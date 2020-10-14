Scheldeprijs - Live coverage

Refresh

The riders in the breakaway are: Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) Michael Schär (CCC Team) Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) Travis McCabe (Israel-StartUp Nation) Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) Luc Wirtgen (Bingoal-WB) Piotr Havik (Riwal Securitas)

Casper Pedersen abandons. That leaves Sunweb with Cees Bol, and Alberto Dainese as a back-up. Pedersen is due to ride Flanders on Sunday.

Renewed breakaway attempts have led to a group of eight clipping off the front, including... Cavendish

Casper Pedersen (Sunweb) crashes. He won Paris-Tours at the weekend.

It's all back together again on the second lap.

One lap down A fast start at almost 50km/h sees a lap ticked off in no time. Van Hooydonck and Reinders are still just out in front of the bunch and it hasn't settled at all yet.

Kristoff reveals he's Plan B for UAE - Philippsen is Plan A "This race is like the championship for sprinters. I'm glad I won it in the past," says the 2015 winner. "Today it's for our Belgian guy, Jasper. I want to use the race to keep my legs spinning. If Jasper isn't there I'll sprint."

🏁 La course est lancée ! #SP20#AllezTotalDirectEnergie⚡ pic.twitter.com/wpBF8pFBYWOctober 14, 2020

The two breakaway hopefuls are Nathan van Hooydonck and Elmar Reinders (Riwal Securitas). However, they haven't been let go just yet, and the peloton is strung out into one long line.

Two riders have clipped off the front in the early exchanges, and that could be our main breakaway. We'll bring you the names in a second.

Here's a closer look at our 17.3km circuit, with its 12 corners. They're going anti-clockwise. (Image credit: Scheldeprijs)

#SP20 The kermesse-style edition is now underway from Antwerp. 10 laps of 17.4km to race. Let’s have some fun! pic.twitter.com/6ACYwrlTgiOctober 14, 2020

Cavendish is here, having hinted that Gent-Wevelgem might have been the last race of his career. Will this be the final bow? We'll have to wait and see, but he sounded like someone who'd come to terms with not racing into 2021. Cavendish spoke at the start just before, and we'll have something on that on the way very shortly.

And they're off! The riders roll out for the first of their 10 laps of this circuit.

This is the scene as the riders gather on the start line (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

As expected, the start list dominated by sprinters. We have Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), who surely start as favourites given the relatively undemanding nature of the parcours. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is another pure sprinter while the fastmen who cross over into Classics riders include the UAE Team Emirates duo of Alexander Kristoff and Jasper Philippsen. And of course there's Mark Cavendish... more on him soon.

The riders have all signed on under a cloak of light grey skies above Schoten. The start of the race is coming up in around 10 minutes.