Tao Geoghegan Hart wins 2020 Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed overall victory at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, beating overnight race leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) by 39 seconds in the stage 21 time trial in Milan.

The pair had entered the final day tied on time – a first in Grand Tour history – but Geoghegan Hart made his superior time trialling pedigree count on the flat 15.7km course into the heart of Milan.

The 25-year-old clocked 18:14, punching the air as he watched Hindley exceed his time while still stuck in the final kilometre. Hindley gave his all to the line and stopped the clock on 18:53 to take second place on the final podium, ahead of his Sunweb teammate Wilco Kelderman.

It was a double celebration for Ineos Grenadiers, as time trial world champion Filippo Ganna claimed the stage win, making it a clean sweep of the three time trials at this Giro, and four stage wins in total. Ineos themselves have now won seven of the 21 stages and the overall title, all after losing their leader Geraint Thomas on stage 3.

Geoghegan Hart, who came to the Giro as a support rider for Thomas, was a picture of poise as he sidelined the pressure of the big occasion to win his first Grand Tour.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would be possible when we started out in Sicily almost a month ago,” he said. “All my career I’ve dreamt of trying to be top 10, top 5 maybe, in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that and I think it’s going to take a long time for this to sink in.”

Ganna clocked 17:16 on the largely untechnical course to underline his status as the best time triallist in the world, with second and third placed Victor Campenaerts (NTT) and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) finishing a full 32 seconds down. However, the Italian graciously recognised this day was all about his teammate.

“For sure I’m happier for Tao than myself,” Ganna said. “When I saw his face this morning, I thought we could arrive with victory number seven and with the pink jersey."

Geoghegan Hart set out as the favourite, given he had beaten Hindley in seven of the nine time trials they’d done together since turning professional in 2017, but their age and the fact it was the final day of a Grand Tour meant anything could happen.

The pair were evenly matched on the opening couple of kilometres Cernusco sul Naviglio, with Hindley cutting more aggressive lines through the earlier roundabouts. However, on the long, straight sections, the Briton gained the upper hand, keeping on top of a higher gear as the pink jersey pedalled with a much higher cadence. At the half-way point, live timings had him 10 seconds up, and the balance of power was more definitively underlined at the intermediate checkpoint after 10.3km, with Geoghegan Hart 22 seconds to the good.

He continued to give his all and barely took any of the final bends any more tentatively as he pushed all the way to the line to finish 13th on the stage.

“My DS said I was 10 seconds up, and he kept giving me a few seconds. I only knew that we must have been in a good situation when he was screaming at me to not take any risks in the last kilometre. It’s not often that your DS tells you to slow down in a 15km TT. I also knew the work was done up until that point, so it’s incredible to arrive here in the Duomo in the center of Milan,” Geoghegan Hart said.

After catching his breath, he turned to the big screen and soon saw Hindley approach the time he’d just set. The Australian, now visibly suffering on the bike, was still in the final kilometre, and that was that. Hindley crossed the line, removed his helmet, and put his head in his hand, his time in pink lasting less than 20 minutes.

“Of course, it’s super disappointing to lose the jersey on the last day,” he said. “At the moment, it’s pretty hard to take but when I look back I think I’ll be super proud of how I and team rode the past three weeks. It’s a massive step forward in my career and something I’ll never forget.”

Geoghegan Hart tops the final general classification, 39 seconds ahead of Hindley, and 1:29 ahead of Kelderman, who recouped just three seconds on the winner. There was one other shift in the top 10, as Joåo Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) produced another storming TT to place fourth on the stage and leapfrog Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) into fourth overall.

Joining Geoghegan Hart – who won the white jersey for best young rider, as well as the pink – on the podium in Milan were Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), who finished safely to wrap up the maglia ciclamino as points classification winner, blue jersey Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), who topped the mountains classification to become the first Portuguese rider to win a Giro jersey. Geoghegan Hart had another trip to the podium as Ineos won the teams classification.

His teammates sprayed him with champagne and he soaked up a moment he never saw coming but refused to get carried away.

