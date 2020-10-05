Giro d'Italia: Caicedo wins on Mount Etna as Thomas, Yates lose ground
By Cyclingnews
Almeida in pink after Thomas ships 10 minutes in struggle after crash in neutral zone
Stage 3: Enna - Enna
Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) claimed a memorable stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia, winning alone atop Mount Etna after surviving from the day’s break to take the biggest win of his career.
The rider from Ecuador won alone ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) but the battle for the stage win only told one side of the day’s action with the race for the maglia rosa seeing Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) fade out of contention. Thomas crashed in the neutralized zone and was dropped even before the final climb started, while Yates slipped back on the lower slopes of Mount Etna.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|4:02:33
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:00:21
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7:44:25
|2
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:37
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:15
