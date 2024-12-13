Revealed: Mathieu van der Poel publishes cyclocross schedule for 2024-2025

Title defence at World Championships main goal of shortened calendar

2024 Cyclo-cross World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel celebrates gold
2024 Cyclo-cross World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel celebrates gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has revealed his keenly anticipated cyclocross schedule for 2024-2025, which will culminate with a bid to equal Erik de Vlaeminck's record total of seven World Championships titles in Lievín, France next February 2.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider will make his cyclocross debut on December 22 in the World Cup at Zonhoven. He will cross swords with arch-rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) for the first time this season just 24 hours later in the Superprestige event at Mol.