“I’m going to enjoy this. It’s incredible. I’m going to stay the same person and as professional as I believe I always have been,” he said. “I’m dedicated and wake up everyday looking forward to riding my bike, loving my life and being grateful for the honour and amazing position and privilege that I am in to be on this team and to be doing these beautiful race.”

How it unfolded

It was another grey day on the Giro d’Italia but the weather was dry and calm, making for straight-forward conditions on the largely untechnical 15.7km route from Cernusco sul Naviglio into the heart of Milan.

Jon Dibben was the first rider down the ramp at 13:40, with his Lotto Soudal teammate Adam Hansen setting off soon after to finish his 29th Grand Tour and finish his professional cycling career after nearly 20 years. The Israel Start-Up Nation duo of Mathias Brandle and Alex Dowsett set the early benchmarks before Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) came through to break the 18-minute barrier.

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) then produced something near his best after two disappointing time trials at this Giro, clocking 17:48. However, Ganna was soon to start, and he joked that he wouldn’t be in the hotseat for long.

He was correct, as Ganna soon set off and blew everyone out of the water. The Italian’s intentions were clear as he sliced through the opening roundabouts, and from then on he pumped those big legs up and down to produce the sort of watts that no one else in the world can come close to at the moment. On a short flat course that was the best suited to him of the three, he kept his speed high all the way to the line and when he stopped the clock on 17:16 it was clear we were looking at the stage winner.

His teammate Rohan Dennis, who had been so instrumental in turning the tide of the whole Giro in Geoghegan Hart’s favour, dug another strong ride out to tie Campenaerts for time and make it two Ineos riders on the podium.

Thoughts soon turned to the upper echelons of the GC and, although he’d faded earlier in the race, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) produced another strong TT to place eights on the stage and seal 15th overall on his Grand Tour debut.

The gaps in the top 10 were such that current placings were largely locked in place, even if Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) produced a surprising ride – 19th on the stage – to get a little closer to the top 10. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain McLaren), Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) all gave solid accounts of themselves, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fugsang (Astana) clocked more or less the same time.

A big change came in the top five, as Almeida, so good in both time trials so far, and wearer of the pink jersey for two weeks, ended his Giro on something of a high, placing fourth on the stage to move back above Bilbao in fourth.

The podium, however, was gone, and Kelderman rode to 11th place to seal his first Grand Tour podium. By that point, Geoghegan Hart and Hindley were out on the course and, after the early couple of kilometres, it only went one way, all the way to the Duomo in Milan.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:16 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:32 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:41 5 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 6 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:00:44 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 9 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:47 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 12 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:58 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:05 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:06 18 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:08 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:10 20 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:11 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:13 22 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:14 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:16 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:18 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:23 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:30 33 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:31 34 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:32 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:34 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:35 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:36 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 39 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:38 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 41 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:39 42 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:41 43 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 44 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:01:47 46 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 47 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:50 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:52 49 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:53 50 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 51 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:55 52 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 53 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:58 54 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 56 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 57 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:02 58 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:04 59 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 60 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 61 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:06 63 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:07 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 65 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 66 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 67 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:12 69 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 70 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:13 71 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 72 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 73 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:02:15 74 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 75 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 76 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 77 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 78 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:17 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:18 80 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:21 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 83 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:24 84 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 85 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:25 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:27 87 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 88 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:31 89 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:32 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:35 91 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 92 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:37 93 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 94 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 95 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 97 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:42 98 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 99 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 100 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:44 101 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:45 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:47 103 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 104 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 105 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 106 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 107 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:53 108 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 110 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:55 111 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:58 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 114 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:02 115 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 116 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:06 117 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:13 119 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 120 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:15 121 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 122 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:16 124 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 125 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:18 126 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:21 127 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 128 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 129 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:22 130 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:39 131 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:42 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:43 133 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:12

