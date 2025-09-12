Vuelta a España stage 19: Jasper Philipsen claims third stage win
Jonas Vingegaard gains four seconds in intermediate sprint bonus
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) showed he is the best sprinter in the 2025 Vuelta a España yet again with a long and sustained sprint to the line. The Belgian has now won three stages, with a final chance in Madrid on Sunday.
Alpecin-Deceuninck let other teams control the sprint to Guijuelo and then hit the front in the final kilometre. Philipsen only opened his sprint inside the final 200 metres after a late rise in the road.
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) went earlier and down the middle of the road but the Dane lacked the power to match Philipsen high-speed sprint. Pedersen was second and so virtually wrapped-up the points competition, with Orluis Aular (Movistar) third.
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished safely in the peloton but had surprised GC rival João Almeida and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad by taking four bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.
The Dane now leads Almeida by 44 seconds before Saturday's decisive mountain stage to Bola del Mundo. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is third overall at 2:43.
Philipsen admitted he went deep to win the sprint.
"After 11 days of not going so deep, it hurts," he said. "We knew what it was going to be like. The team did amazing timing and an amazing pull in the last kilometres. Then it was a final kilometre all out.
"I was suffering on the wheel, but then I saw the finish line and so pushed through. Of course, we try to keep the winning flow going. They're really experienced and the best at the job, so we hope to repeat it on Sunday because it's been a tough three weeks."
How it unfolded
With a flat stage profile and the final mountain stage to Bola del Mondo on Saturday, Friday's 161.9km 19th stage from Rueda to Giujuelo was widely expected to be a transition and sprint stage. Only crosswinds could shake up the racing.
Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Victor Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) were the first riders to attack and the first to get away, as the peloton let them go. There appeared to be a 'school's out' sentiment in the peloton as the finish in Madrid neared.
Alpecin-Deceuninck for Philipsen and Lotto for Elia Viviani picked up the chase when the gap reached 2:00, but there was little desire to race. Indeed, Guernalec sat up with 140km to go, leaving Otruba out front.
Otruba's lead grew to four minutes but then gradually fell as the stage entered the final 100km. He ploughed a lonely, solo furrow as he rode through the exposed fields of central Spain on often straight, exposed roads. Only the sniff of a crosswind awoke the peloton and helped the kilometres tick down a little faster.
The intermediate sprint in Salamanca, with 59km to race, finally sparked some racing in the peloton and a surprise GC rider sprint. Otruba took maximum points and the ten-bonus seconds.
Behind Pedersen and the sprinters were expected to fight for second place and other points. Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Visma-Lease a Bike were on the front protecting Vingegaard, and then suddenly he jumped away to win the bunch sprint to take four bonus seconds. UAE apparently took the wrong side of a roundabout and lost position before the sprint.
Suddenly, Almeida was at 44 seconds in the general classification after gifting four precious seconds. Almeida's shake of the head indicated he was not happy.
The peloton surged when the crosswinds blew outside Salamanca, but then eased again, allowing Mario Aparicio and Sergio Geovani Chumil of Burgos-BH to jump away to form a cheeky two-up attack. They gained a gap, but were caught when the peloton accelerated again.
After UAE's Salamanca debacle, Visma attacked and provoked Almeida again with 35km to go, with Vingegaard jumping in an echelon attack. The move did not last long, but Jay Vine was forced to make a huge effort to close the gap.
Fortunately, the wind was not strong enough to spark other attacks, and the rolling roads made for fast but controlled racing. Riders were packed into the left half of the road as the wind came from their right. But they stayed together for a fast ride into Guijuelo, northwest of Madrid. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed alone with 25km to go, a sign for everyone to stay vigilant.
The riders reached Guijuelo from the north and then covered a loop around the town, before the rising sprint returning to the centre from the south.
The change in direction raised the speed as riders and lead-out trains fought for position near the front of the peloton. Ineos Grenadiers were up front early and then gathered on the front in force once again. Michał Kwiatkowski dragged the Ineos out front with two kilometres to go and then Filippo Ganna did even more for Ben Turner.
As Ganna suffered, Alepcin-Deceuninck moved up to the front. It was a late but well-timed effort that delivered Philipsen to his third victory.
