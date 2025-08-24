live

Vuelta a España stage 2 LIVE: GC action expected on the first summit finish of the race

By last updated

The peloton heads into the Alps on the second stage of the race for a summit finish at Limone Piemonte

Refresh

The riders are currently passing through the town of Cuneo, which has been a regular fixture at the Giro d'Italia over the years. The last time the Corsa Rosa visited the Piemontese town was in 2022, when Arnaud Démare won in maglia ciclamino.

CUNEO, ITALY - MAY 20: (L-R) Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious, Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates, Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama - FDJ purple points jersey and Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl sprint to win during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 13 a 150km stage from Sanremo to Cuneo 547m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 20, 2022 in Cuneo, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The four riders at the head of the race are all Grand Tour debutants, with all of them riding a major three-week stage race for the first time in their respective careers. Being in today's breakaway will certainly give them all valuable experience.

At the intermediate sprints in Busca, Liam Slock outsprinted the rest of the breakaway to take the maximum points, with Otruba coming across the line in second place ahead of Fernández and Glivar. In the peloton behind, Ethan Vernon took the remaining ten points, closing the gap to Jasper Philipsen in the points classification.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - 100km to go

It has been a fairly steady start to the stage, with an average speed of 44.4km/h for the first hour of racing. Q36.5 Pro Cycling are still setting the pace in the peloton, but it is a fairly relaxed bunch for now.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - 120km to go

Sinuhé Fernández has now bridged across to the breakaway, so it is now a four-rider group at the head of the race once again. They currently have around a minute and twenty seconds of a gap over the peloton.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are honouring the leader's jersey, as they have come to the front of the peloton with Jasper Philipsen in the maillot rojo and are sat right behind Q36.5 Pro Cycling. It is unlikely that they will contribute to the chase, as they currently have Gal Glivar up the road in the breakaway.

There are some ominous clouds in the distance and conditions are fairly overcast, with some rain expected at the finish later today, but it is currently unclear if the race will be affected by the weather.

Nico Denz has decided to drop out of the breakaway, meaning that it is now just a three-rider group at the head of the race. The German rider may have had a call in his ear from the team car to come back to the peloton, as it already looked unlikely that the move would go all the way to the finish.

Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos Burpellet BH) is attempting to bridge across to the breakaway alone, with Q36.5 Pro Cycling beginning to gather their riders at the front of the peloton to control the gap.

Vuelta a España Stage 2 - Official Start

The flag has dropped and the riders are officially underway for stage 2 of the Vuelta a España. The attacks have already started, with Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Liam Slock (Lotto) getting themselves up the road in a four-rider group. They currently have a lead of around 25 seconds over the peloton, but the gap has not settled just yet.

A relaxed start to the day for Cofidis' British duo of Simon Carr and Oliver Knight. The French outfit will be hoping to score some all-important UCI points at this year's Vuelta a España, in order to pull themselves out of the relegation zone in the WorldTour rankings.

ALBA, ITALY - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Simon Carr of Great Britain and Oliver Knight of Great Britain and Team Cofidis prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 2 a 159.5km stage from Alba to Limone Piemonte 1389m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2025 in Alba, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have now rolled out for the neutralised start, with the flag drop to officially get the stage underway coming up shortly.

'I'll give it a shot' - Trailblazing Monegasque rider Victor Langellotti ready to challenge for Vuelta a España first summit finish on stage 2

BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, POLAND - AUGUST 09: Victor Langellotti of Monaco and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 6 a 147.5km stage from Bukowina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska 943m / #UCIWT / on August 09, 2025 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you missed it, here are the results from yesterday's stage to Novara, as Jasper Philipsen took a dominant victory in the sprint finish ahead of Ethan Vernon and went into the overall lead of the race. With the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider expected to lose the jersey on today's stage, who will be in red after the summit finish to Limone Piemonte?

What can we expect to see from Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike on the first summit finish of the race? Though the Danish rider is usually more conservative in his approach to racing than his arch rival Tadej Pogačar, he may want to make a statement early in the race and put down a marker to all of the other contenders.

ALBA, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 2 a 159.5km stage from Alba to Limone Piemonte 1389m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2025 in Alba, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second stage of this year's Vuelta a España will get underway with the neutralised start in just under half an hour at 13:35 local time.

'GC a key step but winning would be the biggest success' - Tom Pidcock makes stage victories in Vuelta a España main priority

NOVARA, ITALY - AUGUST 23: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 1 a 186.7km stage from Torino-Reggia di Venaria to Novara / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2025 in Novara, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a look at the profile for today's stage. Despite there being no categorised climbs before the final 10km of the stage, the riders will be gradually climbing throughout the day as they start in Alba and head southwest towards the Alps.

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Vuelta a España 2025.

Latest on Cyclingnews