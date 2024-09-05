Vuelta a España stage 18 Live - Can the sprinters control the attacks one more time?
The hilly Basque Country stage is the last day before the GC battle in the mountains
The clock is ticking. The stage will start in 15 minutes.
We can expect the Basque riders to try to go on the attack. We'll be watching for Oier Lazkano.
Victor Campenaerts tried a late attack yesterday. Watch for him again today.
"I think we’re getting a real breakaway stage today, with a big fight between those who want to be in it. I’m betting on a group of about 20 riders, all with good legs because it’s not an easy start today," he said at the start.
"Actually, this stage is quite similar to the one in Barcelonnette, where I won in the Tour. The only difference is that the finale is tougher here. So, I need to find enough confidence to compete against other strong riders, come up with a plan, and then see where it takes us."
On Wednesday Kaden Groves and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team took the win after controlling the attacks, driving the chase and then leading out the sprint.
This is our full stage report, results and photo gallery.
Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves seizes third sprint victory on rain-soaked stage 17
This is the stage map, showing the loop through the Basque Country. There should be thousands of Basque cycling fans out along the route today.
This is the profile of stage 18. It won't be easy for the sprinters.
O'Connor was able to enjoy a day in the peloton on Wednesday but was still not happy about fined 1000CHF and docked 20 UCI points for his delay in attending the stage 16 podium ceremony.
This is the full story:
Ben O'Connor fined, docked 20 UCI points for missing Vuelta a España podium ceremony at Lagos de Covadonga
Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R) wars the leader's red jersey for a 12 day but his gap is down to just 5 seconds, with Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) likely to attack him before the final time trial in Madrid.
Enric Mas (Movistar) is third overall at 1:25.
The riders are currently signing on in Vitoria-Gasteiz for the stage. After yesterday's grey skies and rain, the sun is out today in northern Spain.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Vuelta a España.
