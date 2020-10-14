Giro d'Italia stage 11 – Live coverage

Refresh

We have two intermediate sprints today, one at 105km and another at 144km. So it'll be interesting to see if Demare is confident enough to snaffle up points on both of those occasions or if he'll bank it all on the final sprint for the stage. Given how he's raced so far, he will probably go for the lot.

Meanwhile, our five leaders have 3'46 over the peloton with 157km to go.

UAE have also shown some interest in leading the chase, presumably for Gaviria, who is their sprinter in the Giro d'Italia. The Colombian has won five stages in the Giro during his career - with four of those wins coming in 2017, and one in 2019. He also wore the maglia rosa back in 2017 too. (Image credit: Bettini Image)

We had 144 riders in the bunch this morning as we rolled out, but all of the Groupama riders are near the front now and riding around Demare. He's won three stages already in this year's race and is gunning for a fourth today. The bunch has lined out, so the pace isn't exactly relaxing, with the gap at 3'55 with 161km to go.

Situation 164km to go and with the gap at 3'52 Demare has posted one of his teammates on the front of the peloton as they try and hold the break where they are. We're travelling along the coast right now, the sun is out, and there's little in the way of wind - so near perfect conditions for the peloton.

Three minutes now for the five leaders and the bunch have sat up.

The five leaders have moved their advantage out to just over 2 minutes now, so this really is the break of the day. The riders in the move are: Mattia Bais, Fabio Mazzucco, Francesco Romano, Sander Armee and as we mentioned before, Marco Frapporti.

5km into the action and it looks like Giro d'Italia breakaway specialist Marco Frapporti has moved clear with a group of four other riders. They only hold about a minute over the peloton but this could be out break of the day.

The stage has now started, but no major splits just yet.

Gaviria, remember him? He's still in the race and could be a potential winner today. He has looked off the pace in the sprints, however, with just one top-ten in the race so far. He spoke to the organisers this morning and had this say:



"Peter was really impressive yesterday, really strong. I’m happy for him because difficult year also for him because no victories this year, but yesterday he take a really nice victory. My team-mate McNulty is a really good rider and he’s getting better because he’s the first first Grand Tour and then we’ll see what happens every day. I feel OK and we see what happens today."

We're about 5 minutes from the stage starting, by the way. Almeida is near the front and looking pretty in pink, while there are gaggle of riders near the front who pretending like they're not going to try and get in the break. "[yawn] Me, get in the break? Nah, I was up all night looking at Amazon Prime Day sales. I now have a Garmin for each limb. And a kettle."

At this point, I'm obliged to tell you that it's Amazon Prime Day (I think it's technically two days?) and to help Jeff Bezos save up for something nice this Christmas we've collated loads of great deals so you can save time and effort and just buy the cycling stuff you desperately need. Click here.



I might buy a kettle. Happy Optimus Prime Day, everyone!

Sicking on the pandemic beat, we saw yesterday that the Tour of Flanders will ban fans from being on cobbled sections and the climb and the Vuelta - which is still planning on going ahead - will not let fans attend summit finishes.

As I'm sure you're all aware by now, we're without two teams after both Mitchelton Scott and Jumbo Visma pulled out of the race ahead of stage 10. There's growing uncertainty too that the race will make it all the way to Milan after the news of yesterday's positive cases, while Jos Van Emdem has been critical of the race organisation and the UCI over their handling of the situation.

In terms of the race for the maglia rosa, here's how things currently stand coming into today's stage. We shouldn't see any changes but you never know with this race. General classification after stage 10

1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 39:38:05

2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:34

3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43

4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:57

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01

6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15

7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19

8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21

9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:36

10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:52 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After yesterday's stage Sagan has narrowed the gap to Arnaud Demare in the race for the points competition but the Frenchman has a prime chance to take his fourth win of the race today. He's the favourite, for sure, and here's how the standings look in that competition.



1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 167 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 51 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40

After everything that took place in the race yesterday I think everyone could benefit from a relatively calm and easy day in the saddle (or in this case the CN blimb). The official roll out will take place in about 25 minutes or so and already most of the peloton signed on. We'll be here throughout the day with live text updates and news from the race, while we'll also have live coverage from Scheldeprijs coming up a bit later on today.