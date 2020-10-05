Giro d'Italia: Caicedo wins on Mount Etna as Thomas, Yates lose ground

Image 1 of 36 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Filippo Ganna and Geraint Thomas stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 36 Filippo Ganna stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 36 Filippo Ganna and Geraint Thomas stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 36 Victor Campenaerts in the breakaway stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 36 Lawson Craddock stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 36 The breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 The breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 36 The breakaway during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 36 Josip Rumac (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu KTM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 The breakaway on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 36 Filippo Ganna back at the team cars (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 36 Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 The peloton during stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Filippo Ganna in the leader's jersey stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 36 Filippo Ganna (Ineos) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 Peter Sagan at the start of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) in the breakaway before he wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 36 Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) claimed a memorable stage 3 at the Giro d’Italia, winning alone atop Mount Etna after surviving from the day’s break to take the biggest win of his career.

The rider from Ecuador won alone ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) but the battle for the stage win only told one side of the day’s action with the race for the maglia rosa seeing Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) fade out of contention. Thomas crashed in the neutralized zone and was dropped even before the final climb started, while Yates slipped back on the lower slopes of Mount Etna.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4:02:33 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:21 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56