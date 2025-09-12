Vuelta a España stage 19: Jasper Philipsen claims third stage win

By last updated

Jonas Vingegaard gains four seconds in intermediate sprint bonus

GUIJUELO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 19 a 161.9km stage from Rueda to Guijuelo / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2025 in Guijuelo, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) showed he is the best sprinter in the 2025 Vuelta a España yet again with a long and sustained sprint to the line. The Belgian has now won three stages, with a final chance in Madrid on Sunday.

Alpecin-Deceuninck let other teams control the sprint to Guijuelo and then hit the front in the final kilometre. Philipsen only opened his sprint inside the final 200 metres after a late rise in the road.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished safely in the peloton but had surprised GC rival João Almeida and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad by taking four bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

How it unfolded

GUIJUELO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey, Marcel Camprubi of Spain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Oscar Rieseek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck, Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and a general view of the peloton competing during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 19 a 161.9km stage from Rueda to Guijuelo / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2025 in Guijuelo, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a flat stage profile and the final mountain stage to Bola del Mondo on Saturday, Friday's 161.9km 19th stage from Rueda to Giujuelo was widely expected to be a transition and sprint stage. Only crosswinds could shake up the racing.

Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Victor Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) were the first riders to attack and the first to get away, as the peloton let them go. There appeared to be a 'school's out' sentiment in the peloton as the finish in Madrid neared.

Alpecin-Deceuninck for Philipsen and Lotto for Elia Viviani picked up the chase when the gap reached 2:00, but there was little desire to race. Indeed, Guernalec sat up with 140km to go, leaving Otruba out front.

Otruba's lead grew to four minutes but then gradually fell as the stage entered the final 100km. He ploughed a lonely, solo furrow as he rode through the exposed fields of central Spain on often straight, exposed roads. Only the sniff of a crosswind awoke the peloton and helped the kilometres tick down a little faster.

The intermediate sprint in Salamanca, with 59km to race, finally sparked some racing in the peloton and a surprise GC rider sprint. Otruba took maximum points and the ten-bonus seconds.

Behind Pedersen and the sprinters were expected to fight for second place and other points. Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Visma-Lease a Bike were on the front protecting Vingegaard, and then suddenly he jumped away to win the bunch sprint to take four bonus seconds. UAE apparently took the wrong side of a roundabout and lost position before the sprint.

Suddenly, Almeida was at 44 seconds in the general classification after gifting four precious seconds. Almeida's shake of the head indicated he was not happy.

The peloton surged when the crosswinds blew outside Salamanca, but then eased again, allowing Mario Aparicio and Sergio Geovani Chumil of Burgos-BH to jump away to form a cheeky two-up attack. They gained a gap, but were caught when the peloton accelerated again.

Jonas Vingegaard on stage 19

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After UAE's Salamanca debacle, Visma attacked and provoked Almeida again with 35km to go, with Vingegaard jumping in an echelon attack. The move did not last long, but Jay Vine was forced to make a huge effort to close the gap.

Fortunately, the wind was not strong enough to spark other attacks, and the rolling roads made for fast but controlled racing. Riders were packed into the left half of the road as the wind came from their right. But they stayed together for a fast ride into Guijuelo, northwest of Madrid. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed alone with 25km to go, a sign for everyone to stay vigilant.

The riders reached Guijuelo from the north and then covered a loop around the town, before the rising sprint returning to the centre from the south.

The change in direction raised the speed as riders and lead-out trains fought for position near the front of the peloton. Ineos Grenadiers were up front early and then gathered on the front in force once again. Michał Kwiatkowski dragged the Ineos out front with two kilometres to go and then Filippo Ganna did even more for Ben Turner.

As Ganna suffered, Alepcin-Deceuninck moved up to the front. It was a late but well-timed effort that delivered Philipsen to his third victory.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2

