Black Friday Bike Deals Live: All the bargains from Garmin, Specialized, Apple and more right as we find them
Whether it's deals on wind-tunnel-tested accessories, or tricky hacks for double discounts, the best Black Friday bike deals will be found right here
Welcome to the Cyclingnews live report for Black Friday bike deals. We get it, the pace and volume of all the Black Friday deals content can be pretty overwhelming, so to help cut through we've decided to create this one easy hub where we'll drop in all the best deals as soon as we find them. No separate article, no trawling google, just all the hits and no filler.
This is especially handy as retailers are constantly changing their prices over the Black Friday weekend, which runs from Friday 29th, through to Cyber Monday on the 1st December. Everything in here will be as up to day as it can possibly be at the time of writing. More than that, though, it'll only be products that we actually rate. We'll never try and flog you some old rubbish that we'd never use ourselves, and most of the deals we find are backed up with our own extensive experience.
We've already got a carefully curated Black Friday Bike Deals hub, full of everything from whole bikes with mega discounts through to smaller items like headphones, bike computers, and other tech. We update as frequently as we can, but for a real heat of the moment experience just keep refreshing this page. If you are more of a tech hunter then we've got hubs for Garmin deals and Wahoo deals, and for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe there's cycling clothing deals and a page dedicated solely to the best Rapha Black Friday deals too.
If you are just waiting for inspiration to strike, then we'd recommend just staying here. You never know what we'll turn up next.
Quick Deals
Tech Deals
Karcher OC 3 Plus: 23-29% off
USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon
UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon
A truly wonderful portable jet wash that is so good our Senior Tech Writer Will is going to put it in his Gear of the Year. Dependable, powerful enough to remove muck without damaging bearings, and with a tank big enough to tackle multiple bikes. Plus as it's battery powered you can take it anywhere.
Garmin Epix 2nd Gen
USA: 48% off $899.99 $464.99 at Amazon
UK: 50% off £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuels
This is essentially the best smartwatch that Garmin makes, absolutely jam-packed with features, and now at the lowest price we've ever seen. It can do all the usual things like sleep tracking and recovery suggestions, but also have you covered if you need things like skiing dynamics.
GoPro Hero13 Black Plus Accessory Bundle
US: $449.99 $349.99 at GoPro
$100 off: GoPro regularly offers great discounts over Black Friday, but it's a rare thing indeed to see it reducing the price of its top end action cameras. Maybe it means a new one is on the way, or maybe they just want to sell more. In either case it's great news for content creators looking to step up their camera game.
Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 20% off with CYCLINGRIDE20
EU: €1,299.99 €1,170.00
This is basically a fully functional standalone exercise bike comprised of two bits: The excellent Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer, and the Zwift Ride 'bike'. It's perfectly setup to allow you to get the most out of the most popular indoor training app on the market, and our Associate Editor praised it highly in his Zwift Ride review recently.
Zwift Ride smart frame: 10% off with code CYCLINGZ10
Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024
EU: €799.99 €640.00
If you already have a smart trainer (a wheel-on one, we should add), then you can just buy the Zwift Ride frame separately to save a chunk of cash.
Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One + Zwift Play Bundle: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10
Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024
EU: €499.99 €450.00
On the other hand, if you have a bike but no smart trainer (more likely) then you can just pick up the excellent Wahoo Kickr Core along with a Zwift Cog and some Zwift controllers for a discount too. The Zwift cog replaces your cassette and allows for virtual shifting, saving you costs on accelerated component wear.
Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,599,99 $999,99 at Competitive Cyclist
38% off - If you want the ultimate in real world ride feel then the Kickr Move adds a rail, allowing your bike to move forward and backwards under you, plus some lateral movement too. It really helps when laying down big watts out the saddle.
Magicshine SEEMEE300:
$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon US
Save up to 30%
This is the best rear bike light on the market. Don't believe us? Read Will's Magicshine SEEMEE300 review. It has market leading battery life and a downward facing LED to illuminate the road around you.
See more of the best bike lights.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
USA: $249.00 $153.99 at Amazon US
UK: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK
This is the best price we've ever seen on the top tier wireless buds from Apple. We don't expect they'll go any lower over the next few days either.
Cateye AMPP1700
UK: £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon
43% off: A perfect size for on and off-road night time excursions, with a whopping discount and a brilliant mount that'll work on any bars.
Cateye AMPP900
USA: $69.95 $59.46 at Amazon
15% off: This is the light Will rates as the best budget bike light on the market. It's great for most people, for most situations, most of the time. It's sturdy, dependable, and will work on any bike in any orientation.
