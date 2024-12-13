Specialized give Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe a fresh look for 2025 as new race apparel sponsor

By
published

Primož Roglič shows off new blue and white racing jersey

The 2025 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
The 2025 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Specialized will produce the race kit for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025, with Primož Roglič and other riders showering off a new white and blue kit. 

The team used Le Col and then Sportful clothing in recent years but the team said the riders will now be "decked out in Specialized gear, from helmets to shoes" as well as riding Specialized bikes. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.