World Championship Women's Individual Time Trial Live - Can Dygert defend her title?

Despite trying to shift the focus onto other favourites, Lotte Kopecky comes into this as one of the stand out favourites to take rainbows. Her time trialing improved dramatically last year at the Tour de France Femmes where she took second place on GC thanks to her performance in Pau. Since then, she has the national TT title and the European TT title as well as sixth in the Olympic TT on a very difficult and wet course.

The Dutch dominance is not really expected to continue today. However, it is not out of the question with Ellen van Dijk and GC superstar Demi Vollering on the startlist. Also, home favourite Marlen Reusser is not able to race as she is still suffering from post Covid symptoms. Hopefully she will get better soon and is back race next season.

Since 2016 the women's individual time trial has been won by two nations. The USA and the Netherlands. Every rider except two in that list had won it twice in that time frame. Chloe Dygert, Ellen van Dijk and Annemiek van Vleuten with Anna van der Breggen and Amber Neben taking one. Neben, of course, won her first title back in 2008.

Grace Brown finished the last two World Championship time trials in silver. However, with her gold medal at the Olympics and the end of her career in sight, she will be really prepared and maybe even confident coming into this race...

If Ellen van Dijk wins today she will go level on wins with the great Jeannie Longo with four victories. It would be quite the astonishing change of form but never out of the question when Van Dijk is involved.

It is time trial day in Switzerland and the riders are ready to battle against the clock. Starting the day with the women's elite and U23 race followed by the elite men with the U23 men coming tomorrow. (Image credit: Getty Images)