From Arkéa to UAE, these are the 2025 pro cycling team kits
French teams lead the way in new jersey design reveals but spies have spotted a couple unofficial releases
As 2024 comes to an end, professional cycling teams are finalising their new looks for the coming season. So far, only a handful have been officially released with Cofidis leading the way by revealing an interesting new combination of yellow, red and maroon.
Love it or hate it, the French team's new kit will certainly stand out in the peloton.
While Bahrain Victorious have kept the same design for the coming year, Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl have rebranded the team with a new sponsor, becoming Team Picnic-PostNL in 2025.
Other teams have made only minor changes to their jerseys, with Arkéa-B&B Hotels changing the sleeves of their jerseys to black and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale ditching the celestial pattern on the body of their jersey.
FDJ-Suez and Groupama-FDJ updated their logos but the overall look remains largely the same.
Other teams like Lidl-Trek, UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers stayed with the same themes but made more noticeable alterations to their kit designs.
The majority of the peloton still have yet to roll out their new jersey designs so watch this space!
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
Cofidis
Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale
FDJ-SUEZ
Groupama-FDJ
Ineos Grenadiers (unofficial)
Team Picnic-PostNl
Lidl-Trek
UAE Team Emirates (unofficial)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.