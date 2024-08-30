Vuelta a España stage 13 Live - Van Aert and breakaway battling for stage; GC fight set for final climb

Refresh

Schmid and Soler are now together, acting as the chase group.

1300m for Woods.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are taking up the pace-setting now.

Woods holds a 35 second gap over Schmid - he just needs to tempo to the line now.

Back in the bunch and the pace is ticking on up as GC teams battle for position.

2.5km to go Woods keeps on powering through the pedals in his unique style. The gradient will ease off in the final kilometre.

The pace set by Movistar back in the peloton is clearly high, with the gap to Woods cut down to 14:30.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider has opened up a strong gap over Schmid, Oomen, and Soler. The chasing trio are all riding on their own, but is close proximity of each other.

Woods has already won two stages of La Vuelta during his career. He claimed stages in 2018 and 2020, both via solo attacks on climbs.

The climb ramps up to 14% shortly. Woods has his mouth wide open but he looks fairly calm at the moment.

Woods is pushing on solo, Schmid can't keep pace with the Canadian.

Mauro Schmid launches with 5km to go. He's joined by Michael Woods. Sam Oomen is attempting to cling on but van Aert and Soler have been distanced.

It's a cool day here in the Ancares mountains. There's even some rain in the air. What a difference a week makes, eh?

This is going to really test the break group, especially in the final section of the climb when the gradient ramps up to 15% in places.

The ascent to the finish line begins. The lead group have reached Puerto de Ancares (7.5km at 9%). (Image credit: Getty Images)

KOM (Puerto de Lumeras) Confirmation that van Aert took five points over the last KOM, with Vine and Woods taking three and one, respectively. This moves Vine above his teammate Adam Yates into second place in the classification with 23 points. Van Aert leads on 35.

10km to go The gap back to the peloton is 16:23. Movistar appear to be working far too hard at the moment. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe won't be complaining, though.

It's never a dull day when Marc Soler is in the break. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're heading uphill but there's still a few kilometres until the climb officially gets underway. Van Aert attempted an attack but couldn't make it stick.

Mcnulty is back riding but over three minutes behind the leaders, now. Vine is reportedly just 20 seconds in arrears of the first group.

Correction, there's a five-rider group leading now. Soler, van Aert, Schmid, Oomen, and Woods.

15km to go There's just four riders at the front now as we head towards our final climb of the day.

Vine has remounted but McNulty looks to be receiving some more treatment. We'll wait to see if he carries on.

A nasty crash for two UAE riders on the descent. Brandon McNulty and Jay Vine are the duo to go down. Fortunately, they're both on their feet.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider takes the maximum points then sits up. He's not wanting to push on, just yet.

500m left on the Puerto de Lumeras. Soler is caught and van Aert pushes on for the KOM points.

There's a real grimmace on Marc Soler's face. He's holding a small gap, but for what cause? We're not quite sure.

And just like that, Marc Soler attacks. There's no method to his tactics!

Some stragglers have rejoined the lead group, including, that man, Marc Soler. Despite their numerical advantage, UAE aren't using it too well.

Just as his teammate regains contact, Jay Vine sets off up the road. Woods, van Aert, Schmid, and McNulty are able to follow.

A much-reduced breakaway goes through the intermediate sprint, with van Aert picking up another 20 points! Soler was distanced on the descent but is trying to rejoin the group.

Marc Soler has clawed his way back on to make it a nine-rider group. The Spaniard has probably overexerted himself a bit too much there.

The lead group of eight riders are now on the Puerto de Lumeras (6.6km at 5.9%).

Intermediate sprint (Sésamo) It comes as no surprise to see van Aert take the maximum number of points at the sprint.

Back in the peloton and it's Movistar who are pulling.

In fact, Soler has actually lost the wheel of the lead group. He's been slighty too cautious downhill.

Van Aert is marking out any moves in a bid to protect those sprint points. It hasn't thwarted Soler from trying once more, though. He has a slender gap on the descent.

6km until our intermediate sprint.

Mauro Schmid has been active in the break for a second day running. It's Marc Soler to make the next move, though.

As their advantage pushes up to 16:10, this group looks set for a shakeout ahead of the penultimate climb. Van Aert is orchestrating the attacks.

The trio of UAE riders have jumped across, so too Michael Woods.

The chase group is splintering as they tackle an uncategorised climb ahead of the sprint. Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) is one of them to be dropped.

Le Berre has been dropped by the small group of attackers. The Frenchman was unable to keep up with the incessant pace being set.

Some counter-attacks coming from the second group on the road now. Clearly the quartet in front don't fancy heading into the final climbs with the likes of Soler, Vine, Woods, and Teuns.

Van Aert, Campenaerts, Schmid, and Mathis Le Berre have a short gap.

Some accelerations in the front group now. Van Aert and Campenaerts are igniting the group.

50km to go There's now an advantage of 15 minutes for the break.

Ahead of today's final two climbs, we thought we'd share some analysis from one of our reporters on the ground in Spain, Alasdair Fotheringham. Analysis: Why is the 2024 Vuelta a España so wide open? (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

In terms of numerical power in this break, UAE and DSM-Firmenich PostNL both have three riders at their disposal. There are also several teams with a pair of riders up there: Alpecin-Deceuninck, Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny, and Arkéa-B&B Hotels.

Van Aert holds an 81-point lead over Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the points classification. (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

46km until the intermediate sprint at Sésamo. Could van Aert use this checkpoint as a springboard for an attack?

