From Arkéa to UAE, these are the 2025 pro cycling team kits

A selection of the 2025 team jerseys: Arkea, Decathlon and Cofidis

As 2024 comes to an end, professional cycling teams are finalising their new looks for the coming season. So far, only a handful have been officially released with Cofidis leading the way by revealing an interesting new combination of yellow, red and maroon.

Love it or hate it, the French team's new kit will certainly stand out in the peloton.

While Bahrain Victorious have kept the same design for the coming year, Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl have rebranded the team with a new sponsor, becoming Team Picnic-PostNL in 2025.

Other teams have made only minor changes to their jerseys, with Arkéa-B&B Hotels changing the sleeves of their jerseys to black and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale ditching the celestial pattern on the body of their jersey.

FDJ-Suez and Groupama-FDJ updated their logos but the overall look remains largely the same.

Other teams like Lidl-Trek, UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers stayed with the same themes but made more noticeable alterations to their kit designs.

The majority of the peloton still have yet to roll out their new jersey designs so watch this space!

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Arkea-B&B Hotels show off their 2025 men's and women's kits

Cofidis

The 2025 Cofidis kit is a radical departure from previous designs (Image credit: Cofidis)

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale

(Image credit: Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

FDJ-SUEZ

Groupama-FDJ

The 2025 Groupama-FDJ team kit (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ)

Ineos Grenadiers (unofficial)

Ineos Grenadiers were photographed while training in Spain in what appears to be their new kit (Image credit: Cyclingnews/@cyclartist)

Team Picnic-PostNl

John Degenkolb shows off the new Team Picnic PostNL jersey (Image credit: Tornanti CC/Picnic PostNL)

Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek riders wearing the 2025 race kit (Image credit: Sean Hardy/Lidl-Trek)

UAE Team Emirates (unofficial)