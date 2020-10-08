Trending

Giro d'Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 6

By

Almeida survives hectic finale as Sagan gets swamped

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

French Champion Arnaud Demare wins stage 6, his second of 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

French national champion and winner of stage 4 - Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) takes stage 6 win in Matera (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Second stage win at 2020 Giro d'Italia for Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) takes sprint win in Matera ahead of Michael Matthews (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Image)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Arrival Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy and Team Groupama FDJ Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy celebrates stage win for Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Arrival Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) crosses line in ninth place and loses maglia ciclamino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Australian James Whelan of EF Pro Cycling was part of four-man break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marco Frapporti of Team Vini Zabu KTM leads breakaway of four riders on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

James Whelan of EF Pro Cycling in breakaway group of four (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mattia Bais of Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec and Marco Frapporti of Team Vini Zabu KTM leading breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway Tunnel during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Four-man breakaway had 3:30 lead after first 10km of racing on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Scenery - Morano Calabro - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Peloton rolls past Morano Calabro, a town in the Calabria region of southern Italy (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Scenery - Campotenese - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Scenery along stage 6 as 188km route passes from "toe to heel" of Italy (Image credit: Bettini Image)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Arrival Sprint Fabio Felline of Italy and Astana Pro Team Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Push to line for second was taken (on right) by Sunweb's Michael Matthews, while Astana's Fabio Felline takes third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Mountain Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Rider Jersey Campotenese 973m Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton in Calabria countryside (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Joao Almeida rides in peloton with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep rides along stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Wilco Kelderman NED Team Sunweb photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) of Team Sunweb started day third overall in GC (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with teammates on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Vincenzo Nibali rides stage 6 with Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Joe Dombrowski USA UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

American Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates rides on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in peloton on stage 6 and is 21st in GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Scenery photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2020

Stage 6 start in Castrovillari took riders 188km to Matera (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2020

Italian Vincenzo Nibali began stage 6 in fifth place overall (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2020

Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep in maglia rosa for stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2020

On start line in Castrovillari are Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in points jersey and Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in leaders jersey (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Filippo Ganna ITA Team Ineos photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2020

Mountains classification jersey worn in stage 6 by Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers, a jersey the sprinter earned with stage 5 win (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Start line in Castrovillari and callups for jersey classification leaders on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Pello Bilbao (ESP - Bahrain - McLaren) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Pello Bilbao (Spa) of Bahrain McLaren began stage 6 positioned second on GC, 43 seconds behind Joao Almeida (Image credit: Bettini Image)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb on stage 6 headed to sprint finish in Matera, where he finished second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 James Whelan of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Breakaway Ferrandina 420m Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway group of four on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Crash Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Joao Almeida and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates on side of road, after a UAE Team Emirates rider clips Almeida for brief disruption in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MATERA ITALY OCTOBER 08 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Crash during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 6 a 188km stage from Castrovillari to Matera 401m girodiitalia Giro on October 08 2020 in Matera Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was adjusting his radio and soon after clipped by Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 6th stage Castrovillari - Matera 188Â km - 08/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Dario Belingherii/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Mountain classification continues to reside with Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ celebrates stage 6 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

Fourth day for Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep in maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

Maglia ciclamino moves to stage 6 winner Arnaud Demare (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Harm Vanhoucke BEL Lotto Soudal photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

Harm Vanhoucke, 23 years old, of Lotto Soudal takes best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 6th stage Castrovillari Matera 188km 08102020 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo Dario BelingheriiBettiniPhoto2020

More celebration for stage 6 winner Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), his second stage win of 2020 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) surged to a dominant victory in an uphill sprint on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, dispatching his rivals with seeming ease in Matera and taking the points jersey with it.

The French national champion won by several bike lengths ahead of Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), while Fabio Felline (Astana) took third just behind. Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan, wearer of the maglia ciclamino on the stage, ended up in a lowly ninth place.

"This is amazing," Démare said after the finish. "It was an incredibly hard finish. I lost position but I didn’t go crazy, I got back up, followed Astana, stayed on their wheel and then I kept following them. I launched the sprint and can't believe I won it.

