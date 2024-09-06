Vuelta a España stage 19 Live: Moncalvillo mountain finish to decide GC battle

Refresh

Marc Soler was one of the riders on the attack but even the strong and aggressive Spaniard was brought to heel.

Gruppo compatto. The 50km/h speeds mens the attacks are quickly controlled.

23km covered and now there are 23 riders on the attack.

155km to go We have more attacks and more chasing. The speed on some fast roads has touched 60km/h!

Thomas De Gendt and Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny) made the first attack of the stage, others joined them but they were soon chased down.

The last stage start in Logroño was four years ago, when the stage also finished on the Alto de Moncalvillo. Primoz Roglic climbed to victory in 2020 and went on to win his second Vuelta.

The Puerto de Pradilla is only 5.2km long, before a descent and another long valley ride to the foot of the Alto de Moncalvillo.

The stage includes a 90km ride to the foot of the Puerto de Pradilla, on gradually rising roads. It will be hard for a breakaway to get away.

168.5km to go They're off!

This is the stage 19 map. A long loop before a hard finish. (Image credit: Lavuelta)

This is today's stage profile. Look at that finish! (Image credit: Lavuelta)

139 riders are still in the Vuelta.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are in the neutralised sector of the stage.

It's show time! Today's stage and the Alto de Moncalvillo mountain finish will sure see a C battle between Ben O'Connor, Primož Roglič and eveyone else fighting for the podium and top ten. There will also be a battle for the stage victory. Vamos!

