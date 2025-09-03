Vuelta a España stage 11 LIVE – Punchy Basque Country stage promises exciting day of racing
157km route starting and finishing in Bilbao features seven categorised climbs
In the headlines this morning is the fall out of a protestor incident that happened yesterday. The TV cameras avoided showing it, but a handful of people ran into the road, and a rider crashed, which the peloton are obviously unhappy about.
'We just want to race' – Riders speak out against pro-Palestine protests that caused Vuelta a España crash
Looking for a more detailed breakdown of the stage?
Read our full preview: 'It could be even more decisive than Angliru' – Brutal Basque Country hills near Bilbao set to bring 'chaos' to Vuelta a España stage 11
We have what looks like a very exciting stage coming up today.
157km through the punchy Basque hills, with seven categorised climbs on the route. Here's a look at the profile:
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
