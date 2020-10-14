Trending

Caleb Ewan wins shortened 2020 Scheldeprijs

By

Crash mars bunch sprint in Schoten

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 3rd stage Nice Sisteron 198 km 31082020 Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo POOL Yuzuru SunadaBettiniPhoto2020

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Start Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Mclaren Press Media Social distance Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish speaks to the press at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
British Mark Cavendish of BahrainMcLaren pictured before the 108h edition of the Scheldeprijs one day cycling race 174km from Schoten to Schoten Wednesday 14 October 2020 This years Flemish cycling races were postponed from Spring to Autumn due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Public is advices to stay at home and follow the cycling race on television or radio BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish starts Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
Illustration picture shows the pack of riders at the start of the 108h edition of the Scheldeprijs one day cycling race 174km from Schoten to Schoten Wednesday 14 October 2020 This years Flemish cycling races were postponed from Spring to Autumn due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Public is advices to stay at home and follow the cycling race on television or radio BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The peloton at the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Peloton Landscape during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Casper Phillip Pedersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Crash during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Casper Phillip Pedersen (Team Sunweb) crash at Scheldepris (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazahkstan and Astana Pro Team Breakaway during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Dmitriy Gruzdev, Travis McCabe in the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Piotr Havik of Netherlands and Team Riwal Securitas Michael Schar of Switzerland and CCC Team Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team Mitchelton Scott Tom Wirtgen of Luxembourg and Team Bingoal WB Breakaway during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish in the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Michael Schar of Switzerland and CCC Team Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team Mitchelton Scott Tom Wirtgen of Luxembourg and Team Bingoal WB during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
Scheldeprijs 2020 1 08th Edition Schoten Schoten 1733 km 14102020 Scenery photo Peter De VoechtPNBettiniPhoto2020

Canal near Schoten for 106th Scheldeprijs, oldest of Flanders races (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scheldeprijs 2020 1 08th Edition Schoten Schoten 1733 km 14102020 Crash Casper Pedersen DEN Team Sunweb photo Peter De VoechtPNBettiniPhoto2020

Casper Phillip Pedersen of Team Sunweb crashes during the 108th Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zdenek Stybar of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep works at front of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Peloton Wijnegem Landscape during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2020 Scheldeprijs will make 10 laps of 17.3km circuit for race this year (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 14 Peloton Public Fans Landscape during the 108th Scheldeprijs 2020 a 1733km stage from Schoten to Schoten Scheldeprijs FlandersClassic SP20 on October 14 2020 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton heading through 1km to go banner on one of 10 laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his trademark late acceleration to move ahead of his rivals sprinters and win Scheldeprijs on his debut in the sprinters’ Classic. The Australian came off a UAE Team Emirates leadout and opened a significant gap on his rivals.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to come from behind but was unable to match Ewan’s speed.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) tried to follow Ewan but he was blocked by other riders and could only fight for third place. A late crash saw several riders go down hard.

More to follow.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