Results
Stage
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
1
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
3:50:35
2
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 3 - Cell 2
5
Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 4 - Cell 2
6
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 5 - Cell 2
7
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 6 - Cell 2
8
Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|Row 7 - Cell 2
9
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 8 - Cell 2
10
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 9 - Cell 2
11
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 10 - Cell 2
12
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 11 - Cell 2
13
David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 12 - Cell 2
14
Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 13 - Cell 2
15
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|Row 14 - Cell 2
16
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 15 - Cell 2
17
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 16 - Cell 2
18
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl
|Row 17 - Cell 2
19
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 18 - Cell 2
20
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 19 - Cell 2
21
Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 20 - Cell 2
22
Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|Row 21 - Cell 2
23
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula
|Row 22 - Cell 2
24
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 23 - Cell 2
25
Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 24 - Cell 2
26
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 25 - Cell 2
27
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 26 - Cell 2
28
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 27 - Cell 2
29
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 28 - Cell 2
30
Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana
|Row 29 - Cell 2
31
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 30 - Cell 2
32
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl
|Row 31 - Cell 2
33
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 32 - Cell 2
34
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 33 - Cell 2
35
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 34 - Cell 2
36
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 35 - Cell 2
37
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 36 - Cell 2
38
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 37 - Cell 2
39
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|Row 38 - Cell 2
40
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 39 - Cell 2
41
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 40 - Cell 2
42
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 41 - Cell 2
43
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
|Row 42 - Cell 2
44
Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 43 - Cell 2
45
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 44 - Cell 2
46
Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 45 - Cell 2
47
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 46 - Cell 2
48
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 47 - Cell 2
49
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|Row 48 - Cell 2
50
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 49 - Cell 2
51
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 50 - Cell 2
52
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 51 - Cell 2
53
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 52 - Cell 2
54
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep
|Row 53 - Cell 2
55
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|Row 54 - Cell 2
56
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl
|Row 55 - Cell 2
57
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 56 - Cell 2
58
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 57 - Cell 2
59
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 58 - Cell 2
60
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 59 - Cell 2
61
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 60 - Cell 2
62
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 61 - Cell 2
63
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 62 - Cell 2
64
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl
|Row 63 - Cell 2
65
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 64 - Cell 2
66
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 65 - Cell 2
67
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:00:22
68
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|Row 67 - Cell 2
69
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 68 - Cell 2
70
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|Row 69 - Cell 2
71
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 70 - Cell 2
72
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 71 - Cell 2
73
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl
|Row 72 - Cell 2
74
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula
|Row 73 - Cell 2
75
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
0:00:33
76
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 75 - Cell 2
77
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
|Row 76 - Cell 2
78
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep
|Row 77 - Cell 2
79
Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 78 - Cell 2
80
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|Row 79 - Cell 2
81
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 80 - Cell 2
82
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 81 - Cell 2
83
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula
|Row 82 - Cell 2
84
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 83 - Cell 2
85
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 84 - Cell 2
86
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 85 - Cell 2
87
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
0:00:51
88
Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
0:00:55
89
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
0:00:58
90
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
0:01:08
91
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 90 - Cell 2
92
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 91 - Cell 2
93
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
0:01:18
94
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 93 - Cell 2
95
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 94 - Cell 2
96
Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
0:01:26
97
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 96 - Cell 2
98
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 97 - Cell 2
99
Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 98 - Cell 2
100
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula
|Row 99 - Cell 2
101
Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana
|Row 100 - Cell 2
102
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 101 - Cell 2
103
Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|Row 102 - Cell 2
104
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
0:01:56
105
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 104 - Cell 2
106
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 105 - Cell 2
107
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
0:02:13
108
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 107 - Cell 2
109
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|Row 108 - Cell 2
110
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl
|Row 109 - Cell 2
111
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 110 - Cell 2
112
Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 111 - Cell 2
113
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Row 112 - Cell 2
114
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 113 - Cell 2
115
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 114 - Cell 2
116
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|Row 115 - Cell 2
117
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 116 - Cell 2
118
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 117 - Cell 2
119
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 118 - Cell 2
120
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 119 - Cell 2
121
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl
|Row 120 - Cell 2
122
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 121 - Cell 2
123
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 122 - Cell 2
124
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH
|Row 123 - Cell 2
125
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar
|Row 124 - Cell 2
126
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
0:02:35
127
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:53
128
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Row 127 - Cell 2
129
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar
|Row 128 - Cell 2
130
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech
|Row 129 - Cell 2
131
Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|Row 130 - Cell 2
132
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
0:02:59
133
Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar
0:03:20
134
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
0:03:27
135
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Row 134 - Cell 2
136
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|Row 135 - Cell 2
137
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
0:03:44
138
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:04:47
139
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 138 - Cell 2
140
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 139 - Cell 2
141
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|Row 140 - Cell 2
142
Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 141 - Cell 2
143
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
0:05:13
144
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
0:05:55
145
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:06:13
146
Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
0:06:34
147
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 146 - Cell 2
148
David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
0:07:06
149
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 148 - Cell 2
150
