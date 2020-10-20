Trending

Giro d'Italia: Tratnik wins stage 16

By

Almeida attacks to gain back two seconds on Kelderman

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) takes his first Grand Tour win

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) takes his first Grand Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) in the breakaway

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the peloton early on

Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the peloton early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KOM leader Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-Brado-KTM) attacks with Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling)

KOM leader Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-Brado-KTM) attacks with Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton take on a descent

The peloton take on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The breakaway – Manuele Boaro, Francois Bidard and Andrea Vendrame leading

The breakaway – Manuele Boaro, Francois Bidard and Andrea Vendrame leading (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The large breakaway group

Another look at the large breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Sunweb and GC favourite Wilco Kelderman

Team Sunweb and GC favourite Wilco Kelderman (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The break climbing on stage 16

The break climbing on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A scene from the early part of stage 16

A scene from the early part of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The riders cross a bridge during stage 16

The riders cross a bridge during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) made the break of the day

Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) made the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) in the breakaway

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) made the day's break

Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale) made the day's break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) leads the break

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale) and Ben Swift (Inos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Deceuninck-QuickStep rode on the front for much of the day

Deceuninck-QuickStep rode on the front for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) and Fabio Felline (Astana)

Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) and Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 16

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Race leader João Almeida

Race leader João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The jersey holders at the start

The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton roll out in Udine

The peloton roll out in Udine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Tratnik and Manuele Boaro off the front

Jan Tratnik and Manuele Boaro off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Manuele Boaro and Jan Tratnik

Manuele Boaro and Jan Tratnik (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben O'Connor (NTT)

Ben O'Connor (NTT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben Swift (Ineos)

Ben Swift (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ben O'Connor (NTT)

Ben O'Connor (NTT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) secured a solo victory during stage 16 at the Giro d’Italia. The Slovenian made his winning move over the top of the steep finish climb to take the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) in San Daniele del Friuli. 

Enrico Battaglin (Bahrain McLaren) took the chase-group sprint for third place.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 6:04:36
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:07
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:14
4Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
5Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:21
7Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33
10Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:37

General classification after stage 16
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 65:45:08
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:17
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:58
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:59
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:12
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:20
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:11
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:09
10Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:48

