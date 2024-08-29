Vuelta a España stage 12 Live - Mountain top finish set to shake up GC standings

Refresh

Here's the profile of the climb. There are several plateaus but that final kicker at 12% will likely be a place where GC contenders will attempt to create fireworks. (Image credit: ASO)

25km to go This was the scene for much of today in the peloton but now we're seeing other GC teams begin to set the pace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few more hills to tackle and the break will be on the final climb.

Mauri Vansevenant took the full 20 points. He was followed over by Verona, Tejada, Meintjes and Castrillo, taking 17,15,13 and 10, respectively.

The leaders rolled through the intermediate sprint without much competition. We're struggling to find confirmation of who took the maximum points so far.

The gap to the breakaway is now just over 10 minutes!

40km to go "Where are we heading?" we hear you ask! The Estación de Montaña Manzaneda. It last featured in La Vuelta 13 years ago, when David Moncoutié with a 6km solo on stage 11.

Ten minutes between the lead group and the bunch currently. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale could be attempting to remove any chance of bonus seconds for their GC rivals.

50km to go An attack from Narváez, perhaps to up the pace in the break.

As mentioned earlier, Carlos Rodríguez moved into the white jersey yesterday. However, the Spaniard only leads Florian Lipowitz by six seconds, meaning the jersey is well in play on today's stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), third on yesterday's stage, could be one to watch for today's finale.

Adam Yates could be in danger of losing his polka-dot jersey today. There are 10 points up for grabs at the finish today, with the UAE Team Emirates rider currently tied-leader with Wout van Aert, and Primož Roglič four points behind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert is back at the doctor's car.

25km to go until the intermediate sprint in Sas de Penelas.

This finishing climb might be too tough for the Ecuadorian national champion, though.

A second day in the break for Jhonatan Narváez. He's got his teammate Óscar Rodríguez in there for company today too.

Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) abandoned today's stage not too long ago.

The gap has gone all the way out to 8:15 now.

The battle for today's break was hectic to say the least! (Image credit: Getty Images)

70km to go Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are controlling proceedings in the bunch.

Woods and Huys have now been tagged by the peloton.

Carlos Rodríguez moved into the lead of the white jersey competition alongside moving up to sixth in the overall standings. George Bennett, after a strong breakaway showing, was the other big mover, as he jumps up to tenth, still 5:46 in arrears.

While there was no change in the red jersey, Roglič clawed back 37 seconds on Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale's Ben O'Connor. Meanwhile, Enric Mas' strong display helped him leapfrog a bruised Richard Carapaz into third.

Now that we've got the day's break settled, let's take a look through the GC standings ahead of today's summit finish.

And breathe! After a frenetic start, things have calmed down now in Galicia. The gap is on its way towards seven minutes and it looks as if Woods and Huys have aborted their chase attempts.

There might only be one categorised climb today, but the stage is anything but flat. There's only a handful of kilometres that are flat across the full 137.5km route.

Woods and Huys are still fighting to bridge across but they seem to be going backwards. Four minutes between the leaders and peloton now, with the chase duo a minute back from the lead pack of ten riders.

And just like that, we've already ridden 50km today.

The gap back to the bunch is over two minutes. Woods and Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) are 39 seconds in arrears of the leaders.

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) has made it across to the lead group. Michael Woods is doing his best to get there too.

Red Bull look to be creating a road block, this might be our break for the day.

In fact, Aleksandr Vlasov has just set off on an attack of his own. Is there something brewing here from Roglič's team?

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are setting the pace at the front of the bunch.

It wouldn't be surprising if this group is let off down the road. Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) is the biggest threat on GC at 17:32.

The peloton have reeled in the second group, now just nine riders remain up the road with a slender lead.

There are around 25 riders up the road now, split across two groups. Attacks are still coming from the peloton too, so this might not be over just yet.

The leading pack has 30 seconds on the bunch now. The chasers are just 10 seconds behind them and look set to make the bridge.

A second seven-man group, including van Aert and Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has managede to slip away.

Nine riders have now pushed on, forcing a small gap, including Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates).

We're back together yet again. 20km of racing so far, and nothing to show from it.

Considering the battle for the break, the first point of reward any escapees may reap from is over 80km away at the day's intermediate sprint.

Another three riders try their luck. Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ).

We sense another drawn out battle for the break today.

125km to go We've had an average speed of 44.3km/h so far.

Just as the groups merge again, Wout van Aert sets off in attack. He's not given much distance before being caught, though.

There's been a split in the bunch. Movistar are working hard in the second group to bring things back together. 10 second gap currently.

It looks as though the trio couldn't make it stick. We're all back together again.

In no time at all, we've got some escapees. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) and Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) are attacking.

We've reached kilometre 0, and the racing is underway!

And the riders have gone for the neutral start here in Ourense Termal. The town has attracted visitors for the past 2,000 years thanks to its thermal baths where temperatures reach over 60ºC.

Here's the route for today's short but potentially explosive stage. Only one categorised climb, but it'll likely be tackled at a ferocious pace. (Image credit: ASO)

Today's stage, at just 137.5km, is the shortest of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Before the neutral start begins here in Galicia, we can confirm one DNS for stage 12. Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) is reported to have been experiencing significant discomfort in his lungs so has abandoned the race.

The Vuelta loves a cool stage start location, and today's in Ourense Termal is no different. 🇪🇸 #LaVuelta24A start with a view in Ourense Termal 👀 pic.twitter.com/Be8kj95o43August 29, 2024

Onto today's stage and the neutral start is due in just over 20 minutes time. The flag drop is estimated for 13:29 BST.

There was also some movement in the GC standings yesterday, with Primož Roglič clawing back more time on Ben O'Connor and Enric Mas moving up to third. We'll dive into the GC movers and shakers more once the racing is underway.