1

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3:50:35

2

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 9 - Cell 2

11

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

Row 10 - Cell 2

12

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 11 - Cell 2

13

David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 12 - Cell 2

14

Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

Row 13 - Cell 2

15

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

Row 14 - Cell 2

16

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 15 - Cell 2

17

Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana

Row 16 - Cell 2

18

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl

Row 17 - Cell 2

19

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Row 18 - Cell 2

20

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 19 - Cell 2

21

Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 20 - Cell 2

22

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

Row 21 - Cell 2

23

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula

Row 22 - Cell 2

24

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

Row 23 - Cell 2

25

Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 24 - Cell 2

26

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 25 - Cell 2

27

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

Row 26 - Cell 2

28

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

Row 27 - Cell 2

29

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

Row 28 - Cell 2

30

Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana

Row 29 - Cell 2

31

Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

Row 30 - Cell 2

32

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl

Row 31 - Cell 2

33

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

Row 32 - Cell 2

34

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 33 - Cell 2

35

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 34 - Cell 2

36

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

Row 35 - Cell 2

37

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

Row 36 - Cell 2

38

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Row 37 - Cell 2

39

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

Row 38 - Cell 2

40

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 39 - Cell 2

41

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

Row 40 - Cell 2

42

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Row 41 - Cell 2

43

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech

Row 42 - Cell 2

44

Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 43 - Cell 2

45

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

Row 44 - Cell 2

46

Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 45 - Cell 2

47

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 46 - Cell 2

48

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 47 - Cell 2

49

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

Row 48 - Cell 2

50

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 49 - Cell 2

51

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Row 50 - Cell 2

52

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

Row 51 - Cell 2

53

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 52 - Cell 2

54

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep

Row 53 - Cell 2

55

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

Row 54 - Cell 2

56

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl

Row 55 - Cell 2

57

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Row 56 - Cell 2

58

Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

Row 57 - Cell 2

59

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 58 - Cell 2

60

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

Row 59 - Cell 2

61

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 60 - Cell 2

62

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 61 - Cell 2

63

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana

Row 62 - Cell 2

64

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl

Row 63 - Cell 2

65

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 64 - Cell 2

66

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 65 - Cell 2

67

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:00:22

68

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

Row 67 - Cell 2

69

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 68 - Cell 2

70

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

Row 69 - Cell 2

71

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 70 - Cell 2

72

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 71 - Cell 2

73

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl

Row 72 - Cell 2

74

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula

Row 73 - Cell 2

75

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

0:00:33

76

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 75 - Cell 2

77

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

Row 76 - Cell 2

78

Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep

Row 77 - Cell 2

79

Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 78 - Cell 2

80

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

Row 79 - Cell 2

81

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 80 - Cell 2

82

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

Row 81 - Cell 2

83

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula

Row 82 - Cell 2

84

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Row 83 - Cell 2

85

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 84 - Cell 2

86

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 85 - Cell 2

87

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

0:00:51

88

Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

0:00:55

89

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech

0:00:58

90

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

0:01:08

91

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 90 - Cell 2

92

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 91 - Cell 2

93

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

0:01:18

94

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 93 - Cell 2

95

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

Row 94 - Cell 2

96

Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

0:01:26

97

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 96 - Cell 2

98

Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis

Row 97 - Cell 2

99

Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar

Row 98 - Cell 2

100

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula

Row 99 - Cell 2

101

Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana

Row 100 - Cell 2

102

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

Row 101 - Cell 2

103

Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek

Row 102 - Cell 2

104

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

0:01:56

105

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 104 - Cell 2

106

Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 105 - Cell 2

107

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

0:02:13

108

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

Row 107 - Cell 2

109

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech

Row 108 - Cell 2

110

Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl

Row 109 - Cell 2

111

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Row 110 - Cell 2

112

Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

Row 111 - Cell 2

113

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Row 112 - Cell 2

114

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 113 - Cell 2

115

Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 114 - Cell 2

116

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

Row 115 - Cell 2

117

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

Row 116 - Cell 2

118

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 117 - Cell 2

119

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 118 - Cell 2

120

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 119 - Cell 2

121

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl

Row 120 - Cell 2

122

Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost

Row 121 - Cell 2

123

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 122 - Cell 2

124

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH

Row 123 - Cell 2

125

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar

Row 124 - Cell 2

126

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

0:02:35

127

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:53

128

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

Row 127 - Cell 2

129

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar

Row 128 - Cell 2

130

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech

Row 129 - Cell 2

131

Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Row 130 - Cell 2

132

Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

0:02:59

133

Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar

0:03:20

134

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

0:03:27

135

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

Row 134 - Cell 2

136

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

Row 135 - Cell 2

137

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana

0:03:44

138

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:04:47

139

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

Row 138 - Cell 2

140

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Row 139 - Cell 2

141

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

Row 140 - Cell 2

142

Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 141 - Cell 2

143

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

0:05:13

144

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

0:05:55

145

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

0:06:13

146

Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

0:06:34

147

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

Row 146 - Cell 2

148

David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

0:07:06

149

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

Row 148 - Cell 2

150

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:08:04

151

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Row 150 - Cell 2

152

Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

Row 151 - Cell 2

153

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula

