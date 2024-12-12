From Arkéa to UAE, these are the 2025 pro cycling team kits

French teams lead the way in new jersey design reveals but spies have spotted a couple unofficial releases

Arkea&#039;s red jersey with black sleeves, Decathlon&#039;s dark blue jersey with teal sleeves and Cofidis&#039; red chest and yellow sleeve jersey
A selection of the 2025 team jerseys: Arkea, Decathlon and Cofidis
As 2024 comes to an end, professional cycling teams are finalising their new looks for the coming season. So far, only a handful have been officially released with Cofidis leading the way by revealing an interesting new combination of yellow, red and maroon.

Love it or hate it, the French team's new kit will certainly stand out in the peloton.