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:08:04
151
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 150 - Cell 2
152
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 151 - Cell 2
153
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula
0:12:02
General classification after stage 19
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
1
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
11:31:45
2
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:00:44
3
Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
0:02:43
4
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
0:03:22
5
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
0:04:23
6
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
0:05:21
7
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:24
8
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:07:30
9
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
0:07:46
10
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:10:21
11
Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
0:12:28
12
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
0:15:49
13
Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:24:51
14
Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:26:24
15
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
0:34:23
16
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
0:36:04
17
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl
0:40:10
18
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
0:41:25
19
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
0:42:06
20
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
0:46:56
21
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula
0:52:15
22
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:52:52
23
Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana
0:53:30
24
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:54:51
25
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
1:00:18
26
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
1:02:17
27
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep
1:15:55
28
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
1:16:17
29
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
1:19:21
30
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
1:20:22
31
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar
1:21:20
32
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
1:24:02
33
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
1:26:44
34
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
1:30:05
35
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
1:32:58
36
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
1:33:50
37
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
1:34:25
38
Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana
1:35:26
39
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
1:35:49
40
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
1:37:58
41
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana
1:45:47
42
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
1:48:07
43
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
1:48:40
44
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
1:49:03
45
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
1:50:09
46
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
1:50:19
47
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech
1:54:16
48
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl
1:57:27
49
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
1:57:55
50
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
1:58:56
51
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
2:02:16
52
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
2:03:38
53
Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
2:04:22
54
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
2:06:17
55
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl
2:06:35
56
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl
2:06:49
57
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
2:10:16
58
Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar
2:10:17
59
Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
2:14:20
60
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
2:15:24
61
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
2:16:24
62
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
2:21:48
63
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2:23:55
64
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
2:25:00
65
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
2:25:42
66
Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
2:26:10
67
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
2:27:02
68
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
2:27:25
69
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
2:28:46
70
Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
2:29:10
71
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2:29:36
72
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar
2:30:42
73
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
2:31:10
74
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 73 - Cell 2
75
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
2:31:34
76
David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
2:32:52
77
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep
2:33:10
78
Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2:33:40
79
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
2:33:42
80
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
2:33:53
81
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
2:37:11
82
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
2:37:18
83
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
2:39:13
84
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
2:41:44
85
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl
2:43:38
86
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH
2:44:56
87
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2:45:14
88
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
2:46:24
89
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
2:47:35
90
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
2:48:42
91
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
2:51:15
92
David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
2:51:45
93
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
2:51:57
94
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula
2:52:26
95
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2:53:41
96
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2:53:57
97
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
2:55:06
98
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
2:55:27
99
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
2:55:28
100
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
2:55:38
101
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
2:56:11
102
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
2:56:31
103
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula
3:00:38
104
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
3:00:39
105
Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
3:02:53
106
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
3:03:57
107
Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|Row 106 - Cell 2
108
Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
3:07:18
109
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
3:09:21
110
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula
3:12:49
111
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
3:12:51
112
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
3:13:21
113
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
3:13:49
114
Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
3:14:28
115
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
3:15:11
116
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
3:15:44
117
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
3:15:51
118
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
3:17:35
119
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3:18:17
120
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
3:19:19
121
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
3:19:58
122
Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3:23:02
123
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
3:24:05
124
Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
3:24:36
125
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
3:24:40
126
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
3:26:05
127
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
3:32:11
128
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
3:32:59
129
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
3:35:34
130
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
3:36:28
131
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
3:37:20
132
Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3:37:32
133
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
3:38:37
134
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
3:40:03
135
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
3:40:37
136
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
3:42:04
137
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
3:43:40
138
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl
3:44:05
139
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
3:44:24
140
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
3:46:09
141
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
3:54:54
142
Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
3:55:54
143
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
3:56:26
144
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
3:57:07
145
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
3:58:02
146
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
3:59:50
147
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
4:06:06
148
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
4:07:11
149
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula
4:08:55
150
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
4:09:26
151
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl
4:17:06
152
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
4:19:39
153
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
4:31:45
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