0:12:02

Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 19

General classification after stage 19

Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2

1

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

11:31:45

2

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:00:44

3

Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

0:02:43

4

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:03:22

5

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:04:23

6

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech

0:05:21

7

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:24

8

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

0:07:30

9

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

0:07:46

10

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

0:10:21

11

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

0:12:28

12

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

0:15:49

13

Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:24:51

14

Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:26:24

15

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

0:34:23

16

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty

0:36:04

17

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl

0:40:10

18

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

0:41:25

19

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

0:42:06

20

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

0:46:56

21

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula

0:52:15

22

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:52:52

23

Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana

0:53:30

24

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:54:51

25

Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

1:00:18

26

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

1:02:17

27

Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep

1:15:55

28

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

1:16:17

29

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech

1:19:21

30

Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

1:20:22

31

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar

1:21:20

32

Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis

1:24:02

33

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

1:26:44

34

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

1:30:05

35

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

1:32:58

36

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

1:33:50

37

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

1:34:25

38

Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana

1:35:26

39

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

1:35:49

40

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

1:37:58

41

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana

1:45:47

42

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

1:48:07

43

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

1:48:40

44

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

1:49:03

45

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

1:50:09

46

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

1:50:19

47

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech

1:54:16

48

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl

1:57:27

49

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

1:57:55

50

Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost

1:58:56

51

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

2:02:16

52

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

2:03:38

53

Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

2:04:22

54

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

2:06:17

55

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl

2:06:35

56

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl

2:06:49

57

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

2:10:16

58

Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar

2:10:17

59

Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek

2:14:20

60

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

2:15:24

61

Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

2:16:24

62

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

2:21:48

63

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

2:23:55

64

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

2:25:00

65

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

2:25:42

66

Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

2:26:10

67

Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

2:27:02

68

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

2:27:25

69

Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

2:28:46

70

Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

2:29:10

71

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2:29:36

72

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar

2:30:42

73

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

2:31:10

74

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Row 73 - Cell 2

75

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

2:31:34

76

David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

2:32:52

77

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep

2:33:10

78

Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

2:33:40

79

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

2:33:42

80

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

2:33:53

81

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

2:37:11

82

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

2:37:18

83

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana

2:39:13

84

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

2:41:44

85

Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl

2:43:38

86

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH

2:44:56

87

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2:45:14

88

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

2:46:24

89

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

2:47:35

90

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

2:48:42

91

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

2:51:15

92

David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

2:51:45

93

Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana

2:51:57

94

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula

2:52:26

95

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2:53:41

96

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

2:53:57

97

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

2:55:06

98

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty

2:55:27

99

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

2:55:28

100

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

2:55:38

101

Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

2:56:11

102

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

2:56:31

103

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula

3:00:38

104

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

3:00:39

105

Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

3:02:53

106

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

3:03:57

107

Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar

Row 106 - Cell 2

108

Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

3:07:18

109

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

3:09:21

110

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula

3:12:49

111

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

3:12:51

112

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

3:13:21

113

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

3:13:49

114

Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

3:14:28

115

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

3:15:11

116

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

3:15:44

117

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

3:15:51

118

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

3:17:35

119

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

3:18:17

120

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3:19:19

121

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

3:19:58

122

Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

3:23:02

123

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

3:24:05

124

Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty

3:24:36

125

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

3:24:40

126

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

3:26:05

127

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

3:32:11

128

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3:32:59

129

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

3:35:34

130

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

3:36:28

131

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

3:37:20

132

Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

3:37:32

133

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

3:38:37

134

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

3:40:03

135

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

3:40:37

136

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

3:42:04

137

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

3:43:40

138

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl

3:44:05

139

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

3:44:24

140

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

3:46:09

141

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech

3:54:54

142

Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

3:55:54

143

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

3:56:26

144

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

3:57:07

145

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3:58:02

146

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

3:59:50

147

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

4:06:06

148

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

4:07:11

149

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula

4:08:55

150

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

4:09:26

151

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl

4:17:06

152

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

4:19:39

153

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

4:31:45

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews