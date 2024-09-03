Vuelta a España stage 16 Live - GC battle on the steep slopes of Lagos de Covadonga

Refresh

110km to go 9:25 for the breakaway.

The break are now on the first climb of the day, the Mirador del Fito (7.1km at 7.9%). (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale lead the peloton for race leader Ben O'Connor.

Here's a look at the riders in the breakaway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 20km to go to the day's first climb, the first-category Mirador del Fito.

127km to go Over six minutes for the breakaway now.

Moniquet and Izagirre make it 17 in the break.

5:25 from break to peloton now.

136km to go Race leader Ben O'Connor has a mechanical problem and briefly drops off the rear of the peloton but he's back in there now.

At just over an hour down on GC, Riccitello is the best-placed man in the break.

Two minutes for the breakaway.

Moniquet and Ion Izagirre are chasing.

Van Aert is there as are Del Toro, Vine, Soler, Lecerf, Frigo, Riccitello, Rafferty, Lazkano, Zana, Engelhardt, Guglielmi, Poole, Tusveld, and Miholjevic.

147km to go 15 riders are up the road now.

Attacks continue to fly but still no break on this lumpy start to the stage.

156km to go Marc Soler now trying a move.

More attacks go but the large front group is caught.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jack Haig, and Pavel Bittner are also part of the move.

Isaac Del Toro among the attackers.

167km to go Van Aert is now back in the peloton.

Jack Haig is now out front solo with several riders chasing.

173km to go Double stage winner Pablo Castrillo is among the men now trying to go.

Van Aert is a minute off the back.

Astana's Harold Tejada is off the front.

He's quickly back up and running, however.

Attacks from the start and green jersey Wout van Aert is caught in a crash.

182km to go The flag drops and racing is underway for stage 16.

A look at the riders heading out to start the day.

The riders are now rolling out to start the 3km neutral zone.

Primož Roglič and Enric Mas will both have designs on Ben O'Connor red jersey today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Paquot and Callum Scotson are out of the race this morning, leaving 145 men to start.

Here's a look at the stage 15 results and GC standings.

Take a look back at Sunday's stage 15 with our report. Vuelta a España stage 15: Pablo Castrillo holds off Vlasov to claim second stage win on Cuitu Negru (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders will be rolling out to start today's stage in around 40 minutes.

And here's a look at the stage map. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Here's a look at the profile of today's stage. (Image credit: Lavuelta)