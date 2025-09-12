Vuelta a España stage 19: Jasper Philipsen claims third stage win

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) showed he is the best sprinter in the 2025 Vuelta a España yet again with a long and sustained sprint to the line. The Belgian has now won three stages, with a final chance in Madrid on Sunday.

Alpecin-Deceuninck let other teams control the sprint to Guijuelo and then hit the front in the final kilometre. Philipsen only opened his sprint inside the final 200 metres after a late rise in the road.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) went earlier and down the middle of the road but the Dane lacked the power to match Philipsen high-speed sprint. Pedersen was second and so virtually wrapped-up the points competition, with Orluis Aular (Movistar) third.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished safely in the peloton but had surprised GC rival João Almeida and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad by taking four bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

The Dane now leads Almeida by 44 seconds before Saturday's decisive mountain stage to Bola del Mundo. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is third overall at 2:43.

Philipsen admitted he went deep to win the sprint.

"After 11 days of not going so deep, it hurts," he said. "We knew what it was going to be like. The team did amazing timing and an amazing pull in the last kilometres. Then it was a final kilometre all out.

"I was suffering on the wheel, but then I saw the finish line and so pushed through. Of course, we try to keep the winning flow going. They're really experienced and the best at the job, so we hope to repeat it on Sunday because it's been a tough three weeks."

How it unfolded

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a flat stage profile and the final mountain stage to Bola del Mondo on Saturday, Friday's 161.9km 19th stage from Rueda to Giujuelo was widely expected to be a transition and sprint stage. Only crosswinds could shake up the racing.

Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Victor Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) were the first riders to attack and the first to get away, as the peloton let them go. There appeared to be a 'school's out' sentiment in the peloton as the finish in Madrid neared.

Alpecin-Deceuninck for Philipsen and Lotto for Elia Viviani picked up the chase when the gap reached 2:00, but there was little desire to race. Indeed, Guernalec sat up with 140km to go, leaving Otruba out front.

Otruba's lead grew to four minutes but then gradually fell as the stage entered the final 100km. He ploughed a lonely, solo furrow as he rode through the exposed fields of central Spain on often straight, exposed roads. Only the sniff of a crosswind awoke the peloton and helped the kilometres tick down a little faster.

The intermediate sprint in Salamanca, with 59km to race, finally sparked some racing in the peloton and a surprise GC rider sprint. Otruba took maximum points and the ten-bonus seconds.

Behind Pedersen and the sprinters were expected to fight for second place and other points. Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Visma-Lease a Bike were on the front protecting Vingegaard, and then suddenly he jumped away to win the bunch sprint to take four bonus seconds. UAE apparently took the wrong side of a roundabout and lost position before the sprint.

Suddenly, Almeida was at 44 seconds in the general classification after gifting four precious seconds. Almeida's shake of the head indicated he was not happy.

The peloton surged when the crosswinds blew outside Salamanca, but then eased again, allowing Mario Aparicio and Sergio Geovani Chumil of Burgos-BH to jump away to form a cheeky two-up attack. They gained a gap, but were caught when the peloton accelerated again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After UAE's Salamanca debacle, Visma attacked and provoked Almeida again with 35km to go, with Vingegaard jumping in an echelon attack. The move did not last long, but Jay Vine was forced to make a huge effort to close the gap.

Fortunately, the wind was not strong enough to spark other attacks, and the rolling roads made for fast but controlled racing. Riders were packed into the left half of the road as the wind came from their right. But they stayed together for a fast ride into Guijuelo, northwest of Madrid. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed alone with 25km to go, a sign for everyone to stay vigilant.

The riders reached Guijuelo from the north and then covered a loop around the town, before the rising sprint returning to the centre from the south.

The change in direction raised the speed as riders and lead-out trains fought for position near the front of the peloton. Ineos Grenadiers were up front early and then gathered on the front in force once again. Michał Kwiatkowski dragged the Ineos out front with two kilometres to go and then Filippo Ganna did even more for Ben Turner.

As Ganna suffered, Alepcin-Deceuninck moved up to the front. It was a late but well-timed effort that delivered Philipsen to his third victory.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 3:50:35 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty Row 11 - Cell 2 13 David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:22 68 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:33 76 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:51 88 Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:55 89 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:58 90 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:08 91 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto 0:01:18 94 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:01:26 97 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:56 105 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:02:13 108 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 118 - Cell 2 120 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 122 - Cell 2 124 Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Row 124 - Cell 2 126 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:35 127 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:53 128 Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:59 133 Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar 0:03:20 134 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto 0:03:27 135 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty Row 135 - Cell 2 137 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana 0:03:44 138 Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:04:47 139 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto Row 140 - Cell 2 142 Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 141 - Cell 2 143 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 0:05:13 144 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto 0:05:55 145 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:06:13 146 Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:34 147 Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers Row 146 - Cell 2 148 David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling 0:07:06 149 Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost Row 148 - Cell 2 150 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:08:04 151 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 150 - Cell 2 152 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost Row 151 - Cell 2 153 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula 0:12:02