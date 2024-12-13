Hagens Berman Jayco creates formal pathway to WorldTour with Jayco AlUla

GreenEdge Cycling now supports four teams, with feeder squads for women and men

Matt White, director of high performance & racing with GreenEDGE Cycling (left), stands next to Axel Merckx, owner and team director of Hagens Berman Jayco (Image credit: Team Jayco AlUla)

Team Jayco AlUla confirmed Friday that US-based Continental squad Hagens Berman Jayco would become the official development team for the WorldTour programme beginning in 2025.

Founded by Axel Merckx in 2009, Hagens Berman Jayco has graduated more than 50 riders to the highest professional ranks of cycling. This past year 22-year-old Alastair MacKellar, the winner of Alpes Isère Tour, moved from the Continental outfit as a stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla late in the season, and then signed a two-year contract with EF Education-Easypost. Also departing in 2024 was US U23 ITT champion Artem Shmidt, who inked a multi-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers

