As it happened: Sprinters take their last chance on the Vuelta a España stage 17

Kaden Groves beats Pavel Bittner to the line in Santander after catching late attackers

The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España

Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrate another stage win.

Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17

It was Groves vs Bittner at the line.

Groves celebrates his win.

Here's the result from stage 17.

Third stage win of the race for the Australian.

Finish

It's Groves with Bittner coming up behind him in the closing metres.

Alpecin bring the peloton across and Groves launches.

Schmid launches the dash for the finish.

They're almost caught now.

Schmid on the front of the attacking group.

Alpecin lead the chase.

Enzo Leijnse is the DSM rider.

1km to go

Schmid, Campenaerts and a DSM rider have a few seconds.

2km to go

He has a DSM rider with him.

Mauro Schmid is the man on the attack.

Guernalec is also caught now.

Gregaard and Isasa have given up the break.

Attacks fly from the peloton.

Just a few seconds back to the peloton.

3km to go

A small uphill run for the break.

The riders all well into Santander city now.

4km to go

Still the lead trio battle on.

5km to go

The 5km mark is the new 3km mark today for GC times.

It looks like the break won't last much longer.

6km to go

Isasa, Guernalec and Gregaard still together at the front.

7km to go

DSM and Kern also still with men at the front.

8km to go

It's still Alpecin-Deceuninck leading the chase.

9km to go

Champion is now back in the peloton.

10km to go

Alpecin-Deceuninck still in the lead of the peloton.

Gregaard, Guernalec, and Isasa left out front.

Champion has been dropped from the break.

35 seconds is the gap now.

12km to go

The TV director is only showing us the rear of the peloton which isn't exactly helpful.

Campenaerts hasn't managed to get away.

15km to go

Victor Campenaerts attacks from the peloton!

All flat on the run to Santander now.

18km to go

The breakaway quartet still all together on the way up.

Another small, uncategorised hill coming up now.

20km to go

The riders take on a small hill after the sprint.

Groves leads the peloton across in fifth place to grab 10 green jersey points.

The quartet enjoy an advantage of just 1:35 over the peloton now.

24km to go

A 39kph average speed so far.

27km to go

Kern Pharma, DSM, and Alpecin are still leading the chase.

The gap is under two minutes now.

The peloton is currently lined out at high speed.

32km to go

Red jersey Ben O'Connor in the peloton.

20km to go to the intermediate sprint in Arce.

DSM also contributing in the chase.

44km to go

Alpecin-Deceuninck are now helping Kern Pharma at the head of the peloton.

It's largely flat on the run to the finish now.

50km to go

It's not all flat to the finish but there are no climbs left to tackle.

56km to go

Kern Pharma and DSM leading the way.

He's back in the break after stopping.

 Now Isasa stops to get a bike change with a puncture.

Still a 4:15 gap for the break.

66km to go

2km to the top of the climb for the break.

Champion is now back at the front.

A shot of Guernalec and Champion in the break today.

Kern Pharma and DSM are working in the peloton.

76km to go

Champion stops once again with a problem.

The leaders now on the second and final climb of the day, the second-category Alto del Caracol.

Isasa and Champion are back in the break.

It's still wet out there for the riders today.

Guernalec and Gregaard remain out front now.

4:45 for the break now.

86km to go

He's 30 seconds off the back as they reach the top.

Isasa is struggling in the break as they tackle the climb.

3:15 for the break.

100km to go

The rain continues to fall on stage 17.

Around 20km to go to the first climb of the day, the Alto de la Estranguada.

113km to go

It's a wet day for the peloton.

More riders try to attack from the peloton but they're quickly brought back.

A 42kph average speed to start the day.

126km to go

20km of flat roads for the riders now.

They have 20 seconds currently.

A look at the four men on the attack early on today.

135km to go

Those riders have a small gap and the attacks are continuing.

Jonas Gregaard (Lotto Dstny), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Thomas Champion (Cofidis) and Xabier Isasa (Euskatel-Euskadi) are on the move.

The early hill has provided a launchpad for the breakaway hopefuls.

141.5km to go

Michael Woods and Dries De Pestel are out of the race this morning. 141 starters today.

A 3.8km neutral zone to start the stage.

The riders will soon be rolling out to start the stage.

The big news from yesterday's stage, however, was Wout van Aert's crash and abandon

Here's a look at the stage 16 results and updated GC standings.

Yesterday brought a breakaway win on the Lagos de Covadonga as the race leader just about held onto his red jersey.

40 minutes to go until the start of stage 17.

And here's the stage 17 map.

Here's a look at the official profile of stage 17.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España!

