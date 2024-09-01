Vuelta a España stage 15 Live - Major GC day closes the second week of racing

Refresh

Soler (UAD) caught by the peloton.

Dropped from break Haig (TBV)

Fortunato (AST)

Meintjes (IWA)

Bennett (IPT) Some super talented climbers unable to stay in the break.

Dropped from break Marc Soler (UAD) Looks like his disks are rubbing on his wheel at the front. He is back riding but that is frustrating for him.

60km to go The peloton are rapidly closing in on the break as the other GC teams are not letting UAE Team Emirates have it their way.

A change in the peloton sees Red Bull-Bora-Hansgorhe, T Rex-QuickStep, EF Education-EasyPost and Decathlon-AG2R all start working together as the break go onto the Alto de la Colladiella for the second time today.

Now the race is just 5km away from the penultimate climb of the day and the second ascent of the Alto de la Colladiella with a bonus second sprint at the top of the climb.

The pace continues to be ridden at an infernal pace. Average speed of 42.7kph and one and three quarter hours of racing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

70km to go The gap to the break drops below two minutes once again thanks to this brutal pace by T Rex-QuickStep.

KoM (Alto de Santo Emiliano) 1. Vine (UAD) 3pts

2. Soler (UAD) 2pts

3. Martinez (RBH) 1pt

Asgreen (SOQ) called back by Landa (SOQ) to do some work on the front of the peloton. Vine (UAD) and Soler (UAD) hammering the pace in the peloton.

Four riders in the gap are Fortunato (AST), O. Rodriguez (IGD), Bennett (IPT) and the dropped Frigo (IPT). Thy are just 24" back on the leaders.

80km to go The two groups come together at the front. Jack Haig (TBV) and Bruno Armirail (DFP) also involved in this break. UAE Team Emirates now have three riders in the break.

Back in the peloton, Mikel Landa's T Rex-Quickstep are chasing as Sivakov (UAD) is a bit of a danger in GC.

Kruijswijk (TVL) also in the gap as the riders start the second climb of the day, the Alto de Santo Emiliano. Lazkano (MOV), Martinez (RBH), Vine (UAD) and Kung (GFC) in the Sivakov (UAD) group.

Now Sivakov (UAD) attacks with Paret-Peintre (DAT) and Vlasov (RBH) marking it. The peloton have completely knocked the pace off.

The attacks start over once again in the peloton. So many riders launching moves with the break looking slightly. Marc Soler (UAD) has finally made it to the front with Jay Vine(UAD) being the man to drop back. Pacher (GFC) also in the front group.

The leaders are now 20km from the bottom of the second climb of the day. The Alto de Santo Emiliano which is 5.6km to go with an average gradient of 4.9%.

100km to go The average speed after an hour of racing is 39.8kph. Rapid racing so far.

I did not see Max Poole (DFP) bridge the gap but the British rider is absolutely at the front and has now gone solo for the descent. At least, that's what the graphics suggest.

KoM (Alto de la Colladiella) 1. Vine (UAD) 10pts

2. Frigo (IPT) 8pts

3. Poole (DFP) 6pts

4. Castrillo (EKP) 4pts

Attack in peloton Pavel Sivakov (UAD)

Primož Roglič (RBH)

Enric Mas (MOV)

Ben O'Connor (DAT) That is, unsurprisingly caught. Sivakov (UAD) goes again. What on earth are UAE Team Emirates doing??

The GC riders join the Yates (UAD) group but Soler (UAD) still continues this infernal pace. Absolutely bizarre tactics by UAE Team Emirates with Vine (UAD) being in with a very good chance of taking polka dots today.

Back in the peloton, Armirail (DAT) leads the bunch with O'Connor (DAT) in third wheel for the moment. The peloton as hammering the pace to try and bring this back and the pack is now absolutely tiny.

Adam Yates (UAD) is now chasing Marc Soler (UAD) and Michael Woods (IPT) down with Dani Martinez (RBH), Mattia Cattaneo (SOQ) and Valentin Paret-Peintre (DAT).

Another decent sized group has about 10 bikes lengths on the peloton and have caught Le Berre (ARK). They may even catch Soler (UAD) and Woods (IPT) too.

Soler (UAD) dragging Woods (IPT) across to the leading group including Vine (UAD) is absolutely crazy. Vine is likely the strongest climber in the leading group but Soler is now bringing Woods across who has already shown his climbing form at this race.

Rafferty (EFE) back in the bunch as yet more moves are launches off the front of the pack. Several riders falling out of the back.

Soler (UAD) and Woods (IPT) join Le Berre (ARK) and they immediately drop him too. Meanwhile, Meintjes (IWA) joins the leading group. Brilliant ride by the South African.

Irish national champion, Darren Rafferty (EFE), has kicked out of the peloton to try and join the leaders as well. But it will be a tough chase for him.

