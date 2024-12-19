Vuelta a España 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) 2025 overview
Date
August 23-September 14
Start location
Torino, Italy
Finish location
Madrid, Spain
Total distance
3,186km
Edition
80th
Vertical climbing total
54,156m
Previous edition
2024 Vuelta a España
Previous Edition - Winner
Primož Roglič (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Vuelta a España results
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was named GC winner of the Vuelta a España after stage 21 was stopped and podium ceremony cancelled due to protesters on course in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) celebrates victory on stage 20 to extend his GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Team Alpecin's Jasper Philipsen wins stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, celebrates at finish line as stage 17 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Marc Soler's stage 14 win at La Farrapona adds another victory to the UAE tally (Image credit: Getty Images) Another stage win for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, this time João Almeida celebrates stage 13 victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso wins stage 12 of La Vuelta 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) rode with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) in the final breakaway when the race was neutralised, the Dane retaining the red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Jay Vine wins stage 10 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard soloed to victory on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen lived up to expectations with victory on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso plugs his ears as he wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrates at podium as stage 6 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrate at podium as stage 5 winners of team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) sprinted to victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ moved to second overall with his victory on stage 3, outsprinting Mads Pedersen and Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard moved into the race lead on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen leads the Vuelta after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 21: Jonas Vingegaard confirmed champion of Grand Tour but no stage winner and no podium ceremony as Madrid finale derailed / As it happened
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike) was crowned champion of the 2025 Vuelta a España on Sunday, but there was no celebration or podium ceremony in Madrid. The final stage started in Alalpardo, but was stopped with 60km still to go in Madrid, as protesters invaded the road and caused organisers to halt, then cancel, the stage. João Almeida )UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was confirmed as runner-up, and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) third.
Stage 20: Jon