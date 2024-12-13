Everything changes for Astana in 2025 after massive investment by Chinese bike manufacturer XDS

XDS aim to become 'global leader in the cycling industry'

XDS management and XDS Astana team members stood behind the team X Lab bike at the presentation in China
XDS management and XDS Astana team members stood behind the team X Lab bike at the presentation in China (Image credit: XDS Astana Team)

The jersey is still sky blue but almost everything else is set to change in Astana in 2025 - and it's largely thanks to a massive investment by Chinese bike manufacturer XDS in the team.

XDS is now part-owner of the team and riders will use their X-LAB bikes as XDS aims to become a global leader in the cycling industry.   

The team will officially be called XDS Astana Team instead of Astana Qazaqstan, with team manager Alexander Vinokourov, director sportif Mark Renshaw and several riders travelling to Shenzhen in China for an official announcement and signing ceremony. 

