World Championship Women's Individual Time Trial Live - Can Dygert defend her title?

By
last updated

Lotte Kopecky, Grace Brown and Chloe Dygert also among the favourites in Zurich

Course map and profile of the Women's Elite ITT at the Zurich UCI Road World Championships 2024

(Image credit: Zurich 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships)

Road World Championships 2024 - Everything you need to know

Road World Championship Women's Individual Time Trial Contenders

Road World Championship Women's Individual Time Trial Start Times

Refresh

Despite trying to shift the focus onto other favourites, Lotte Kopecky comes into this as one of the stand out favourites to take rainbows. 

The Dutch dominance is not really expected to continue today. However, it is not out of the question with Ellen van Dijk and GC superstar Demi Vollering on the startlist. 

Since 2016 the women's individual time trial has been won by two nations. The USA and the Netherlands. Every rider except two in that list had won it twice in that time frame. 

Grace Brown finished the last two World Championship time trials in silver. However, with her gold medal at the Olympics and the end of her career in sight, she will be really prepared and maybe even confident coming into this race...

If Ellen van Dijk wins today she will go level on wins with the great Jeannie Longo with four victories. It would be quite the astonishing change of form but never out of the question when Van Dijk is involved. 

And finally, a general overview of what's to come this week...

Here are all the riders starting today and their start times. 70 riders are taking to the start ramp in Gossau...

The new European ITT champion has tipped the defending champion to take victory today...

Starting the day off with the news room and all the latest Worlds chat...

It is time trial day in Switzerland and the riders are ready to battle against the clock. Starting the day with the women's elite and U23 race followed by the elite men with the U23 men coming tomorrow. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the elite women's time trial at the 2024 Road World Championships in Zürich.

Latest on Cyclingnews