110km to go Absolute carnage on the road of the Alto de la Colladiella as the break is seemingly not complete just yet.

Attack in peloton Yet another move from the peloton and the battle for the break starts all over again. Movistar trying to bridge as well as Marc Soler (UAD) and Michael Woods (IPT) in the gap.

The Arkea rider is Mathis Le Berre.

Attack from peloton Louis Meintjes (IWA) An Arkea-B&B Hotels rider is trying to join him as they start the Alto de la Colladiella for the first of two times today.

Today is a very pleasant 22 degrees centigrade as the break is allowed to go. The bunch spreads across the road and the gap will now balloon.

The split in the bunch was a bit of a nightmare for Decathlon-AG2R as red jersey, Ben O'Connor, caught in the split of the peloton.

The peloton reassembles. The break of eight working together well as Van Aert (TVL) and Pedersen (SOQ) are dragged back by the bunch.

120km to go The peloton still hasn't calmed down with a huge split in the bunch.

Just around 10km to the base of the first climb of the day. The Alto de la Colladiella which is 6.4km at an average gradient of 8.2% and is a category one climb. This is the first of two times up this ascent.

That new move with Poole (DFP) is dragged back with Van Aert (TVL) and Pedersen (SOQ) now launching their latest move.

Now a new move comes again with Max Poole (DFP) launches with five riders trying to chase him as they look to bridge.

Ion Izagirre (COF) is the best placed rider in the break at over 56 minutes down on the red jersey. So, a strong group but no-one dangerous in the GC at alll. DSM-Firmenich-PostNL trying to bridge with two riders but that is closed down once again.

Vine (UAD), Frigo (IPT), Izagirre (COF) and Castrillo (EKP) join Asgreen (SOQ), Sheehan (IPT) and Gregaard (LTD) in the break but the attacks continue behind with Wout Van Aert (TVL) being the latest to try.

A new move is flying across to the three leaders. The new move includes Jay Vine (UAD).

130km to go The first 13km fly by with the average speed being just under 50kph in the first quarter of an hour. Riders in the peloton are still trying to get up the road but the peloton isn't having it.

Bike change Harry Sweeny (EFE)

Asgreen (SOQ), Sheehan (IPT) and Gregaard (LTD) now gap the others in the leading group and are pushing on as the break's co-operation breaks down.

UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike are really pushing to get into the break but Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are very keen to control this for the moment.

Sheehan (IPT), Gregeeard (LTD), Thompson (GFC) and Soto (EKP) join Asgreen (SOQ) and Juaristi (EUS) at the front with several more trying to bridge.

Several riders trying to bridge to the duo up front with Arkea-B&B Hotels being the main team keen to get to the leaders.

Break: Asgreen (SOQ)

Juaristi (EUS)

Attack Kasper Asgreen (SOQ) He is followed by a rider from Euskaltel-Euskadi as the peloton stalls behind briefly.

143km to go The flag is waved and racing begins on the final stage of week two in this year's Vuelta!

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone for stage 15.

Today is the birthday of stage 11 winner, Eddie Dunbar (JAY), and Arjen Livyns (LTD). They turn 28 and 30 today. Happy birthday to them both.

And finally, Covid-19 rears it's ugly head once again as this time it claims the scalp of Cian Uijtdebroeks (TVL) as the Belgian rider leaves the race with the virus... >>> Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons Vuelta a España with COVID-19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legs are clearly there for Primož Roglič at this race but will luck stay on the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider's side after a worrying late mechanical yesterday... >>> 'The hardest is still to come' – Primož Roglič getting closer to prize despite late scare at Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar feeling good about their leader, Enric mas, as the Spaniard continues to put in a strong performance at his home Grand Tour... >>> Movistar keep faith in Enric Mas at Vuelta a España as Spaniard impresses on GC (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Despite losing a massive chunk of time to Primož Roglič (RBH) last time the race finished on a summit, red jersey Ben O'Connor (DAT) is remaining hopeful that he can hold on to the race lead... >>> 'I'm staying optimistic' – race leader Ben O'Connor ready to battle on at Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday was tough for Wout Van Aert after his Visma-Lease a Bike team worked all day just for him to lose in the sprint to Kaden Groves (ADC)... >>> 'It's a hard pill to swallow' – Wout van Aert suffers near miss after Visma reel in break at Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first, let's have a look at today's stage by reading through our preview in the link below... >>> Vuelta a España stage 15 preview - Race returns to fearsome Cuitu Negru summit for 'a really treacherous stage'

Sign on is well underway in Infiesto. 🇪🇸 #LaVuelta24Tough stage on the menu today 🥵⛰️📍 Infiesto › Valgrande-Pajares Cuitu Negru pic.twitter.com/UzCvi7NuV2September 1, 2024