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 12 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 9 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 5 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 6 6 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 5 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:16 2 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:41 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:58 5 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:08 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:13 7 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:14 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:18 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:34 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 12 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:01:39 13 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 14 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:50 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:53 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 19 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:05 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 21 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:11 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:12 23 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:13 24 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:15 25 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:17 27 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 28 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:37 29 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 30 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:42 32 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 33 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:53 34 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 35 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:58 36 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:15 37 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:16 38 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:18 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:21 40 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:22 41 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:39 42 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:42

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 0:53:18 2 CCC Team 0:01:06 3 Team Sunweb 0:01:07 4 NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:20 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 6 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:01:55 7 Bahrain McClaren 0:02:28 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 9 AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:53 10 Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 12 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:18 13 Lotto Soudal 0:03:37 14 EF Pro Cycling 0:04:41 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:45 16 Cofidis 0:04:46 17 Movistar Team 0:05:27 18 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:31 19 Bardiani CSF Faizane 0:06:57 20 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:06

Final general classification after stage 21 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 85:40:21 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:29 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:57 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:09 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:15 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:57 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:11:05 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:11:52 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:31 13 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:29 14 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:37:41 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:10 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:45:04 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:53:25 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:57:36 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:36 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:02:57 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:46 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 1:06:11 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:49 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:16:15 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:25:14 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:25:34 27 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:30:13 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:30:54 29 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:32:26 30 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:34:49 31 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:48:45 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 1:55:57 33 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 1:58:58 34 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 2:00:42 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:04:26 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 2:05:51 37 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:05:56 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:06:59 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2:07:36 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:10:28 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:51 42 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 2:20:58 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:23:09 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 2:27:05 45 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:32:17 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 2:32:44 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:48 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 2:37:43 49 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:38:53 50 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 2:39:38 51 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:42:25 52 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:56 53 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:44:59 54 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 2:47:05 55 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2:47:38 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:50:11 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2:50:15 58 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:51:20 59 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:54:22 60 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:55:25 61 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:03:16 62 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 3:05:27 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 3:08:54 64 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 3:10:30 65 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 3:14:47 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3:21:44 67 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:39 68 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:23:03 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:23:06 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 3:25:54 71 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:28:32 72 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:30:50 73 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:35:23 74 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:38:15 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 3:41:04 76 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:41:58 77 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:21 78 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:49:05 79 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:54:39 80 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 4:00:46 81 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4:01:45 82 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:02:55 83 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:03:03 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4:03:24 85 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:03:58 86 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4:04:57 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4:05:17 88 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:07:49 89 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 4:10:07 90 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:15:50 91 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:18:52 92 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:21:56 93 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:22:59 94 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:23:22 95 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 4:27:30 96 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:30:02 97 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4:31:02 98 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4:33:10 99 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:34:38 100 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:45:29 101 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:45:35 102 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:49:25 103 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:52:03 104 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 4:56:07 105 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:57:54 106 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 4:59:30 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:04:10 108 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:05:15 109 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:08:17 110 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 5:08:22 111 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5:09:44 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:10:26 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5:13:09 114 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 5:13:54 115 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5:16:07 116 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:16:48 117 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5:17:02 118 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:19:10 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 5:20:50 120 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:23:04 121 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:26:45 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:32:08 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:32:22 124 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 5:36:34 125 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:41:00 126 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 5:42:40 127 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:45:25 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5:46:03 129 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:48:10 130 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 5:51:35 131 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:53:47 132 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 6:12:07 133 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6:13:59

