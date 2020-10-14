Caleb Ewan wins shortened 2020 Scheldeprijs
Crash mars bunch sprint in Schoten
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his trademark late acceleration to move ahead of his rivals sprinters and win Scheldeprijs on his debut in the sprinters’ Classic. The Australian came off a UAE Team Emirates leadout and opened a significant gap on his rivals.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to come from behind but was unable to match Ewan’s speed.
Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) tried to follow Ewan but he was blocked by other riders and could only fight for third place. A late crash saw several riders go down hard.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
