Vuelta a España 2025

Race-homes
By last updated

Angliru and La Bola del Mundo showcased among 10 summit finishes across 3138km of racing

The start map of the 2025 Vuelta a España
The start map of the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic/Vuelta a España)
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) 2025 overview

Date

August 23-September 14

Start location

Torino, Italy

Finish location

Madrid, Spain

Total distance

3,186km

Edition

80th

Vertical climbing total

54,156m

Previous edition

2024 Vuelta a España

Previous Edition - Winner

Primož Roglič (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Vuelta a España results

Image 1 of 23
MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey reacts after the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / The race is neutralised due to disturbances in central Madrid caused by pro-Palestinian protests / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was named GC winner of the Vuelta a España after stage 21 was stopped and podium ceremony cancelled due to protesters on course in Madrid(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 21: Jonas Vingegaard confirmed champion of Grand Tour but no stage winner and no podium ceremony as Madrid finale derailed / As it happened

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike) was crowned champion of the 2025 Vuelta a España on Sunday, but there was no celebration or podium ceremony in Madrid. The final stage started in Alalpardo, but was stopped with 60km still to go in Madrid, as protesters invaded the road and caused organisers to halt, then cancel, the stage. João Almeida )UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was confirmed as runner-up, and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) third.

Stage 20: Jon