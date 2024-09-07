Vuelta a España stage 20 Live - The final day in the mountains

Refresh

And for much more on Picón Blanco, now's your final chance to read our stage preview.

This is it: Picón Blanco, 7.9km at 9.1%

1:12 now for Sivakov with 14km to go and the final climb soon to start.

Red Bull controlling on this plateau. Three abandons and rumours of sickness in the camp, but in the circumstances Lipowitz and Adria are doing a very good job. They're going to take Roglic to within one climb of the virtual Vuelta title, but what can the rivals produce on the final climb?

Carlos Rodriguez is two minutes down on the GC group here and three minutes down on Sivakov. That puts him provisionally down into 10th place. Ouch.

After a gentle downhill we now have more of a plateau and Sivakov has taken advantage of a flying nature break in the group behind to take his lead out to one minute.

The only GC development there was Mas gaining four seconds, which takes him to within 22 seconds of O'Connor and 2:16 of Roglic.

Amid the sprint for bonus seconds, Vine managed to produce one last sprint to take two points. He was in second place but tied atop the KOM standings with his own teammate Soler before this climb, in an odd display of team tactics, but he's gone and snatched the jersey with that move.

KOM points and Bonus Seconds atop the Puerto de los Tronos



1. Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) 10 points, 6 seconds

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) 6 points, 4 seconds

3. Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 4pts, 2 seconds

4. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 2 points

5. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) 1point

Bonus seconds available here and Mas goes after them.

Sivakov leads the race over the Puerto de Tornos with a lead of 22 seconds with just over 25km to go.

This is the red jersey group Lipowitz, Roglic, Adria, O’Connor, Gall, Mas, Rubio, Carapaz, Landa, Gaudu, Dunbar, Burrade, Skjelmose Landa, Cristian Rodriguez, Yates, Vine

Red Bull are now controlling the 20-man GC group with Adria and Lipowitz.

Sivakov has a lead of 17 seconds but he's not truly getting away here.

3km from the summit and Landa has settled back at the rear of the group. We've got a lengthy plateau after this and before our final climb, which could dissuade long-range efforts.

Roglic is a few wheels back but has a teammate shut the gap.

Landa attacks! There it is.

Carlos Rodriguez is more than a minute down.

Sivakov attacks from that lead group.

Skjelmose makes the bridge, panic over for him. He has dragged a few more riders into this lead group, which now counts around 20 riders.

Still Cattaneo on the front and so it's mano a mano as far as Skjelmose is concerned and he's closing the gap here.

Rodriguez is not in the red jersey group after all. He's in a group even further behind his white jersey rival Skjelmose.

Roglic in fact has two teammates with him - Lipowitz and Roger Adria.

Vine and Berthet are caught. Breakaway neutralised with 32km to go in total, and 6.4km to go on this penultimate climb.

Vine is still plugging away, with Berthet still in the wheel, but they're only 13 seconds up now and will be caught any moment now.

Skjelmose has burned his only teammate and is now chasing himself, with several riders in the wheel, 20 seconds behind the red jersey group.

Skjelmose is the only rider in the top 10 who has missed this split in the bunch. He took the white jersey yesterday from Carlos Rodriguez, with just eight seconds separating them, and he's handing it back as things stand.

Cattaneo drives it on for QuickStep, and they're only half a minute behind Vine now with 9km to the top of this penultimate climb.

Only 15 left in this red jersey group. Roglič reacted well there as did his only remaining lieutenant, Lipowitz.

Skjelmose caught out here.

Mas, Carapaz, and others scramble back across. That acceleration caught many off guard.

Two Quicksteppers and two Red Bulls, including Roglic, as four split off the front. Wow.

Huge QuickStep push on the lower slopes of the Tornos. They're splitting the bunch!!

Here's a closer look at the Puerto de los Tornos

Frigo distanced now. Berthet the only rider left in Vine's wheel.

The climb proper has begun and Castrillo is dumped out the back by Vine's pace.

Soler is done. That was indeed the case and the Spaniard has just gone pop in characteristically flamboyant fashion. Never say never with Soler, but he's not coming back now, and Vine takes it on.

Soler may just be sacrificing himself for Vine now, but with the bunch just a minute behind, and two cat-1 climbs to come, the stage win is realistically not happening for this break.

Berthet is caught as Soler takes it up as the road flattens out. The five leaders have 1:10 over the peloton where QuickStep are still at it.

