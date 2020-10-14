Caleb Ewan wins shortened 2020 Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Mark Cavendish speaks to the press at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Mark Cavendish speaks to the press at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Mark Cavendish speaks to the press at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Mark Cavendish starts Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 The peloton at the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Mark Cavendish leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 The peloton racing at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Mark Cavendish speaks to the press at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Team Sunweb) crash at Scheldepris (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Dmitriy Gruzdev, Travis McCabe in the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 The breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Mark Cavendish in the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 The breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 Canal near Schoten for 106th Scheldeprijs, oldest of Flanders races (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Casper Phillip Pedersen of Team Sunweb crashes during the 108th Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Zdenek Stybar of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep works at front of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 2020 Scheldeprijs will make 10 laps of 17.3km circuit for race this year (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Peloton heading through 1km to go banner on one of 10 laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his trademark late acceleration to move ahead of his rivals sprinters and win Scheldeprijs on his debut in the sprinters’ Classic. The Australian came off a UAE Team Emirates leadout and opened a significant gap on his rivals.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to come from behind but was unable to match Ewan’s speed.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) tried to follow Ewan but he was blocked by other riders and could only fight for third place. A late crash saw several riders go down hard.

More to follow.