29 36 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:41 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:58:14 38 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:53 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:04:09 40 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:54 41 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:07:44 42 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:08:28 43 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:08:51 44 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:44 45 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:11:41 46 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:13:34 47 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:20 48 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:20:18

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 18 3 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16 5 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 11 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 13 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 8 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 20 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 21 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 23 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 24 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 27 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 28 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 29 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 4 30 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 4 31 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4 32 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 34 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3 35 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 36 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 38 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 39 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 40 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 41 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 42 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1 48 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1 49 Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1 50 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 26 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 13 8 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10 9 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 12 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 13 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 14 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 15 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 16 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 17 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3 19 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 21 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3 23 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 25 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 29 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 183 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 161 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 160 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151 6 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 151 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 145 9 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 137 10 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 137 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 136 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 13 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136 14 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 136 15 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 136 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 132 18 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 131 19 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 126 20 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118 21 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 22 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 116 23 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 75

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 2 Trek-Segafredo 3 Movistar Team 4 AG2R la Mondiale 5 Cofidis 6 Bardiani CSF Faizane 7 Groupama-FDJ 8 Israel Start-Up Nation 0.5 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Bahrain McClaren 20 11 NTT Pro Cycling 20 12 Astana Pro Team 20 13 Team Jumbo-Visma 20 14 CCC Team 20 15 Lotto Soudal 40 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 40 17 UAE Team Emirates 40 18 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60 19 Mitchelton-Scott 60 20 Vini Zabu' KTM 70 21 Ineos Grenadiers 200 22 EF Pro Cycling 490