Of course, Wout van Aert should never be disregarded from a stage win regardless of the parcours. However, the Belgian might need to spring an early attack if he's to hold off some of the more natural climbers.

There are some strong climbers in the group, with the likes of Vine and Soler from UAE riding well. Meanwhile, Michael Woods and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) could work well together to tee up an attack - both are strong when the road points upwards.

With the time gap out to an almighty 12:35 now, which of these escapees could fancy themselves for the stage win?

81km to go Van Aert nips back to the team car for some refreshments and a quick chat about tactics with the DS.

Soler, Vine and van Aert are consumed back into the main breakaway after their brief foray out front.

The race has entered the municipality of León, part of the autonomous community of Castile and León.

Decathlon are controlling things back in the bunch but, unsurprisingly, they're in no rush to chase down the break.

15 seconds for the lead trio. They forced a gap over the top and decided to push on.

KOM (Alto O Portelo) The Belgian scoops up the maximum five points over the summit of the Alto O Portelo. Soler and Vine take three and one points, respectively.

100km to go Wout van Aert attacks with Vine and Soler.

Both groups have summited the category two climb now. We're still waiting to find out who crossed the KOM first.

A fun fact courtesy of the race organisers, Pablo Castrillo's victory yesterday ensured that there are only two editions of La Vuelta to finish without a Spanish stage winner. 1996 and 2021.

The gap is almost touching 10 minutes as the break tackles the Alto O Portelo.

Interestingly, although their best placed rider on the GC is Adam Yates in eighth, UAE Team Emirates lead the team classification by a hefty margin at the moment. Second-place Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sit 19:24 down on the UAE squad which is down to seven riders after João Almeida's abandonment on stage 9.

The 23-man group are powering along. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're just 6.5km away from the foot of the Alto O Portelo, it's most testing slopes come earlier on when it has pinches at 6.5%.

We've ticked off just over a quarter of the vertical metres on the menu today. Still more than 2700m to climb!

Isasa has now dropped off the back of the break.

There's now a six minute gap to the peloton.

A valley now separates us from our next obstacle of the day. The Alto O Portelo is 25km away. It's longer than the first climb of stage 13 but actually ridden on shallower gradients.

KOM (Alto Campo de Arbre) Van Aert claims the three points over the top - he's now the virtual outright KOM leader. Vine scoops up two, with Sylvain Moniquet taking a singular point.

Isasa manages to regain contact as the break summits the climb. Their advantage has rapidly shot out to four minutes.

We have a breakaway! 2️⃣4️⃣ riders have an advantage of 1'34"

He's been in several breaks already during this Vuelta but Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is struggling to hang on to today's break.

The gap isn't increasing as perhaps first thought, it's still just over 90 seconds back to the bunch.

The maximum gradient of the Alto Campo de Arbre is just a touch over 7%. It shouldn't trouble even the heaviest of riders in the break, though.

Best placed in the GC stnadings from the breakaway is José Félix Parra (Equipo Kern Pharma) at 30:24. We can't see Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Ben O'Connor being too fussed about chasing this one down.



The two breakaway groups have merged. There's now a 24-man break with almost two minutes advantage over the bunch.

A rider can take a maximum of 23 KOM points today. Considering that Adam Yates, the polka-dot jersey wearer, has 22, and he's tied with van Aert, there could be some movement in the classification today.

158km to go Just 10km before we start our first climb of the day, the third-category Alto Campo de Arbre (5 km at 5.9%).

Interestingly, both Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves are in the break. The duo will be hoping they can make it to the intermediate sprint before the day's penultimate climb.

The 18-man group have extended their lead. This looks like it could stick. They're being tailed by a group of eight, including Brandon McNulty and Michael Woods, that are 30 seconds behind.

Despite the make-up of the break not yet sorted, they look to be gaining some ground on the peloton.

The quintet have been joined by a whole host of riders. At least 20 men up the road currently.

So there's a group of five riders with a slender margin of 10 seconds. Soler, Jay Vine, and Wout van Aert are there.

It looks as if Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is up the road, in amongst a sizeable group.

Plenty of attacks from the peloton already.

The flag is dropped for stage 13 of the 2024 La Vuelta!

Two DNS for stage 13, as Hagos Welay Berhe (Jayco AlUla) and Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) both abandon this year's La Vuelta. We're down to 151 riders. After suffering with illness, Hagos Berhe will not start stage 13

And the riders have rolled out for stage 13 of the Vuelta a España. They'll pootle along for 6km before the flag is dropped and the action properly begins!

Mixed success for today's stage start selfie!

The stage starts in Lugo today, which means the race is departing from yet another World Heritage Site. The Lugo City Walls are a Roman structure that wrap around the city centre. It is more than two kilometres long and is the only Roman city wall in the world to have been preserved in its entirety. The race last visited Lugo in 2020.

The sign-on process looks to be complete for today. Could this man fancy his chances on today's parcours? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton will tackle a 176km test today from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares, via four categorised climbs. The last one, Puerto de Ancares itself, is 7.5km at a 9% average gradient. (Image credit: ASO)

In case you missed it, here's what happened on stage 12. What a time to claim your first professional win! Vuelta a España: Pablo Castrillo holds off chasers and wins stage 12 atop Manzaneda (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The neutralised start for today's stage is just under 15 minutes away.

We're expecting an all-out GC battle on the slopes of Puerto de Ancares this afternoon, with movement in the GC standings highly likely!