Helmet Deals
Specialized S-Works Evade III
USA: $299.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £250 £150 at Sigma Sports
Up to 40% off: This is the fastest standard aero helmet. We checked in the wind tunnel. More than that though it's comfortable, well ventilated, very safe, and amazingly cheap now for what it offers.
POC Procen Air
UK: £360.00 £292.00 at Sigma Sports
19% off: This is the fastest outright road helmet according to our wind tunnel testing. It looks wild, and will turn heads, but you will definitely go faster.
Sunglasses Deals
Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Bronze lens
USA: $264.00 $132.77 at Bass Pro Shops
50% off: Amazingly a fishing shop has dropped the best Oakley deal of the weekend so far. We rate these as the best overall cycling glasses, so to get them half off is mega.
Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Black lens
UK: £228.00 £136.80 at Sigma Sports
40% off: The deal on the Encoders is not as good in the UK, but the lenses here are slightly better, so it all evens out.
Shoe Deals
S-Works Torch:
USA: $449.95 $329.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £350.00 £157.00 at Sigma Sports
A shoe that reviews consistently well across the board, and one we think is the best overall in our guide to the best road cycling shoes. Stiff, light, comfortable: Pick all three.
Specialized S Works Ares:
USA: $424.99 $211.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £350.00 £199.00 at Tredz
Quite an old shoe now, but the built-in sock makes it super comfortable, with a really strong midfoot retention that comes in handy for riders regularly laying down hard sprints.
Specialized S-Works Torch Lace:
USA: $350.00 $199.99 at Jenson USA
UK: £300.00 £135.00 at Sigma Sports
Like the standard Torch, but lighter and more aero. Also with laces you can tune the fit a lot more to suit your feet, so just remember how to get those laces knotted properly.
S-Works Recon Lace Shoe:
USA: $324.99 $161.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £300.00 £143.00 at Sigma Sports
The older model of Specialized's top end off-road shoe. It's prime for gravel racing or CX MTB duties, and is available with a better than half price discount while stocks last.
Specialized Torch 2.0 Road
UK: £175.00 £104.99 at CycleStore
An oldie but a goodie, the older Torch has only a single BOA dial and a Velcro strap instead of the dual BOA setup, but for just over 100 quid it's a bargain for those looking for high performance footwear on a budget.
Specialized Torch 1.0:
USA: $119.99 $59.99 at Competitive Cyclist
Specialized's entry level road shoe, swapping the carbon sole out for a nylon one, and dropping the price accordingly. You won't get WorldTour performance, but the BOA dial still means you get excellent retention. A perfect starter shoe.
Specialized S-Works Recon MTB XC Shoes
UK: £220 £132 at Sigma Sports
Another older top end MTB shoe before the Recon officially became a gravel shoe. You can still use it on gravel though - we promise not to tell anyone!
Other Deals
Peacock 12-month Subscription: $79.99 $19.99
Save 75% - Stream over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and sport, including the men's and women's Tours de France in 2025, with a staggering 75% off!
Peacock 6-month Subscription: $7.99 $1.99 per month
Save 75% - Alternatively, if you only want the Classics in Spring, then this monthly offer actually nets you a marginally better discount, at $1.99 per month for 6 months, totalling $11.94.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Another sneak peek for you lovely people...
I've got some fresh lights in for testing, one of which is the Magicshine Ray 2600B. You'll have to wait for my review but so far it has the potential to be a real winner, and (you guessed it) it's on offer for Black Friday.
It's well made, has a wireless remote so you can change modes without having to take your hands off the bars, and it's super powerful. It mounts using a standard Garmin 1/4 turn bracket too, so mounting options are myriad. It does come with a mount for throwing it under a bike computer, but you need to remember to run it at an angle to get the beam in the right place.
If you want a really sharp beam cutoff it isn't the one, but for those after a lovely creamy fade to darkness it's got that nailed.
Magicshine Ray 2600B
USA: $159.99 $111.99 at Amazon
UK: £159.99 £111.99 at Amazon
A genuine do-it-all contender. A lovely large beam throw, wireless remote, and easy mounts make it a winner in my eyes. More testing needed but I think there's every chance it'll go in my guide to the best bike lights.
Here's a sneak peak inside my upcoming Gear of the Year: The Karcher OC 3
It's a mini jet wash that runs off an internal battery. I use it a couple of times a week and it has been genuinely transformative for keeping my bikes clean. I don't have a dog yet, but it's also good for those too as the jet is powerful enough to get muck off, but not powerful enough to damage bearings/paws.