"I said if I won the first one, there'd be more. It's good to win early and feel good. We tried and now we've shaken off the pressure. It's magnifique to win like this. I put my arms and I'm super happy to win this way.

"It was risky, and I didn't think there'd be a chance for a sprint and that Bora would control the race.  At 200 metres I said I'd go for it and it worked out. Thanks to team who trusted me and led me."

Démare looked to come back from a near-impossible position in the final kilometre, swamped with 500 metres to go before jumping onto a move by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Felline around the final two left-hand bends.

Sagan, meanwhile, was stuck on the inside and held up as Astana took over on the run to the line. His sprint never really got going, in contrast to Démare, who blasted past the Astana lead out on the 2.6 per cent gradient to the line. Matthews' late dash saw him overcome eventual fourth-place finisher Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) before edging out Felline at the last.

Démare's win sees him in the clear lead of the points classification – he lies on 106 points to Sagan's 67, while Matthews lies third on 55 points. João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains the race lead, 43 seconds ahead of Bahrain McLaren's Pello Bilbao. The Portuguese youngster didn't enjoy a drama-free day though, being hit by UAE Team Emirates climber Brandon McNulty after stopping to fix his radio with 37km to go.

How it unfolded

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia took the peloton 188km from Castrovillari east across the 'instep' of Italy to the ancient city of Matera in Basilicata. It was the first time since 2014 that the southern region hosted a stage finish, though the day would be less taxing than that stage, won by Diego Ulissi in Viggiano.

The early kilometres of the stage would take in several uncategorised climbs before a long, slightly downhill run to the finale with the category 3 ascent to Millotta (4.7km at 6.8 per cent) coming with 25.7km to go.

The final kilometres of the stage would pose a tricky challenge for some sprinters, with the final 10 kilometres rising up and a finishing straight angling slightly uphill at 2.6 per cent. A possible launchpad for the puncheurs lay 2km from the line – a 750 metre rise at 6.3 per cent.

A flurry of attacks went from the start of the stage, with a four-man group prevailing before 10km had been raced. Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM's Marco Frapporti made the break for the second time in three days, with the Lombard joined by fellow northerners, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) of Trentino and Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) of Vicenza. EF Pro Cycling's Australian James Whelan completed the move.

The quartet gained a maximum advantage of nine minutes in the early afternoon as Deceuninck-QuickStep, working for race leader Almeida, and Bora-Hansgrohe, riding for points leader Peter Sagan, did the bulk of pacemaking at the front of the peloton.

There was little drama through the mid-part of the stage, save for Whelan and Frapporti suffering mechanicals before making it back to the break and CCC Team's Ilnur Zakarin involved in a minor crash in the peloton.

At the first sprint of the day, both Sagan and stage 4 winner Démare went for the four points available behind the break. Sagan only ended up with two, though, losing out to the Frenchman as well as his own teammate Maciej Bodnar after a mix-up in the run for the line.

Team Sunweb joined in the work at the front, helping to bring the gap down to a more manageable six minutes with 80km to race. Over the next 10 kilometres, the peloton's high pace had swept another 1:45 away, with the sprinters teams clearly signalling their intent for the final.

With 37km to go, and with the break under two minutes away, race leader Almeida was involved in a crash. He and teammate Iljo Keisse pulled to the side of the road to fix a problem with his radio, but an unsighted McNulty hit Almeida from behind. Both riders were fine, though, quickly making it back to the peloton.

Up front, Frapporti decided to attack the break 32km from the line, not long after having remonstrated with Whelan about the amount of work that was being done. He was caught at the base of the climb to Millotta, though – the only real prize left on the stage for the quartet.

Whelan jumped away midway up the climb, taking 50 seconds by the top as his breakmates were caught by the peloton. At the back, sprinters Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lost contact with the peloton.

Work from Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma ended Whelan's adventure with just under 14km to go. Paweł Poljański stuck to the front in service of Sagan afterwards, keeping the pace high until the 7.5km to go mark. A host of teams – including the Sunweb and Groupama-FDJ trains – took over at the front, working for their sprinters as well as keeping GC riders safe on the run to the 3km banner.

