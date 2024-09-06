Vuelta a España stage 19 Live: Moncalvillo mountain finish to decide GC battle
Can Ben O'Connor stay with Primož Roglič and keep the race leader?
Marc Soler was one of the riders on the attack but even the strong and aggressive Spaniard was brought to heel.
Gruppo compatto. The 50km/h speeds mens the attacks are quickly controlled.
23km covered and now there are 23 riders on the attack.
To understand what could and what will happen today at the Vuelta, read Alasdair Fotheringham's preview.
Vuelta a España 2024 stage 19 preview - A return to the relentless Moncalvillo summit finish gives 'no breathing space' to GC contenders
155km to go
We have more attacks and more chasing. The speed on some fast roads has touched 60km/h!
Thomas De Gendt and Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny) made the first attack of the stage, others joined them but they were soon chased down.
🥰🥰Logroño, thank you for hosting La Vuelta 24!😍😍 ¡Logroño, gracias por acoger #LaVuelta24!🫶 @AytoLogrono pic.twitter.com/JUzpX5M0t0September 6, 2024
The last stage start in Logroño was four years ago, when the stage also finished on the Alto de Moncalvillo.
Primoz Roglic climbed to victory in 2020 and went on to win his second Vuelta.
The Puerto de Pradilla is only 5.2km long, before a descent and another long valley ride to the foot of the Alto de Moncalvillo.
The stage includes a 90km ride to the foot of the Puerto de Pradilla, on gradually rising roads.
It will be hard for a breakaway to get away.
168.5km to go
They're off!
Primož Roglič was cautious pre-race but seemed ready.
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta24 🎙️ What do you think of the Alto de Moncalvillo, Primož? pic.twitter.com/9dF77ZX21fSeptember 6, 2024
This is the stage 19 map. A long loop before a hard finish.
This is today's stage profile. Look at that finish!
139 riders are still in the Vuelta.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are in the neutralised sector of the stage.
It's show time!
Today's stage and the Alto de Moncalvillo mountain finish will sure see a C battle between Ben O'Connor, Primož Roglič and eveyone else fighting for the podium and top ten.
There will also be a battle for the stage victory.
Vamos!
Hola! We're ready to race.
Selfie of the day 🤳😎El selfie del día 🤳😍#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/lQLwGeYka7September 6, 2024
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España.
Today is surely decision day for the GC battle between Ben O'Connor and Primoz Roglic.