If you hate cleaning your bike I'm about to change your life with this Black Friday deal
Karcher OC 3 Plus
USA: $159.99 $123.39 at Amazon
23% off: If you live in a flat, or just don't have an outside tap, then this mini jet wash will change your life. It's portable, powerful enough for bike cleaning, and you can take it anywhere. The battery life is decent, too, in my experience.
Karcher OC 3
UK: £139.99 £99.99 at Amazon
29% off: The smaller version is on offer in the UK. This is the one I use and while the tank is smaller it still more than copes with washing a bike. The tank pops off for refilling too, which makes life easy.
We have invested a lot of time recently in wind tunnel testing. Like... A LOT:
Wind tunnel tested: 18 road bike wheelsets go head to head
Wind tunnel tested: 11 superbikes go head to head
Wind tunnel tested: Which aero road bike helmets are the fastest?
We have a huge bank of data from independent testing to show us which products are the fastest. Real top end stuff doesn't often go on sale, but so far we've found the two fastest road helmets both on sale.
Specialized S-Works Evade III
USA: $299.99 $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: £250 £150 at Sigma Sports
Up to 40% off: From our independent testing, this is the fastest road helmet on the market. Not only that but it's comfortable, airy, and gets high scores in independent safety tests. Fast, but with all round performance to back it up.
POC Procen Air
UK: £360.00 £292.00 at Sigma Sports
19% off: You will need a high level of self confidence to pull this off, but for anyone genuinely looking to go as fast as possible this pseudo-TT helmet from POC, with a built in visor, is the best you're going to find according to our testing.
Another one Tom dredged up, following testing a whole host of winter cycling gloves back to back. He'd often head out with three pairs so he could really test the differences!
Incredible Gore winter cycling gloves go on sale for Black Friday
Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX Thermo: $90 $67.50 at Competitive Cyclist
25% off - A quarter off the gloves that Tom rates as the best overall following miles of testing in the cold? Hard to say no to that, really.
Best overall: Best winter cycling gloves
Read our in-depth review here
We are truly blessed to have Tom as one of the Tech Writers on the team. Not only is he lovely, handsome, and a hitter on the bike, but in a past life he was a professional bike mechanic. This means he has proper knowledge of what tools are decent for the home mechanic, and which ones you should look past.
Oh look, his favourite toolkit is on offer this weekend, too!
I'm a pro bike mechanic and my favourite bike toolkit is now even cheaper for Black Friday
Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit:
UK: £278.99 £229.94 at Amazon
US: $350.00 $295.71 at Amazon
18% off - This compact toolkit has most tools to undertake most jobs any home bike mechanic could ever wish to do. You will need a torque wrench though, for all the sensitive bits.
Black Friday sometime's upsets the order of things. A prime example of this is a Garmin Edge 530 on offer, making it cheaper than the brand's more basic units. A no-brainer if you're in the market for a fresh head unit!
This Garmin Black Friday deal is a quality bike computer for less than an entry-level model
Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer
USA: 33% off $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
UK: 32% off £260.00 £169.99 at Amazon
It isn't all singling, all dancing, bit it does all the basics and does them well. Navigation, elevation, and you can connect it to a heart rate monitor and power meters for all your stats.
Read our Garmin Edge 530 review
Next up an incredible bike light deal. In fact, it's the best rear bike light on the market, and one I was so devastated that I lost I begged Magicshine to send me a new one. To be honest, it's so cheap for what it does I should have just bought a new one.
Amazon just slashed the price of the best rear bike light on the market for Black Friday, and it has a really unusual feature
Why so good? Best battery life on the market, smart features, incredible mounts, super brightness, and it's cheap. It's nearly faultless.
Magicshine SEEMEE300:
$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon US
Save up to 30%
Read my Magicshine SEEMEE300 review.
See more of the best bike lights.
OK, to kick things off with a bang we have this soon-to-be-banned Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket. What with the changing PFAS regulations you won't be able to get hold of it in the USA at all, and in the UK it won't be round for long either.
🛑 The best cycling jacket on the market will be banned next year, but for now you can get it with a big discount for Black Friday 🛑
Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket:
$325 $243.75 at Rapha US
£275 £206.25 at Rapha UK
Save 25%: This is not only the best waterproof cycling jacket on the market right now, it is very possibly the best one that'll ever be available. PFAS-free jackets are better for the environment, but worse at keeping you dry, so buy now or forever hold your peace. Use the code BF2024 at checkout.
Read our Rapha Pro Team GTX Jacket review.
Alright, here we go! Welcome to the CN Live blog. I'm Will Jones, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and I'll be your host for the next [until whenever I get tired and need to go to bed].
Stay tuned and once we find anything worth shouting about I'll drop it in here right away. To kick off though I'll run through some of the greatest hits of the last few days...