Vuelta a España stage 20 LIVE - Jonas Vingegaard and João Almeida poised for final showdown in the mountains

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Here's Mads Pedersen pulling along the brekaway a little earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the standout names in this lead group include: Bernal, Landa, Ciccone and Buitrago.

There are arund 35 riders in this lead group, and their lead is being held steady at just under a minute. UAE don't look happy with it, and continue to set a fierce pace. 130KM TO GO

The gap grows as the riders fly down this descent, to just under a minute.

The leaders go over the Puerto de la Paradilla summit, with nobody contesting the KOM points. The leader in that classification, Jay Vine, has not gotten into the break, instead sticking to his UAE leader Almeida. PUERTO DE LA PARADILLA

UAE continue to set tempo in the peloton, at a slightly slower pace than the break, that has gradually increased its lead to 40 seconds. 140KM TO GO

No GC threats appear to be in this group, but there are plenty of quality climbers and therefore potential stage winners, including Bernal, Ciccone and Dunbar.

Kelland O'Brien has taken over from Pedersen, leading the group which now must have around 30 riders in it.

The leaders have 30 seconds on the peloton, but some in the latter aren’t content to let them go yet. A couple of Astana riders are the latest to attack from it.

In that lead group, it’s that man again, Mads Pedersen, who is setting the pace at the front.

Bernal has attacked out of the peloton, and is trying to bridge up to the lead group.

UAE are controlling the peloton, setting tempo. They don't appear to have anyone in the front group.

The peloton earlier, when Ineos were instigating the initial moves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are climbing again, up the second hill of the day - the category three Puerto de la Paradilla.

There looks to be more than 20 riders in this lead group.

Marit has had a crash.

The first chase group has caught the leaders, forming a big new lead group.

Actually, it's not the 'peloton' that's behind them, but rather a series of smaller groups that the peloton has fractured into.

There are eight riders in this lead group, including some big names, but their lead on the peloton is only a few seconds. 150KM TO GO

Buitrago leads this group over the top of the climb, with Landa and Ciccone also having joined it. KOM - ALTO DE LA ESCONDIDA

Five riders join Buitrago, including Aular, Vansevenant and Dunbar.

Buitrago pushes on off the front to go solo, 1km from the summit.

The riders at the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This lead group keeps getting bigger and bigger as more riders join it from the peloton.

A group of about 10 has joined Ciconne and Rivera.

Ciccone has attacked, and got a gap with Ineos' Rivera.

That group's been brought back by the peloton.

Yet another Ineos rider, Langellotti, is at the front of the lead group, trying to push on.

About 12 more riders are about to join them, while the peloton is only seconds behind.

About 7 riders have done so, including a third Ineos rider, Kwiatkowski.

There are more attackers jumping out of the peloton trying to join the Ineos duo.

Egan Bernal has gone clear of the peloton, and joined his teammate Ganna.

There’s a flurry of attacks right from the flag, and Ganna has managed to get a small gap.

The race at last gets going, right at the foot of the first climb of the day, the category three Alto de la Escondida.

And we're off! OFFICIAL START

Elia Viviani is the latest to get a bike change. He was one of the riders to go down in the crash.

Now an Arkea rider is getting a bike change. Still we wait to start.

The start’s been delayed some more as Bahrain-Victorious’s Mathijs Paasschens has a mechanical.

The official start has been delayed as they wait for those held up by that crash to return to the peloton.

The other major narrative playing out today is the race for the podium. Tom Pidcock still holds on to the place, but only by 39 seconds ahead of Jai Hindley, who is a third week specialist and tends to end Grand Tours strongly. Hindley’s bound to have his eye on that spot, and Pidcock may have to produce one of the climbing performances of his career to hold on to it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE's Mikkel Bjerg is one of those riders.

There's been a minor incident in the peloton in the neutralised one. A few riders appear to have crashed at slow speed, but all seem OK.

João Almeida believes he can take the red jersey today. “It’s not much, to be honest,” he said in a pre-race interview of his deficit of 44 seconds. “I think everything is open.”

The riders have left the unofficial start and will be racing soon.

This is set to be a significant day in the career of Jonas Vingegaard. The supremacy of Tadej Pogačar means he hasn't actually won a Grand Tour since the 2023 Tour de France, since when he has made the podium three times. He will not want to extend that run to four podium finishes without a win by losing the red jersey today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is more than enough climbing today for Almeida to gain those 44 seconds. The five mountains today amount to a total of 4,226m elevation gain, including the feared Bola del Mundo, a horrible summit finish which could cause absolute carnage. Vuelta a España stage 20 preview: 'Harder than the Angliru' - ultra-steep Bola del Mundo summit to provide definitive GC verdict

This is the penultimate stage of the race, and the last in the mountains - and the GC race remains on a knife edge. Just 44 seconds separate Jonas Vingegaard and João Almeida at the top of classification, and the latter will need to throw everything at gaining that time today.