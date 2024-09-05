Vuelta a España stage 18 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks one more time?

By
last updated

The hilly Basque Country stage is the last day before the GC battle in the mountains

Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know

Vuelta a España favourites

How to watch the 2024 Vuelta a España

Vuelta a España stage 17 report

Refresh

The clock is ticking. The stage will start in 15 minutes.

We can expect the Basque riders to try to go on the attack. We'll be watching for Oier Lazkano. 

Victor Campenaerts tried a late attack yesterday. Watch for him again today. 

On Wednesday Kaden Groves and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team took the win after controlling the attacks, driving the chase and then leading out the sprint.

This is the stage map, showing the loop through the Basque Country. There should be thousands of Basque cycling fans out along the route today.

This is the profile of stage 18. It won't be easy for the sprinters. 

O'Connor was able to enjoy a day in the peloton on Wednesday but was still not happy about fined 1000CHF and docked 20 UCI points for his delay in attending the  stage 16 podium ceremony.

Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R) wars the leader's red jersey for a 12 day but his gap is down to just 5 seconds, with Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) likely to attack him before the final time trial in Madrid.  

The riders are currently signing on in  Vitoria-Gasteiz for the stage. After yesterday's grey skies and rain, the sun is out today in northern Spain.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews