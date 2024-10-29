2025 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes presentation - Live

By
last updated

Follow the presentation of the routes of next year's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes

We'll have plenty more reaction from riders and teams coming in across both route announcements, so keep your eyes peeled on the site over the next few hours. 

And here are Prudhomme's thoughts. Much of the chatter has been about this feeling more like a classic Tour of old, with headline blocks in the Alps and Pyrenees and perhaps less of an overt attempt to create drama elsewhere...

Here's Prudhomme with his map

And here's what Rousse had to say to France Info

Here's Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse in front of the map of the 2025 edition.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stages

DateStageStart/FinishDistanceType
July 26Stage 1Vannes to Plumelec79kmPunchy
July 27Stage 2Brest to Quimper110kmPunchy
July 28Stage 3La Gacilly to Angers162kmFlat
July 29Stage 4Saumur to Poitiers128kmFlat
July 30Stage 5Jaunay-Marigny-Futuroscop to Guéret166kmPunchy
July 31Stage 6Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert124kmMedium mountain
August 1Stage 7Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambéry160kmMedium mountain
August 2Stage 8Chambéry to Saint François Longchamp-Col de Madeleine112kmHigh mountain
August 3Stage 9Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel124kmHigh mountain

Tour de France 2025 stages

DateStageStart/FinishDistanceType
DateStageStart/FinishDistanceType
July 5Stage 1Lille – Lille185kmFlat
July 6Stage 2Lauwin-Planque – Boulogne-sur-Mer212kmPunchy
July 7Stage 3Valenciennes – Dunkerque172kmFlat
July 8Stage 4Amiens – Rouen173kmPunchy
July 9Stage 5Caen – Caen ITT33kmTime Trial - flat
July 10Stage 6Bayeux – Vire Normandie201kmPunchy
July 11Stage 7Saint-Malo – Mûr-de-Bretagne194kmPunchy
July 12Stage 8Saint-Méen Le-Grand – Laval174kmFlat
July 13Stage 9Chinon – Châteauroux170kmFlat
July 14Stage 10Ennezat – Le Mont-Dore163kmMedium Mountain
July 15Rest DayToulouseRow 10 - Cell 4
July 16Stage 11Toulouse – Toulouse154kmFlat
July 17Stage 12Auch – Hautacam181kmHigh mountain
July 18Stage 13Loudenvielle – Peyragudes ITT11kmTime trial - high mountain
July 19Stage 14Pau – Luchons-Superbagnéres183kmHigh mountain
July 20Stage 15Muret – Carcassonne169kmLumpy
July 21Rest DayMontpellierRow 16 - Cell 4
July 22Stage 16Montpellier – Mont Ventoux172kmMountain
July 23Stage 17Bollène – Valence161kmFlat
July 24Stage 18Vif – Courchevel Col de la Loze171kmHigh mountain
July 25Stage 19Albertville – La Plagne130kmHigh mountain
July 26Stage 20Nantua – Pontarlier185kmLumpy
July 27Stage 21Mantes-la-Ville – Paris120kmFlat

Here was Mark Cavendish on stage a little earlier. One of the side storylines was him sort of, slightly, leaving the door open for a Tour de France return in 2025. 

The show's over and the action has currently headed backstage, where Prudhomme, Rousse, and all the riders and team bosses are being quizzed on their reactions.

Here's the smattering of opening-week punchy stuff.

Some other nuggets now. This is the 'other' mountain stage and while it doesn't command the attention like the Pyrenees, Alps, or Mont Ventoux, it's still a pretty big day out in the Massif Central. 

And here is the Alpine duo. 

We won't bring you every stage profile - although you'll be able to find them on our Tour de France hub - but we'll run through some of the key ones. 

Here's Stephen Farrand's full story on the route

Some stats

So there we have it. In a very brief, reactionary nutshell, we have 44km of time trialling, although 11km of those are straight up a mountain. It's not a ridiculously low number of time trialling kilometres as we've seen in recent years but it's still very much a climber's Tour. 

Stage 20, the penultimate day, sees the race leave the Alps and head up the east coast. No GC action here but we've seen this sort of thing in the past - a sprint opportunity that never actually results in a sprint because all the sprinters are knackered, if they're still in the race at all. And stage 21 is a return to the finish we all know and love on the Champs Elysees of the French capital of Paris.

Stage 19 is another savage one, with 4,600 metres of elevation gain, but packed into just 130km so it should be explosive. Col de Saisies, Col de Pre, and Cormet de Roseland are some of the Alpine classics on the menu ahead of the finish at the ski resort at La Plagne, another finish above the 2,000 metre barrier. 

Stage 17 should see a sprint in Valence, a fixture on the Tour route, as the race heads towards the Alps. The first Alpine stage is a beast, the hardest stage of the Tour, says Prudhomme. We go over the Col du Glandon, the Col de la Madeleine (which features in the women's race as a summit finish), and then over to the Col de la Loze, the high-altitude bike path that links Courchevel and Meribel. This was first used in 2020, and then again in 2023, but this time we ascend from Courchevel, not that it's any easier, with super-steep gradients and a finish at 2304 metres of altitude. In total there are 5,550 metres of elevation gain. Queen stage, right there.

The final week kicks off on stage 16 with one of the key stages, finishing atop Mont Ventoux, the Giant of Provence, one of the most storied climbs of Tour de France history. The last finish at the summit was back in 2013, with the 2016 finish having to be moved down the mountain due to the strong winds that have battered this incongruous mountain in Provence and shaped its 'bald' landscape. In 2021 it was climbed twice but the finish was down in Malaucene. It's a key rendezvous.

Stage 15 sees the race exit the Pyrenees for a likely sprint in Carcassonne, although there are some hills along the way. Then comes the second rest day in Montpellier, on the traditional Monday, which means we have a five-stage second 'week'.

Pyrenees stages

The rest day comes in Toulouse, and likewise stage 11 starts and finishes in the southern city. It's a sprint day but one with a late climb, and it precedes three days in the Pyrenees. 

Stage 10 is on the Monday, so we have 10 stages before our first rest day. Usually it comes after nine. The stage takes us into the Massif Central and the volcano hills. It's a breakaway day, but with 4,400 metres of elevation and a finish on the Puy de Sancy there could also be some GC action. 

Stage 8 is one for the sprinters, finishing in Laval, while stage 9 takes us down towards the centre of France for a finish in Chateauroux, where Cavendish has won three times. Another sprint is on the cards but we've also had crosswinds and echelons in this part of the world. 

Stage 6 features 3,500 metres of elevation across six moderate climbs, with a sharp uphill finish in Vire Normandie. There's an even sharper finish on stage 7 as the race reaches Brittany and finishes on the Mur de Bretagne, which has become a fixture in recent years. Like in 2021, when Mathieu van der Poel won, we have a double ascent of the climb. 

Stage 4 is also exposed to the wind as it heads across to Normandie and it also offers opportunities to puncheurs with the Montee Jacques Anquetil preceding the finish in Rouen. Stage 5 is a time trial, pan-flat and 33 kilometres long. A key stage for the general classification. 

Stage 1 will see a sprinter don the yellow jersey says Prudhomme, despite three ascents of the Cote de Cassel ahead of the finish back in Lille. Stage 2 is punchy, and the longest stage of the Tour at 212km, with three climbs in the final 10km and an uphill finish by the coast at Boulogne-sur-Mer. Stage 3 sees the race return to Dunkirk, also on the coast, with another trip over Cassel but a sprint is to be expected, albeit the wind could be a factor in the finale.

Here's the map

Mont Ventoux is in. A couple of transitions to reach the Giant of Provence, which will host a summit finish. The it's another jaunt over to the Alps where the race will be decided. Col de la Loze is back, and there's another summit finish at La Plagne. There's a less decisive penultimate day ahead of the finale in Paris that's back on the agenda after this year's finish in Nice.