There were surprisingly no real attempts to get away on the small hill at two kilometres, and Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front once again over the top with Matteo Fabbro. His work ended just inside the final kilometre, at which point Trek-Segafredo's Vincenzo Nibali mounted a surprise but short-lived attack.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafał Majka took over heading into the final 600 metres, with Sagan in third wheel and Démare some way back but moving up. The final two bends proved decisive for positioning in the dash for the line, with the Frenchman following Felline and carrying momentum around the outside, as Sagan was held up by a concertina effect on the inside.

Fuglsang's lead out was a launchpad for Felline to go, while Andrea Vendrame in second wheel didn't have enough kick to challenge. Démare launched down the left and easily outsprinted Felline to the line. Molano's sprint didn't quite get going either, with Matthews' decision to take his wheel proving the wrong one with Démare already bike lengths ahead before the Australian jumped for second place.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:54:38
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
7Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
10Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
11Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
24Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
30Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
34Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
35Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
36James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
38Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
40Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
41Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
43Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
44Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
47Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
49Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
50Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
54Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
55Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
56Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
57Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
58Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:20
61Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
62Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
63Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
65Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:25
66Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:34
68Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37
69Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:42
71Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
72Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44
73Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:46
74François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
75Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:07
76Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21
77Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
81Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
83Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:46
86Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
87Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:57
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
92Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:12
96Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
97Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:16
98Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:24
100Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
101Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
103Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:27
104Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
105Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33
106Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:35
107Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
109Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team
110Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
111Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42
112Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
113Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46
114Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
115Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
116Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
121Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
122Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
123Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:30
124Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
125Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
126Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
127Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
128Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
129Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:32
130Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:41
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52
132Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:00
133Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
134Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
135Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:07
136Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:19
137Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:26
138Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:31
139Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:47
140Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02
141Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:03
142Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
143Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
144Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:05
145Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
146Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
147Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
148James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:28
149Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:32
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:37
151Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
152Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
153Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
155Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
156Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
157Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
159Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
160Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
161Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
162Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
163Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
164Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
165Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
166Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
167Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
168Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNSBrent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott

Intermediate Sprint - San Severino Lucano - km 62.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
3Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
4James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
8Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 35
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25
4Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 14
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 12
7Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7
10Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
11Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
13Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2
15Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Bonus sprint, Peschiera - km 135.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:03
2Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02
3Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Millotta - km 162.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:54:38
2Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
3Team Sunweb
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Team Sunweb
6Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
8Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
18Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
19Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
21Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:42
22Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44
23Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:46
24Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:12
25Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23
26Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:27
27Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:35
28Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42
29Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46
30Team Jumbo-Visma
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
32Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
33Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:30
34Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
35Team Sunweb 0:04:00
36Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:19
37Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:26
38Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02
39Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:03
40Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
41James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:28
42Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:32
43Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:11:37
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
45Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
46Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
47Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
48Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-Quick-Step 14:43:54
2Team Sunweb
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4UAE Team Emirates
5Bahrain McClaren
6Trek-Segafredo
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Ineos Grenadiers
9Mitchelton-Scott
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11Groupama-FDJ
12Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
13EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23
14CCC Team
15Movistar Team 0:01:14
16Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:01:46
17NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:55
18Cofidis 0:01:57
19Astana Pro Team 0:02:23
20Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:32
21Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:14
22Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:37

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22:01:01
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:05
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32
11Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:33
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:38
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:44
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:48
15Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12
16Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47
18Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:18
20James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:26
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:52
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:31
23Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:57
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:17
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:49
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:15
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:33
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:38
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:12
30Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:00
31Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:09:07
32Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:09
33Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:10
34Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55
35Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:21
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:24
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:15:40
38Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:03
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:26
40Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:31
41Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:17:34
42Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:42
43Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:43
45Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:56
46Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:15
47Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:09
48Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:24
49Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:30
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:21:39
51Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:22:22
52Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:24
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:19
54Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:25
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:47
56Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:25:14
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:17
58Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:17
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:22
60Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:26:24
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29
62Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:35
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:44
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:27:15
65Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30
66Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:46
67Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:28:57
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:38
69Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:02
70François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:30:31
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:30:56
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 0:31:28
74Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:31:33
75Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:10
76Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:08
77Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:34:10
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:34:30
79Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:35:23
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:35:44
81Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:09
82Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:36:34
83Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:47
84Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:38:05
85Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:17
86Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:29
87Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:19
88Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:43
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:40:31
90Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:47
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:40:49
92Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:12
93Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:42:27
94Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:41
95Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:42:49
96Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
97Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:44:17
98Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:23
99Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:44:37
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:45:10
101Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:47:01
102Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:48:11
104Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:48:48
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:14
106Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:30
107Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:39
108Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:50:57
109Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:07
110Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:51:09
111Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:16
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:27
113Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:51:29
114Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:49
115Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:41
116Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 0:54:53
117Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:54:58
118Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:55:45
119Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:56:21
120Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:45
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:46
122Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:58:14
123Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:23
124Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:59:54
125Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:29
126Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:00:34
127Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:53
128Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1:01:21
129Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 1:01:22
130Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:02:05
131Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:32
132Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:03:43
133Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:04:09
134Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
135Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:06:04
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:25
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:27
138Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:06:41
139Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:06:44
140Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:06:47
141Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:54
142Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:14
143Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1:07:25
144James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:07:44
145Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:08:09
146Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:08:23
147Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:08:28
148Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:36
149Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:08:51
150Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:44
151Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:08
152Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:10:53
153Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:11:41
154Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:36
155Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:12:41
156Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:13:34
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:19
158Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:20
159Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:15:06
160Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:15:24
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:41
162Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:16:50
163Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 1:17:56
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:19:18
165Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:20:18
166Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:27:04
167Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:28:18
168Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:28:25