Abandon - another Red Bull man, Nico Denz. Sickness in the camp becoming an increasingly plausible theory. How is Roglič himself feeling? That's the big question here.

A reminder of the GC standings before crunch time. 1. Roglič 2. O'Connor at 1:54 3. Mas at 2:20 4. Carapaz at 2:54 5. Gaudu at 4:33 6. Skjelmose at 4:47 7. Rodriguez at 4:55 8: Lipowitz at 5:55 9. Landa at 6:40 10. Sivakov at 7:39

Berthet is the strongest descender in the lead group and he has just clipped off the front once again, a few kilometres from the foot.

The peloton are not hanging around, and the gap is down to just 90 seconds. As far as the stage win is concerned, it's highly unlikely to come from the break now.

Reunion up front and we have five together now: Soler, Vine, Castrillo, Berthet, Frigo.

Strong descent from Berthet, who has left the others and caught Soler. The other three aren't far behind, though.

Soler is losing ground once again as the road goes downhill. Given the length of this descent compared to the previous one (it's over 20km), it's likely we could see him caught by the rest of the break before the next climb.

Vintage Solar-inspired tactical confusion as the Spaniard and his teammate are tied at the top of the mountains classification, with two climbs remaining in this Vuelta, both coming up shortly. Vine was the chosen man for the early climbs, Soler has soloed to help himself on the meatier stuff... what happens next?

Updated virtual overall KOM standings 1. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 76

2. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 76

3. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 43

4. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 31

5. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 28

KOM points atop the Portillo de la Sía



1. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 5

2. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 3

3. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier) Tech 1

Vansevenant continues his effort to the summit, leading the reduced peloton over the top just 2:20 in arrears of Soler with 58km to go.

Vine accelerates away to collect the next helping of mountains points. Frigo follows, then a laboured Castrillo with Berthet in the wheel.

Soler hits the top of the Portillo de la Sia, and he has 43 seconds in hand!

A Carapaz teammate shoots out the front but then looks around and eases up. Not sure what that was all about, but a suggestion that Carapaz is indeed up for trying something today.

Attack! EF... or not...

Roglič has moved forward in the bunch now. He has three teammates with him.

Vansevenant takes it up for QuickStep, who also have Mattia Cattaneo poised as the next man up.

Soler has found more ground with the road going back uphill and question marks over collaboration in the group behind. 35 seconds now as he heads into the final 2.5km of this cat-2 climb - the fifth of seven on today's menu.

T-Rex are continuing their charge on this climb and they've upped the tempo, with James Knox wringing the last drops out of his effort. 2:40 the gap to the head of the race now.

The Portillo de la Sia measures 7.2km at 6.1%

Soler leads solo onto the Portillo de la Sia but the chasers are almost upon him, while the peloton are at less than three minutes now.

Updated virtual overall KOM standings 1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 73 points

2. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 71

3. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 43

4. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 30

5. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 28



KOM points atop the Portillo de Lunada



1. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 10

2. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 6

3. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 4

4. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 2

5. Clément Berthet (Decathlon-Ag2r La Mondiale) 1

Soler is losing time on this descent. His lead has halved.

10km downhill now and then it's back uphill for a 7km cat-2 climb of the Portillo de la Sia. A longer descent will the take us to the foot of the two cat-1 climbs that form the finale of this stage.

T-Rex lead the peloton over the top of the climb at 3:30 from the head of the race. The stage win is well within range, and will Roglic's main rivals smell blood? Ineos and T-Rex have worked but what will we see from Mas' Movistar and Carapaz' EF?

Abandon: Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) Roglič's key climbing lieutenant was dropped earlier in surprising fashion and has now pulled out of the race. Is there sickness in the Red Bull camp? Concerning times for the race leader.

Half a minute behind, Vine mops up for second place in the group with Castrillo, Berthet, and Frigo.

79km to go Marc Soler is our lone leader over the top of the Portillo de Lunada. 10 KOM points for him.

Frigo works his way back to the chasing trio.

Into the final kilometre of this cat-1 climb for Soler, who has 28 seconds in hand and is set to grab a big chunk of mountains points after allowing Vine to collect the more minor offerings on the opening three climbs.

"This is just junior stuff, the way they're racing here." Sean Kelly there on Discovery's commentary - UAE's tactics are not just failing to make sense to him, but are actively irritating him.

T-Rex are still on the front of the bunch but they're still 3:40 behind the lone leader so aren't laying down too fierce a pace just yet.

