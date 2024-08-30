Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 13 Live - Van Aert and breakaway battling for stage; GC fight set for final climb

By
last updated

All the action from stage 13 of La Vuelta as the GC contenders look set to battle it out on their way to Puerto de Ancares

Schmid and Soler are now together, acting as the chase group.

1300m for Woods.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are taking up the pace-setting now.

Woods holds a 35 second gap over Schmid - he just needs to tempo to the line now.

Back in the bunch and the pace is ticking on up as GC teams battle for position.

2.5km to go

The pace set by Movistar back in the peloton is clearly high, with the gap to Woods cut down to 14:30.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider has opened up a strong gap over Schmid, Oomen, and Soler.

Woods has already won two stages of La Vuelta during his career.

The climb ramps up to 14% shortly. 

Woods is pushing on solo, Schmid can't keep pace with the Canadian.

Mauro Schmid launches with 5km to go. He's joined by Michael Woods.

It's a cool day here in the Ancares mountains. 

This is going to really test the break group, especially in the final section of the climb when the gradient ramps up to 15% in places.

The ascent to the finish line begins. The lead group have reached Puerto de Ancares (7.5km at 9%).

KOM (Puerto de Lumeras)

10km to go

It's never a dull day when Marc Soler is in the break.

We're heading uphill but there's still a few kilometres until the climb officially gets underway.

Mcnulty is back riding but over three minutes behind the leaders, now.

Correction, there's a five-rider group leading now.

15km to go

Vine has remounted but McNulty looks to be receiving some more treatment.

A nasty crash for two UAE riders on the descent.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider takes the maximum points then sits up.

500m left on the Puerto de Lumeras. 

There's a real grimmace on Marc Soler's face.

And just like that, Marc Soler attacks.

Some stragglers have rejoined the lead group, including, that man, Marc Soler.

Just as his teammate regains contact, Jay Vine sets off up the road.

Here's how today's intermediate sprint unfolded.

Marc Soler has clawed his way back on to make it a nine-rider group. The Spaniard has probably overexerted himself a bit too much there.

The lead group of eight riders are now on the Puerto de Lumeras (6.6km at 5.9%).

Intermediate sprint (Sésamo)

Back in the peloton and it's Movistar who are pulling.

In fact, Soler has actually lost the wheel of the lead group. He's been slighty too cautious downhill.

Van Aert is marking out any moves in a bid to protect those sprint points.

6km until our intermediate sprint.

Mauro Schmid has been active in the break for a second day running.

As their advantage pushes up to 16:10, this group looks set for a shakeout ahead of the penultimate climb.

The trio of UAE riders have jumped across, so too Michael Woods.

The chase group is splintering as they tackle an uncategorised climb ahead of the sprint.

Le Berre has been dropped by the small group of attackers. The Frenchman was unable to keep up with the incessant pace being set.

Some counter-attacks coming from the second group on the road now. 

Van Aert, Campenaerts, Schmid, and Mathis Le Berre have a short gap.

Some accelerations in the front group now.

50km to go

Ahead of today's final two climbs, we thought we'd share some analysis from one of our reporters on the ground in Spain, Alasdair Fotheringham.

In terms of numerical power in this break, UAE and DSM-Firmenich PostNL both have three riders at their disposal.

Van Aert holds an 81-point lead over Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the points classification.

46km until the intermediate sprint at Sésamo. 

Of course, Wout van Aert should never be disregarded from a stage win regardless of the parcours. 

There are some strong climbers in the group, with the likes of Vine and Soler from UAE riding well. 

With the time gap out to an almighty 12:35 now, which of these escapees could fancy themselves for the stage win? 

81km to go

Soler, Vine and van Aert are consumed back into the main breakaway after their brief foray out front.

The race has entered the municipality of León, part of the autonomous community of Castile and León.

Decathlon are controlling things back in the bunch but, unsurprisingly, they're in no rush to chase down the break.

15 seconds for the lead trio. They forced a gap over the top and decided to push on.

KOM (Alto O Portelo)

100km to go

Both groups have summited the category two climb now. We're still waiting to find out who crossed the KOM first.

A fun fact courtesy of the race organisers, Pablo Castrillo's victory yesterday ensured that there are only two editions of La Vuelta to finish without a Spanish stage winner.

The gap is almost touching 10 minutes as the break tackles the Alto O Portelo.

Interestingly, although their best placed rider on the GC is Adam Yates in eighth, UAE Team Emirates lead the team classification by a hefty margin at the moment.

The 23-man group are powering along. 

We're just 6.5km away from the foot of the Alto O Portelo, it's most testing slopes come earlier on when it has pinches at 6.5%.

We've ticked off just over a quarter of the vertical metres on the menu today.

Isasa has now dropped off the back of the break.

There's now a six minute gap to the peloton.

A valley now separates us from our next obstacle of the day. 

KOM (Alto Campo de Arbre)

Isasa manages to regain contact as the break summits the climb.

Our front pack on the road.

He's been in several breaks already during this Vuelta but Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is struggling to hang on to today's break.

The gap isn't increasing as perhaps first thought, it's still just over 90 seconds back to the bunch.

The maximum gradient of the Alto Campo de Arbre is just a touch over 7%.

Best placed in the GC stnadings from the breakaway is José Félix Parra (Equipo Kern Pharma) at 30:24.

The two breakaway groups have merged. 

A rider can take a maximum of 23 KOM points today.

158km to go

Interestingly, both Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves are in the break. The duo will be hoping they can make it to the intermediate sprint before the day's penultimate climb.

The 18-man group have extended their lead. This looks like it could stick.

Despite the make-up of the break not yet sorted, they look to be gaining some ground on the peloton.

The quintet have been joined by a whole host of riders. 

So there's a group of five riders with a slender margin of 10 seconds.

It looks as if Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is up the road, in amongst a sizeable group.

Plenty of attacks from the peloton already.

The flag is dropped for stage 13 of the 2024 La Vuelta!

Two DNS for stage 13, as Hagos Welay Berhe (Jayco AlUla) and Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) both abandon this year's La Vuelta.

And the riders have rolled out for stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

Mixed success for today's stage start selfie!

The stage starts in Lugo today, which means the race is departing from yet another World Heritage Site. The Lugo City Walls are a Roman structure that wrap around the  city centre.

The sign-on process looks to be complete for today.

The peloton will tackle a 176km test today from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares, via four categorised climbs.

In case you missed it, here's what happened on stage 12.

The neutralised start for today's stage is just under 15 minutes away.

We're expecting an all-out GC battle on the slopes of Puerto de Ancares this afternoon, with movement in the GC standings highly likely!

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from stage 13 of the 2024 Vuelta a España!

