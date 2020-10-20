Giro d'Italia: Tratnik wins stage 16

Image 1 of 28 Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) takes his first Grand Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the peloton early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 KOM leader Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-Brado-KTM) attacks with Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 The peloton take on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 The breakaway – Manuele Boaro, Francois Bidard and Andrea Vendrame leading (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 Another look at the large breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Team Sunweb and GC favourite Wilco Kelderman (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 The break climbing on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 A scene from the early part of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 The riders cross a bridge during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) made the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) made the day's break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ben Swift (Inos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep rode on the front for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) and Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Race leader João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 The peloton roll out in Udine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Jan Tratnik and Manuele Boaro off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Manuele Boaro and Jan Tratnik (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Ben O'Connor (NTT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Ben Swift (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 28 Ben O'Connor (NTT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) secured a solo victory during stage 16 at the Giro d’Italia. The Slovenian made his winning move over the top of the steep finish climb to take the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) in San Daniele del Friuli.

Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) took the chase-group sprint for third place.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6:04:36 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:14 4 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:21 7 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 10 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:37