Vuelta a España stage 13: LIVE - Race set for GC showdown on the notorious Alto de L'Angliru

Fernando Barceló had a mechanical, but the pace is slow enough for him to easily return to the peloton.

There’s plenty more reading on the Angliru to whet the appetite before we arrive at the climb today. Here’s Sepp Kuss memories of it, from when he just about held on to the red jersey in 2023. 'It's the kind of climb you live for' - 2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss relishing return to Angliru

The break's lead remains steady, at aout 2:40, with Visma-Lease a Bike keeping things controlled. You imagine their leader Jonas Vingegaard must fancy a stage win on the Angliru, to add to his growing Grand Tour collection.

Today is all about the Angliru, one of the most famous climbs in cycling, and one that evokes fear and excitement in equal measure every time it features at the Vuelta. You can read an in-depth preview of the stage, and what it is that makes this mountain so special, here. Vuelta a España 2025 stage 13 preview - How hard will Jonas Vingegaard strike on the crunch ascent of the Angliru?

There are a lot of KOM points on offer today - 40 in total, with 10 at the top of the first two climbs, and 20 at the top of the Angliru. This could therefore be a great chance for Joel Nicolau to challenge for the jersey, given that he’s made the break, and is 5th in the rankings already with 20 points, 26 behind leader Jay Vine.

The gap between the break and the peloton remains about 2:45, with Visma-Lease a Bike leading the latter. 140KM TO GO

Pedersen might not have a clear run at the intermediate sprint points today. His main rival for the green jersey, Ethan Vernon, is also in the break - though doesn’t have the climbing legs of Pedersen, so could well be dropped once the climbing starts.

The indefatigable Mads Pedersen is, yet again, in the day’s break. He has one category one mountain to negotiate later before the day’s intermediate sprint, where he could extend his 61 point lead in the points classification. But you imagine he’s in the break as much for that as he is for his pure love of attacking racing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hamilton won’t be making the juncture - he’s dropped back into the peloton.

Ivo Oliveira has managed at last to bridge up to the leaders, after a long chase, so we will have a UAE rider in the break after all. Oliveira dropped Hamilton earlier, who still remains in no-man's land.

2:56 is the gap between the leaders and the peloton, on this long flat section leading to the foot of the first of the day's three big climbs, which is still only a little less than 100km away. 150KM TO GO

After Tiberi, Jefferson Cepeda is one of the more acclaimed climbers in the break. The Ecuadorian was present in many of the breakaways at the Giro d’Italia earlier this season, though didn’t manage a stage win.

There aren’t many riders in the break who have experience of having won Grand Tour stages in the past, but Bob Jungels is one such rider. The Luxembourg rider triumphed at the Tour de France three years ago, on a mountain stage, too (albeit not one as hard as this), but hasn’t shown that kind of form recently.

Ben O’Connor’s withdrawal ends an impressive run of 10 finishes in his last 11 Grand Tour appearances, in which time he has finished 2nd overall once, fourth twice, and won four stages. By his high standards, this was a disappointing race for the Australian.

In no-man’s land between the break and the peloton, Chris Hamilton and Ivo Oliveira still haven’t given up the ghost, but have 1:13 to make up if they’re to join up to the former.

The break is 2:50 up on the peloton, who are happy to let them stay up the road for now. 170KM TO GO

O’Connor joins Archie Ryan in leaving the race, after the young Irishman didn’t start the stage this morning, due to a muscular strain in his right glute.

Ben O’Connor has just abandoned the race. In top form he’d be a contender for the stage on a mountain like the Angliru, but has been clearly struggling since crashing a few days ago, and will drop out of the race he finished second overall at last year.

The make-up of the group will have been shaped by the terrain at this early phase of the stage, which is most flat and only a little undulating - in stark contrast to the gradients that await them at the end of the day.

There are also no UAE riders in it, the team that has already won four of this year’s breakaway stages so far. Are the team at last changing tactics, and prioritising Almeida’s GC bid rather than another stage win?

It might be a big break we have out front, but it is lacking in the kind of climbing specialists you’d imagine would be able to compete for a stage win on a climb as difficult as the Angliru. Only Tiberi’s name stands out as a real elite climber.

There are four riders in between the lead group (which contains 24 riders) and the peloton - Chris Hamilton, Thomas Gruel, Ivo Oliveira and Jesus Herrada.

Felix Gall is also back in the peloton.

It appears we have our break of the day. Their lead’s grown to almost two minutes already, ahead of a peloton that’s sat up.

This group is building their lead. It’s up to about 40 seconds over the peloton. 180KM TO GO

It’s a large group, but no GC men have managed to sneak into it unnoticed. The highest placed rider on the overall rankings is Gianmarco Garofoli, who’s over half an hour down.

A large group of about 25 has a small gap, featuring Antonio Tiberi and - guess who - Mads Pedersen.

It’s been a chaotic start, and Felix Gall is in a group about 20 seconds off the back of the peloton.

No break has formed yet, but attacks are firing off the front

The racing has already begun and are out on the road, about 10km into one of the most important stages of this year's race. 190KM TO GO