The answer is no one, as Castrillo rips an attack. Frigo is well distanced. Vine follows comfortably. Berthet is fighting.

Castrillo and Frigo do now make it across to Vine and Berthet, 33 seconds behind Soler - a gap that could stretch as they decide who should do the work.

Soler has 25 seconds in hand over Berthet, who has Vine sitting in his wheel. Behind, the break has blown apart - Castrillo has led the charge from behind and he and Frigo aren't too far behind Vine and Berthet. The rest of the break are more than a minute down on the front of the race.

T-Rex QuickStep continue to lead the charge up this climb. Their numbers, and that of most GC teams, to be fair, stand in stark contrast to the team of the race leader, Roglič, who has already lost two key climbing domestiques in Vlasov and Martínez.

Soler has found 18 seconds on his teammate Vine, and Berthet. Confusing tactics from UAE, who didn't necessarily need to attack Berthet like this, and who have prioritised Vine for the KOM points so far today... Again, it's all very Marc Soler.

Soler attacks now! The two UAE men are looking to work Berthet over.

The trio are back together but they've already found 45 seconds on the rest of the break.

Vine attacks! Two UAE men and one from AG2R up front, and they're already bickering.

Change in the peloton... T-Rex Quick-Step take it up! Mikel Landa's Vuelta came undone a few days ago but the Spaniard was feeling better yesterday and is clearly up for it today.

Berthet has followed Soler and Vine is back with them. Those three again at the head of the race.

Ineos are really attacking the descent and they're splitting the bunch slightly themselves.

Onto the lower slopes for the breakaway and it was already breaking up on that descent but it's really fragmenting now. Soler launches a long-range move to start us off.

Here's a closer look at the gradients

Onto the Portillo de Lunada! It's our first cat-1 climb of the day, the fourth of the seven climbs in total, and it measures 14km at 6.1%

Only a short descent before our first cat-1 climb and the trio who went first over the top - Vine, Soler, Berthet - are taking a lead downhill over the rest of the break.

Ineos lead the peloton over the top of the Caracol. The gap has stretched slightly back above four minutes but the stage win is still very much in the hands of the bunch and the pace all adds up to the workload in the legs before we get to the final climbs.

Here are Soler and Vine at the head of the break

Vine is then ushered through to take maximum points once again, extending his virtual lead in the KOM classification.

Movement up front as Soler accelerates towards the top of this climb. Berthet goes with him and Vine joins a little later.

We mentioned Red Bull's collective efforts yesterday. Well Vlasov has just been dropped by the peloton.

Ineos continue their work on this climb and they've brought the gap down under the four-minute mark.

Isasa has been caught but Bittner and Asgreen remain, on their own, in between break and bunch. They're not realistically going to get across but are at least buying themselves some sliding room when the climbing ramps up later on.

Onto the Alto del Caracol and this one measures 10.8km at 5.4%. A modest average gradient for a cat-2 but that does include a mini descent early on.

The peloton, led by Ineos Grenadiers, crest the climb 5:45 behind the breakaway. The gap had stretched out to 6:15 so the British team have conspired to take half a minute off of it.

8km downhill now then straight into the third climb, the difficulty set to intensify with our first category-2 of the day.

Updated virtual overall KOM standings 1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 62 points

2. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 58

3. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 41

4. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 28

5. Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) 27

6. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 26

KOM points on the Puerto de la Braguía



1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 3

2. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 2

3. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 1

Soler accelerates and semi-attacks beyond the crest - all very Marc Soler.

The breakaway come to the top of the Braguía climb, and Vine skips clear of Castrillo once again. This time Soler, who actually wears the KOM jersey, pips Frigo to third.

Change in the peloton... Ineos Grenadiers take it up. They're working for Carlos Rodríguez, who slipped from 6th to 7th overall yesterday, in the process losing the white jersey to Skjelmose.

Another attack from the bunch, this time from Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). Asgreen and Bitter are still also up the road, both alone, Asgreen having dropped Bittner.

Aleksandr Vlasov is leading the way for Red Bull on this climb. Dani Martínez is right up there and so is Florian Lipowitz, who sits 8th overall himself. The team put in a big effort yesterday to set up the stage win - can they keep this stage under wraps?

Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex Quick-Step) and Pavel Bittner (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) clipped off the front of the bunch on that descent and have a handy little buffer for this climb.