It's then down and, like the women's race, into the Massif Central before we arrive at Toulouse, which prepares us for the Pyrenees. Hautacam is a summit finish, them Peyragudes the next day, and then Luchon-Superbagners. Triple whammy in the Pyrenees in week two confirmed.

First of all we have our yellow dot snaking its way through France, before each stage is discussed. It starts out from Lille and heads up to the north coast twice, before making its way west across the top of the country across Normandie and into Brittany, where we have the Mur de Bretagne.

"It's time, it's time," says Prudhomme. 

Before we get going, here are the latest rumours on the key mountain stages

"We have french fries, we have beer, and we know how to party," cries a local official from the Nord. Now you have our attention.

It's now over to the men's route, and like with the women's we're starting with talk of the Grand Depart, which we already know about. It'll be in Lille, in the Nord department of north east France, home of Paris-Roubaix. 

Rousse introducing the Tour de France Femmes route. We'll be getting her thoughts on her choices a little later. 

Here's Kirsten Frattini's full story on the women's route

As we're still digesting the Tour de France Femmes route, we're getting a montage of the 2024 Tour de France. 

In terms of the marquee mountains, which Rousse made reference to before, we don't have a huge hitter like the Tourmalet or Alpe d'Huez of recent years. We do have the Col de la Madeleine, which is a mighty ascent of the men's Tour that has seen its share of action but usually as a mid-stage climb en route to somewhere like Alpe d'Huez. I'm not sure it's ever been used as a summit finish but will have to double check. In any case, it's an 18.6km climb at 8.1%, rising to 2000 metres of altitude, so it's a beast. 

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage profiles

So, no time trialling, even with the increase to nine stages. The first two are punchy stages in Brittany, the next two are sprint opportunities, and the next two take us through the medium mountains of the Massif Central. The final three stages are in the Alps, where the GC will really be decided. The penultimate stage is the most obviously critical day of racing, with major elevation gain and the summit finish on the Col de la Madeleine. 

Stage 9 is the finale and features a finish in Chatel. They go over the fearsome and famous Col de Joux Plane mid-stage, before the Col de Corbier and then a more gentle incline to the finish in Chatel. 

Stage 8 is our first summit finish, and it's at Sain Francois Longchamp, on the Col de la Madeleine at 2000 metres of altitute. 3490 metres of elevation gain!

Stage 7 takes us into the Alps. It features less elevation gain than stage 6 overall but the late climb of the Col du Granier is the hardest of the race so far. Another downhill finish, this time into Chambery.

Stage 6 features 2350 metres of elevation. Five climbs, two early testers then three tougher ones in the Massif Central. The climbing intensifies as does the GC action. 

Stage 5 sees the route become hillier, especially as the stage goes on. Three climbs, the last one topping out 7km from the line. 

Here's the map, as we await the info on the final five stages.

Stage 4 is another sprint stage, heading south east from Saumur to Poitiers.

Stage 3 heads from La Gacilly over to Angers. After two stages for the puncheurs, Rousse says, this is one for the pure sprinters. That completes the Grand Depart in Brittany.

Stage 2 is another punchy one from Brest to Quimper, a day of constant undulations and we have another finishing circuit with an uphill finish. Peter Sagan won here when the men's race last visited. 

Stage 1 is confirmed for that finish on a circuit with the Côte de Cadoudal in Plumelec - one for the puncheurs.

The snaking dot makes its way diagonally down through France towards the Alps, where the race will finish at the ski resort of Chatel. 

The first two stages are already known. The first starts in Vannes and finishes in Plumelec, with the finish at the top of the famous Côte de Cadoudal. The second stage will be held in the neighbouring Finistère department. It will begin in Brest and finish in Quimper with a final loop in the town and a steep finish. 

A regional official for Brittany is invited onto the stage but we're now about to see the route for the Tour de France Femmes!

It's a little casual from Magnus Cort but ASO can have few complaints when their compere is wearing white trainers with a three-piece suit.

