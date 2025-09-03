live

Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE – Punchy Basque Country stage promises exciting day of racing

157km route starting and finishing in Bilbao features seven categorised climbs

In the headlines this morning is the fall out of a protestor incident that happened yesterday. The TV cameras avoided showing it, but a handful of people ran into the road, and a rider crashed, which the peloton are obviously unhappy about.

'We just want to race' – Riders speak out against pro-Palestine protests that caused Vuelta a España crash

We have what looks like a very exciting stage coming up today.

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a Espa&amp;ntilde;a

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

