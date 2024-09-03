Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 16 Live - GC battle on the steep slopes of Lagos de Covadonga




Primož Roglič takes aim at 1:03 gap to race leader Ben O'Connor on 12.5km closing climb

110km to go

The break are now on the first climb of the day, the Mirador del Fito (7.1km at 7.9%).

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale lead the peloton for race leader Ben O'Connor.

Here's a look at the riders in the breakaway.

Around 20km to go to the day's first climb, the first-category Mirador del Fito.

127km to go

Moniquet and Izagirre make it 17 in the break.

5:25 from break to peloton now.

136km to go

At just over an hour down on GC, Riccitello is the best-placed man in the break.

Two minutes for the breakaway.

Moniquet and Ion Izagirre are chasing.

Van Aert is there as are Del Toro, Vine, Soler, Lecerf, Frigo, Riccitello, Rafferty, Lazkano, Zana, Engelhardt, Guglielmi, Poole, Tusveld, and Miholjevic.

147km to go

Attacks continue to fly but still no break on this lumpy start to the stage.

156km to go

More attacks go but the large front group is caught.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jack Haig, and Pavel Bittner are also part of the move.

Isaac Del Toro among the attackers.

167km to go

Jack Haig is now out front solo with several riders chasing. 

173km to go

Van Aert is a minute off the back.

Astana's Harold Tejada is off the front.

He's quickly back up and running, however.

Attacks from the start and green jersey Wout van Aert is caught in a crash.

182km to go

A look at the riders heading out to start the day.

The riders are now rolling out to start the 3km neutral zone.

Primož Roglič and Enric Mas will both have designs on Ben O'Connor red jersey today.

Tom Paquot and Callum Scotson are out of the race this morning, leaving 145 men to start.

The riders will be rolling out to start today's stage in around 40 minutes.

And here's a look at the stage map.

Here's a look at the profile of today's stage.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Vuelta a España!

