Vuelta a España stage 7 LIVE: Another hard day in the high mountains

Ayuso leads, by 25 seconds. Raúl García Pierna is second behind him, and the peloton is still together behind him - for now. 160KM TO GO

Raúl García Pierna has attacked out of the peloton and has a gap.

We're halfway up the climb, and still Ayuso is the only rider with a gap on the peloton.

Again Vine’s attempt has been shut down, by the Visma-led peloton.

Picnic, Groupama and EF are the teams of the three riders with Vine.

Vine has another gap, and has brought three riders with him.

The peloton is much smaller than at the start of the climb, with many riders dropped.

The peloton and Vine group have merged, although Vine himself isn't giving up yet and continues to ride at the front.

The Vine chase group has grown a little.

Ayuso's lead had come down to just over 10 seconds, but is back up to 20 seconds as he perseveres up this climb.

Vine has five riders with him in a counter-attack move.

The attacks keep coming, with Vine trying again. Visma are being put under pressure.

Some more riders tried a conter-attack from the peloton, including Jay Vine, but have been shut down.

Ayuso has a lead of 25 seconds, but Visma are for now preventing it from getting any higher. 170KM TO GO

Visma-Lease a Bike are the team pulling at the front of the peloton, and don't seem keen by the idea of Ayuso being in the break.

The chase group has been caught by the peloton, but Ayuso remains clear out front.

That chase group of three is now a chase group of seven, with more trying to join from out of the peloton.

Ayuso leads alone, with a chase group of three formed behind him. The rest of the peloton is together behind them.

The group has been caught by the peloton, but Ayuso has attacked again.

UAE seem out to cause chaos today. Vine and Soler are also in this group, as well as Ayuso.

That Ayuso group is the front group, having absorbed those who attacked earlier.

This is an attack from Ayuso - he has about 10 riders with him, and a gap of a few seconds over the peloton.

Interetingly, Juan Ayuso is riding at the front of the peloton. It's unclear whether he's trying to attack, or setting a pace for UAE.

Romo, Garcia Cortina, Knight, Denz and Eddy are all there.

A chase group has also formed behind the 3 leaders and ahead of those attackers out of the peloton.

Here come the attacks out of the peloton - three riders slip clear at the start of the climb.

The riders have begun the climb.

Any attacks made and moves formed in these early kilometres may become moot shortly, once they start climbing the first mountain of the day, Port del Cantó. It’s a big one, lasting 24.9km at an average of 4.4%, and so will be where the stronger climbers can ensure they get into the day’s break.

Planckaert has been distenced from the other three.

That quartet has a gap, but only of a few seconds. 180KM TO GO

That's two Alpecin riders in Planckaert and Gilvar.

Gal Glivar Pierre Thierry and Jonas Gregaard have all joined Planckaert in the front group.

Edward Planckaert is the Alpecin rider leading, while Eduardo Sepulveda was the Lotto rider who put in the first attack.

That Lotto rider has been caught, and now an Alpecin rider leads alone.

A tentative start to the race. It took over a kilometre for the first attack to be made, by a Lotto rider.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The riders will begin racing any moment now.

On to today’s stage, which is one of the hardest of the whole Vuelta. There are four mountains in total, and the toughest has been kept until last, the category one Cerler. If yesterday’s stage was a first real, tentative GC sort-out, the race could burst into life today. Vuelta a España 2025 stage 7 preview - Four massive climbs in Pyrenees offer opportunities for GC gaps

Giving away the red jersey yesterday was all part of the plan for Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike, according to Matteo Jorgenson. The American said at the finish yesterday that they were ‘really happy’ with the outcome, made even better by the fact their GC rivals UAE Team Emirates XRG lost one of their GC leaders Juan Ayso as a GC candidate. 'We were really happy to give the jersey away' – Jonas Vingegaard cedes Vuelta a España lead again, this time to breakaway

We have another withdrawal before the start of the stage - Cristián Rodríguez of Arkéa - B&B Hotels.

The riders are on the move, taking off from the unofficial start for what is an unusually long neutralised section.

We have a new leader of the Vuelta - Norway’s Torstein Træen. Træen has a lead of 31 seconds over his fellow escapee from yesterday's stage, Bruno Armirail in second, and 2:33 over Jonas Vingegaard, the first of the ‘real’ GC contenders. That’s a big lead, but today is a big stage, and there’s lots of mountains for him to survive. Træen himself says he has ‘no idea’ how long he can keep the red jersey, but will give it his best shot. 'This won't change the team tactics' - New surprise Vuelta a España leader Torstein Træen says Bahrain Victorious GC bid with Antonio Tiberi remains squad's top priority