The 10-man breakaway starts the climb with a lead of five minutes over the peloton.

After the descent it's straight onto the second climb of the day, another category-3 affair up the Puerto de la Braguía (5.8km at 5.9%).

A lengthy descent now and the gap grows towards the four-minute mark.

Updated virtual overall KOM standings

1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 59 points

2. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 57

3. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 39

4. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 28

5. Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) 27

6. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 26

KOM points at Las Estacas de Trueba



1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 3pts

2. Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) 2pts

3. Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) 1pt

KOM leader Soler is in this break but it's his teammate Vine who skips to the top of the climb in first place, ahead of Castrillo, who's third in the KOM standings and along with Frigo the only real threat to the jersey.

Red Bull let the gap drift out to three minutes on the upper slopes of the first climb.

This was the start line a little earlier, with the special jersey wearers on the front row. Here they are from left to right: Polka-dots: Mountains classification leader Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) Red: Race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) White: Best young rider Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) Green: Points classification leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) They're joined on the right by UAE's Isaac del Toro who won the combativity award yesterday.

Some attacks from the peloton at the base of the climb, but it looks like the breakaway ship has sailed. Red Bull now come to the front to control and they should let the gap drift out.

After 25km of racing, the 10-man breakaway hits the start of the first climb with a growing lead of 50 seconds.

So we have 10 left in the breakaway and DSM are now working on the front of the peloton to bring it back or at least get it close enough to successfully fire Poole across this time.

It appears that DSM have dropped Liejnse out of the group to pace Poole up to it, but that plan looks to have backfired as both have been caught by the peloton, which is more than 30 seconds down but still not settled.

Max Poole (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) sets of in pursuit - that's not the first time he's attempted to bridge late to the break in this Vuelta.

The newcomers to the breakaway: Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Clément Berthet (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Carlos Canal (Movistar), Enzo Leijnse (dsm-firmenich-PostNL), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma).

A bunch of riders jump to the trio at the head of the race, and the bunch is still very close at hand.

We've got rolling roads to start with and it'll soon be dragging up before the official start of the first of the day's seven climbs, the category-3 haul of Las Estacas de Trueba.

A three-man move goes clear now with three familiar names from previous breaks at this Vuelta: Harold Tejada (Astana-Qazastan), Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates).

That move is brought back and another seven-man move comes to nothing. Another fast start.

Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex Quick-Step) and Enzo Leijnse (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) are the first two attackers.

We're off! The riders reach kilometre zero, the flag is waved, and we are underway. Here come the first attacks on a day where there'll be no shortage of interest in the breakaway.

The riders are on the move, rolling out of Villarcayo, and the stage will be underway in a few minutes.

For a full preview of today's stage, which contains the sort of deep dive into Picón Blanco that only our Man-in-Spain Alasdair Fotheringham can produce, here's the link you need. Vuelta a España 2024 stage 20 preview - Race tackles toughest mountain stage on final weekend

Having steadily chipped away at the lead Ben O'Connor surprisingly took in the opening week, Primož Roglič is back in the familiar red jersey and now looks poised to clinch a record-equalling fourth Vuelta title. O'Connor must have dreamt for a while but can't have any real complaints in accepting Roglič as the stronger man, and indeed the Australian has ridden a brave race that looks set to be rewarded with a first Grand Tour podium, if he can navigate this brutal penultimate test. Does Roglič have it in the bag? Not quite, given he has made most of his advances on the sharper mountain stages, and has looked a little more laboured on the heavier days, such as this. But it hasn't been true weakness, and he has a strong team to guide him through. O'Connor is almost two minutes back and unlikely to charge back, while the biggest threat, Enric Mas, is at a a buffer of 2:20 which looks even safer when you factor in Sunday's concluding time trial. Richard Carapaz in fourth may feel he has nothing to lose as he eyes the podium, and may fancy the sort of audacious roll of the dice he produced in the Sierra Nevada.

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's race-upending developments... Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič seizes race lead with victory atop Alto de Moncalvillo on stage 19

The riders have gathered in Villarcayo for the start of the stage, and they're going through the pre-race sign-on as we speak. They'll be rolling out at 13:00 local time, (in just over 20 minutes) with only the shortest of neutral zones before they're waved underway.

And here's a closer look at the final climb, which measures 7.9km at a hefty average of 9.1% but with plenty more stinging ramps than that.

Here's a closer look at the stage profile, and it's a really tough day out.