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 233 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 184 3 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 108 4 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 87 5 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 78 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 78 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 8 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 70 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 66 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 11 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 58 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 54 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 49 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 45 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 45 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 40 19 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36 21 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 36 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 35 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 35 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 34 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 34 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 33 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 32 29 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 30 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 30 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 30 35 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 37 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 38 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 24 39 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 24 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 24 41 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 23 42 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 21 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 44 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 47 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 19 48 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 49 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 18 50 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 18 51 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 17 52 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 17 53 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 54 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 55 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 14 57 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 14 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 59 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 60 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 61 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 62 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12 63 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 64 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 65 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 11 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 11 67 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 10 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 10 69 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 70 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 72 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 73 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 8 74 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 8 75 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 7 77 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 7 78 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 79 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 80 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 81 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5 83 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 5 84 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 5 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 5 87 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 89 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 90 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4 92 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 93 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 3 94 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 96 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 97 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 98 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 99 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 2 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 101 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 2 102 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 104 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 105 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 234 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 157 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 119 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 71 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 71 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 8 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 48 9 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 45 10 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 44 11 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 13 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 35 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 31 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 27 17 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26 18 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 25 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 20 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 21 21 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 21 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 20 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 20 24 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 18 25 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18 26 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 18 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 29 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 16 30 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 16 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 33 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15 34 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 15 35 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 14 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 37 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 11 38 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 8 41 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 8 43 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 7 46 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 6 48 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 6 49 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 50 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 6 51 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 52 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 53 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 54 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5 55 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 5 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 5 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 58 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 60 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4 62 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 65 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 3 66 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 3 67 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 69 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 2 70 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2 71 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 72 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 1 74 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 77 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1 78 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 85:40:21 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 3 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:57 4 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:29 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:37:41 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:10 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:45:04 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 1:02:57 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:46 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:49 11 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 1:30:13 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:32:26 13 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:34:49 14 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:32:17 15 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:56 16 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:44:59 17 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 2:51:20 18 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 2:54:22 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:55:25 20 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:03:16 21 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3:23:03 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 3:25:54 23 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 3:35:23 24 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:38:15 25 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:41:58 26 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:49:05 27 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:54:39 28 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 4:00:46 29 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:02:55 30 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:18:52 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:22:59 32 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 4:31:02 33 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4:33:10 34 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:45:29 35 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:49:25 36 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4:57:54 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 5:13:54 38 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:16:48 39 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:41:00 40 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5:45:25 41 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:48:10 42 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5:53:47

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 45 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 45 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 39 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 37 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 35 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 28 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 27 13 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 23 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 21 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 18 20 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 18 21 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 23 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 16 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 16 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 15 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 15 27 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 12 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 35 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 36 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 37 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 39 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 41 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 9 43 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 8 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8 47 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 8 49 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 7 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 53 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 54 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 55 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 56 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 57 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 58 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 59 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 60 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 5 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 5 62 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 5 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 64 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 65 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5 66 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 68 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 4 69 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3 71 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 3 72 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 73 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 74 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 75 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 76 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 77 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 2 78 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 79 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 80 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 82 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 83 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1 84 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 1 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 86 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 87 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 88 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 44 4 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 25 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 8 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 17 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 13 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 15 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 16 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 13 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 19 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 11 21 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 22 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 23 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 10 24 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 10 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 10 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 9 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 9 29 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 8 30 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 32 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 8 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 7 38 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 6 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 40 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 6 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 6 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 6 43 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 6 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 45 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 6 46 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 47 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 5 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 5 50 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 4 51 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 52 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 4 53 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 54 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 3 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 57 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 58 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 2 59 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 60 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 63 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 458 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 428 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 352 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 336 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 320 6 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 307 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 304 8 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 304 9 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 263 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 237 11 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 231 12 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 222 13 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 216 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 190 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 189 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 181 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 181 18 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 176 19 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 174 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 172 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 171 22 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 168 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 159 25 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 159 26 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 152 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 151 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 151 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 30 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 145 31 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 145 32 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 144 33 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 138 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 138 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 137 36 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 136 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 132 38 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 132 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 40 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 112 42 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 111 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 103 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 103 45 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 82 46 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 75 47 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 75 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 68 49 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 62 50 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 62 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 48 52 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 32 53 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 54 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 29 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 24 57 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 24 58 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 23 59 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 20 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 61 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 14 62 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 10 63 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 10 64 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 8 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Team Sunweb 4 AG2R la Mondiale 5 CCC Team 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 8 Vini Zabu' KTM 9 UAE Team Emirates 10 NTT Pro Cycling 11 Cofidis 12 Bardiani CSF Faizane 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Israel Start-Up Nation 15 Trek-Segafredo 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Bahrain McClaren 18 Movistar Team 19 Ineos Grenadiers 20 EF Pro Cycling