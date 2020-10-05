Trending

Giro d'Italia: Caicedo wins on Mount Etna as Thomas, Yates lose ground

By

Almeida in pink after Thomas ships 10 minutes in struggle after crash in neutral zone

Team Education First rider Ecuadors Jonathan Caicedo celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win on October 5 2020 the 3rd stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 150kilometer route between Enna and volcano Etna LinguaglossaPiano Provenzana Sicily Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Jonathan Klever Caicedo (ECU - EF Pro Cycling) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Ben Swift of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna wearing the pink jersey CR and Team Ineos rider Great Britains Geraint Thomas chase an eightmen breakaway on October 5 2020 during the 3rd stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 150kilometer route between Enna and volcano Etna LinguaglossaPiano Provenzana Sicily Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Matthew Holmes of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Josip Rumac of Croatia and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Matthew Holmes of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Francesco Romano of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Josip Rumac of Croatia and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Matthew Holmes of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Francesco Romano of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Matthew Holmes of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Jonathan Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and NTT Pro Cycling Team Breakaway during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Josip Rumac (CRO - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Mikkel Bjerg (DEN - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Giovanni Visconti (ITA - Vini Zabuâ - KTM) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Francesco Romano (ITA - Bardiani - CSF - Faizaneâ) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Victor Campenaerts (BEL - NTT Pro Cycling) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro dItalia 2020 103th Edition 3rd stage Enna Etna 150km 05102020 Filippo Ganna ITA Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Mitchelton Scott Cameron Meyer of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Damien Howson of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Brent Bookwalter of The United States and Team Mitchelton Scott Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton Belpasso City Public Fans Landscape during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

ETNALINGUAGLOSSA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Giovanni Lonardi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Jos Van Emden of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Peloton Detail view during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage Three a 150km stage from Enna to Etna Linguaglossa Piano Provenzana 1793m girodiitalia Giro on October 05 2020 in Linguaglossa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Diego Ulissi (ITA - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna Rear CL wearing the pink jersey rides in the pack on October 5 2020 during the 3rd stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 150kilometer route between Enna and volcano Etna LinguaglossaPiano Provenzana Sicily Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 3rd stage Enna - Etna 150Â km - 05/10/2020 - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick Step)- photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan R wearing the best climbers blue jersey waits with other riders on October 5 2020 prior to the start of the 3rd stage of the Giro dItalia 2020 cycling race a 150kilometer route between Enna and Etna Sicily Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) in the breakaway before he wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) claimed a memorable stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia, winning alone atop Mount Etna after surviving from the day’s break to take the biggest win of his career. 

The rider from Ecuador won alone ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) but the battle for the stage win only told one side of the day’s action with the race for the maglia rosa seeing Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) fade out of contention. Thomas crashed in the neutralized zone and was dropped even before the final climb started, while Yates slipped back on the lower slopes of Mount Etna.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4:02:33
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:21
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:39
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7:44:25
2Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:37
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:42
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:59
8Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15