Some photos are starting to roll in from our agencies

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place over nine stages - up from eight and over the UCI limit - and will start in Brittany, but we already knew both of those things. A promo video for Brittany now rolls.

Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse hit the stage

It's a cracking montage, as we've come to expect. We get a thrilling flashback to all the stage, including that moment when Vollering crashed and - as the commentary points out - "none of the SD Worx riders have come back to wait!" It ends with that thrilling battle on Alpe d'Huez and the contrasting emotions of Niewiadoma and Vollering beyond the line. It'll be on YouTube later - well worth a watch. 

Corporate partnerships, charity partnerships, blah blah blah... but now it looks like we have our first montage, and it's the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. 

ASO president Jean-Etienne Amaury comes onto the stage now. No headlines will come of this, but he'll thank some people and pay tribute to some others. Romain Bardet gets a nod after riding his final Tour, Biniam Girmay is lauded for his groundbreaking achievements, and Mark Cavendish is hailed for his history-making.

That means we don't have either the Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar, or the Tour de France Femmes champion, Kasia Niewiadoma, in attendance. Likewise, no recent winners and prime contenders such as Jonas Vingegaard and Demi Vollering or marquee stars such as Remco Evenepoel, Lotte Kopecky...

Cavendish is asked about next year, amid some confusion over the status of his impending retirement. 

"It's been great. Things haven't changed that much, I've been riding my bike, spending time with my kids, I just haven't been shouting in races anymore. I've been travelling, been busy, been on holiday - it was the first time I could really enjoy a holiday," Cavendish says. 

And now for one last rider... it's Mark Cavendish. He won't be racing the Tour in 2025 but he is obviously one of the all-time stars of the Tour's history, his record 35th stage win being one of the biggest storylines of this year's Tour. 

We have are first riders stopped for interview...

Anthony Turgis is next and the compere tries and fails to get the crowd to shout his surname... Kevin Vauquelin is next up.

Dylan Groenewegen is here, and now Jasper Philipsen, the Tour's most successful sprinter of recent years. 

Magnus Cort is here in a shirt that feels a little too casual. And now his teammate Alexander Krstoff, who's wearing an open shacket. Standards are slipping. 

Sam Bennett is here in full AG2R school uniform.

Strong applause for retiring Frenchwoman Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and up-and-coming Frenchman Romain Gregoire. Valentin Madouas, Lenny Martinez, and Evita Muzic get big hype too but few international stars as of yet...

We are now introduced to the pro riders who are present today. They're all invited to walk across the stage. Rumours are that it's not exactly the most star-studded attendance this year....

Here we go

Here's a glimpse inside the Palais

The route is always kept under wraps until the presentation but while ASO are effective in avoiding full-scale leaks, they are perennially powerless to prevent a pretty accurate outline of the routes emerging beforehand. That's because local French mayors love letting slip that their town may or may not be hosting a stage finish, while hotel reservation patterns are used by the keenest of sleuths to piece together a rolling map of the Tour caravan rolling through the country. Here's how it's looking so far...

The post-presentation scramble is always the most entertaining part of the day. What does this all mean? Who does it favour? What sort of a Tour will we get?

The presentation kicks off at 11am CET, so more than half an hour away. Even then, you can expect bland speeches from ASO's top brass, montages of the 2024 races which do actually raise the pulse, then more bland stuff from local officials of the regions hosting the Grand Departs, before we start the run-through of each and every stage for both races. 

The season may be over but today we have perhaps the biggest day of non-racing action of the cycling calendar. Entire season plans are built around the information we're about to receive, the narratives that will define next year's racing start to take shape here, and most importantly we will be able to picture the mountains that will be climbed next summer, which will sustain us through the long cold winter of cyclo-cross. That's all matched by a sense of grandeur to the occasion, with this being presented inside a packed-out Palais des Congres in central Paris. Riders will be here in ill-fitting suits, team bosses, sponsors, and dignitaries will all be present and correct, with all eyes on the race directors, Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France and 2025 Tour de France Femmes route presentation.

