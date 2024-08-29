Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 12 Live - Mountain top finish set to shake up GC standings

All the action from La Vuelta as the race heads back to the mountains at Manzaneda

Here's the profile of the climb. 

25km to go

A few more hills to tackle and the break will be on the final climb.

Mauri Vansevenant took the full 20 points. He was followed over by Verona, Tejada, Meintjes and Castrillo, taking 17,15,13 and 10, respectively.

The leaders rolled through the intermediate sprint without much competition.

40km to go

Ten minutes between the lead group and the bunch currently. 

50km to go

As mentioned earlier, Carlos Rodríguez moved into the white jersey yesterday.

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), third on yesterday's stage, could be one to watch for today's finale.

Adam Yates could be in danger of losing his polka-dot jersey today. 

Wout van Aert is back at the doctor's car.

25km to go until the intermediate sprint in Sas de Penelas.

This finishing climb might be too tough for the Ecuadorian national champion, though.

A second day in the break for Jhonatan Narváez. He's got his teammate Óscar Rodríguez in there for company today too.

Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) abandoned today's stage not too long ago.

The gap has gone all the way out to 8:15 now.

The battle for today's break was hectic to say the least!

70km to go

Woods and Huys have now been tagged by the peloton.

Carlos Rodríguez moved into the lead of the white jersey competition alongside moving up to sixth in the overall standings.

While there was no change in the red jersey, Roglič clawed back 37 seconds on Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale's Ben O'Connor. 

Now that we've got the day's break settled, let's take a look through the GC standings ahead of today's summit finish.

And breathe! After a frenetic start, things have calmed down now in Galicia. 

Some strong words from Richard Carapaz after his crash during yesterday's stage.

There might only be one categorised climb today, but the stage is anything but flat.

Woods and Huys are still fighting to bridge across but they seem to be going backwards.

And just like that, we've already ridden 50km today.

The gap back to the bunch is over two minutes.

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) has made it across to the lead group. 

Red Bull look to be creating a road block, this might be our break for the day.

In fact, Aleksandr Vlasov has just set off on an attack of his own. 

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are setting the pace at the front of the bunch.

It wouldn't be surprising if this group is let off down the road.

The peloton have reeled in the second group, now just nine riders remain up the road with a slender lead.

There are around 25 riders up the road now, split across two groups. 

The leading pack has 30 seconds on the bunch now. The chasers are just 10 seconds behind them and look set to make the bridge.

A second seven-man group, including van Aert and Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has managede to slip away.

Nine riders have now pushed on, forcing a small gap, including Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates).

While there might not be much of not happening here in Galicia, our tech team have been busy putting 11 WorldTour-level superbikes through a wind tunnel test to determine which is actually the fastest. 

We're back together yet again. 

Considering the battle for the break, the first point of reward any escapees may reap from is over 80km away at the day's intermediate sprint.

Another three riders try their luck.

We sense another drawn out battle for the break today.

125km to go

Just as the groups merge again, Wout van Aert sets off in attack.

There's been a split in the bunch. Movistar are working hard in the second group to bring things back together.

It looks as though the trio couldn't make it stick. We're all back together again.

In no time at all, we've got some escapees.

We've reached kilometre 0, and the racing is underway!

And the riders have gone for the neutral start here in Ourense Termal.

Here's the route for today's short but potentially explosive stage.

Today's stage, at just 137.5km, is the shortest of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Before the neutral start begins here in Galicia, we can confirm one DNS for stage 12.

The Vuelta loves a cool stage start location, and today's in Ourense Termal is no different.

Onto today's stage and the neutral start is due in just over 20 minutes time.

There was also some movement in the GC standings yesterday, with Primož Roglič clawing back more time on Ben O'Connor and Enric Mas moving up to third.

Before we get stuck into today's, rather juicy, stage. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 12 of the Vuelta a España - it's set to be an exciting day as we head back into the mountains!

