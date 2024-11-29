Black Friday Bike Deals Live: All the bargains from Garmin, Specialized, Apple and more right as we find them

Welcome to the Cyclingnews live report for Black Friday bike deals. We get it, the pace and volume of all the Black Friday deals content can be pretty overwhelming, so to help cut through we've decided to create this one easy hub where we'll drop in all the best deals as soon as we find them. No separate article, no trawling google, just all the hits and no filler.

This is especially handy as retailers are constantly changing their prices over the Black Friday weekend, which runs from Friday 29th, through to Cyber Monday on the 1st December. Everything in here will be as up to day as it can possibly be at the time of writing. More than that, though, it'll only be products that we actually rate. We'll never try and flog you some old rubbish that we'd never use ourselves, and most of the deals we find are backed up with our own extensive experience.

We've already got a carefully curated Black Friday Bike Deals hub, full of everything from whole bikes with mega discounts through to smaller items like headphones, bike computers, and other tech. We update as frequently as we can, but for a real heat of the moment experience just keep refreshing this page. If you are more of a tech hunter then we've got hubs for Garmin deals and Wahoo deals, and for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe there's cycling clothing deals and a page dedicated solely to the best Rapha Black Friday deals too.

If you are just waiting for inspiration to strike, then we'd recommend just staying here. You never know what we'll turn up next.

Quick Deals

Tech Deals

Karcher OC 3 Plus: 23-29% off

USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon

UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon



A truly wonderful portable jet wash that is so good our Senior Tech Writer Will is going to put it in his Gear of the Year. Dependable, powerful enough to remove muck without damaging bearings, and with a tank big enough to tackle multiple bikes. Plus as it's battery powered you can take it anywhere.

Garmin Epix 2nd Gen USA: 48% off $899.99 $464.99 at Amazon

UK: 50% off £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuels This is essentially the best smartwatch that Garmin makes, absolutely jam-packed with features, and now at the lowest price we've ever seen. It can do all the usual things like sleep tracking and recovery suggestions, but also have you covered if you need things like skiing dynamics.

GoPro Hero13 Black Plus Accessory Bundle

US: $449.99 $349.99 at GoPro

$100 off: GoPro regularly offers great discounts over Black Friday, but it's a rare thing indeed to see it reducing the price of its top end action cameras. Maybe it means a new one is on the way, or maybe they just want to sell more. In either case it's great news for content creators looking to step up their camera game.

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 20% off with CYCLINGRIDE20 UK: £1,199.99 £1,080.00 USA: $1,299.99 $1,170.00 EU: €1,299.99 €1,170.00



This is basically a fully functional standalone exercise bike comprised of two bits: The excellent Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer, and the Zwift Ride 'bike'. It's perfectly setup to allow you to get the most out of the most popular indoor training app on the market, and our Associate Editor praised it highly in his Zwift Ride review recently.

Zwift Ride smart frame: 10% off with code CYCLINGZ10 Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024 UK: £749.99 £599.99 USA: $799.99 $640.00 EU: €799.99 €640.00



If you already have a smart trainer (a wheel-on one, we should add), then you can just buy the Zwift Ride frame separately to save a chunk of cash.

Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One + Zwift Play Bundle: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10 Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024 UK: £449.99 £405.00 USA: $499.99 $450.00 EU: €499.99 €450.00



On the other hand, if you have a bike but no smart trainer (more likely) then you can just pick up the excellent Wahoo Kickr Core along with a Zwift Cog and some Zwift controllers for a discount too. The Zwift cog replaces your cassette and allows for virtual shifting, saving you costs on accelerated component wear.

Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,599,99 $999,99 at Competitive Cyclist

38% off - If you want the ultimate in real world ride feel then the Kickr Move adds a rail, allowing your bike to move forward and backwards under you, plus some lateral movement too. It really helps when laying down big watts out the saddle.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

USA: $249.00 $153.99 at Amazon US

UK: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK This is the best price we've ever seen on the top tier wireless buds from Apple. We don't expect they'll go any lower over the next few days either.

Cateye AMPP1700

UK: £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

43% off: A perfect size for on and off-road night time excursions, with a whopping discount and a brilliant mount that'll work on any bars.

Cateye AMPP900

USA: $69.95 $59.46 at Amazon

15% off: This is the light Will rates as the best budget bike light on the market. It's great for most people, for most situations, most of the time. It's sturdy, dependable, and will work on any bike in any orientation.

Helmet Deals

Specialized S-Works Evade III

USA: $299.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: £250 £150 at Sigma Sports



Up to 40% off: This is the fastest standard aero helmet. We checked in the wind tunnel. More than that though it's comfortable, well ventilated, very safe, and amazingly cheap now for what it offers.

POC Procen Air

UK: £360.00 £292.00 at Sigma Sports



19% off: This is the fastest outright road helmet according to our wind tunnel testing. It looks wild, and will turn heads, but you will definitely go faster.

Sunglasses Deals

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Bronze lens

USA: $264.00 $132.77 at Bass Pro Shops

50% off: Amazingly a fishing shop has dropped the best Oakley deal of the weekend so far. We rate these as the best overall cycling glasses, so to get them half off is mega.

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Black lens

UK: £228.00 £136.80 at Sigma Sports

40% off: The deal on the Encoders is not as good in the UK, but the lenses here are slightly better, so it all evens out.

Shoe Deals

S-Works Torch: USA: $449.95 $329.99 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: £350.00 £157.00 at Sigma Sports A shoe that reviews consistently well across the board, and one we think is the best overall in our guide to the best road cycling shoes. Stiff, light, comfortable: Pick all three.

Specialized S Works Ares: USA: $424.99 $211.99 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: £350.00 £199.00 at Tredz

Quite an old shoe now, but the built-in sock makes it super comfortable, with a really strong midfoot retention that comes in handy for riders regularly laying down hard sprints.

Specialized S-Works Torch Lace:

USA: $350.00 $199.99 at Jenson USA

UK: £300.00 £135.00 at Sigma Sports Like the standard Torch, but lighter and more aero. Also with laces you can tune the fit a lot more to suit your feet, so just remember how to get those laces knotted properly.

S-Works Recon Lace Shoe:

USA: $324.99 $161.99 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: £300.00 £143.00 at Sigma Sports The older model of Specialized's top end off-road shoe. It's prime for gravel racing or CX MTB duties, and is available with a better than half price discount while stocks last.

Specialized Torch 2.0 Road

UK: £175.00 £104.99 at CycleStore



An oldie but a goodie, the older Torch has only a single BOA dial and a Velcro strap instead of the dual BOA setup, but for just over 100 quid it's a bargain for those looking for high performance footwear on a budget.

Specialized Torch 1.0:

USA: $119.99 $59.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Specialized's entry level road shoe, swapping the carbon sole out for a nylon one, and dropping the price accordingly. You won't get WorldTour performance, but the BOA dial still means you get excellent retention. A perfect starter shoe.

Specialized S-Works Recon MTB XC Shoes

UK: £220 £132 at Sigma Sports Another older top end MTB shoe before the Recon officially became a gravel shoe. You can still use it on gravel though - we promise not to tell anyone!

Other Deals

Peacock 12-month Subscription: $79.99 $19.99 Save 75% - Stream over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and sport, including the men's and women's Tours de France in 2025, with a staggering 75% off!