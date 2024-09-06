Vuelta a España stage 19 Live: Moncalvillo mountain finish to decide GC battle

Can Ben O'Connor stay with Primož Roglič and keep the race leader?

Marc Soler was one of the riders on the attack but even the strong and aggressive Spaniard was brought to heel. 

Gruppo compatto. The 50km/h speeds mens the attacks are quickly controlled.

23km covered and now there are 23 riders on the attack.

To understand what could and what will happen today at the Vuelta, read Alasdair Fotheringham's preview. 

155km to go

Thomas De Gendt and Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny) made the first attack of the stage, others joined them but they were soon chased down.

The last stage start in Logroño was four years ago, when the stage also finished on the Alto de Moncalvillo. 

The Puerto de Pradilla is only 5.2km long, before a descent and another long valley ride to the foot of the Alto de Moncalvillo. 

The stage includes a 90km ride to the foot of the Puerto de Pradilla, on gradually rising roads. 

168.5km to go

Primož Roglič was cautious pre-race but seemed ready.

This is the stage 19 map. A long loop before a hard finish.

This is today's stage profile. Look at that finish! 

139 riders are still in the Vuelta. 

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are in the neutralised sector of the stage.

It's show time! 

Hola! We're ready to race.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España.

