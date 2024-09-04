As it happened: Sprinters take their last chance on the Vuelta a España stage 17

Refresh

The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España Flatter stage allows Ben O'Connor to continue to hold slim lead in overall standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrate another stage win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17 Pavel Bittner second, Vito Braet third in Santander as O'Connor holds onto overall race lead

It was Groves vs Bittner at the line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groves celebrates his win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the result from stage 17.

Third stage win of the race for the Australian.

Finish Kaden Groves wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a España!

It's Groves with Bittner coming up behind him in the closing metres.

Alpecin bring the peloton across and Groves launches.

Schmid launches the dash for the finish.

They're almost caught now.

Schmid on the front of the attacking group.

Alpecin lead the chase.

Enzo Leijnse is the DSM rider.

1km to go The leading trio head under the flamme rouge.

Schmid, Campenaerts and a DSM rider have a few seconds.

2km to go Campenaerts also on the attack.

He has a DSM rider with him.

Mauro Schmid is the man on the attack.

Guernalec is also caught now.

Gregaard and Isasa have given up the break.

Attacks fly from the peloton.

Just a few seconds back to the peloton.

3km to go Guernalec leads the race up.

A small uphill run for the break.

The riders all well into Santander city now.

4km to go The gap is still over 10 seconds.

Still the lead trio battle on.

5km to go The riders have all passed through safely.

The 5km mark is the new 3km mark today for GC times.

It looks like the break won't last much longer.

6km to go 15 seconds.

Isasa, Guernalec and Gregaard still together at the front.

7km to go 20 seconds now.

DSM and Kern also still with men at the front.

8km to go 28 seconds for the break.

It's still Alpecin-Deceuninck leading the chase.

9km to go No change in the time gap.

Champion is now back in the peloton.

10km to go It's still 35 seconds for the break.

Alpecin-Deceuninck still in the lead of the peloton.

Gregaard, Guernalec, and Isasa left out front.

Champion has been dropped from the break.

35 seconds is the gap now.

12km to go Now there's no time gap on screen either.

The TV director is only showing us the rear of the peloton which isn't exactly helpful.

Campenaerts hasn't managed to get away.

15km to go 50 seconds up to the break.

Victor Campenaerts attacks from the peloton!

All flat on the run to Santander now.

18km to go 1:05 now with the chasers still pushing.

The breakaway quartet still all together on the way up.

Another small, uncategorised hill coming up now.

20km to go 1:30 for the break now.

The riders take on a small hill after the sprint.

Groves leads the peloton across in fifth place to grab 10 green jersey points.

The quartet enjoy an advantage of just 1:35 over the peloton now.

24km to go Champion leads the break through the intermediate sprint.

'For now, he's not in the best place' – Wout van Aert's Worlds prospects unclear after Vuelta a España crash Initial scans show no fractures but Belgian set for further assessment in Herentals

A 39kph average speed so far.

27km to go The leaders are closing in on the intermediate sprint.

Kern Pharma, DSM, and Alpecin are still leading the chase.

The gap is under two minutes now.

The peloton is currently lined out at high speed.

32km to go 2:30 for the breakaway as the gap keeps coming down.

Red jersey Ben O'Connor in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

20km to go to the intermediate sprint in Arce.

DSM also contributing in the chase.

Sergio Higuita becomes latest Astana reinforcement for 2025 WorldTour survival battle Colombian joins on two-year deal following signings of Poels, Bettiol, Conci, Ulissi, Gate and Kajamini

44km to go 3:40 for the break.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are now helping Kern Pharma at the head of the peloton.

It's largely flat on the run to the finish now.

Tour of Britain: Stevie Williams holds off Julian Alaphilippe for stage 2 victory Oscar Onley grabs final podium spot from three-rider breakaway into Redcar (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

50km to go 3:55 for the breakaway riders.

It's not all flat to the finish but there are no climbs left to tackle.

56km to go 4:10 for the break.

Kern Pharma and DSM leading the way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's back in the break after stopping.

Now Isasa stops to get a bike change with a puncture.

Still a 4:15 gap for the break.

66km to go Gregaard leads the break over the top of the climb.

2km to the top of the climb for the break.

Champion is now back at the front.

Dan Bigham leaves Ineos Grenadiers for Head of Engineering role at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Jonny Wale also leaves Ineos for new technical performance unit created in German WoldTour team

A shot of Guernalec and Champion in the break today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kern Pharma and DSM are working in the peloton.

76km to go 4:20 for the break.

Champion stops once again with a problem.

The leaders now on the second and final climb of the day, the second-category Alto del Caracol.

Isasa and Champion are back in the break.

It's still wet out there for the riders today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘I’m not sure it will last that long’ – Ben O’Connor saves Vuelta a España lead but red jersey briefly lost on Lagos de Covadonga Australian’s lead down to five seconds on Primož Roglič after stage 16 summit finish on Lagos de Covadonga

Guernalec and Gregaard remain out front now.

4:45 for the break now.

86km to go Champion has a mechanical at the start of the descent and drops back.

He's 30 seconds off the back as they reach the top.

Isasa is struggling in the break as they tackle the climb.

3:15 for the break.

100km to go 42km covered in the first hour of racing.

The rain continues to fall on stage 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘After hitting the posts so many times, I finally scored’ - Marc Soler triumphs in Vuelta a España at Lagos de Covadonga Catalan secures prestigious victory in Vuelta’s most emblematic climb

Around 20km to go to the first climb of the day, the Alto de la Estranguada.

113km to go 3:25 for the break currently.

It's a wet day for the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'A bizarre crash' - Jay Vine inherits Vuelta a España mountains lead as Wout van Aert abandons Australian delighted with UAE teammate Marc Soler’s stage victory at Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

More riders try to attack from the peloton but they're quickly brought back.

A 42kph average speed to start the day.

126km to go Almost a minute for the four breakaway riders now.

20km of flat roads for the riders now.

They have 20 seconds currently.

A look at the four men on the attack early on today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

135km to go Oier Lazkano was among the attackers behind that group but he has been brought back.

Those riders have a small gap and the attacks are continuing.

Jonas Gregaard (Lotto Dstny), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Thomas Champion (Cofidis) and Xabier Isasa (Euskatel-Euskadi) are on the move.

The early hill has provided a launchpad for the breakaway hopefuls.

141.5km to go Stage 17 is underway!

Michael Woods and Dries De Pestel are out of the race this morning. 141 starters today.

Selfie of the day 🤳😎El selfie del día 🤳😍#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/3z6cMKVAqXSeptember 4, 2024

A 3.8km neutral zone to start the stage.

The riders will soon be rolling out to start the stage.

The big news from yesterday's stage, however, was Wout van Aert's crash and abandon Wout van Aert crashes on wet descent and abandons Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Here's a look at the stage 16 results and updated GC standings.

Yesterday brought a breakaway win on the Lagos de Covadonga as the race leader just about held onto his red jersey. Vuelta a España: Marc Soler erupts for win on stage 16's Lagos de Covadonga summit while O'Connor clings to red jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

40 minutes to go until the start of stage 17.

And here's the stage 17 map. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Here's a look at the official profile of stage 17. (Image credit: Lavuelta)