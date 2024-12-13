Specialized give Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe a fresh look for 2025 as new race apparel sponsor

Specialized will produce the race kit for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025, with Primož Roglič and other riders showering off a new white and blue kit.

The team used Le Col and then Sportful clothing in recent years but the team said the riders will now be "decked out in Specialized gear, from helmets to shoes" as well as riding Specialized bikes.

It is the first time Specialized provides race apparel for a men's WorldTour team but they supplied SD Worx Protime in 2024 and the Trinity Racing development team.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders will wear the new Specialized race kit, the distinctive Red Bull helmets and white S-Works Torch shoes.

Koo has been added as an eyewear partner and Roeckl Sports will supply the gloves. The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies development team will have the same kit and equipment.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe changed from green to dark blue when Red Bull took a controlling stake and title sponsorship at the team during the summer of 2024. The 2025 kit has white shoulders and a white back to help with cooling in hot weather.

The arrival of Red Bull has boosted the team budget, with team manager Ralph Denk investing massively in performance staff such as Dan Bigham and a number of strategic rider signings. Denk tried to entice Remco Evenepoel away from Soudal-QuickStep but the Belgian opted to stay with his current team for at least another year.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roglic is again the team leader with new signings for 2025 including Oier Lazkano (from Movistar), Italian climber Giulio Pellizzari (VSF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), talented Kiwis Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates), and Visma-Lease A Bike brothers Tim and Mick van Dijke.

"The full product range, consisting of 50 new items, has been built from the ground up in collaboration with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe," Thomas Perren of Specialized explained.

"This has allowed us to focus in on very specific requirements for both racing and training needs of the riders. We have built a full, holistic performance apparel package for all weather racing conditions utilizing Kinetic pattern cutting to build new product blocks, chamois development with the Body Geometry Team, brand new material and trim development, and validating and testing all of our kit in the WinTunnel."

"These product combinations are optimized to perform at the highest standards for any eventuality, incorporating aerodynamics, thermal regulation and moisture management.

"The final look of the design is intended to pull focus to some of these product design and development highlights, whilst also allowing the three name sponsors, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe to stand highlighted on the kit.”