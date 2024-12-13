Chinese X-Lab bikes enter the WorldTour as XDS Astana reveals the new AD9 race bike

By
published

Team begin a new chapter in 2025 swapping Wilier for X-Lab bikes

The X-Lab AD9 Astana team bike
The X-Lab AD9 Astana team bike (Image credit: Instagram: XDS Astana Team)

After months of speculation, XDS Astana has revealed its new look and new X-Lab race bike for the 2025 season, marking the arrival of a Chinese brand in the men's WorldTour. 

The Astana team has secured major investment from the Chinese brand XDS Carbon Tech, who have traditionally produced carbon frames and components for other brands and focused on the Chinese market. in the 2025 XDS will go global and the XDS Astana team will race on the brand's X-Lab bikes. 

