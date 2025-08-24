Vuelta a España stage 2 LIVE: GC action expected on the first summit finish of the race

Refresh

The riders are currently passing through the town of Cuneo, which has been a regular fixture at the Giro d'Italia over the years. The last time the Corsa Rosa visited the Piemontese town was in 2022, when Arnaud Démare won in maglia ciclamino. (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The four riders at the head of the race are all Grand Tour debutants, with all of them riding a major three-week stage race for the first time in their respective careers. Being in today's breakaway will certainly give them all valuable experience.

At the intermediate sprints in Busca, Liam Slock outsprinted the rest of the breakaway to take the maximum points, with Otruba coming across the line in second place ahead of Fernández and Glivar. In the peloton behind, Ethan Vernon took the remaining ten points, closing the gap to Jasper Philipsen in the points classification.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - 100km to go The gap to the breakaway is still around two minutes with the peloton holding them at that gap for now. Xabier Azparren is on the front of the peloton for Q36.5 Pro Cycling, who are clearly confident in Tom Pidcock's chances for today's stage.

It has been a fairly steady start to the stage, with an average speed of 44.4km/h for the first hour of racing. Q36.5 Pro Cycling are still setting the pace in the peloton, but it is a fairly relaxed bunch for now.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - 120km to go The gap to the breakaway is currently around two minutes, but they seem to be sitting up a bit in an attempt to conserve energy, which will force the peloton to slow down in turn, as they will have no interest in bringing them back with this long left in the stage.

Sinuhé Fernández has now bridged across to the breakaway, so it is now a four-rider group at the head of the race once again. They currently have around a minute and twenty seconds of a gap over the peloton.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are honouring the leader's jersey, as they have come to the front of the peloton with Jasper Philipsen in the maillot rojo and are sat right behind Q36.5 Pro Cycling. It is unlikely that they will contribute to the chase, as they currently have Gal Glivar up the road in the breakaway.

There are some ominous clouds in the distance and conditions are fairly overcast, with some rain expected at the finish later today, but it is currently unclear if the race will be affected by the weather.

Nico Denz has decided to drop out of the breakaway, meaning that it is now just a three-rider group at the head of the race. The German rider may have had a call in his ear from the team car to come back to the peloton, as it already looked unlikely that the move would go all the way to the finish.

Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos Burpellet BH) is attempting to bridge across to the breakaway alone, with Q36.5 Pro Cycling beginning to gather their riders at the front of the peloton to control the gap.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - Official Start The flag has dropped and the riders are officially underway for stage 2 of the Vuelta a España. The attacks have already started, with Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Liam Slock (Lotto) getting themselves up the road in a four-rider group. They currently have a lead of around 25 seconds over the peloton, but the gap has not settled just yet.

A relaxed start to the day for Cofidis' British duo of Simon Carr and Oliver Knight. The French outfit will be hoping to score some all-important UCI points at this year's Vuelta a España, in order to pull themselves out of the relegation zone in the WorldTour rankings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have now rolled out for the neutralised start, with the flag drop to officially get the stage underway coming up shortly.

'I'll give it a shot' - Trailblazing Monegasque rider Victor Langellotti ready to challenge for Vuelta a España first summit finish on stage 2 One rider expected to challenge for the stage win today is Victor Langellotti. After his victory on a similar stage at the Tour de Pologne, the Monegasque rider on Ineos Grenadiers is currently in excellent form and will be hoping to take his first Grand Tour success at La Vuelta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you missed it, here are the results from yesterday's stage to Novara, as Jasper Philipsen took a dominant victory in the sprint finish ahead of Ethan Vernon and went into the overall lead of the race. With the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider expected to lose the jersey on today's stage, who will be in red after the summit finish to Limone Piemonte?

What can we expect to see from Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike on the first summit finish of the race? Though the Danish rider is usually more conservative in his approach to racing than his arch rival Tadej Pogačar, he may want to make a statement early in the race and put down a marker to all of the other contenders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second stage of this year's Vuelta a España will get underway with the neutralised start in just under half an hour at 13:35 local time.

'GC a key step but winning would be the biggest success' - Tom Pidcock makes stage victories in Vuelta a España main priority Having finished ninth on yesterday's opening stage, Tom Pidcock is clearly keen to make his mark on this race, as he eyes a top placing in the general classification. However, the British rider on Q36.5 Pro Cycling is also targeting stage wins, with today's summit finish well-suited to his characteristics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a look at the profile for today's stage. Despite there being no categorised climbs before the final 10km of the stage, the riders will be gradually climbing throughout the day as they start in Alba and head southwest towards the Alps. The final climb to Limone Piemonte (9.8km at 5.1%) features a steady average gradient, with the steepest slopes coming towards the top. With a relatively easy stage beforehand, it is unlikely to be enough to unsettle any of the GC contenders, but we could still see some moves for the stage win in the final few kilometres, with bonus seconds also on offer at the summit. (Image credit: Lavuelta.es)