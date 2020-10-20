Giro d'Italia: Tratnik wins stage 16
Almeida attacks to gain back two seconds on Kelderman
Stage 16: Udine - San Daniele del Friuli
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) secured a solo victory during stage 16 at the Giro d’Italia. The Slovenian made his winning move over the top of the steep finish climb to take the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) in San Daniele del Friuli.
Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) took the chase-group sprint for third place.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|6:04:36
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:14
|4
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:21
|7
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|10
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:01:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|65:45:08
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:59
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:12
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:20
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:11
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|10
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:48