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 67
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 55
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 45
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 30
6Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30
7Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 29
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24
11Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23
12Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22
13Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 20
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
16Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
17Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 14
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 13
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
24Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
25Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 12
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10
27Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 10
28Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 9
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
31Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
32Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
33Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7
35Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7
36Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 7
37Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6
38Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6
39Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
40Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6
41Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
42Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
45Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 5
46Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
47Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 5
48James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5
49Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4
50Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 4
52Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 3
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
55Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3
56Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
57Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 3
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 2
60Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
61Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
62Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2
63Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1
65Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1
66Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
68Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 41
2Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 19
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15
8Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
11James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 9
12Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
19Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
23Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
24Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
27Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1
29Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22:01:01
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:33
4Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:18
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:26
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:31
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:12
11Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:09:07
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55
13Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:03
14Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:43
16Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:15
17Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:24
18Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:30
19Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:25
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:27:15
21Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:10
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:09
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:47
25Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:38:17
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:39:19
27Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:43
28Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:42:27
29Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:41
30Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:42:49
31Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:39
33Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:50:57
34Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:51:09
35Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:51:29
36Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:41
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:58:14
38Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:53
39Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:04:09
40Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:54
41James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1:07:44
42Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1:08:28
43Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:08:51
44Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:44
45Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:11:41
46Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:13:34
47Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:20
48Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:20:18

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 18
3Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 16
5Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
11Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9
13Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 8
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
20Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
21James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
23Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
24Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4
27Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
28Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
29Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 4
30Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 4
31Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4
32Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3
35Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
36Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
38Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
39Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2
40Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
41Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
42Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1
48Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1
49Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Team 1
50Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 26
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 13
8Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10
9Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7
12Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6
13Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
15Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4
16James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4
17Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 3
19Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3
21Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 3
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
25Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2
26Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 1
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
29Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 183
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 161
3Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 160
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151
6Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 151
7Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 145
9Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 137
10Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 137
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 136
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136
13Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136
14Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 136
15Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 136
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 135
17Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 132
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 131
19Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 126
20Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118
21Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118
22Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 116
23Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 75

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb
2Trek-Segafredo
3Movistar Team
4AG2R la Mondiale
5Cofidis
6Bardiani CSF Faizane
7Groupama-FDJ
8Israel Start-Up Nation0.5
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Bahrain McClaren 20
11NTT Pro Cycling 20
12Astana Pro Team 20
13Team Jumbo-Visma 20
14CCC Team 20
15Lotto Soudal 40
16Bora-Hansgrohe 40
17UAE Team Emirates 40
18Deceuninck-Quick-Step 60
19Mitchelton-Scott 60
20Vini Zabu' KTM 70
21Ineos Grenadiers 200
22EF Pro Cycling 490

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-Quick-Step 66:07:26
2Team Sunweb 0:01:22
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:34
4Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:22
5Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:03
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:51
7AG2R la Mondiale 0:11:30
8Movistar Team 0:15:34
9Trek-Segafredo 0:17:35
10Bahrain McClaren 0:18:12
11CCC Team 0:23:42
12UAE Team Emirates 0:24:21
13Astana Pro Team 0:27:07
14Lotto Soudal 0:31:23
15EF Pro Cycling 0:34:04
16NTT Pro Cycling 0:36:27
17Vini Zabu' KTM 1:11:35
18Cofidis 1:16:47
19Bardiani CSF Faizane 1:26:14
20Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:41:18
21Israel Start-Up Nation 1:55:43
22Groupama-FDJ 2:30:34

