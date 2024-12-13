Revealed: Mathieu van der Poel publishes cyclocross schedule for 2024-2025

Mathieu van der Poel has revealed his keenly anticipated cyclocross schedule for 2024-2025, which will culminate with a bid to equal Erik de Vlaeminck's record total of seven World Championships titles in Lievín, France next February 2.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider will make his cyclocross debut on December 22 in the World Cup at Zonhoven. He will cross swords with arch-rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) for the first time this season just 24 hours later in the Superprestige event at Mol.

Van der Poel's slightly shortened winter cyclocross program will contain 11 races with one notable absence being the Benidorm World Cup in Spain, where the Dutch star fought, and lost, a ferocious duel against Van Aert last January.

In total, Van der Poel will ride two fewer cyclocross races than in 2023-2024, when he took part in 13. Both Van der Poel and Van Aert will focus on the spring Classics on the road in early 2025 and attend key training camps with their teams. Cyclocross has become less of a priority for both. Van Aert has revealed he will ride just six cyclocross races this winter and not ride the World Championships.

Van der Poel said his overriding goal is defending his world title next February, which if successful would constitute a record-equalling seventh victory in that category.

Asked about his cyclocross ambitions in the Alpecin-Deceuninck press release, Van der Poel stated simply. "The seventh world title, of course."

"It is the only thing I still have to achieve in cyclocross: this unique record of Erik De Vlaeminck. This aspiration has been a driving force in shaping my commitment to this winter's cyclocross season."

"The World Championship in Liévin is the only real goal, although I hope to fight for victory in all the other races I take part in. But we'll see how I do in the first weeks. As I said, the peak will be a bit later this year."

Van der Poel added that his winter program had taken some time to be decided, admitting that "A more compact program of, say, two World Cup races combined with the World Championships was another option."

"I think it makes more sense to do a more extensive package of races. I’m fortunate to have the freedom to choose the races I enjoy most. It is no coincidence that with Zonhoven, Mol and Koksijde there are a few typical sand races on the menu."

Van der Poel explained that he will have a marginally easier January schedule than in 2024, reducing his total of races next month from six to five, and with no racing at all on two successive weekends.

"We are taking a slightly different approach this winter;" he said.

"Last year, I started the season in top form, but the World Championships were not my very best race of the season in terms of feeling."



"Now we are really trying to peak at the Worlds by focusing on specific preparations during a training camp. For optimal efficiency, it’s better not to interrupt it."

Mathieu van der Poel 2024-2025 cyclocross schedule