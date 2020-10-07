Trending

Giro d'Italia: Filippo Ganna wins stage 5

By ,

João Almeida increases lead in the overall classification

Fillippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia

Filippo Ganna wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Arrival Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5, the first UCI road race win for the time trial world champion
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Arrival Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

World Time Trial Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) emerged as winner of the mountain stage to Camigliatello Silano on stage 5.
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Arrival Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration Staff Soigneur during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Happy times for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) as stage 5 winner at Camigliatello Silano
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Sprint Arrival Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Sunweb Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Jersey Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Enrico Battaglin of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Sprint for second taken by Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe, followed by Joao Almeida of Deceunincik-QuickStep in third
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Sprint Arrival Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Sunweb Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Jersey Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Enrico Battaglin of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe finishes second, followed by Joao Almeida of Deceunincik-QuickStep in third
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team Fog during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Heavy cloudbank shrouded riders in final 5km of stage 5 - barely visible are chasers Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Oscar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain and Astana Pro Team Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Fabio Felline of Italy and Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Fog during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana Pro Cycling marches through fog near finish at Camigliatello Silano
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Hector Carretero of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hector Carretero of Movistar Team
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

During 225km stage 5 is Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey and Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway on stage 5 included two Ineos Grenadiers riders - Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo made a late move and is fifth in GC
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jan Tratnik of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Part of breakaway with Jan Tratnik of Bahrain McLaren at the front
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep riding at front of peloton on stage 5
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Adriano Baffi of Italy Sports Director Team Trek Segafredo Pieter Weening of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Feed Zone Car during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Adriano Baffi, Sports Director Team Trek - Segafredo attends to Pieter Weening
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Nico Denz of Germany and Team Sunweb Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Rider Jersey Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Magli City 576m Peloton Landscape Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on stage 5 to Camigliatello
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Martijn Tusveld of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Lorenzo Rota of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Rodrigo Contreras of Colombia and Astana Pro Team Pawel Poljanski of Poland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott Giovanni Lonardi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Peloton Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

One of three categorised climbs on stage 5
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott Pavel Kochetkov of Russia and CCC Team Peloton Catanzaro City Public Fans Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 rolls on the country's mainland
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Miles Scotson of Australia and Team Groupama FDJ Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and CCC Team Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Tunnel during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tunnel en route from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Peloton Catanzaro City Public Fans Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton rolls through Catanzaro City on stage 5
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal White Best Young Jersey Peloton Public Fans Church Mileto City Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 start in Mileto City
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Peloton Public Fans Mileto City Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peloton begins 225km stage 5 in Mileto City
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Mileto City Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Start in Mileto City has Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep as first callup in Pink Leader Jersey
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey Team Presentation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of EF Pro Cycling Blue Mountain Jersey
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Team Presentation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peter Sagan of Bora - Hansgrohe sports the Purple Points Jersey
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Team Presentation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Joao Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep rides another day in the Pink Leader Jersey
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Start Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Team Presentation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Team INEOS Grenadiers all smiles at start in Mileto City
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Podium Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration Flowers Mascot Mask Covid safety measures during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 winner Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Podium Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Mascot Flowers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) padded his lead with third place on stage 5
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Podium Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Mask Miss Hostess Covid safety measures Mascot Flowers ForzaFabio during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa celebration for João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO ITALY OCTOBER 07 Podium Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep White Best Young Jersey Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 5 a 225km stage from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano 1275m girodiitalia Giro on October 07 2020 in Camigliatello Silano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Best young rider will continue as race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 5th stage Mileto - Camigliatello Silano 225Â km - 07/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Peloton along 225km route with three categorised climbs on stage 5
Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 5th stage Mileto - Camigliatello Silano 225Â km - 07/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Italian scenery southern region of Calabria for stage 5

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the largest rider in the Giro d'Italia peloton, emerged as the unlikeliest winner of the mountain stage to Camigliatello Silano on stage 5. With echoes of Eros Poli and his famous exploits over the Mont Ventoux, Ganna left his breakaway companions behind on the category 1 Valico Montescuro and used his time trialing prowess to solo through the rainy conclusion of the stage to victory.

The stage 1 winner and former maglia rosa held off a furious chase by the overall contenders' group to throw his arms aloft after taking the first UCI road stage win of his career.

Ganna's victory gives Ineos Grenadiers reason to celebrate after losing their main GC contender Geraint Thomas to a fractured pelvis after the Welshman crashed in the neutral section on stage 3 and was forced out of the race.

"We wanted to make up for losing Geraint Thomas, so it's a good day for the team," Ganna said.

"I shouldn’t even have gone in break today, I was supposed to just help Salvatore Puccio. But after 40 kilometres of attacks, I told him to get on my wheel and we got away with the others.  

"They were attacking me on the climb so the only thing I could do was stay calm and then go for it myself. Last night Geraint told me to go for it and go in break, and so I did."

"It was hard on the climb," Ganna added. "I’m 83 kilograms, so it’s not easy for me to climb but in the end I did a time trial to the finish. I had a problem with my radio and so just told myself to go full gas to the line."

Ganna was perhaps aided by the fact that the expected fireworks from the overall favourites never materialized on the Valico Montescuro, with EF Pro Cycling's Jonathan Caicedo the main victim on the climb. The Ecuadorian ended the stage over 16 minutes in arrears. 

Maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) padded his lead yet again, taking the time bonus for third place on the stage behind Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).

With Caicedo out of the picture, Pello Bilbao (Astana) moved into second overall at 43 seconds back, while Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) sat in third at 48 seconds. Further down the rankings, Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) was the only other rider within a minute of Almeida at 59 seconds, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was best of the rest at 1:01.

"It was a good day," Almeida said. "In the end I had good legs. I went for the sprint because I want to say I'm here, I'm not just going in the wheels and I put everything I have into it again. I knew (Caicedo) was dropped so I was completely chill. I still have a good gap so I'm chilling. Mentally (the maglia rosa) makes me stronger, gives me confidence and there's always extra motivation."

Ganna was part of the day's main breakaway that only went clear after a rapid first hour of racing. Despite facing over 24km of climbing for the finish, he used his pure power to fend off multiple attacks from his companions. The Italian was the last man standing, and despite being joined by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Einar Rubio (Movistar), Ganna still had enough left to muscle the duo off his wheel before the crest of the mountain with 12km to go.

Having led over the top of the category 1 climb, Ganna stripped Caicedo of the blue mountains classification jersey by one point. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) kept his ciclamino jersey, while Almeida remained best young rider.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia was the third longest of the race and the first on Italy's mainland, taking in 225 kilometres as the peloton headed north from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano in the southern region of Calabria.

The stage was defined by 3,700 metres of climbing, with two third-category climbs midway before the 24.9km Valico Montescuro, averaging 5.6 per cent in gradient, which the riders would crest before a 12km downhill run to the finish.

A downhill start meant a fast one for the peloton and a long battle to get into the break of the day. Points leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was among the early attackers, going away with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), but their move was brought back as Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the peloton.

After almost 50 kilometres and an hour of racing, a quartet of Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren), Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) and Ineos Grenadiers teammates Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio managed to get away.

More attacks followed, with another four riders bridging the gap. Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Jhonathan Restrepo (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Edoardo Zardini (Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM) were the men in question, making it eight up front with 165km to go.

Zardini was clearly on a mission, seeking out mountain classification points as the riders traversed the Sila Piccola range in mid-Calabria. The 30-year-old Zardini took the maximum nine points on the day's first climb in the Calabrian capital of Catanzaro, following it with another nine at Tiriolo, 110km into the stage.

The break's advantage maxed out at the five-minute mark as Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the race for maglia rosa João Almeida, while EF Pro Cycling lay behind for second-placed man Jonathan Caicedo, and Jumbo-Visma also spending time at the front in service of their GC hope, Steven Kruijswijk.

There was little drama on the rolling roads as the riders continued north towards Cosenza and the Sila Grande range to the east, where the stage finale would play out. The sprinters started to drop back with 60km to go, while Astana and Sunweb took control of the peloton 10 kilometres later for their GC men Jakob Fuglsang and Wilco Kelderman.

The breakaway's advantage hovered just over two minutes when, with 33km to go, Carretero tried to leave his breakaway companions behind. The surge served to jettison Restrepo first and Frederik Hagen next before Ganna nailed the Spaniard back on the lower slopes. Soon Zardini was struggling to hang onto the time trial world champion's pace, which remarkably carved out a larger gap to the peloton even as the climb began to bite.

His team no longer represented in the breakaway, De Gendt launched a stinging move with 30km to go and was followed by Einar Rubio (Movistar), with Ruben Guerrero (EF Pro Cycling) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) trying to scramble across but not quite making it.

With 25km to go, Ganna was still grinding it out in the breakaway as De Gendt and Rubio halved the gap to his group to one minute and the peloton two minutes in arrears.

Trek-Segafredo came to the front of the peloton for Nibali soon after as the two chasers brought the leading group into sight. Carretero upped the pace again, bringing Zardini and Ganna as Puccio and Conti faded back to join De Gendt and Rubio. The pace of Nibali's team ended the hopes of EF's Jonathan Caicedo, who lost touch with 23km to go.

Carretero put in another dig with 20km remaining to try to solo away, but Ganna was going full Indurain up the shallow climb and latched onto the Spaniard. De Gendt, meanwhile, pulled Rubio up to his Movistar teammate and Zardini scrambled along. 

Now five with 19km to go, Rubio stepped on the gas, drawing De Gendt along but again, Ganna welded the move back - and again, and again, and again, until finally, with the top of the climb within five kilometres and the skies darkening and rain starting to fall, Ganna stepped on the accelerator and powered away from De Gendt and Rubio. With the Trek-Segafredo peloton hot on the heels of the chasers, Ganna was in time trial mode at the front and gobbling up the vertical metres.

The peloton, now led by Astana, reeled in De Gendt and Rubio one minute and change behind Ganna as he approached the crest of the category 1 ascent.

There was little action amongst the GC contenders on the climb, although Jakob Fuglsang surged before the top and Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) leapt past him to take the remaining points and lead on the wet, twisty descent. Nibali then put his notable descending abilities to good use, passing his compatriot and putting some riders under pressure behind.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5:59:17
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17:06:23
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:05
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32

